Daughter's Diner
140 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Daughter's Diner is a modern take on a classic diner. We use the best ingredients available, but try not to make a fuss about it. #keepitlocal
Location
326 23rd St Ste D., Oakland, CA 94612
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Limon - Catering - Oakland Catering - 2450 Valdez St Suite G
No Reviews
2450 Valdez St Suite G Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurant