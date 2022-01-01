Datz Riverview

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Order Again

Shareables

Datchos

Datchos

$15.00

Datz house-made sweet n' salty potato chips topped with chili, cheese, jalapeño, sour cream, blue cheese drizzle and scallions.

Nom Noms

Nom Noms

$11.00Out of stock

Warm, soft pretzel sticks dressed with garlic oil, herbs and parmesan cheese. Served with tequila habanero queso and spicy brown mustard.

Buffalo Cauliflower Popcorn

Buffalo Cauliflower Popcorn

$12.00

Fried bite-sized roasted cauliflower, tossed in Buffalo sauce with a ranch dressing drizzle.

Mac Bites

Mac Bites

$12.00

Bite-sized pieces of our famous crispy bacon-jalapeño mac n' cheese. Served with a side of Sriracha firecracker sauce.

Monkey Bread

Monkey Bread

$14.00

Pull-apart clusters of warm, gooey cinnamon sugar bread, drizzled with caramel and vanilla icing.

Yum Yum Wings

Yum Yum Wings

$18.00

A pound of crispy Korean BBQ chicken wings, topped with chopped peanuts.

Fusion Fries

Fusion Fries

$11.00

Truffle oil, shredded parmesan, green onions and sea salt. Served with a side of herb aioli.

The MacDaddy

The MacDaddy

$10.00

Creamy bacon-jalapeño-infused macaroni and cheese made to order.

Avocado Wedges

$10.00

Crispy breaded avocado wedges, served with house-made BBQ Mustard Ranch.

Handhelds

Birds of a Feather

Birds of a Feather

$14.00

House-made chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on ancient grain bread. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.

Blackened Mahi Mahi Sandwich

Blackened Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$17.00

Mahi Mahi, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and tarter sauce. Served on an artisan challah bun. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.

Cluck Yeah!

Cluck Yeah!

$15.00Out of stock

Crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, pickles and Nashville sauce. Served on an artisan challah bun. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.

Memphis On My Mind

Memphis On My Mind

$14.00

Pulled pork, closeslaw, BBQ sauce, tobacco onions and white cheddar. Served on an artisan challah bun. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.

Nashville Chicken Doughnut

Nashville Chicken Doughnut

$15.00Out of stock

Fried chicken tenders tossed in spicy Nashville sauce, drizzled with honey, and topped with pickles, between a cinnamon-sugar doughnut. Served with your choice of house-cut Idaho breakfast potatoes, cream cheese cheddar grits or fresh fruit.

Roger's Rockin' Reuben

Roger's Rockin' Reuben

$16.00

Certified Angus Beef® corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing. Served on marbled rye bread. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.

Laz's Cuban

Laz's Cuban

$18.00Out of stock

Pulled pork, Compart Duroc® ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and Piquillo mustard. Pressed with Spanish-honey glaze and served warm on Cuban bread.

XXX Grilled Cheese

XXX Grilled Cheese

$14.00

White cheddar, American and Swiss, mayo, pickles and tomato on buttered, grilled sourdough bread. Served with house-made sweet n' salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onion.

April In Paris

April In Paris

$14.00Out of stock

Warm melted Brie, tomato, arugula and basil pesto. Served hot on grilled sourdough bread.

The Tex-Mex

The Tex-Mex

$18.00Out of stock

Shaved roast beef, grilled onions and peppers, and tequila-habanero queso on Cuban bread.

The Cali Clucker

The Cali Clucker

$16.00

Oven roasted turkey, sliced avocado, mayo and arugula. Served cold on ancient grain bread.

Burgers

The Cheesy Todd

The Cheesy Todd

$17.00

As seen on Good Morning America... Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle. Served on two bacon-jalapeño mac n’ cheese “buns.” Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.

Biggity Big Burger

Biggity Big Burger

$16.00

Two Brasstown® grass fed beef patties, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle and our secret sauce. Served with your choice of cheese on an artisan challah bun. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.

The El Reno

The El Reno

$16.00

Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, American cheese, grilled onions and dill pickles. Served on an artisan Challah bun with house-made sweet n' salty chips, served with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onion.

The Albuquerque

The Albuquerque

$16.00

Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, green chiles, pepper-jack cheese, with tomato and mayo, and wrapped inside a grilled flour tortilla. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.

The Beyond Burger

The Beyond Burger

$16.00

0% meat — 100% plant-based Beyond Meat® patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle. Served on an artisan challah bun. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.

The Grilled Cheeseburger

The Grilled Cheeseburger

$17.00

Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, sandwiched between two grilled cheese sandwiches with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.

The Fort Worth

$16.00

Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, bacon, tobacco onions, American cheese, with lettuce and BBQ sauce on an artisan Challah bun. Served with house-made sweet n' salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onion.

The Pittsburgh

$16.00

Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, French fries, white cheddar, coleslaw, lettuce and tomato. Served on an artisan Challah bun. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.

The Kennet Square

$16.00

Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, Swiss cheese, sauteéd mushrooms, lettuce, onion, tomato and our secret sauce. Served on an artisan Challah bun. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.

The Buffalo

The Buffalo

$16.00

Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, Frank's® Red Hot, coleslaw, blue cheese crumbles and lettuce. Served on an artisan Challah bun. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.

House Favorites

Spaghetti-In-Meatball

Spaghetti-In-Meatball

$20.00Out of stock

Just like it says: this ginormous meatball is stuffed with spaghetti, covered in pomodoro sauce and parmesan cheese. Served on a bed of pasta with a slice of garlic toast.

Biscuits & Crazy

Biscuits & Crazy

$17.00

Buttermilk biscuits topped with creamy sausage gravy, bacon, tri-colored potatoes, green onions and two eggs any way.

Eggs Barbacoa

Eggs Barbacoa

$18.00Out of stock

Two eggs, pulled pork, house-made pico de gallo and Colorado sauce over corn tortillas, smothered in shredded jack cheese and served over cilantro-corn fiesta rice and beans.

Famous Stuffed Meatloaf

Famous Stuffed Meatloaf

$20.00

As seen on the Travel Channel... Meatloaf stuffed with bacon-jalapeño mac n’ cheese, topped with ketchup glaze. Served over mashed potatoes, with peas and pearl onions.

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$21.00

Blackened shrimp, cream cheese cheddar grits, creamy Indian Makhani sauce and sautéed spinach.

Kentucky Colonel Bowl

Kentucky Colonel Bowl

$18.00Out of stock

Boneless crispy chicken tenders, bacon-confetti corn, melted cheddar-jack cheese, chicken gravy and bacon crumbles. Served over mashed potatoes with a biscuit and a side of honey.

Waffles N' Tweet

Waffles N' Tweet

$20.00Out of stock

Boneless crispy chicken tenders, honeyed-pecan butter, served over a Belgian waffle with bourbon maple syrup and candied pecans.

Fish N' Chips

Fish N' Chips

$19.00

Battered haddock and crispy fries. Served with coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Fried Chicken Tender Basket

Fried Chicken Tender Basket

$18.00Out of stock

Four boneless crispy chicken tenders, served with French fries and honey mustard.

Camisa's Country Fried Steak

Camisa's Country Fried Steak

$19.00

Two country-fried cube steaks, two eggs any way, hash browns and sausage gravy.

Burrata Ravioli

$16.00Out of stock

Burrata ravioli tossed in basil pesto.

Greens

Bob's Cobb

Bob's Cobb

$18.00

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, tomato, red onion and blue cheese crumbles with green goddess dressing.

Put a Steak In It

Put a Steak In It

$20.00

Seared steak, mixed greens, roasted butternut squash, goat cheese, candied pecans, tomatoes and red onion, served with sweet Italian vinaigrette.

Best Salad Ever

$14.00

Mixed greens, crisp apples, shredded white cheddar, candied pecans and bacon, served with house-made celery seed vinaigrette.

Salmon Hayek

Salmon Hayek

$19.00Out of stock

Seared salmon, fresh spinach, bacon, tomato, red onion, blue cheese, hard-boiled egg and button mushrooms, served with warm bacon dressing.

Southern Chicken Salad

$18.00

Crispy chicken, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, chopped bacon and green onion. Served with honey mustard dressing.

Thai One On

Thai One On

$19.00Out of stock

Shrimp marinated in a sweet-n-salty Thai sauce, kale and cabbage mix, peanuts, basil, carrots, mint, green and red pepper, onion, cilantro, cucumbers and rice noodles. Served with Thai-peanut dressing.

Salad Formerly Known As

$18.00

Mixed greens, chopped turkey, smoked Gouda, seasonal berries and candied pecans. Served with house-made celery seed vinaigrette.

Side Salad

$7.50

Afters

Horse Soldier® Bourbon Chocolate Cake

Horse Soldier® Bourbon Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Rich chocolate cake drenched with our signature Horse Soldier® Bourbon-chocolate frosting. A portion of proceeds helps support local veterans' organizations.

Outrageous Peanut Butter Pie

$13.00

Light, fluffy creamy peanut butter filling with Heath® Bar, in a homemade Oreo® crust. Topped with whipped cream, chocolate and caramel.

Seasonal Cheesecake

$10.00

House-made seasonal cheesecake with a graham cracker crust.

Peanut Butter Monster Brownie

$7.00

Ghirardelli triple chocolate chip brownie with house-made chocolate fudge topping and chunks of Reese's® peanut butter cups.

Monster Brownie

$6.00

Hostess Cupcake

$4.00

Red Velvet Cupcake

$6.00

Reese's Cupcake

$6.00

Rainbow Cupcake

$4.00

Extras

Bacon Brussels Sprouts

Bacon Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

Shredded sautéed Brussels sprouts with chopped up pieces of bacon.

Bowl Chili

Bowl Chili

$7.00

Ground beef chili with kidney beans, onions and tomatoes. Topped with sour cream, green onions and cheddar-jack cheese.

Cup Chili

Cup Chili

$4.00

Ground beef chili with tomatoes, onions and kidney beans. Topped with sour cream, green onion and cheddar-jack cheese.

Cream Cheese Cheddar Grits

Cream Cheese Cheddar Grits

$5.00

Savory house-made grits prepared with cream cheese and topped with shredded cheddar-jack cheese.

House-Made Chips

House-Made Chips

$5.00

Datz house-made sweet n' salty potato chips, topped with blue cheese drizzle and green onion.

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00

Thick-cut French fries seasoned with sea salt.

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Made with meat stock and onion, and served with croutons covered with cheese and green onion on top.

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Creamy mashed potatoes made with butter.

Sauteed Spinach

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Fresh spinach sautéed in oil.

Bacon

Bacon

$4.00

Nueske's bacon.

Toast

Toast

$2.00

Fruit Salad

$5.00

Kids

I'm Not Hungry - Kid Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Boneless fried chicken tenders served with your choice of chips or fresh fruit.

Leave Me Alone - Kid Hot Dog

$10.00

All-American hot dog served with your choice of chips or fresh fruit.

That Looks Gross - Kid PB Sand

$10.00

Peanut butter, marshmallow fluff and sliced bananas on sourdough bread. Served with your choice of chips or fresh fruit.

I Don't Want That - Kid Sandwich

$10.00

Your choice of ham or turkey with mayo on sourdough bread. Served with your choice of chips or fresh fruit.

Stop It - Kid Grilled Cheese

$10.00

American grilled cheese on sourdough bread. Served with your choice of chips or fresh fruit.

I'm Gonna Scream - Kid Spaghetti Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Say what?! This grilled cheese sandwich is stuffed with elbow macaroni and marinara sauce. Served with your choice of chips or fresh fruit.

I Want To Go Home - Kid Pasta

$10.00

Elbow macaroni smothered in marinara sauce. Served with your choice of chips or fresh fruit.

Eggs

Chicken N' Waffle Benedict

Chicken N' Waffle Benedict

$18.00Out of stock

Boneless crispy chicken tenders, poached eggs and hollandaise on a Belgian waffle. Served with your choice of house-cut Idaho breakfast potatoes, cream cheese cheddar grits or fruit salad.

The LumberJack

The LumberJack

$16.00

Three eggs any way. Served with sausage, Compart Duroc® ham, bacon and wheat berry toast. Served with your choice of house-cut Idaho breakfast potatoes, cream cheese cheddar grits or fruit salad.

Jack'd Up Steak & Eggs

Jack'd Up Steak & Eggs

$20.00

Seared steak, two eggs any way, crispy hash browns and wheat berry toast.

Datz Good Hash

Datz Good Hash

$16.00

Certified Angus Beef® corned beef, crispy hash browns, two eggs and wheat berry toast. Served with your choice of house-cut Idaho breakfast potatoes, cream cheese cheddar grits or fruit salad.

CYO Omelet

CYO Omelet

$15.00

Please choose three ingredients. Additional ingredients only $1 each. Served with your choice of house-cut Idaho breakfast potatoes, cream cheese cheddar grits or fruit salad.

Short Rib Biscuit Benedict

Short Rib Biscuit Benedict

$20.00Out of stock

Beef short rib, pepper-jack cheese, poached eggs and hollandaise on a buttermilk biscuit. Served with your choice of house-cut Idaho breakfast potatoes, cream cheese cheddar grits or fruit salad.

Not-So-Basics

Biscuits & Crazy

Biscuits & Crazy

$17.00

Buttermilk biscuits topped with creamy sausage gravy, bacon, tri-colored potatoes, green onions and two eggs any way.

Eggs Barbacoa

Eggs Barbacoa

$18.00Out of stock

Two eggs, pulled pork, house-made pico de gallo and Colorado sauce over corn tortillas, smothered in shredded jack cheese and served over cilantro-corn fiesta rice and beans.

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$21.00

Blackened shrimp, cream cheese cheddar grits, creamy Indian Makhani sauce and sautéed spinach.

Camisa's Country Fried Steak

Camisa's Country Fried Steak

$19.00

Two country-fried cube steaks, two eggs, hash browns and sausage gravy.

Datzshuka

$16.00

Three eggs poached in tomato Shakshuka sauce with spinach and grilled challah in a cast iron skillet.

Handhelds

Cheddar-Crusted Breakfast Tacos

$16.00Out of stock

Bacon, scrambled eggs, house-made pico de gallo, smashed avocado, cilantro and house-made Hatch chile salsa, topped with Cotija cheese. Served in cheddar-crusted corn tortillas. Served with your choice of house-cut Idaho breakfast potatoes, cream cheese cheedar grits or fruit salad.

Nashville Chicken Doughnut

Nashville Chicken Doughnut

$15.00Out of stock

Fried chicken tenders tossed in spicy Nashville sauce, drizzled with honey, and topped with pickles, between a cinnamon-sugar doughnut. Served with your choice of house-cut Idaho breakfast potatoes, cream cheese cheddar grits or fresh fruit.

Avocado Toast

$15.00Out of stock

Smashed avocado on two slices of rustic ancient grain bread, two eggs any way, heirloom tomatoes and seasoned with black salt. Served with your choice of house-cut Idaho breakfast potatoes, cream cheese cheddar grits or fresh fruit.

Popeye's Rise N' Shiner

Popeye's Rise N' Shiner

$13.00

Fried egg, bacon, fresh spinach and smoked gouda. Served on an artisan Challah bun. Served with your choice of house-cut Idaho breakfast potatoes, cream cheese cheedar grits or fruit salad.

Breakfast BLT

Breakfast BLT

$14.00

Fried egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on an artisan challah bun. Served with your choice of house-cut Idaho breakfast potatoes, cream cheese cheedar grits or fruit salad.

Sweets

Crème Brûlée French Toast

Crème Brûlée French Toast

$15.00

Brûléed French toast with Bavarian cream, topped with fresh strawberries and powdered sugar. Served with your choice of meat: breakfast sausage, bacon, turkey bacon, or Compart Duroc® ham.

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$14.00

A light, fluffy stack of buttermilk goodness served with maple syrup, butter, and your choice of meat: breakfast sausage, bacon, turkey bacon, or Compart Duroc® ham.

Monkey Bread

Monkey Bread

$14.00

Pull-apart clusters of warm, gooey cinnamon sugar bread, drizzled with caramel and vanilla icing.

Single Pancake

Single Pancake

$8.00

Single light, fluffy buttermilk pancake. Served with maple syrup and butter.

Seasonal Pancakes

$15.00

A light, fluffy stack of buttermilk pancakes topped with seasonal ingredients and whipped cream.

Extras

Idaho Breakfast Potatoes

Idaho Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00
Cream Cheese Cheddar Grits

Cream Cheese Cheddar Grits

$5.00
Hashbrowns

Hashbrowns

$5.00
Bacon

Bacon

$4.00

Nueske's bacon.

Breakfast Sausage

Breakfast Sausage

$4.00
Compart Duroc® Ham

Compart Duroc® Ham

$4.00
Turkey Bacon

Turkey Bacon

$4.00
Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Mixed fruit salad.

Toast

$2.00

Avocado

$2.50

Corned Beef Hash Side

$4.00

Biscuit Gravy Side

$4.00

Kids

I Don't Know (Kid's Pancakes)

$10.00

Four mini pancakes served with your choice of bacon, breakfast sausage, turkey bacon, or Compart Duroc® ham.

I Don't Care (Kid's Lumberjack)

$10.00

Mini version of our house favorite Lumberjack. One egg and your choice of bacon, Jones' breakfast sausage, turkey bacon, or Compart® ham.

Chicken & Sides

Cluck-It Bucket and Fries

$32.00Out of stock
The Plain Jane

The Plain Jane

$7.00Out of stock

Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken tenders with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and special sauce on an artisan challah bun.

Nashville Hot

Nashville Hot

$7.50Out of stock

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in spicy Nashville hot sauce with pickles on an artisan challah bun.

Korean BBQ

Korean BBQ

$7.50Out of stock

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in Korean BBQ sauce with firecracker slaw on an artisan challah bun.

Jamaican Jerk

Jamaican Jerk

$7.50

Grilled chicken tenders tossed in Jamaican jerk sauce with pineapple power slaw served on an artisan challah bun.

Chicken Summer Salad

Chicken Summer Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken with fresh greens, seasonal berries, smoked gouda, and celery seed vinaigrette.

Chicken Taco Salad

Chicken Taco Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Crispy chicken with shredded lettuce, corn, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, smashed avocado, tortillas strips, and jalapeno-ranch dressing.

3 Tenders

$7.50

Three crispy, grilled, or vegan crispy chicken tenders with your choice of two sauces.

5 Tenders

5 Tenders

$11.00

Five crispy, grilled, or vegan crispy chicken tenders with your choice of two sauces.

12 Tenders (Family Size)

$28.50

Fries

Thick-cut crispy seasoned French fries.

Loaded Potato Salad

Out of stock

Mac n' Cheese

Three-cheese mac n' cheese.

Mashed Potatoes With Chicken Gravy

Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Mac n' Cheese

Out of stock

Cluck Yeah! Chicken Dippin'

$1.00

Buffalo (V)

$1.00Out of stock

Jalapeno Ranch

$1.00

Nashville Hot (V)

$1.00

Jamaican Jerk (V)

$1.00

Korean BBQ (V)

$1.00

Boom Boom

$1.00Out of stock

Sweet Berry (V)

$1.00Out of stock

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Regular BBQ

$1.00

Pepsi® 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Diet Pepsi® 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Dr. Pepper® 20oz Bottle

$2.50

Mountain Dew® 20oz Bottle

$2.50

Gatorade® Cool Blue

$2.50

8pc Wings

$12.00Out of stock

16pc Wings

$23.00Out of stock

24pc Wings

$34.00Out of stock

32pc Wings

$42.00Out of stock

40pc Wings

$50.00Out of stock

Tender & Wing Snack

$10.00

Includes 1 chicken tender and 3 wings tossed in your choice of sauce with a side of ranch.

Tender & Wing Meal

$15.00

Includes 2 chicken tenders and 5 wings tossed in your choice of sauce with a side of ranch.

Tender & Wing Family Meal

$29.00

Includes 5 chicken tenders and 12 wings tossed in your choice of sauce with a side of ranch.

Beverages

Pepsi Bottle 20oz.

Pepsi Bottle 20oz.

$3.50
Diet Pepsi Bottle 20oz

Diet Pepsi Bottle 20oz

$3.50
Mountain Dew Bottle 20oz.

Mountain Dew Bottle 20oz.

$3.50
Dr. Pepper Bottle 20oz

Dr. Pepper Bottle 20oz

$3.50
Gatorade Cool Blue Bottle 20oz.

Gatorade Cool Blue Bottle 20oz.

$3.50
Pure Leaf Peach Hibiscus Tea.

Pure Leaf Peach Hibiscus Tea.

$3.50
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$3.50

Caffeine

Drip Coffee

$3.50

Our signature organic, sustainable dark roast coffee.

Cappuccino

$6.00Out of stock

Espresso with a choice of steamed milk. Served with biscotti.

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$6.00Out of stock

Organic Sattwa® chai tea steamed with your choice of milk

Cold Brew

Highly caffeinated.

Horchata

$6.00Out of stock

Vanilla, cinnamon, milk.

Salted Caramel

$6.00

Caramel, sea salt, milk.

A La Mocha

$6.00

Vanilla, mocha, milk

Black

$6.00

Agua Fresca

Viva Sol Horchata Agua Fresca

$3.50Out of stock

Viva Sol Jamaica Agua Fresca

$3.50Out of stock

Viva Sol Pina Colada Agua Fresca

$3.50Out of stock

Juice/Milk

Orange Juice

$5.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cash Bar

Domestic Beer

$3.69

Import Beer

$4.61

House Wine Glass

$5.53

House Liquor

$6.45

Cakes & Cupcakes

Rainbow Funfetti Cupcake

$4.00

Funfetti cake topped with house-made vanilla butter cream. Topped with an Airhead rainbow.

Triple Chocolate Cupcake

$4.00

Chocolate cupcake with house-made chocolate buttercream. Dipped in chocolate.

Cookie Dough Cupcake

$6.00Out of stock

Vanilla cake studded with chocolate chips, stuffed with silky cookie dough and topped with cookie butter frosting. Oh yeah... and a cookie!

Red Velvet Cakepops

$4.00

Peanutbutter Cakepop

$4.00

Carrot Cakepop

$4.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cakepop

$4.00
Horse Soldier Bourbon Chocolate Cake Slice

Horse Soldier Bourbon Chocolate Cake Slice

$9.00

Layers of chocolate cake drenched with Buffalo Trace bourbon and smothered with chocolate frosting.

Carrot Cake Slice

Carrot Cake Slice

$9.00Out of stock

Layers of sweet, spiced cake infused with pineapple and coconut, studded with pecans and stacked high with rich cream cheese frosting.

Chocolate Lover's Cake Slice

$8.00Out of stock

Layers of dark, moist chocolate cake, with silky smooth chocolate filling, piled high with chunks of chocolate cake. A chocolate lover's dream.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Slice

$10.00Out of stock

Pumpkin pie spiced cheesecake with a creamy pumpkin pie swirl. Topped with spiced whipped cream and a pecan streusel.

Crème Brulee Cheesecake Slice

$5.00Out of stock

Crème brulee layered and folded into the lightest of cheesecakes. Mirrored with burnt caramel.

Red Velvet Cheesecake Slice

$8.00Out of stock

Red Velvet cake layered with New York style cheesecake and cream cheeseicing. Adorned with even more icing and cake crumbs.

Devil's Food Cheesecake Slice

$8.00Out of stock

Fudge frosting, NY cheesecake and rich devil's food cake all layered together with chocolate shavings on the outside.

Carrot Cheesecake Slice

$8.00Out of stock

New York style cheesecake layered with a traditional carrot cake. Frosted with cream cheese frosting.

Gluten Friendly Key Lime Pie Slice

$5.00Out of stock

Gluten Friendly! Key lime filling poured into a buttery graham cracker gluten friendly crust. Topped with creamy key lime topping.

Outrageous Peanut Butter Pie

$13.00

Light, fluffy creamy peanut butter filling with Heath® Bar, in a homemade Oreo® crust. Topped with whipped cream, chocolate and caramel.

House-Made Ice Cream

Birthday Cake Pint

$8.00Out of stock

 Sprinkle cake & ice cream mash-up! Made with entire baked cakes. Our original recipe from 2013.

Beverages

Blackberry Lemonade.

$5.00Out of stock

Refreshing blackberry lemonade agua fresca.

Strawberry Watermelon.

$5.00Out of stock

Refreshing orange and passion fruit agua fresca.

Pombré

$6.00

Pomegranate juice, lime, ginger and coconut milk.

Cinny Bunny

$7.00Out of stock

Almond milk, cinnamon bun syrup, cold brew, whipped cream, vanilla icing and a mini cinnamon bun

Viva Sol Horchata Agua Fresca

$3.50Out of stock

Viva Sol Jamaica Agua Fresca

$3.50Out of stock

Viva Sol Pina Colada Agua Fresca

$3.50Out of stock

Salted Caramel.

$5.00

Caramel, sea salt, milk.

Horchata

$5.00

Vanilla, cinnamon, milk.

A La Mocha

$5.00Out of stock

Vanilla, mocha, milk

Black N' Bold

Black N' Bold

$5.00

Expect a hair-raising, caffeine jolt with this house-brewed coffee beverage!

Iced Coffee

$4.50

House Blend Drip Coffee

$2.95
Pepsi Bottle 20oz*

Pepsi Bottle 20oz*

$3.00
Diet Pepsi Bottle 20oz*

Diet Pepsi Bottle 20oz*

$3.00
Mountain Dew Bottle 20oz

Mountain Dew Bottle 20oz

$2.50
Dr. Pepper Bottle 20oz*

Dr. Pepper Bottle 20oz*

$2.50
Pure Leaf Peach Hibiscus Tea

Pure Leaf Peach Hibiscus Tea

$3.50
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea*

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea*

$3.50
Gatorade Cool Blue Bottle 20oz

Gatorade Cool Blue Bottle 20oz

$2.50

Burgers

SC The Albuquerque

SC The Albuquerque

$14.00

Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with hatch chiles, pepper jack cheese, sliced tomato and mayonnaise. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.

SC The Atlanta

SC The Atlanta

$13.00

Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with a layer of mac n' cheese, lettuce and sliced tomato. Served on an artisan Challah bun.

SC The Buffalo

SC The Buffalo

$13.00

Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, buffalo sauce and blue cheese dressing. Served on an artisan Challah bun.

SC The El Reno

SC The El Reno

$13.00

Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with American cheese, grilled onions and dill pickles. Served on an artisan Challah bun.

SC The Fort Worth

SC The Fort Worth

$13.00

Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with bacon, tobacco onions, American cheese, lettuce and BBQ sauce. Served on an artisan challah bun.

SC The Philly

SC The Philly

$13.00

Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with lettuce, mozzarella cheese, sautéed peppers and sautéed onions. Served on an artisan challah bun.

SC The Pittsburgh

SC The Pittsburgh

$13.00

Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with French fries, white cheddar cheese, coleslaw, lettuce and sliced tomato. Served on an artisan challah bun.

SC The Route 66

$11.00

Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion and dill pickles. Served on an artisan challah bun.

SC The Salt Lake City

SC The Salt Lake City

$15.00

Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with pastrami, Russian dressing, lettuce, sliced tomato and sliced red onion. Served on an artisan challah bun.

SC The Seattle

SC The Seattle

$15.00Out of stock

Ground salmon patty, topped with coleslaw and Hoisin BBQ sauce. Served on an artisan challah bun.

SC The Tampa

SC The Tampa

$15.00

Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with pulled pork, Compart Duroc® ham, Swiss cheese and dill pickles. Served on an artisan challah bun.

Sides

Bowl Chili

Bowl Chili

$6.00

Loaded with premium beef and beans, fresh tomatoes, onions and a special blend of herbs and spices, and topped with shredded cheddar-jack cheese and green onion.

Coleslaw

$5.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Tobacco Onions

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Thick-cut seashore French fries, seasoned with salt, cracked black pepper and garlic.

Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Desserts

Horse Soldier Bourbon Chocolate Cake

Horse Soldier Bourbon Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Layers of chocolate cake drenched with Buffalo Trace bourbon and smothered with chocolate frosting.

Monster Brownie

$7.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$10.00
