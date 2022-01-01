Restaurant header imageView gallery

Daughter's Diner

140 Reviews

$$

326 23rd St Ste D.

Oakland, CA 94612

Order Again

Can Beers (Alcohol)

Temescal Especial Lager

$7.50

"Yamagata" Lager

$7.50

All That Shine Lager

$7.50

Maize Runner Lager

$7.50

Festbeer Lager

$7.99

Lemon Rasp Wheat

$7.50

"Juicy Hazy"

$7.99

Quite Right Hazy

$7.99

Outer Realm Hazy

$7.99

Spooky puppy Hazy

$7.99Out of stock

Scenic Route IPA

$8.25

Waiting for the Moment IPA

$7.50

Quantum of Solitude IPA

$8.25

Elliptical Orbit IPA

$8.25

Golden Stout

$8.75

Danger Zone

$8.75Out of stock

Boont Amber Ale 12oz

$5.25

Czechvar 12oz

$4.25

IPA, Drakes "Best Coast" 12oz

$5.25

Pilsner, Drakes "Flyaway" 12oz

$5.25

Racer 5

$5.25

"Yamagaga" Lager

$7.50

"Matter Of Minutes" Hazy

$7.99

$7.99

"Matter Of Minutes" Hazy

$7.99

"Matter Of Minutes" Hazy

$7.99

"Pipsqueak" Sour

$7.99

Bubbly Wine (Alcohol)

Cava

$8.99

Val de Mer Brut

$10.99Out of stock

Mimosa

$9.99

White Wine (Alcohol)

Enkidu Sauv. Blanc

$8.99

Alondra, Chardonnay

$10.99

Le P'tit Paysan, Chardonay

$9.99

Grenache Blanc, Enkidu

$9.99

Sangria Del Sol

$9.99

Rose Wine (Alcohol)

Stirm Rose

$8.99

Sky Lark Rose

$10.75

Red Wine (Alcohol)

Sostener Pinot

$8.99

Hendry Zinfandel

$10.75

Sky Lark "Red Belly" CSG Blend

$8.99

Canned Wine (Alcohol)

Farmstrong Field White

$10.50

Farmstrong Field Red

$10.50

Kombucha, Cider, Seltzer (Alcohol)

Blood Orange Cider

$7.25Out of stock

Pineapple Guava Cider

$7.25

Raspberry Seltzer

$5.25

Ginger Lime Seltzer

$5.25

Blueberry Acai Kombucha

$8.25

Ginger Hibiscus Kombucha

$8.25

Sex On The Beach

$8.99

Hibiscus Kombucha

$8.25

Cocktails

K*POP

$9.99

Bloody Mary

$9.99

Spritz

$9.99

Arnold Palmy

$9.99

Arnold Palmy

$9.99

Coffee / Tea / Cocoa

Coffee 12oz

Coffee 12oz

$2.99

Light Roast Colombia Single Origin, FairTrade. Tasting Notes: Mandarin, herbal, complex

Coffee 16oz

Coffee 16oz

$3.75

Light Roast Colombia Single Origin, Fair Trade. Tasting Notes: Mandarin, herbal, complex

Kevlar Coffee

Kevlar Coffee

$5.99

Mr. Espresso Coffee blended with MCT oil and grass fed butter

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.99

Earl Grey, English Breakfast, Jasmine, Green Tea, Decaf Green Tea

CBD Tea

$4.99

Small Iced Coffee

$2.99

Lrg Iced Coffee

$3.75

Iced Tea

$2.99

Hot Cocoa 16oz

$4.25

Callebaut Cocoa, Milk, Sugar

Sodas

Coca-cola

$3.25Out of stock

House Soda

$2.99

Root Beer, Lemon-Lime, or Grape!!

Pellegrino Blood Orange

$2.99

Clear Mind Kombucha

$6.75

Juice / Milk

Apple Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$3.99

Milk

$3.50

Green Smoothie

$8.75

Apple, banana, date, oatmeal, spinach, almond milk

Water

Fiji

$4.50

Pellegrino 500

$3.99Out of stock

Pellegrino 750

$5.25

La Croix

$1.99

Cocovita

$4.25

Chocolates / Candy

Pocket Latte

$2.99

Ferrero Rocher

$0.50

Pocky

$1.75

Blow Pop

$0.25

De La Rosa

$0.50

Honey

Marshall Farm’s Baby Bear / 2 oz

$5.00

Marshall Farm’s Bear / 8 oz

$12.00

Marshall Farm's Jar / 24 oz

$22.00

Merch

Hat

$35.00

CBD

Drink Drops w/ Bottle

$6.99Out of stock

CBD Tea box

$17.99

Lulu's CBD Chocolate

$9.99Out of stock

House-made

Fancy Salt

$6.99

Pickled Onions

$5.99

Tomato Preserve

$9.75

Roasted Garlic

$6.50

Raspberry Jam

$14.95

Buffalo Sauce

$10.50

Haberero

$8.95

Maderins

$9.25

Small Jam

$11.25

Pickled Veg

$12.50
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Daughter's Diner is a modern take on a classic diner. We use the best ingredients available, but try not to make a fuss about it. #keepitlocal

Location

326 23rd St Ste D., Oakland, CA 94612

Directions

