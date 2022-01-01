Datz Riverview
6264 Winthrop Town Centre
Riverview, FL 33578
Order Again
Shareables
Datchos
Datz house-made sweet n' salty potato chips topped with chili, cheese, jalapeño, sour cream, blue cheese drizzle and scallions.
Nom Noms
Warm, soft pretzel sticks dressed with garlic oil, herbs and parmesan cheese. Served with tequila habanero queso and spicy brown mustard.
Buffalo Cauliflower Popcorn
Fried bite-sized roasted cauliflower, tossed in Buffalo sauce with a ranch dressing drizzle.
Mac Bites
Bite-sized pieces of our famous crispy bacon-jalapeño mac n' cheese. Served with a side of Sriracha firecracker sauce.
Monkey Bread
Pull-apart clusters of warm, gooey cinnamon sugar bread, drizzled with caramel and vanilla icing.
Yum Yum Wings
A pound of crispy Korean BBQ chicken wings, topped with chopped peanuts.
Fusion Fries
Truffle oil, shredded parmesan, green onions and sea salt. Served with a side of herb aioli.
The MacDaddy
Creamy bacon-jalapeño-infused macaroni and cheese made to order.
Avocado Wedges
Crispy breaded avocado wedges, served with house-made BBQ Mustard Ranch.
Handhelds
Birds of a Feather
House-made chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on ancient grain bread. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
Blackened Mahi Mahi Sandwich
Mahi Mahi, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and tarter sauce. Served on an artisan challah bun. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
Cluck Yeah!
Crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, pickles and Nashville sauce. Served on an artisan challah bun. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
Memphis On My Mind
Pulled pork, closeslaw, BBQ sauce, tobacco onions and white cheddar. Served on an artisan challah bun. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
Nashville Chicken Doughnut
Fried chicken tenders tossed in spicy Nashville sauce, drizzled with honey, and topped with pickles, between a cinnamon-sugar doughnut. Served with your choice of house-cut Idaho breakfast potatoes, cream cheese cheddar grits or fresh fruit.
Roger's Rockin' Reuben
Certified Angus Beef® corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing. Served on marbled rye bread. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
Laz's Cuban
Pulled pork, Compart Duroc® ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and Piquillo mustard. Pressed with Spanish-honey glaze and served warm on Cuban bread.
XXX Grilled Cheese
White cheddar, American and Swiss, mayo, pickles and tomato on buttered, grilled sourdough bread. Served with house-made sweet n' salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onion.
April In Paris
Warm melted Brie, tomato, arugula and basil pesto. Served hot on grilled sourdough bread.
The Tex-Mex
Shaved roast beef, grilled onions and peppers, and tequila-habanero queso on Cuban bread.
The Cali Clucker
Oven roasted turkey, sliced avocado, mayo and arugula. Served cold on ancient grain bread.
Burgers
The Cheesy Todd
As seen on Good Morning America... Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle. Served on two bacon-jalapeño mac n’ cheese “buns.” Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
Biggity Big Burger
Two Brasstown® grass fed beef patties, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle and our secret sauce. Served with your choice of cheese on an artisan challah bun. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
The El Reno
Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, American cheese, grilled onions and dill pickles. Served on an artisan Challah bun with house-made sweet n' salty chips, served with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onion.
The Albuquerque
Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, green chiles, pepper-jack cheese, with tomato and mayo, and wrapped inside a grilled flour tortilla. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
The Beyond Burger
0% meat — 100% plant-based Beyond Meat® patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle. Served on an artisan challah bun. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
The Grilled Cheeseburger
Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, sandwiched between two grilled cheese sandwiches with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
The Fort Worth
Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, bacon, tobacco onions, American cheese, with lettuce and BBQ sauce on an artisan Challah bun. Served with house-made sweet n' salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onion.
The Pittsburgh
Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, French fries, white cheddar, coleslaw, lettuce and tomato. Served on an artisan Challah bun. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
The Kennet Square
Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, Swiss cheese, sauteéd mushrooms, lettuce, onion, tomato and our secret sauce. Served on an artisan Challah bun. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
The Buffalo
Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, Frank's® Red Hot, coleslaw, blue cheese crumbles and lettuce. Served on an artisan Challah bun. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
House Favorites
Spaghetti-In-Meatball
Just like it says: this ginormous meatball is stuffed with spaghetti, covered in pomodoro sauce and parmesan cheese. Served on a bed of pasta with a slice of garlic toast.
Biscuits & Crazy
Buttermilk biscuits topped with creamy sausage gravy, bacon, tri-colored potatoes, green onions and two eggs any way.
Eggs Barbacoa
Two eggs, pulled pork, house-made pico de gallo and Colorado sauce over corn tortillas, smothered in shredded jack cheese and served over cilantro-corn fiesta rice and beans.
Famous Stuffed Meatloaf
As seen on the Travel Channel... Meatloaf stuffed with bacon-jalapeño mac n’ cheese, topped with ketchup glaze. Served over mashed potatoes, with peas and pearl onions.
Shrimp & Grits
Blackened shrimp, cream cheese cheddar grits, creamy Indian Makhani sauce and sautéed spinach.
Kentucky Colonel Bowl
Boneless crispy chicken tenders, bacon-confetti corn, melted cheddar-jack cheese, chicken gravy and bacon crumbles. Served over mashed potatoes with a biscuit and a side of honey.
Waffles N' Tweet
Boneless crispy chicken tenders, honeyed-pecan butter, served over a Belgian waffle with bourbon maple syrup and candied pecans.
Fish N' Chips
Battered haddock and crispy fries. Served with coleslaw and tartar sauce.
Fried Chicken Tender Basket
Four boneless crispy chicken tenders, served with French fries and honey mustard.
Camisa's Country Fried Steak
Two country-fried cube steaks, two eggs any way, hash browns and sausage gravy.
Burrata Ravioli
Burrata ravioli tossed in basil pesto.
Greens
Bob's Cobb
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, tomato, red onion and blue cheese crumbles with green goddess dressing.
Put a Steak In It
Seared steak, mixed greens, roasted butternut squash, goat cheese, candied pecans, tomatoes and red onion, served with sweet Italian vinaigrette.
Best Salad Ever
Mixed greens, crisp apples, shredded white cheddar, candied pecans and bacon, served with house-made celery seed vinaigrette.
Salmon Hayek
Seared salmon, fresh spinach, bacon, tomato, red onion, blue cheese, hard-boiled egg and button mushrooms, served with warm bacon dressing.
Southern Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, chopped bacon and green onion. Served with honey mustard dressing.
Thai One On
Shrimp marinated in a sweet-n-salty Thai sauce, kale and cabbage mix, peanuts, basil, carrots, mint, green and red pepper, onion, cilantro, cucumbers and rice noodles. Served with Thai-peanut dressing.
Salad Formerly Known As
Mixed greens, chopped turkey, smoked Gouda, seasonal berries and candied pecans. Served with house-made celery seed vinaigrette.
Side Salad
Afters
Horse Soldier® Bourbon Chocolate Cake
Rich chocolate cake drenched with our signature Horse Soldier® Bourbon-chocolate frosting. A portion of proceeds helps support local veterans' organizations.
Outrageous Peanut Butter Pie
Light, fluffy creamy peanut butter filling with Heath® Bar, in a homemade Oreo® crust. Topped with whipped cream, chocolate and caramel.
Seasonal Cheesecake
House-made seasonal cheesecake with a graham cracker crust.
Peanut Butter Monster Brownie
Ghirardelli triple chocolate chip brownie with house-made chocolate fudge topping and chunks of Reese's® peanut butter cups.
Monster Brownie
Hostess Cupcake
Red Velvet Cupcake
Reese's Cupcake
Rainbow Cupcake
Extras
Bacon Brussels Sprouts
Shredded sautéed Brussels sprouts with chopped up pieces of bacon.
Bowl Chili
Ground beef chili with kidney beans, onions and tomatoes. Topped with sour cream, green onions and cheddar-jack cheese.
Cup Chili
Ground beef chili with tomatoes, onions and kidney beans. Topped with sour cream, green onion and cheddar-jack cheese.
Cream Cheese Cheddar Grits
Savory house-made grits prepared with cream cheese and topped with shredded cheddar-jack cheese.
House-Made Chips
Datz house-made sweet n' salty potato chips, topped with blue cheese drizzle and green onion.
French Fries
Thick-cut French fries seasoned with sea salt.
French Onion Soup
Made with meat stock and onion, and served with croutons covered with cheese and green onion on top.
Mashed Potatoes
Creamy mashed potatoes made with butter.
Sauteed Spinach
Fresh spinach sautéed in oil.
Bacon
Nueske's bacon.
Toast
Fruit Salad
Kids
I'm Not Hungry - Kid Chicken Tenders
Boneless fried chicken tenders served with your choice of chips or fresh fruit.
Leave Me Alone - Kid Hot Dog
All-American hot dog served with your choice of chips or fresh fruit.
That Looks Gross - Kid PB Sand
Peanut butter, marshmallow fluff and sliced bananas on sourdough bread. Served with your choice of chips or fresh fruit.
I Don't Want That - Kid Sandwich
Your choice of ham or turkey with mayo on sourdough bread. Served with your choice of chips or fresh fruit.
Stop It - Kid Grilled Cheese
American grilled cheese on sourdough bread. Served with your choice of chips or fresh fruit.
I'm Gonna Scream - Kid Spaghetti Grilled Cheese
Say what?! This grilled cheese sandwich is stuffed with elbow macaroni and marinara sauce. Served with your choice of chips or fresh fruit.
I Want To Go Home - Kid Pasta
Elbow macaroni smothered in marinara sauce. Served with your choice of chips or fresh fruit.
Eggs
Chicken N' Waffle Benedict
Boneless crispy chicken tenders, poached eggs and hollandaise on a Belgian waffle. Served with your choice of house-cut Idaho breakfast potatoes, cream cheese cheddar grits or fruit salad.
The LumberJack
Three eggs any way. Served with sausage, Compart Duroc® ham, bacon and wheat berry toast. Served with your choice of house-cut Idaho breakfast potatoes, cream cheese cheddar grits or fruit salad.
Jack'd Up Steak & Eggs
Seared steak, two eggs any way, crispy hash browns and wheat berry toast.
Datz Good Hash
Certified Angus Beef® corned beef, crispy hash browns, two eggs and wheat berry toast. Served with your choice of house-cut Idaho breakfast potatoes, cream cheese cheddar grits or fruit salad.
CYO Omelet
Please choose three ingredients. Additional ingredients only $1 each. Served with your choice of house-cut Idaho breakfast potatoes, cream cheese cheddar grits or fruit salad.
Short Rib Biscuit Benedict
Beef short rib, pepper-jack cheese, poached eggs and hollandaise on a buttermilk biscuit. Served with your choice of house-cut Idaho breakfast potatoes, cream cheese cheddar grits or fruit salad.
Not-So-Basics
Biscuits & Crazy
Buttermilk biscuits topped with creamy sausage gravy, bacon, tri-colored potatoes, green onions and two eggs any way.
Eggs Barbacoa
Two eggs, pulled pork, house-made pico de gallo and Colorado sauce over corn tortillas, smothered in shredded jack cheese and served over cilantro-corn fiesta rice and beans.
Shrimp & Grits
Blackened shrimp, cream cheese cheddar grits, creamy Indian Makhani sauce and sautéed spinach.
Camisa's Country Fried Steak
Two country-fried cube steaks, two eggs, hash browns and sausage gravy.
Datzshuka
Three eggs poached in tomato Shakshuka sauce with spinach and grilled challah in a cast iron skillet.
Handhelds
Cheddar-Crusted Breakfast Tacos
Bacon, scrambled eggs, house-made pico de gallo, smashed avocado, cilantro and house-made Hatch chile salsa, topped with Cotija cheese. Served in cheddar-crusted corn tortillas. Served with your choice of house-cut Idaho breakfast potatoes, cream cheese cheedar grits or fruit salad.
Nashville Chicken Doughnut
Fried chicken tenders tossed in spicy Nashville sauce, drizzled with honey, and topped with pickles, between a cinnamon-sugar doughnut. Served with your choice of house-cut Idaho breakfast potatoes, cream cheese cheddar grits or fresh fruit.
Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado on two slices of rustic ancient grain bread, two eggs any way, heirloom tomatoes and seasoned with black salt. Served with your choice of house-cut Idaho breakfast potatoes, cream cheese cheddar grits or fresh fruit.
Popeye's Rise N' Shiner
Fried egg, bacon, fresh spinach and smoked gouda. Served on an artisan Challah bun. Served with your choice of house-cut Idaho breakfast potatoes, cream cheese cheedar grits or fruit salad.
Breakfast BLT
Fried egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on an artisan challah bun. Served with your choice of house-cut Idaho breakfast potatoes, cream cheese cheedar grits or fruit salad.
Sweets
Crème Brûlée French Toast
Brûléed French toast with Bavarian cream, topped with fresh strawberries and powdered sugar. Served with your choice of meat: breakfast sausage, bacon, turkey bacon, or Compart Duroc® ham.
Buttermilk Pancakes
A light, fluffy stack of buttermilk goodness served with maple syrup, butter, and your choice of meat: breakfast sausage, bacon, turkey bacon, or Compart Duroc® ham.
Monkey Bread
Pull-apart clusters of warm, gooey cinnamon sugar bread, drizzled with caramel and vanilla icing.
Single Pancake
Single light, fluffy buttermilk pancake. Served with maple syrup and butter.
Seasonal Pancakes
A light, fluffy stack of buttermilk pancakes topped with seasonal ingredients and whipped cream.
Extras
Kids
I Don't Know (Kid's Pancakes)
Four mini pancakes served with your choice of bacon, breakfast sausage, turkey bacon, or Compart Duroc® ham.
I Don't Care (Kid's Lumberjack)
Mini version of our house favorite Lumberjack. One egg and your choice of bacon, Jones' breakfast sausage, turkey bacon, or Compart® ham.
Chicken & Sides
Cluck-It Bucket and Fries
The Plain Jane
Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken tenders with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and special sauce on an artisan challah bun.
Nashville Hot
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in spicy Nashville hot sauce with pickles on an artisan challah bun.
Korean BBQ
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in Korean BBQ sauce with firecracker slaw on an artisan challah bun.
Jamaican Jerk
Grilled chicken tenders tossed in Jamaican jerk sauce with pineapple power slaw served on an artisan challah bun.
Chicken Summer Salad
Grilled chicken with fresh greens, seasonal berries, smoked gouda, and celery seed vinaigrette.
Chicken Taco Salad
Crispy chicken with shredded lettuce, corn, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, smashed avocado, tortillas strips, and jalapeno-ranch dressing.
3 Tenders
Three crispy, grilled, or vegan crispy chicken tenders with your choice of two sauces.
5 Tenders
Five crispy, grilled, or vegan crispy chicken tenders with your choice of two sauces.
12 Tenders (Family Size)
Fries
Thick-cut crispy seasoned French fries.
Loaded Potato Salad
Mac n' Cheese
Three-cheese mac n' cheese.
Mashed Potatoes With Chicken Gravy
Buffalo Chicken Mac n' Cheese
Cluck Yeah! Chicken Dippin'
Buffalo (V)
Jalapeno Ranch
Nashville Hot (V)
Jamaican Jerk (V)
Korean BBQ (V)
Boom Boom
Sweet Berry (V)
Honey Mustard
Regular BBQ
Pepsi® 20oz Bottle
Diet Pepsi® 20oz Bottle
Dr. Pepper® 20oz Bottle
Mountain Dew® 20oz Bottle
Gatorade® Cool Blue
8pc Wings
16pc Wings
24pc Wings
32pc Wings
40pc Wings
Tender & Wing Snack
Includes 1 chicken tender and 3 wings tossed in your choice of sauce with a side of ranch.
Tender & Wing Meal
Includes 2 chicken tenders and 5 wings tossed in your choice of sauce with a side of ranch.
Tender & Wing Family Meal
Includes 5 chicken tenders and 12 wings tossed in your choice of sauce with a side of ranch.
Beverages
Caffeine
Cold Brew
Agua Fresca
Cakes & Cupcakes
Rainbow Funfetti Cupcake
Funfetti cake topped with house-made vanilla butter cream. Topped with an Airhead rainbow.
Triple Chocolate Cupcake
Chocolate cupcake with house-made chocolate buttercream. Dipped in chocolate.
Cookie Dough Cupcake
Vanilla cake studded with chocolate chips, stuffed with silky cookie dough and topped with cookie butter frosting. Oh yeah... and a cookie!
Red Velvet Cakepops
Peanutbutter Cakepop
Carrot Cakepop
Strawberry Cakepop
Horse Soldier Bourbon Chocolate Cake Slice
Layers of chocolate cake drenched with Buffalo Trace bourbon and smothered with chocolate frosting.
Carrot Cake Slice
Layers of sweet, spiced cake infused with pineapple and coconut, studded with pecans and stacked high with rich cream cheese frosting.
Chocolate Lover's Cake Slice
Layers of dark, moist chocolate cake, with silky smooth chocolate filling, piled high with chunks of chocolate cake. A chocolate lover's dream.
Pumpkin Cheesecake Slice
Pumpkin pie spiced cheesecake with a creamy pumpkin pie swirl. Topped with spiced whipped cream and a pecan streusel.
Crème Brulee Cheesecake Slice
Crème brulee layered and folded into the lightest of cheesecakes. Mirrored with burnt caramel.
Red Velvet Cheesecake Slice
Red Velvet cake layered with New York style cheesecake and cream cheeseicing. Adorned with even more icing and cake crumbs.
Devil's Food Cheesecake Slice
Fudge frosting, NY cheesecake and rich devil's food cake all layered together with chocolate shavings on the outside.
Carrot Cheesecake Slice
New York style cheesecake layered with a traditional carrot cake. Frosted with cream cheese frosting.
Gluten Friendly Key Lime Pie Slice
Gluten Friendly! Key lime filling poured into a buttery graham cracker gluten friendly crust. Topped with creamy key lime topping.
Outrageous Peanut Butter Pie
Light, fluffy creamy peanut butter filling with Heath® Bar, in a homemade Oreo® crust. Topped with whipped cream, chocolate and caramel.
House-Made Ice Cream
Beverages
Blackberry Lemonade.
Refreshing blackberry lemonade agua fresca.
Strawberry Watermelon.
Refreshing orange and passion fruit agua fresca.
Pombré
Pomegranate juice, lime, ginger and coconut milk.
Cinny Bunny
Almond milk, cinnamon bun syrup, cold brew, whipped cream, vanilla icing and a mini cinnamon bun
Viva Sol Horchata Agua Fresca
Viva Sol Jamaica Agua Fresca
Viva Sol Pina Colada Agua Fresca
Salted Caramel.
Caramel, sea salt, milk.
Horchata
Vanilla, cinnamon, milk.
A La Mocha
Vanilla, mocha, milk
Black N' Bold
Expect a hair-raising, caffeine jolt with this house-brewed coffee beverage!
Iced Coffee
House Blend Drip Coffee
Pepsi Bottle 20oz*
Diet Pepsi Bottle 20oz*
Mountain Dew Bottle 20oz
Dr. Pepper Bottle 20oz*
Pure Leaf Peach Hibiscus Tea
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea*
Gatorade Cool Blue Bottle 20oz
Order Attention Required
Burgers
SC The Albuquerque
Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with hatch chiles, pepper jack cheese, sliced tomato and mayonnaise. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.
SC The Atlanta
Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with a layer of mac n' cheese, lettuce and sliced tomato. Served on an artisan Challah bun.
SC The Buffalo
Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, buffalo sauce and blue cheese dressing. Served on an artisan Challah bun.
SC The El Reno
Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with American cheese, grilled onions and dill pickles. Served on an artisan Challah bun.
SC The Fort Worth
Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with bacon, tobacco onions, American cheese, lettuce and BBQ sauce. Served on an artisan challah bun.
SC The Philly
Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with lettuce, mozzarella cheese, sautéed peppers and sautéed onions. Served on an artisan challah bun.
SC The Pittsburgh
Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with French fries, white cheddar cheese, coleslaw, lettuce and sliced tomato. Served on an artisan challah bun.
SC The Route 66
Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion and dill pickles. Served on an artisan challah bun.
SC The Salt Lake City
Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with pastrami, Russian dressing, lettuce, sliced tomato and sliced red onion. Served on an artisan challah bun.
SC The Seattle
Ground salmon patty, topped with coleslaw and Hoisin BBQ sauce. Served on an artisan challah bun.
SC The Tampa
Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with pulled pork, Compart Duroc® ham, Swiss cheese and dill pickles. Served on an artisan challah bun.
Sides
Bowl Chili
Loaded with premium beef and beans, fresh tomatoes, onions and a special blend of herbs and spices, and topped with shredded cheddar-jack cheese and green onion.
Coleslaw
Potato Salad
Tobacco Onions
French Fries
Thick-cut seashore French fries, seasoned with salt, cracked black pepper and garlic.
Mac & Cheese
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
6264 Winthrop Town Centre, Riverview, FL 33578