Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Datz St. Pete

review star

No reviews yet

180 Central Avenue

St Petersburg, FL 33701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Shareables

Datchos

Datchos

$15.00

Datz house-made sweet-n-salty potato chips, topped with chili, cheddar-jack cheese, jalapeño, sour cream, blue cheese drizzle and scallions.

Nom Noms

Nom Noms

$11.00

Warm, soft pretzel sticks dressed with garlic oil, herbs and parmesan cheese. Served with tequila habanero queso and spicy brown mustard.

Buffalo Cauliflower Popcorn

Buffalo Cauliflower Popcorn

$12.00

Roasted bite-sized cauliflower bites, fried and tossed in Buffalo sauce and drizzled with Ranch dressing.

Mac Bites

Mac Bites

$12.00

Bite-sized pieces of our famous crispy bacon-jalapeño mac n' cheese. Served with a side of Firecracker Sriracha sauce.

Monkey Bread

Monkey Bread

$14.00

Pull-apart clusters of warm, gooey cinnamon sugar bread, drizzled with caramel and vanilla icing.

Yum Yum Wings

Yum Yum Wings

$18.00

A pound of crispy Korean BBQ chicken wings, topped with chopped peanuts.

Fusion Fries

Fusion Fries

$11.00

Truffle oil, shredded Parmesan, green onions and sea salt. Served with a side of herb aioli.

The MacDaddy

The MacDaddy

$9.00

Creamy bacon-jalapeño-infused macaroni and cheese topped with buttermilk biscuit crumbles. Made to order.

Avocado Wedges

$10.00

Crispy breaded avocado wedges, served with house-made BBQ Mustard Ranch.

Handhelds

Birds of a Feather

Birds of a Feather

$14.00

House-made chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on ancient grain bread. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.

Roger's Rockin' Reuben

Roger's Rockin' Reuben

$16.00

Certified Angus Beef® corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing. Served on marbled rye bread. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.

Memphis On My Mind

Memphis On My Mind

$13.00

Pulled pork, coleslaw, BBQ sauce, tobacco onions and white cheddar. Served on an artisan challah bun. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.

Cluck, Yeah!

Cluck, Yeah!

$15.00

Crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, pickles and Nashville sauce. Served on an artisan Challah bun. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.

Blackened Mahi Mahi Sandwich

Blackened Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$17.00

Mahi Mahi, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and tarter sauce. Served on an artisan Challah bun with a side of our signature house-cut sweet n' salty potato chips with blue cheese drizzle and green onions.

Laz's Cuban

Laz's Cuban

$18.00

Pulled pork, Compart Duroc® ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and Piquillo mustard. Pressed with Spanish-honey glaze and served on warm Cuban bread.

XXX Grilled Cheese

XXX Grilled Cheese

$14.00

White cheddar, American and Swiss, mayo, pickles and tomato on buttered, grilled sourdough bread. Served on an artisan Challah bun with a side of our signature house-cut sweet n' salty potato chips with blue cheese drizzle and green onions.

Nashville Chicken Doughnut

Nashville Chicken Doughnut

$15.00

Fried chicken tenders tossed in Nashville sauce, drizzled with honey, and topped with pickles, between a cinnamon sugar doughnut. Served on an artisan Challah bun with a side of our signature house-cut sweet n' salty potato chips with blue cheese drizzle and green onions.

April In Paris

April In Paris

$14.00

Warm, melted Brie, tomato, arugula, basil pesto. Served hot on grilled sourdough bread with a side of our signature house-cut sweet n' salty potato chips with blue cheese drizzle and green onions.

The Tex Mex

The Tex Mex

$18.00

Shaved roast beef, grilled onions and peppers, tequila habanero queso on Cuban bread with a side of our signature house-cut sweet n' salty potato chips with blue cheese drizzle and green onions.

Cali Clucker!

$16.00

Smokey & the Bird

$14.00

Grilled chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and honey mustard. Served on an artisan Challah bun.

Burgers

The Cheesy Todd

The Cheesy Todd

$17.00

As seen on Good Morning America... Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle. Served on two bacon-jalapeño mac n’ cheese “buns.” Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.

Biggity Big Big Burger

Biggity Big Big Burger

$16.00

Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle. Served on an artisan challah bun. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.

The Albuquerque

$16.00

Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, green chiles, pepper-jack cheese, with tomato and mayo, and wrapped inside a grilled flour tortilla.

The El Reno

$16.00

Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, American cheese, grilled onions and dill pickles. Served on an artisan challah bun with a side of house-made sweet n' salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onion.

The Fort Worth

$16.00

Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, bacon, tobacco onions, American cheese, with lettuce and BBQ sauce. Served on an artisan Challah bun with a side of house-made sweet n' salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onion.

The Pittsburgh

$16.00

Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, French fries, white cheddar, coleslaw, lettuce and tomato. Served on an artisan Challah bun with a side of our signature house-cut sweet n' salty potato chips with blue cheese drizzle and green onions.

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$16.00

0% meat - 100% plant-based Beyond Meat® patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle. Served on an artisan Challah bun with a side of our signature house-cut sweet n' salty potato chips with blue cheese drizzle and green onions.

The Kennet Square

$16.00

Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties with Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, onion, tomato and our secret sauce. Served on an artisan Challah bun with a side of our signature house-cut sweet n' salty potato chips with blue cheese drizzle and green onions.

The Buffalo

The Buffalo

$16.00

Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, Frank's® Red Hot, coleslaw, blue cheese crumbles and lettuce. Served on an artisan Challah bun with a side of our signature house-cut sweet n' salty potato chips with blue cheese drizzle and green onions.

House Favorites

Spaghetti-In-Meatball

Spaghetti-In-Meatball

$20.00

Just like it says: this ginormous meatball is stuffed with spaghetti, covered in pomodoro sauce and parmesan cheese. Served on a bed of pasta with a slice of garlic toast.

Biscuits & Crazy

Biscuits & Crazy

$17.00

Buttermilk biscuits topped with creamy sausage gravy, bacon, tri-colored potatoes and two eggs any way.

Eggs Barbacoa

Eggs Barbacoa

$19.00

Two eggs, pulled pork, house-made pico de gallo and Colorado sauce over corn tortillas, smothered in shredded jack cheese and served over cilantro-lime rice and beans.

Famous Stuffed Meatloaf

Famous Stuffed Meatloaf

$20.00

As seen on the Travel Channel... Meatloaf stuffed with bacon-jalapeño mac n’ cheese, topped with ketchup glaze. Served over mashed potatoes, with peas and pearl onions.

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$21.00

Blackened shrimp, cream cheese cheddar grits, creamy Indian Makhani sauce and sautéed spinach.

Kentucky Colonel Bowl

Kentucky Colonel Bowl

$18.00

Boneless crispy chicken tenders, served over mashed potatoes with bacon-confetti corn, melted cheddar-jack cheese, and topped with chicken gravy and bacon crumbles. Served with a biscuit and side of honey.

Waffles N' Tweet

Waffles N' Tweet

$20.00

Boneless crispy chicken tenders, honeyed-pecan butter, served over a Belgian waffle with bourbon maple syrup and candied pecans.

Fish N' Chips

Fish N' Chips

$19.00

Battered haddock and French fries. Served with coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Fried Chicken Tender Basket

Fried Chicken Tender Basket

$18.00

Four boneless crispy chicken tenders, served with French fries and honey mustard.

Camisa's Country Fried Steak

Camisa's Country Fried Steak

$19.00

Two country-fried cube steaks, two eggs any way, hash browns and sausage gravy.

Burrata Ravioli

Burrata Ravioli

$16.00

Burrata ravioli tossed in basil pesto.

Soups & Salads

Bowl Chili

Bowl Chili

$7.00

Ground beef chili with tomatoes, onions and kidney beans. Topped with sour cream, cheddar-jack cheese and green onions.

Cup Chili

Cup Chili

$4.00

Ground beef chili with tomatoes, onions and kidney beans. Topped with sour cream, cheddar-jack cheese and green onions.

Bowl French Onion

Bowl French Onion

$7.00

Meat stock with onions and croutons, topped with melted Swiss cheese and green onion.

Southern Chicken Salad

$17.00

Crispy chicken tenders, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, chopped bacon and red onion. Served with honey mustard dressing.

Bob's Cobb

Bob's Cobb

$17.00

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, tomato, red onion and blue cheese crumbles. Served with green goddess dressing.

Put a Steak In It

Put a Steak In It

$20.00

Seared steak, mixed greens, roasted butternut squash, goat cheese, candied pecans, tomatoes and red onion. Served with sweet Italian vinaigrette.

Salmon Hayek

Salmon Hayek

$17.00

Seared salmon, fresh spinach, bacon, red onion, blue cheese, tomato, hard-boiled egg and button mushrooms. Served with warm bacon dressing.

Best Salad Ever

$14.00

Mixed greens, crisp apples, shredded white cheddar, candied pecans and bacon. Served with house-made celery seed vinaigrette.

Thai One On

Thai One On

$17.00

Shrimp marinated in a sweet n' salty Thai sauce, kale and cabbage mix, peanuts, basil, carrots, mint, green and red peppers, onion, cilantro, cucumbers and rice noodles. Served with Thai peanut dressing.

Salad Formerly Known As

Salad Formerly Known As

$18.00

Chopped turkey, mixed greens, smoked Gouda, seasonal berries and candied pecans. Served with house-made celery seed vinaigrette.

Afters

Horse Soldier® Bourbon Chocolate Cake Slice

Horse Soldier® Bourbon Chocolate Cake Slice

$10.00

Rich chocolate cake drenched with our signature Horse Soldier® Bourbon chocolate frosting. A portion of proceeds help support local veterans' organizations.

Seasonal Cheesecake

$10.00

House-made seasonal cheesecake with a graham cracker crust.

Monster Brownie

$6.00

Triple chocolate oversized brownie with American buttercream.

Peanut Butter Monster Brownie

Peanut Butter Monster Brownie

$6.00

Triple chocolate oversized brownie made topped with chocolate American buttercream, peanut butter drizzle and crushed up peanut butter cups.

Cookie Sammie

Cookie Sammie

$6.00

Chocolate chip sprinkled cookie stuffed with house-made buttercream.

Ganache and Cream

$5.00

Vanilla cake studded with chocolate chips, stuffed with silky cookie dough and topped with cookie butter frosting. Oh yeah... and a cookie.

Reeses Peanut butter cupcake

$5.00

Red Velvet

$5.00

Rainbow Cupcake

$5.00

Red Velvet Cake Pop

$5.00

Chocolate Cake Pop

$5.00

Strawberry Cake Pop

$5.00

Extras

Bowl Chili

Bowl Chili

$7.00

Ground beef chili with tomatoes, onions and kidney beans. Topped with sour cream, cheddar-jack cheese and green onions.

Cup Chili

Cup Chili

$4.00

Ground beef chili with tomatoes, onions and kidney beans. Topped with sour cream, cheddar-jack cheese and green onions.

Bowl French Onion

Bowl French Onion

$7.00

Meat stock with onions and croutons, topped with melted Swiss cheese and green onion.

Bacon Brussels Sprouts Side

Bacon Brussels Sprouts Side

$5.00
House-Made Chips

House-Made Chips

$5.00

Datz house-cut potato chips, blue cheese drizzle and scallions.

French Fries Side

French Fries Side

$5.00
Sauteed Spinach Side

Sauteed Spinach Side

$5.00

Toast

$2.00

Mashed Potatos

$4.00

Fruit Salad

$5.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Butternut Squash

$5.00

Tobacco Onions

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Side Datz Salad

$7.50

Grits

$5.00

Cup Daily Soup

$5.00

Side Grilled Chicken Plain

$8.00

Kids

I'm Not Hungry - Kid Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Boneless fried chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Leave Me Alone - Kid Hot Dog

$10.00

All-American Hot Dog!

I Don't Want That - Kid Sandwich

$10.00

Your choice of ham or turkey with mayo on grain or white bread. .

Stop It - Kid Grilled Cheese

$10.00

All-American grilled cheese!

I'm Gonna Scream- Kid Spaghetti Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Say what?! This grilled cheese sandwich is stuffed with elbow macaroni and marinara sauce.

I Want To Go Home - Kid Pasta

$10.00

Good ole' elbow macaroni, smothered in marinara sauce.

Kid Burger

$10.00

Mocktails

Cinny Bunny

$7.00

Pombre

$6.00

Chicken & Sides

Plain Jane Sandwich

Plain Jane Sandwich

$7.00

Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken tenders with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and special sauce on an artisan challah bun.

Nashville Hot Sandwich

Nashville Hot Sandwich

$7.50

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in spicy Nashville hot sauce with pickles on an artisan challah bun.

Korean BBQ Sandwich

Korean BBQ Sandwich

$7.50

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in Korean BBQ sauce with firecracker slaw on an artisan challah bun.

Grilled Jamaican Jerk Sandwich

Grilled Jamaican Jerk Sandwich

$7.50

Grilled chicken tenders tossed in Jamaican jerk sauce with pineapple power slaw served on an artisan challah bun.

Red Hot Sandwich

Red Hot Sandwich

$8.00

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce with lettuce, tomato, and a drizzle of ranch on an artisan challah bun.

3 Tenders

$7.50

Three crispy, grilled, or vegan crispy chicken tenders with your choice of two sauces.

5 Tenders

5 Tenders

$11.00

Five crispy, grilled, or vegan crispy chicken tenders with your choice of two sauces.

Fries

Mac -N- Cheese

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Buffalo Chicken Mac

Cluck Yeah! Chicken Dippin' Sauce

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce - a little kick & vegan!

$0.50

Jalapeno Ranch Sauce - a little kick

$0.50

Nashville Hot Sauce - spicy & vegan!

$0.50

Jamaican Jerk Sauce - a little kick & vegan!

$0.50

Korean BBQ Sauce - vegan!

$0.50

Boom Boom Sauce - spicy

$0.50

Sweet Berry Sauce - vegan!

$0.50

Honey Mustard Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Pepsi 20 oz Bottle

$2.50

Diet Pepsi Bottle 20 oz

$2.50

Dr. Pepper Bottle 20 oz

$2.50Out of stock

Mt Dew Bottle 20 oz

$2.50

Cool Blue Gatorade

$2.50Out of stock

Cluck It Bucket and Fries

$32.00

8pc Wings

$12.00Out of stock

16pc Wings

$23.00Out of stock

24pc Wings

$34.00Out of stock

32pc Wings

$42.00Out of stock

40pc Wings

$50.00Out of stock

Tender & Wing Snack

$10.00Out of stock

Includes a chicken tender and 3 wings tossed in your choice of sauce with a side of ranch.

Tender & Wing Meal

$15.00Out of stock

Includes 2 chicken tenders and 5 wings tossed in your choice of sauce with a side of ranch.

Tender & Wing Family Meal

$29.00Out of stock

Includes 5 chicken tenders and 12 wings tossed in your choice of sauce with a side of ranch.

Burgers

SC Albuquerque

SC Albuquerque

$14.00Out of stock

Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with hatch chiles, pepper jack cheese, sliced tomato and mayonnaise. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.

SC Atlanta

SC Atlanta

$13.00

Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with a layer of mac n' cheese, lettuce and sliced tomato. Served on a artisan challah bun.

SC Buffalo

SC Buffalo

$13.00

Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, buffalo sauce and blue cheese dressing. Served on an artisan challah bun.

SC The El Reno

SC The El Reno

$13.00

Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with American cheese, grilled onions and dill pickles. Served on an artisan challah bun.

SC Fort Worth

SC Fort Worth

$13.00

Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with bacon, tobacco onions, American cheese, lettuce and BBQ sauce. Served on an artisan challah bun.

SC Pittsburgh

SC Pittsburgh

$13.00

Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with French fries, white cheddar cheese, coleslaw, lettuce and sliced tomato. Served on an artisan challah bun.

SC Route 66

$11.00

Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion and dill pickles. Served on an artisan challah bun.

SC Salt Lake City

SC Salt Lake City

$15.00

Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with pastrami, Russian dressing, lettuce, sliced tomato and sliced red onion. Served on an artisan challah bun.

SC Seattle

SC Seattle

$15.00

Ground salmon patty, topped with coleslaw and Hoisin BBQ sauce. Served on an artisan challah bun.

SC Tampa

SC Tampa

$15.00

Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with pulled pork, Compart Duroc® ham, Swiss cheese and dill pickles. Served on an artisan challah bun.

Sides

The MacDaddy

The MacDaddy

$6.50

Creamy bacon-jalapeño-infused macaroni and cheese topped with buttermilk biscuit crumbles. Made to order.

Coleslaw

$5.00

Tobacco Onions

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Bowl Chili

$6.00

Desserts

Horse Soldier® Bourbon Chocolate Cake Slice

Horse Soldier® Bourbon Chocolate Cake Slice

$10.00

Rich chocolate cake drenched with our signature Horse Soldier® Bourbon chocolate frosting. A portion of proceeds help support local veterans' organizations.

Monster Brownie

$7.00

Cakes & Cupcakes

Ganache and Cream

$5.00

Vanilla cake studded with chocolate chips, stuffed with silky cookie dough and topped with cookie butter frosting. Oh yeah... and a cookie.

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Pop

$4.00

Chocolate cake & frosting dipped in peanut butter with chocolate chips on a stick.

Red Velvet Cake Pop

$4.00Out of stock

Red velvet cake and cream cheese icing in a white chocolate shell on a stick.

Red Velvet cupcake

$5.00

A seasonal favorite! Strawberry cream cake with strawberry custard filling and champagne buttercream.

Reese peanut butter cupcake

$5.00

Rainbow Cupcake

$5.00

Strawberry Cake Pop

$4.00
Horse Soldier Cake Slice

Horse Soldier Cake Slice

$8.00

Layers of chocolate cake drenched with Buffalo Trace bourbon and smothered with chocolate frosting.

Chocolate Lover's Cake Slice

$8.00

Layers of dark, moist chocolate cake, with silky smooth chocolate filling, piled high with chunks of chocolate cake. A chocolate lover's dream.

Crème Brulee Cheesecake Slice

$5.00

Crème brulee layered and folded into the lightest of cheesecakes. Mirrored with burnt caramel.

Devil's Food Cheesecake Slice

$8.00

Fudge frosting, NY cheesecake and rich devil's food cake all layered together with chocolate shavings on the outside.

Carrot Cheesecake Slice

$8.00

New York style cheesecake layered with a traditional carrot cake. Frosted with cream cheese frosting.

Gluten Friendly Key Lime Pie Slice

$5.00

Gluten Friendly! Key lime filling poured into a buttery graham cracker gluten friendly crust. Topped with creamy key lime topping.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00

House Specialties

Magic Bar

$5.00Out of stock

Dough Signature Dessert! Gooey and delicious bar with coconut, pecans, butterscotch, and dark chocolate.

Peanut Butter Monster Brownie

$6.00

Ghirardelli triple chocolate chip brownie with house-made peanut butter buttercream and chunks of Reese's peanut butter cups.

Monster Brownie

$6.00

Ghirardelli triple chocolate chip brownie with house-made buttercream frosting.

Cookie Sammie

Cookie Sammie

$6.00

Chocolate chip sprinkled cookie stuffed with house-made buttercream.

House-Made Ice Cream

Strawberry Pint

$8.00

We hull & cook strawberries until the color and flavor come all the way forward to make this popular classic flavor. 

Mint Chocolate Chip Pint

$8.00Out of stock

Cool and invigorating mint ice cream loaded with mini chocolate chips. 

Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownie S'more Pint

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate and Peanut Butter velvety ice cream full of brownie bites and toasted marshmallows. 

Beverages

Blackberry Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Refreshing blackberry lemonade agua fresca.

Strawberry Watermelon

$5.00Out of stock

Refreshing orange and passion fruit agua fresca.

Salted Caramel

$5.00

Caramel, sea salt, milk.

Horchata

$5.00

Vanilla, cinnamon, milk.

A La Mocha

$5.00

Vanilla, mocha, milk

Black N' Bold

Black N' Bold

$5.00

Expect a hair-raising, caffeine jolt with this house-brewed coffee beverage!

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Drip Coffee

$3.50
Pepsi Bottle 20oz

Pepsi Bottle 20oz

$2.50
Diet Pepsi Bottle 20oz

Diet Pepsi Bottle 20oz

$2.50
Mountain Dew Bottle 20oz

Mountain Dew Bottle 20oz

$2.50Out of stock
Aquafina 20oz

Aquafina 20oz

$2.50
Voss Still Water Bottle 330mL

Voss Still Water Bottle 330mL

$2.50
Pure Leaf Peach Hibiscus Tea

Pure Leaf Peach Hibiscus Tea

$3.50Out of stock
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$3.50
Gatorade Cool Blue Bottle 20oz

Gatorade Cool Blue Bottle 20oz

$2.50

Order Attention Required

Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Ever since Datz’s opening on January 28, 2009, it has been a revolving door of invention and reinvention. In it’s current state, Datz is comfort food with flair. It’s a craft beer oasis, a bourbon lover’s paradise, a foodie wonderland filled with bacon, cheese, and house-made breads. Datz also offers an eclectic cocktail menu with artisanal liquors found nowhere else in Tampa and boasts a seasonal menu change that reflects a growing community appetite for unique, new entrees. In 2013, Datz became part of restaurant group with the addition of a whimsical, scratch bakery next door, Dough with Owners Roger and Suzanne Perry at the helm. In 2014, Datz Restaurant Group added Roux to the mix, an upscale New Orleans-style kitchen with a South Tampa twist. Datz is an award-winning restaurant and has been featured on Good Morning America, Travel Channel, Food Network, Cooking Channel, and FYI. For more information please email info@datztampa.com

Website

Location

180 Central Avenue, St Petersburg, FL 33701

Directions

Gallery
Datz image
Datz image
Datz image
Datz image

Similar restaurants in your area

Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete - 199 Central Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
199 Central Ave. St. Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
The Avenue DTSP - 330 1st Avenue South
orange starNo Reviews
330 1st Avenue South St. Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
Red Mesa - Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
128 3rd St S Saint Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
300 2nd Ave NE Saint Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
Red Mesa - Mercado
orange starNo Reviews
1100 1st Ave N Saint Petersburg, FL 33705
View restaurantnext
Bacon Bitch St. Pete - 1120 Central Ave
orange star4.0 • 79
1120 Central Ave St Petersburg, FL 33705
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in St Petersburg

Hawkers Asian Street Fare - St. Petersburg
orange star4.4 • 4,475
1235 Central Ave St. Petersburg, FL 33705
View restaurantnext
Sea Salt - St. Pete
orange star4.2 • 2,523
183 Second Ave N St Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St Petersburg
St Pete Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Madeira-Redington
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
South St. Petersburg - Edit
review star
No reviews yet
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)
Tyrone
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston