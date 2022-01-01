Daughter Thai Kitchen and Bar imageView gallery
Thai
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean

Daughter Thai Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

1700 Platte St #140

denver, CO 80202

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Spicy Basil
Pad See-Ew

Small Plates

Deep-fried Enoki mushroom with house dipping sauce

Heavenly Rolls

Marinated Salmon rolled with mango, carrot, celery and mint served in Thai wasabi dressing

Bangkok Ribs

Stewed Bangkok-style pork ribs with glazed honey palm sugar black soy sauce.

Vegetarian Crispy Roll

$9.00

Thin egg roll wrappers filled with silver noodles, shitake mushrooms, shredded carrot and shredded cabbage deep-fried served with sweet & sour sauce.

Gyoza

Out of stock

Potstickers crescent-shaped dumplings filled with pork, spices and vegetables served with house soy sauce

Chicken Satay

Grilled chicken marinated with Thai curry powder served with peanut sauce and fresh cucumber salad.

Daughter Pla-Larb Salad

Crispy soft-shell crab , mint, red onion, tomatoes with House Pla-Larb dressing on butter lettuce and serve with sticky rice

Tom Yum Kha

Creamy coconut soup with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaf, onion, tomatoes, cabbage and mix mushrooms topped with green onion and cilantro.

Moo Krob Rang-Nam

$9.00

Crispy pork belly, eggplants, pickled cucumber and pickled carrot topped with fermented soybeans sweet ginger and garlic sauce.

Sam Yan Platter

A platter of mix three appetizers, Vegetarian crispy rolls, pork pot sticker and shrimp money bag.

Money Bag

$9.00

Wheat paper wraps with marinated shrimp and vegetables, deep fried and served with house plum sauce

Classic Thai Kitchen

Spicy Basil

Wok-fried Minced chicken or beef with Thai fresh chili, basil, green beans and red bell pepper in chili garlic sauce.

Eggplant

Stir-fried eggplant, with Thai fresh chili, basil, red bell pepper in chili garlic sauce.

Pad Thai

Stir-fried small rice noodle, egg, beansprout, chives, serve with ground peanut and crunchy red onion

Pineapple Fried Rice

Fried rice chicken and shrimp, egg, pineapple, cashew nuts, raisins, yellow curry powder with soy sauce and topped with green onion.

Panang Curry

Kanchanaburi Panang curry, edamame, red bell pepper topped with kaffir lime leaf.

Ped See Moa

Stir-fried flat rice noodle with egg, tomato, broccoli, red bell pepper, green beans and basil with chili and garlic sauce

Ped See Ew

Daughter's Kitchen - Share Plates

Khoa Soi

Norther Style Noodles Curry Sauce, Egg noodles, hard-boiled egg, bean sprout, red onion, crunchy onion and topped with green onion and cilantro.

Volcanic Beef

Wok-fried grilled Angus beef with basil, black pepper and yellow bell pepper in a lava sauce garnished with rings of onion and serve with Jasmine rice.

Roti - Duck Curry

Out of stock

Duck confit, eggplant, cherry tomatoes, pineapple, red bell pepper, green beans with red curry and topped with crispy basil and serve with Jasmine rice and Roti puffs.

Pumpkin Curry

Kobocha Pumpkin, organic tofu, red bell pepper, and basil leaves in red curry sauce. Serve with jasmine rice.

Lamb Massamun Curry

Out of stock

Marinated Colorado rack of grilled lamb, fried potato, cherry tomatoes, peanut, crispy shallots and sweet lychee Massamun curry sauce. Serve with jasmine rice and Roti puffs.

Deep Fried Strip Bass

Out of stock

Daughter Secret sauce - House sweet chili sauce hint of Korean spice, red bell pepper, onion, pineapple and crispy basil. Daughter Garden salad - Shredded Mango, mint, shallot, lemongrass and cashew nut and roasted chili dressing.

Thaigerrrr Smile

Grilled Angus Flat-iron steak, served with Khao-Jee sticky rice, Jeaw dipping sauce and chili sweet sauce.

Song - Kla Scallops

$29.00

Seared Hokkido Scallops, garbanzos bean, red bell pepper with Southern Panang curry sauce.

Side

Jessmine Rice

$3.00

Peanut Sauce

$3.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Coconut Rice

$4.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00Out of stock

Roti

$3.00

Steamed Rice Noodle

$3.00

Fried Egg

$3.00

Dessert

Mochi

$10.00

Small Plates

Bangkok Ribs

$11.00

Ting Tong

$8.00

Gyoza

$8.00

Crispy Rolls

$8.00

Chicken Satay

$14.00

Tom Yum Kha

$11.00

Lunch Plates

Pad Thai

$14.00

Pad See-Ew

$14.00

Spicy Basil

$14.00

Red Curry

$14.00

Garlic Pepper

$14.00

Fried chicken over fried rice

$15.00

Pineapple fried rice

$18.00

Khoi Soi

$18.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Daughter Thai is a modern and sophisticated interpretation of traditional Thai cuisine made with market-fresh ingredients set in an elegant dining and date-night experience. Our menu features exotic dishes such as quail, lamb and frog legs, as well as mouth watering noodles and spicy soups. Our bar features specialty crafted cocktails, wine and beer.

Website

Location

1700 Platte St #140, denver, CO 80202

Directions

Daughter Thai Kitchen and Bar image

