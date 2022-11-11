Dough
2602 S MacDill Ave
Tampa, FL 33629
Cake & Cupcakes
Cookie Dough Cupcake
Vanilla cake studded with chocolate chips, stuffed with silky cookie dough and topped with cookie butter frosting. Oh yeah... and a cookie!
Rainbow Funfetti Cupcake
Funfetti cake topped with house-made vanilla butter cream. Topped with an Airhead rainbow.
Triple Chocolate Cupcake
Chocolate cupcake with house-made chocolate buttercream. Dipped in chocolate.
Carrot Cupcake
Red Velvet Cupcake
Red cocoa buttermilk cake topped with cream cheese frosting.
Seasonal Cupcake
4-Pack Mini Cupcakes
4 standard sized cupcakes decorated seasonally.
12-pack Mini Cupcake
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake Pop
Chocolate cake & frosting dipped in peanut butter with chocolate chips on a stick.
Carrot Cake Pop
Carrot cake on the go! Spiced cake and cream cheese icing in a white chocolate shell on a stick.
Strawberry Cake Pop
Triple strawberry dessert on a stick.
Chocolate Cake Pop
2 bite delight of chocolate cake & frosting on a stick.
Chocolate Lover's Cake Slice
Layers of dark, moist chocolate cake, with silky smooth chocolate filling, piled high with chunks of chocolate cake. A chocolate lover's dream.
Sprinkle Birthday Cake Slice
Cookie Dough Cake Slice
Our newest fan favorite. Secret recipe edible cookie dough filled chocolate cake with cookie buttercream frosting. We dunk a cookie in the frosting on each slice.
Horse Soldier Bourbon Chocolate Cake
Datz fan favorite - a cake recipe that has been evolving since 2009. Devil's food cake layers soaked in a Horse Soldier simple syrup and filled with a fluffy chocolate buttercream. The whole cake is covered in ganache and we add some tiny chocolate chips for crunch. P.S. the bourbon is not cooked out. Cheers.
Pumpkin Spice Brown Butter Slice
5 towering layers of spiced pumpkin cake filled with a a brown butter buttercream.
Creme Brulee Cheesecake Slice
Crème brulee layered and folded into the lightest of cheesecakes. Mirrored with burnt caramel.
Flourless Choc.cake
Gluten Friendly! Key lime filling poured into a buttery graham cracker gluten friendly crust. Topped with creamy key lime topping.
Peanut Butter Pie Slice
Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake
A slice of our rich NY style slow baked strawberry & vanilla swirled cheesecake topped with house made strawberry crumbles.
Red Velvet Cheesecake Slice
Red Velvet cake layered with New York style cheesecake and cream cheese icing. Adorned with even more icing and cake crumbs.
Devils Food Cheesecake Slice
Fudge frosting, NY cheesecake and rich devil's food cake all layered together with chocolate shavings on the outside.
Carrot Cheesecake Slice
New York style cheesecake layered with a traditional carrot cake. Frosted with cream cheese frosting.
Sprinkle Party Cake 6in
Vanilla FUNfetti cake with buttercream icing and thousands of rainbow sprinkles. Serves 4-6 people.
Chocolate Lovers Cake 6in
Chocolate cake & chocolate buttercream icing with rainbow sprinkles.
Bourbon Chocolate Cake 6in
Mini version of the Datz classic! Bourbon soaked chocolate cake, chocolate buttercream and silky ganache.
Cookie Dough Cake 6in
Vegan Cheesecake
Pumpkin Spice Brown Butter Cake 6in
Sweet Treats/Cookies/Macaroons
Cookie Dough Pop
Incredible edible chocolate chip cookie dough. Enrobed in chocolate - on a stick!
Monster Brownie
Ghirardelli triple chocolate chip brownie with house-made buttercream frosting.
Peanut Butter Brownie
Ghirardelli triple chocolate chip brownie with house-made peanut butter buttercream and chunks of Reese's peanut butter cups.
Vegan Monster Brownie
A chocolatey brownie made from flax, apple, oats and soy topped with a vegan frosting.
Marshmallow Treat
A big hunk of naturally gluten friendly cereal marshmallow treat.
Whoopie Pie
A childhood favorite reimagined! Devils food chocolate cream cakes bursting with rich buttercream filling.
Pineapple Upside-down Cake
Cookie Sammie
Chocolate chip sprinkle cookie stuffed with house-made buttercream.
Chocolate Chip Sprinkle Cookie
Chocolate chip cookie with rainbow sprinkles.
Red Velvet Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Peanut Butter Cookie *Vegan
PB Jelly Cookie
Strawberry Lemonade Cookie
Cookie S'mores
Reese's Peanut Butter Cookie
William Dean Macaron
Pick from a variety of unique flavors!
Doughnuts
Ice Cream
Build Your Own Sundae
Choose your ice cream flavor and one topping. Additional toppings a little bit extra.
Milkshake
Handmade milkshakes. Pick your favorite flavor!
Oversized Ice Cream Scoop
Oversized single scoop of ice cream. Served in a cup. Choose your favorite flavor.
Pints of Ice Cream
Breakfast
Vegan Croissant
Completely free from all animal products, these Italian croissants are delicious!
Vegan Elderberry & Raspberry Croissant
Completely free from all animal products and made with ancient grains such as rye, oat, and barley. Stuffed with elderberry and raspberry filling.
Parfait
Sausage Burrito
HAM Burrito
BACON Burrito
Coffee & Beverages
Iced Coffee
Locally roasted Kahwa coffee served over ice
Iced Matcha Latte
Mighty Tea matcha shaken with your choice of milk.
Iced Chai Tea Latte
Regular Drip
Locally roasted Kahwa coffee.
Latte
Locally roasted Kahwa Coffee espresso with steamed milk.
Cappuccino
Rich espresso, topped with steamed milk and a thick layer of foamed milk.
Americano
Watered down form of a regular espresso. This beverage is less intense and allows you to enjoy the flavorful taste of espresso at the fraction of the strength.
Single Espresso
A single shot of Kahwa Coffee's bold espresso.
Double Espresso
A double shot of Kahwa Coffee's bold espresso.
Campfire Latte
Locally roasted Kahwa Coffee espresso, toasted marshmallow syrup, and steamed milk.
Salted Caramel Latte
Locally roasted Kahwa Coffee espresso, salted caramel syrup, and steamed milk.
Peanut Butter Chocolate Latte
Locally roasted Kahwa coffee, peanut butter syrup, dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk.
add booze
Cold Brew
Kahwa Sirocco cold brew.
Salted Caramel Cold Brew
A la Mocha Cold Brew
Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew with Cold Foam
Smooth 24 hour cold brew, pumpkin spice simple syrup and a layer of sweet cold foam.
Cocoa Berry Black
Strawberry Yaupon Hops
Jasmine Honey Green
Lavender Chamomile Kick
Blackberry Lemonade Agua Fresca
Refreshing blackberry lemonade agua fresca.
Horchata Agua Fresca
Jamaica (Hibiscus) Agua Fresca
Pina (Pineapple) Agua Fresca
Pepsi Bottle 20oz
Diet Pepsi Bottle 20 oz.
Dr. Pepper Bottle 20 oz.
Mountain Dew Bottle 20 oz.
Gatorade Cool Blue 20oz Bottle
Life Water Bottle
23.7 oz bottle.
Milk Pint
Starbucks Cold Brew Bottle
11 oz glass bottle.
Starbucks Double Shot Energy - Mocha
15 oz can.
Starbucks Double Shot Energy- Coffee
15 oz can
Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino Bottle
13.7 oz glass bottle.
Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino Bottle
13.7 oz glass bottle.
Pepsi Zero Sugar
Christmas Holiday Candy Shop
Hammond Dunk Spoon Peppermint
Hammond Dunk Spoon Choc
Hammond Cocoa Gift Set
Hammond Tree Ornament
Hammond Mint Candy Cane Large
Hammond Gummi Bear 5oz bag
Hammond Peppermint Puff 5oz bag
Hammond Ribbon Candy 5oz bag
Hammond Popcorn
Hammond Candy Coal
Hammond Naughty or Nice Candy Cane Large
Hammond Cherry Candy Cane Large
Hammond Gummi Trees
Wondermade Marshmallows Fireball Whiskey 16 count box
We're bringing the hot with these spicy marshmallows made with Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey.
Wondermade Marshmallows Bourbon 16 count box
Known for its sweet body and warm aroma, bourbon from the finest of Kentucky's distillers makes a seamless shift into these delicious whisky treats.
Wondermade Marshmallows Salted Caramel 16 count box
Decadent caramel is paired with just the right amount of sea salt to bring out the richest flavor complexities. A favorite mallow for customers looking for treats to dunk in their coffee, tea or hot chocolates.
Hammonds Hot Chocolate Snowballs
Are you ready to spice up your Hot Cocoa? Try the Hammond's Hot Chocolate Snowballs. These jumbo milk chocolate snowballs burst into a blizzard of mini marshmallows. The snowballs are shaped into a chocolate sphere with hot chocolate mix and mini marshmallows. Drop the ball into your hot milk or water and like a bomb, will explode with flavor! This delicious treat adds some fun to the hot cocoa-making process. 3 hot chocolate bombs are included in the box.
Wondermade Marshmallows Sugar Cookie
Inspired by one of the most beloved Christmas cookies, these Sugar Cookie Marshmallows have that same perfect taste combination of sweetness and buttery goodness. All of our marshmallows are made with real cane sugar, for a crisper "sweet" and a better aftertaste. Gluten-Free and made with Kosher ingredients. Each box of 16 marshmallows is packaged in lovingly letter-pressed, American-made paper.
Hammonds Licorice 7oz
Cakes & Cupcakes
Holiday Triple Chocolate Cupcake
Devil's Food cupcake with our chocolate buttercream, dipped in more chocolate and dressed up for the holidays.
Cookie Dough Cupcake
Vanilla cake studded with chocolate chips, stuffed with silky cookie dough and topped with cookie butter frosting. Oh yeah... and a cookie!
Pumpkin Cheesecake (whole cake)
Weighing in at over 5 pounds, it's an entire 10 inch NY style pumpkin spice cheesecake. Pumpkin pie and traditional vanilla cheesecakes are swirled together, nestled in a spiced butter graham crust and baked low and slow.
Mud Pie Slice
Mocha mousse in an oreo crust. Seasonal gummies on top!
Christmas Swirl Cheesecake
Snowman Cake Pop
Wreath Cupcake
Housemade Holiday Ice Creams
Gingerbread Milkshake
Vanilla ice cream blended with molasses and spices topped with a gingerbread cookie.
Oversized Ice Cream Scoop
Oversized single scoop of ice cream. Served in a cup. Choose your favorite flavor.
Snickerdoodle Milkshake
Handspun rich & buttery cinnamon shake.
Donut Packs
Cookies & Cookie Assortments
Holiday Cookie Assortment, 1 pound
The perfect gift! All the holiday classic cookies like spritz, sugar, yule log, peppermint and graham in a fun colorful mix. Approximately 20-24 cookies.
Holiday Cookie Assortment, 3 pounds
The perfect gift! All the holiday classic cookies like spritz, sugar, yule log, peppermint and graham in a fun colorful mix. Approximately 70 cookies.
Large Iced Sugar Cookie
Gingerbread Person Cookie
Perfectly baked gingerbread with the spiced molasses taste that is like no other. Hand decorated with vanilla icing.
Iced Cookies
Shortbread cookies dipped in vanilla icing and decorated like a smiley emoji with some holiday flair!
Gingerbread Reindeer
Perfectly baked gingerbread with the spiced molasses taste that is like no other. Decorated with vanilla icing like a red-nosed reindeer.
Sugar Riendeer
Shortbread cookie in the shape of a reindeer hand decorated with vanilla icing.
Specialty Coffee
Peppermint White Mocha Latte (iced)
Gingerbread Latte
Milk steamed to a velvet consistency poured over 2 shots of espresso with spiced molasses gingerbread simple syrup.
Peppermint Hot Chocolate
We imagine drinking this on a train to the north pole! Handcrafted to order drinking chocolate with a mint twist.
Gingerbread Sweet Cream Cold Brew
Bakery. Creamery. Fantasy Generator. Whimsical, refreshing and delightfully sweet, Dough is the candy-coated sister to the iconic Tampa restaurant Datz. But don’t let its persona fool you. This sugar-scented heaven is producing Tampa’s most swoon worthy sweets.
2602 S MacDill Ave, Tampa, FL 33629