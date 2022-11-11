Hammonds Hot Chocolate Snowballs

$14.00

Are you ready to spice up your Hot Cocoa? Try the Hammond's Hot Chocolate Snowballs. These jumbo milk chocolate snowballs burst into a blizzard of mini marshmallows. The snowballs are shaped into a chocolate sphere with hot chocolate mix and mini marshmallows. Drop the ball into your hot milk or water and like a bomb, will explode with flavor! This delicious treat adds some fun to the hot cocoa-making process. 3 hot chocolate bombs are included in the box.