Datz St. Pete
180 Central Avenue
St Petersburg, FL 33701
Shareables
Datchos
Datz house-made sweet-n-salty potato chips, topped with chili, cheddar-jack cheese, jalapeño, sour cream, blue cheese drizzle and scallions.
Nom Noms
Warm, soft pretzel sticks dressed with garlic oil, herbs and parmesan cheese. Served with tequila habanero queso and spicy brown mustard.
Buffalo Cauliflower Popcorn
Roasted bite-sized cauliflower bites, fried and tossed in Buffalo sauce and drizzled with Ranch dressing.
Mac Bites
Bite-sized pieces of our famous crispy bacon-jalapeño mac n' cheese. Served with a side of Firecracker Sriracha sauce.
Monkey Bread
Pull-apart clusters of warm, gooey cinnamon sugar bread, drizzled with caramel and vanilla icing.
Yum Yum Wings
A pound of crispy Korean BBQ chicken wings, topped with chopped peanuts.
Fusion Fries
Truffle oil, shredded Parmesan, green onions and sea salt. Served with a side of herb aioli.
The MacDaddy
Creamy bacon-jalapeño-infused macaroni and cheese topped with buttermilk biscuit crumbles. Made to order.
Avocado Wedges
Crispy breaded avocado wedges, served with house-made BBQ Mustard Ranch.
Handhelds
Birds of a Feather
House-made chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on ancient grain bread. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
Roger's Rockin' Reuben
Certified Angus Beef® corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing. Served on marbled rye bread. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
Memphis On My Mind
Pulled pork, coleslaw, BBQ sauce, tobacco onions and white cheddar. Served on an artisan challah bun. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
Cluck, Yeah!
Crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, pickles and Nashville sauce. Served on an artisan Challah bun. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
Blackened Mahi Mahi Sandwich
Mahi Mahi, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and tarter sauce. Served on an artisan Challah bun with a side of our signature house-cut sweet n' salty potato chips with blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
Laz's Cuban
Pulled pork, Compart Duroc® ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and Piquillo mustard. Pressed with Spanish-honey glaze and served on warm Cuban bread.
XXX Grilled Cheese
White cheddar, American and Swiss, mayo, pickles and tomato on buttered, grilled sourdough bread. Served on an artisan Challah bun with a side of our signature house-cut sweet n' salty potato chips with blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
Nashville Chicken Doughnut
Fried chicken tenders tossed in Nashville sauce, drizzled with honey, and topped with pickles, between a cinnamon sugar doughnut. Served on an artisan Challah bun with a side of our signature house-cut sweet n' salty potato chips with blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
April In Paris
Warm, melted Brie, tomato, arugula, basil pesto. Served hot on grilled sourdough bread with a side of our signature house-cut sweet n' salty potato chips with blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
The Tex Mex
Shaved roast beef, grilled onions and peppers, tequila habanero queso on Cuban bread with a side of our signature house-cut sweet n' salty potato chips with blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
Cali Clucker!
Smokey & the Bird
Grilled chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and honey mustard. Served on an artisan Challah bun.
Burgers
The Cheesy Todd
As seen on Good Morning America... Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle. Served on two bacon-jalapeño mac n’ cheese “buns.” Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
Biggity Big Big Burger
Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle. Served on an artisan challah bun. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
The Albuquerque
Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, green chiles, pepper-jack cheese, with tomato and mayo, and wrapped inside a grilled flour tortilla.
The El Reno
Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, American cheese, grilled onions and dill pickles. Served on an artisan challah bun with a side of house-made sweet n' salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onion.
The Fort Worth
Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, bacon, tobacco onions, American cheese, with lettuce and BBQ sauce. Served on an artisan Challah bun with a side of house-made sweet n' salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onion.
The Pittsburgh
Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, French fries, white cheddar, coleslaw, lettuce and tomato. Served on an artisan Challah bun with a side of our signature house-cut sweet n' salty potato chips with blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
Beyond Burger
0% meat - 100% plant-based Beyond Meat® patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle. Served on an artisan Challah bun with a side of our signature house-cut sweet n' salty potato chips with blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
The Kennet Square
Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties with Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, onion, tomato and our secret sauce. Served on an artisan Challah bun with a side of our signature house-cut sweet n' salty potato chips with blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
The Buffalo
Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, Frank's® Red Hot, coleslaw, blue cheese crumbles and lettuce. Served on an artisan Challah bun with a side of our signature house-cut sweet n' salty potato chips with blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
House Favorites
Spaghetti-In-Meatball
Just like it says: this ginormous meatball is stuffed with spaghetti, covered in pomodoro sauce and parmesan cheese. Served on a bed of pasta with a slice of garlic toast.
Biscuits & Crazy
Buttermilk biscuits topped with creamy sausage gravy, bacon, tri-colored potatoes and two eggs any way.
Eggs Barbacoa
Two eggs, pulled pork, house-made pico de gallo and Colorado sauce over corn tortillas, smothered in shredded jack cheese and served over cilantro-lime rice and beans.
Famous Stuffed Meatloaf
As seen on the Travel Channel... Meatloaf stuffed with bacon-jalapeño mac n’ cheese, topped with ketchup glaze. Served over mashed potatoes, with peas and pearl onions.
Shrimp & Grits
Blackened shrimp, cream cheese cheddar grits, creamy Indian Makhani sauce and sautéed spinach.
Kentucky Colonel Bowl
Boneless crispy chicken tenders, served over mashed potatoes with bacon-confetti corn, melted cheddar-jack cheese, and topped with chicken gravy and bacon crumbles. Served with a biscuit and side of honey.
Waffles N' Tweet
Boneless crispy chicken tenders, honeyed-pecan butter, served over a Belgian waffle with bourbon maple syrup and candied pecans.
Fish N' Chips
Battered haddock and French fries. Served with coleslaw and tartar sauce.
Fried Chicken Tender Basket
Four boneless crispy chicken tenders, served with French fries and honey mustard.
Camisa's Country Fried Steak
Two country-fried cube steaks, two eggs any way, hash browns and sausage gravy.
Burrata Ravioli
Burrata ravioli tossed in basil pesto.
Soups & Salads
Bowl Chili
Ground beef chili with tomatoes, onions and kidney beans. Topped with sour cream, cheddar-jack cheese and green onions.
Cup Chili
Ground beef chili with tomatoes, onions and kidney beans. Topped with sour cream, cheddar-jack cheese and green onions.
Bowl French Onion
Meat stock with onions and croutons, topped with melted Swiss cheese and green onion.
Southern Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken tenders, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, chopped bacon and red onion. Served with honey mustard dressing.
Bob's Cobb
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, tomato, red onion and blue cheese crumbles. Served with green goddess dressing.
Put a Steak In It
Seared steak, mixed greens, roasted butternut squash, goat cheese, candied pecans, tomatoes and red onion. Served with sweet Italian vinaigrette.
Salmon Hayek
Seared salmon, fresh spinach, bacon, red onion, blue cheese, tomato, hard-boiled egg and button mushrooms. Served with warm bacon dressing.
Best Salad Ever
Mixed greens, crisp apples, shredded white cheddar, candied pecans and bacon. Served with house-made celery seed vinaigrette.
Thai One On
Shrimp marinated in a sweet n' salty Thai sauce, kale and cabbage mix, peanuts, basil, carrots, mint, green and red peppers, onion, cilantro, cucumbers and rice noodles. Served with Thai peanut dressing.
Salad Formerly Known As
Chopped turkey, mixed greens, smoked Gouda, seasonal berries and candied pecans. Served with house-made celery seed vinaigrette.
Afters
Horse Soldier® Bourbon Chocolate Cake Slice
Rich chocolate cake drenched with our signature Horse Soldier® Bourbon chocolate frosting. A portion of proceeds help support local veterans' organizations.
Seasonal Cheesecake
House-made seasonal cheesecake with a graham cracker crust.
Monster Brownie
Triple chocolate oversized brownie with American buttercream.
Peanut Butter Monster Brownie
Triple chocolate oversized brownie made topped with chocolate American buttercream, peanut butter drizzle and crushed up peanut butter cups.
Cookie Sammie
Chocolate chip sprinkled cookie stuffed with house-made buttercream.
Ganache and Cream
Vanilla cake studded with chocolate chips, stuffed with silky cookie dough and topped with cookie butter frosting. Oh yeah... and a cookie.
Reeses Peanut butter cupcake
Red Velvet
Rainbow Cupcake
Red Velvet Cake Pop
Chocolate Cake Pop
Strawberry Cake Pop
Extras
Bacon Brussels Sprouts Side
House-Made Chips
Datz house-cut potato chips, blue cheese drizzle and scallions.
French Fries Side
Sauteed Spinach Side
Toast
Mashed Potatos
Fruit Salad
Potato Salad
Butternut Squash
Tobacco Onions
Cole Slaw
Side Datz Salad
Grits
Cup Daily Soup
Side Grilled Chicken Plain
Kids
I'm Not Hungry - Kid Chicken Tenders
Boneless fried chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Leave Me Alone - Kid Hot Dog
All-American Hot Dog!
I Don't Want That - Kid Sandwich
Your choice of ham or turkey with mayo on grain or white bread. .
Stop It - Kid Grilled Cheese
All-American grilled cheese!
I'm Gonna Scream- Kid Spaghetti Grilled Cheese
Say what?! This grilled cheese sandwich is stuffed with elbow macaroni and marinara sauce.
I Want To Go Home - Kid Pasta
Good ole' elbow macaroni, smothered in marinara sauce.
Kid Burger
Chicken & Sides
Plain Jane Sandwich
Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken tenders with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and special sauce on an artisan challah bun.
Nashville Hot Sandwich
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in spicy Nashville hot sauce with pickles on an artisan challah bun.
Korean BBQ Sandwich
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in Korean BBQ sauce with firecracker slaw on an artisan challah bun.
Grilled Jamaican Jerk Sandwich
Grilled chicken tenders tossed in Jamaican jerk sauce with pineapple power slaw served on an artisan challah bun.
Red Hot Sandwich
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce with lettuce, tomato, and a drizzle of ranch on an artisan challah bun.
3 Tenders
Three crispy, grilled, or vegan crispy chicken tenders with your choice of two sauces.
5 Tenders
Five crispy, grilled, or vegan crispy chicken tenders with your choice of two sauces.
Fries
Mac -N- Cheese
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Buffalo Chicken Mac
Cluck Yeah! Chicken Dippin' Sauce
Buffalo Sauce - a little kick & vegan!
Jalapeno Ranch Sauce - a little kick
Nashville Hot Sauce - spicy & vegan!
Jamaican Jerk Sauce - a little kick & vegan!
Korean BBQ Sauce - vegan!
Boom Boom Sauce - spicy
Sweet Berry Sauce - vegan!
Honey Mustard Sauce
BBQ Sauce
Ranch Dressing
Pepsi 20 oz Bottle
Diet Pepsi Bottle 20 oz
Dr. Pepper Bottle 20 oz
Mt Dew Bottle 20 oz
Cool Blue Gatorade
Cluck It Bucket and Fries
8pc Wings
16pc Wings
24pc Wings
32pc Wings
40pc Wings
Tender & Wing Snack
Includes a chicken tender and 3 wings tossed in your choice of sauce with a side of ranch.
Tender & Wing Meal
Includes 2 chicken tenders and 5 wings tossed in your choice of sauce with a side of ranch.
Tender & Wing Family Meal
Includes 5 chicken tenders and 12 wings tossed in your choice of sauce with a side of ranch.
Burgers
SC Albuquerque
Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with hatch chiles, pepper jack cheese, sliced tomato and mayonnaise. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.
SC Atlanta
Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with a layer of mac n' cheese, lettuce and sliced tomato. Served on a artisan challah bun.
SC Buffalo
Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, buffalo sauce and blue cheese dressing. Served on an artisan challah bun.
SC The El Reno
Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with American cheese, grilled onions and dill pickles. Served on an artisan challah bun.
SC Fort Worth
Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with bacon, tobacco onions, American cheese, lettuce and BBQ sauce. Served on an artisan challah bun.
SC Pittsburgh
Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with French fries, white cheddar cheese, coleslaw, lettuce and sliced tomato. Served on an artisan challah bun.
SC Route 66
Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion and dill pickles. Served on an artisan challah bun.
SC Salt Lake City
Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with pastrami, Russian dressing, lettuce, sliced tomato and sliced red onion. Served on an artisan challah bun.
SC Seattle
Ground salmon patty, topped with coleslaw and Hoisin BBQ sauce. Served on an artisan challah bun.
SC Tampa
Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with pulled pork, Compart Duroc® ham, Swiss cheese and dill pickles. Served on an artisan challah bun.
Sides
Desserts
Cakes & Cupcakes
Ganache and Cream
Vanilla cake studded with chocolate chips, stuffed with silky cookie dough and topped with cookie butter frosting. Oh yeah... and a cookie.
Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Pop
Chocolate cake & frosting dipped in peanut butter with chocolate chips on a stick.
Red Velvet Cake Pop
Red velvet cake and cream cheese icing in a white chocolate shell on a stick.
Red Velvet cupcake
A seasonal favorite! Strawberry cream cake with strawberry custard filling and champagne buttercream.
Reese peanut butter cupcake
Rainbow Cupcake
Strawberry Cake Pop
Horse Soldier Cake Slice
Layers of chocolate cake drenched with Buffalo Trace bourbon and smothered with chocolate frosting.
Chocolate Lover's Cake Slice
Layers of dark, moist chocolate cake, with silky smooth chocolate filling, piled high with chunks of chocolate cake. A chocolate lover's dream.
Crème Brulee Cheesecake Slice
Crème brulee layered and folded into the lightest of cheesecakes. Mirrored with burnt caramel.
Devil's Food Cheesecake Slice
Fudge frosting, NY cheesecake and rich devil's food cake all layered together with chocolate shavings on the outside.
Carrot Cheesecake Slice
New York style cheesecake layered with a traditional carrot cake. Frosted with cream cheese frosting.
Gluten Friendly Key Lime Pie Slice
Gluten Friendly! Key lime filling poured into a buttery graham cracker gluten friendly crust. Topped with creamy key lime topping.
Pumpkin Cheesecake
House Specialties
Magic Bar
Dough Signature Dessert! Gooey and delicious bar with coconut, pecans, butterscotch, and dark chocolate.
Peanut Butter Monster Brownie
Ghirardelli triple chocolate chip brownie with house-made peanut butter buttercream and chunks of Reese's peanut butter cups.
Monster Brownie
Ghirardelli triple chocolate chip brownie with house-made buttercream frosting.
Cookie Sammie
Chocolate chip sprinkled cookie stuffed with house-made buttercream.
House-Made Ice Cream
Strawberry Pint
We hull & cook strawberries until the color and flavor come all the way forward to make this popular classic flavor.
Mint Chocolate Chip Pint
Cool and invigorating mint ice cream loaded with mini chocolate chips.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownie S'more Pint
Chocolate and Peanut Butter velvety ice cream full of brownie bites and toasted marshmallows.
Beverages
Blackberry Lemonade
Refreshing blackberry lemonade agua fresca.
Strawberry Watermelon
Refreshing orange and passion fruit agua fresca.
Salted Caramel
Caramel, sea salt, milk.
Horchata
Vanilla, cinnamon, milk.
A La Mocha
Vanilla, mocha, milk
Black N' Bold
Expect a hair-raising, caffeine jolt with this house-brewed coffee beverage!
Iced Coffee
Drip Coffee
Pepsi Bottle 20oz
Diet Pepsi Bottle 20oz
Mountain Dew Bottle 20oz
Aquafina 20oz
Voss Still Water Bottle 330mL
Pure Leaf Peach Hibiscus Tea
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea
Gatorade Cool Blue Bottle 20oz
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
Ever since Datz’s opening on January 28, 2009, it has been a revolving door of invention and reinvention. In it’s current state, Datz is comfort food with flair. It’s a craft beer oasis, a bourbon lover’s paradise, a foodie wonderland filled with bacon, cheese, and house-made breads. Datz also offers an eclectic cocktail menu with artisanal liquors found nowhere else in Tampa and boasts a seasonal menu change that reflects a growing community appetite for unique, new entrees. In 2013, Datz became part of restaurant group with the addition of a whimsical, scratch bakery next door, Dough with Owners Roger and Suzanne Perry at the helm. In 2014, Datz Restaurant Group added Roux to the mix, an upscale New Orleans-style kitchen with a South Tampa twist. Datz is an award-winning restaurant and has been featured on Good Morning America, Travel Channel, Food Network, Cooking Channel, and FYI. For more information please email info@datztampa.com
180 Central Avenue, St Petersburg, FL 33701