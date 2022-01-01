Thai
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean
Daughter Thai Kitchen & Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Daughter Thai is a modern and sophisticated interpretation of traditional Thai cuisine made with market-fresh ingredients set in an elegant dining and date-night experience. Our menu features exotic dishes such as quail, lamb and frog legs, as well as mouth watering noodles and spicy soups. Our bar features specialty crafted cocktails, wine and beer.
Location
1700 Platte St #140, denver, CO 80202
Gallery