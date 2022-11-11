Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bagels

Dough

1,829 Reviews

$$

2602 S MacDill Ave

Tampa, FL 33629

Cake & Cupcakes

Cookie Dough Cupcake

$6.00

Vanilla cake studded with chocolate chips, stuffed with silky cookie dough and topped with cookie butter frosting. Oh yeah... and a cookie!

Rainbow Funfetti Cupcake

Rainbow Funfetti Cupcake

$6.00

Funfetti cake topped with house-made vanilla butter cream. Topped with an Airhead rainbow.

Triple Chocolate Cupcake

Triple Chocolate Cupcake

$6.00

Chocolate cupcake with house-made chocolate buttercream. Dipped in chocolate.

Carrot Cupcake

$6.00 Out of stock

Red Velvet Cupcake

$6.00 Out of stock

Red cocoa buttermilk cake topped with cream cheese frosting.

Seasonal Cupcake

$6.50

4-Pack Mini Cupcakes

$9.00

4 standard sized cupcakes decorated seasonally.

12-pack Mini Cupcake

$20.00
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake Pop

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake Pop

$4.00

Chocolate cake & frosting dipped in peanut butter with chocolate chips on a stick.

Carrot Cake Pop

Carrot Cake Pop

$4.00 Out of stock

Carrot cake on the go! Spiced cake and cream cheese icing in a white chocolate shell on a stick.

Strawberry Cake Pop

Strawberry Cake Pop

$4.00

Triple strawberry dessert on a stick.

Chocolate Cake Pop

Chocolate Cake Pop

$4.00

2 bite delight of chocolate cake & frosting on a stick.

Chocolate Lover's Cake Slice

Chocolate Lover's Cake Slice

$9.00

Layers of dark, moist chocolate cake, with silky smooth chocolate filling, piled high with chunks of chocolate cake. A chocolate lover's dream.

Sprinkle Birthday Cake Slice

$6.00

Cookie Dough Cake Slice

$9.00

Our newest fan favorite. Secret recipe edible cookie dough filled chocolate cake with cookie buttercream frosting. We dunk a cookie in the frosting on each slice.

Horse Soldier Bourbon Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Datz fan favorite - a cake recipe that has been evolving since 2009. Devil's food cake layers soaked in a Horse Soldier simple syrup and filled with a fluffy chocolate buttercream. The whole cake is covered in ganache and we add some tiny chocolate chips for crunch. P.S. the bourbon is not cooked out. Cheers.

Pumpkin Spice Brown Butter Slice

Pumpkin Spice Brown Butter Slice

$9.00 Out of stock

5 towering layers of spiced pumpkin cake filled with a a brown butter buttercream.

Creme Brulee Cheesecake Slice

Creme Brulee Cheesecake Slice

$6.00

Crème brulee layered and folded into the lightest of cheesecakes. Mirrored with burnt caramel.

Flourless Choc.cake

Flourless Choc.cake

$6.00

Gluten Friendly! Key lime filling poured into a buttery graham cracker gluten friendly crust. Topped with creamy key lime topping.

Peanut Butter Pie Slice

$8.00

Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake

$6.50

A slice of our rich NY style slow baked strawberry & vanilla swirled cheesecake topped with house made strawberry crumbles.

Red Velvet Cheesecake Slice

Red Velvet Cheesecake Slice

$9.00

Red Velvet cake layered with New York style cheesecake and cream cheese icing. Adorned with even more icing and cake crumbs.

Devils Food Cheesecake Slice

Devils Food Cheesecake Slice

$9.00

Fudge frosting, NY cheesecake and rich devil's food cake all layered together with chocolate shavings on the outside.

Carrot Cheesecake Slice

Carrot Cheesecake Slice

$9.00 Out of stock

New York style cheesecake layered with a traditional carrot cake. Frosted with cream cheese frosting.

Sprinkle Party Cake 6in

Sprinkle Party Cake 6in

$35.00

Vanilla FUNfetti cake with buttercream icing and thousands of rainbow sprinkles. Serves 4-6 people.

Chocolate Lovers Cake 6in

$35.00 Out of stock

Chocolate cake & chocolate buttercream icing with rainbow sprinkles.

Bourbon Chocolate Cake 6in

$35.00 Out of stock

Mini version of the Datz classic! Bourbon soaked chocolate cake, chocolate buttercream and silky ganache.

Cookie Dough Cake 6in

$35.00

Vegan Cheesecake

$15.00

Pumpkin Spice Brown Butter Cake 6in

$35.00 Out of stock

Sweet Treats/Cookies/Macaroons

Cookie Dough Pop

Cookie Dough Pop

$4.00 Out of stock

Incredible edible chocolate chip cookie dough. Enrobed in chocolate - on a stick!

Monster Brownie

Monster Brownie

$7.00

Ghirardelli triple chocolate chip brownie with house-made buttercream frosting.

Peanut Butter Brownie

Peanut Butter Brownie

$7.00

Ghirardelli triple chocolate chip brownie with house-made peanut butter buttercream and chunks of Reese's peanut butter cups.

Vegan Monster Brownie

$7.00 Out of stock

A chocolatey brownie made from flax, apple, oats and soy topped with a vegan frosting.

Marshmallow Treat

$4.00 Out of stock

A big hunk of naturally gluten friendly cereal marshmallow treat.

Whoopie Pie

$5.00 Out of stock

A childhood favorite reimagined! Devils food chocolate cream cakes bursting with rich buttercream filling.

Pineapple Upside-down Cake

$8.00
Cookie Sammie

Cookie Sammie

$8.00

Chocolate chip sprinkle cookie stuffed with house-made buttercream.

Chocolate Chip Sprinkle Cookie

Chocolate Chip Sprinkle Cookie

$4.00

Chocolate chip cookie with rainbow sprinkles.

Red Velvet Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$4.00

Peanut Butter Cookie *Vegan

$1.50 Out of stock

PB Jelly Cookie

$3.00 Out of stock

Strawberry Lemonade Cookie

$3.00 Out of stock

Cookie S'mores

$4.00 Out of stock

Reese's Peanut Butter Cookie

$4.00
William Dean Macaron

William Dean Macaron

Pick from a variety of unique flavors!

Doughnuts

6 Pack Classic Doughnuts

6 Pack Classic Doughnuts

$8.00

Half dozen Dough classic donuts.

6 Pack Specialty Doughnuts

6 Pack Specialty Doughnuts

$18.00

Half dozen of specialty Dough donuts.

12 Pack Classic Doughnuts

12 Pack Classic Doughnuts

$14.00

A dozen classic Dough donuts.

12 Pack Specialty Doughnuts

12 Pack Specialty Doughnuts

$30.00

A dozen out of this world craft doughnuts.

Ice Cream

Build Your Own Sundae

Build Your Own Sundae

$4.50 Out of stock

Choose your ice cream flavor and one topping. Additional toppings a little bit extra.

Milkshake

Milkshake

$8.00

Handmade milkshakes. Pick your favorite flavor!

Oversized Ice Cream Scoop

Oversized Ice Cream Scoop

$4.50

Oversized single scoop of ice cream. Served in a cup. Choose your favorite flavor.

Pints of Ice Cream

$10.00

Breakfast

Vegan Croissant

Vegan Croissant

$3.00

Completely free from all animal products, these Italian croissants are delicious!

Vegan Elderberry & Raspberry Croissant

Vegan Elderberry & Raspberry Croissant

$3.00 Out of stock

Completely free from all animal products and made with ancient grains such as rye, oat, and barley. Stuffed with elderberry and raspberry filling.

Parfait

$5.00 Out of stock

Sausage Burrito

$7.50

HAM Burrito

$7.50 Out of stock

BACON Burrito

$7.50 Out of stock

Coffee & Beverages

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Locally roasted Kahwa coffee served over ice

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00

Mighty Tea matcha shaken with your choice of milk.

Iced Chai Tea Latte

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$5.00
Regular Drip

Regular Drip

$3.00

Locally roasted Kahwa coffee.

Latte

Latte

$5.00

Locally roasted Kahwa Coffee espresso with steamed milk.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.00

Rich espresso, topped with steamed milk and a thick layer of foamed milk.

Americano

Americano

$3.00

Watered down form of a regular espresso. This beverage is less intense and allows you to enjoy the flavorful taste of espresso at the fraction of the strength.

Single Espresso

Single Espresso

$2.00

A single shot of Kahwa Coffee's bold espresso.

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.00

A double shot of Kahwa Coffee's bold espresso.

Campfire Latte

$6.00

Locally roasted Kahwa Coffee espresso, toasted marshmallow syrup, and steamed milk.

Salted Caramel Latte

$6.00

Locally roasted Kahwa Coffee espresso, salted caramel syrup, and steamed milk.

Peanut Butter Chocolate Latte

$6.00

Locally roasted Kahwa coffee, peanut butter syrup, dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk.

add booze

$5.00
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00

Kahwa Sirocco cold brew.

Salted Caramel Cold Brew

$5.00

A la Mocha Cold Brew

$5.00Out of stock
Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew with Cold Foam

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew with Cold Foam

$5.50Out of stock

Smooth 24 hour cold brew, pumpkin spice simple syrup and a layer of sweet cold foam.

Cocoa Berry Black

$4.00

Strawberry Yaupon Hops

$4.00Out of stock

Jasmine Honey Green

$4.00Out of stock

Lavender Chamomile Kick

$4.00Out of stock
Blackberry Lemonade Agua Fresca

Blackberry Lemonade Agua Fresca

$5.00Out of stock

Refreshing blackberry lemonade agua fresca.

Horchata Agua Fresca

$5.00

Jamaica (Hibiscus) Agua Fresca

$5.00

Pina (Pineapple) Agua Fresca

$5.00
Pepsi Bottle 20oz

Pepsi Bottle 20oz

$2.50

Diet Pepsi Bottle 20 oz.

$2.50

Dr. Pepper Bottle 20 oz.

$2.50

Mountain Dew Bottle 20 oz.

$2.50

Gatorade Cool Blue 20oz Bottle

$2.50
Life Water Bottle

Life Water Bottle

$2.50

23.7 oz bottle.

Milk Pint

$3.00
Starbucks Cold Brew Bottle

Starbucks Cold Brew Bottle

$5.00

11 oz glass bottle.

Starbucks Double Shot Energy - Mocha

Starbucks Double Shot Energy - Mocha

$5.00

15 oz can.

Starbucks Double Shot Energy- Coffee

Starbucks Double Shot Energy- Coffee

$5.00

15 oz can

Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino Bottle

Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino Bottle

$5.00

13.7 oz glass bottle.

Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino Bottle

Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino Bottle

$5.00

13.7 oz glass bottle.

Pepsi Zero Sugar

$2.50

Christmas Holiday Candy Shop

Hammond Dunk Spoon Peppermint

$4.00Out of stock

Hammond Dunk Spoon Choc

$4.00Out of stock
Hammond Cocoa Gift Set

Hammond Cocoa Gift Set

$18.00Out of stock

Hammond Tree Ornament

$5.00
Hammond Mint Candy Cane Large

Hammond Mint Candy Cane Large

$3.00
Hammond Gummi Bear 5oz bag

Hammond Gummi Bear 5oz bag

$6.50

Hammond Peppermint Puff 5oz bag

$6.50
Hammond Ribbon Candy 5oz bag

Hammond Ribbon Candy 5oz bag

$6.50

Hammond Popcorn

$5.00Out of stock
Hammond Candy Coal

Hammond Candy Coal

$4.00Out of stock
Hammond Naughty or Nice Candy Cane Large

Hammond Naughty or Nice Candy Cane Large

$3.00

Hammond Cherry Candy Cane Large

$3.00
Hammond Gummi Trees

Hammond Gummi Trees

$4.00Out of stock
Wondermade Marshmallows Fireball Whiskey 16 count box

Wondermade Marshmallows Fireball Whiskey 16 count box

$9.00Out of stock

We're bringing the hot with these spicy marshmallows made with Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey.

Wondermade Marshmallows Bourbon 16 count box

Wondermade Marshmallows Bourbon 16 count box

$9.00Out of stock

Known for its sweet body and warm aroma, bourbon from the finest of Kentucky's distillers makes a seamless shift into these delicious whisky treats.

Wondermade Marshmallows Salted Caramel 16 count box

Wondermade Marshmallows Salted Caramel 16 count box

$9.00Out of stock

Decadent caramel is paired with just the right amount of sea salt to bring out the richest flavor complexities. A favorite mallow for customers looking for treats to dunk in their coffee, tea or hot chocolates.

Hammonds Hot Chocolate Snowballs

Hammonds Hot Chocolate Snowballs

$14.00

Are you ready to spice up your Hot Cocoa? Try the Hammond's Hot Chocolate Snowballs. These jumbo milk chocolate snowballs burst into a blizzard of mini marshmallows. The snowballs are shaped into a chocolate sphere with hot chocolate mix and mini marshmallows. Drop the ball into your hot milk or water and like a bomb, will explode with flavor! This delicious treat adds some fun to the hot cocoa-making process. 3 hot chocolate bombs are included in the box.

Wondermade Marshmallows Sugar Cookie

Wondermade Marshmallows Sugar Cookie

$9.00

Inspired by one of the most beloved Christmas cookies, these Sugar Cookie Marshmallows have that same perfect taste combination of sweetness and buttery goodness. All of our marshmallows are made with real cane sugar, for a crisper "sweet" and a better aftertaste. Gluten-Free and made with Kosher ingredients. Each box of 16 marshmallows is packaged in lovingly letter-pressed, American-made paper.

Hammonds Licorice 7oz

$5.50

Cakes & Cupcakes

Holiday Triple Chocolate Cupcake

Holiday Triple Chocolate Cupcake

$5.00

Devil's Food cupcake with our chocolate buttercream, dipped in more chocolate and dressed up for the holidays.

Cookie Dough Cupcake

$6.00

Vanilla cake studded with chocolate chips, stuffed with silky cookie dough and topped with cookie butter frosting. Oh yeah... and a cookie!

Pumpkin Cheesecake (whole cake)

Pumpkin Cheesecake (whole cake)

$80.00

Weighing in at over 5 pounds, it's an entire 10 inch NY style pumpkin spice cheesecake. Pumpkin pie and traditional vanilla cheesecakes are swirled together, nestled in a spiced butter graham crust and baked low and slow.

Mud Pie Slice

$5.00

Mocha mousse in an oreo crust. Seasonal gummies on top!

Christmas Swirl Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

Snowman Cake Pop

$5.00Out of stock

Wreath Cupcake

$5.00

Housemade Holiday Ice Creams

Gingerbread Milkshake

$8.00Out of stock

Vanilla ice cream blended with molasses and spices topped with a gingerbread cookie.

Oversized Ice Cream Scoop

Oversized Ice Cream Scoop

$4.50

Oversized single scoop of ice cream. Served in a cup. Choose your favorite flavor.

Snickerdoodle Milkshake

$8.00

Handspun rich & buttery cinnamon shake.

Donut Packs

12 Spectacular Doughnuts

12 Spectacular Doughnuts

$30.00

A dozen out-of-this-world craft donuts. Chef's Choice.

6 Pack Specialty Doughnuts

6 Pack Specialty Doughnuts

$14.00

Half dozen of specialty Dough donuts.

Cookies & Cookie Assortments

Holiday Cookie Assortment, 1 pound

$19.95Out of stock

The perfect gift! All the holiday classic cookies like spritz, sugar, yule log, peppermint and graham in a fun colorful mix. Approximately 20-24 cookies.

Holiday Cookie Assortment, 3 pounds

$31.95Out of stock

The perfect gift! All the holiday classic cookies like spritz, sugar, yule log, peppermint and graham in a fun colorful mix. Approximately 70 cookies.

Large Iced Sugar Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Gingerbread Person Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Perfectly baked gingerbread with the spiced molasses taste that is like no other. Hand decorated with vanilla icing.

Iced Cookies

$3.00Out of stock

Shortbread cookies dipped in vanilla icing and decorated like a smiley emoji with some holiday flair!

Gingerbread Reindeer

$3.00Out of stock

Perfectly baked gingerbread with the spiced molasses taste that is like no other. Decorated with vanilla icing like a red-nosed reindeer.

Sugar Riendeer

$3.00Out of stock

Shortbread cookie in the shape of a reindeer hand decorated with vanilla icing.

Specialty Coffee

A doubleshot of espresso, refreshing mint and white chocolate sauce all shaken over ice.

Peppermint White Mocha Latte (iced)

$5.00Out of stock

Gingerbread Latte

$5.00Out of stock

Milk steamed to a velvet consistency poured over 2 shots of espresso with spiced molasses gingerbread simple syrup.

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$5.00

We imagine drinking this on a train to the north pole! Handcrafted to order drinking chocolate with a mint twist.

Gingerbread Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$5.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Bakery. Creamery. Fantasy Generator. Whimsical, refreshing and delightfully sweet, Dough is the candy-coated sister to the iconic Tampa restaurant Datz. But don’t let its persona fool you. This sugar-scented heaven is producing Tampa’s most swoon worthy sweets.

Website

Location

2602 S MacDill Ave, Tampa, FL 33629

Directions

Gallery
Dough image
Dough image
Dough image
Dough image

