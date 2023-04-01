Restaurant header imageView gallery

Daughter Thai Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

6118 Medau Place

Oakland, CA 94611

STARTER

Daughter Egg Rolls
$16.95

Daughter Egg Rolls

$16.95

Glass noodles, carrot, black mushroom, and cabbage wrapped in crispy egg roll skin. Served with peanut plum sauce

Samosa

Samosa

$16.95

Red Norland potato, caramelized onion, carrot wrapped in pastry skin. Served with coconut curry dipping

Ahi Scoops

Ahi Scoops

$20.95

(Gluten-Free option available) Pan-seared sesame crusted Ahi tuna*, cucumber, seaweed salad, crispy potato, dill, lemongrass and chili lime

Thai Fish Cakes
$16.95

Thai Fish Cakes

$16.95

Fried fish cake, white fish paste with red curry, kaffir lime, and green bean. Served with cucumber peanut chili sauce

Mieng Kum Kung
$20.95

Mieng Kum Kung

$20.95

Crispy-crusted Tiger Prawns, leafy green wrapped with a zesty mixture of lime, ginger, onion, roasted coconut & peanuts with tamarind sauce

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$19.95

Crispy organic wings, crispy basil, chili plum sauce

Daughter Thai Taco
$19.95

Daughter Thai Taco

$19.95

Crunchy chicken in sweet and tangy sauce, mixed green, carrot, and cucumber wrapped with roti

Neua Num Tok Rolls
$22.95

Neua Num Tok Rolls

$22.95

Grilled Snake River Farm Wagyu Flank Steak wrapped with mint, cilantro, cucumber. Served with cilantro lime vinaigrette

Crispy Calamari
$18.00

Crispy Calamari

$18.00

Curry battered Monterrey squid. Served with cilantro-lime dipping sauce.

SOUPS

Tom Yum (CUP)

Tom Yum (CUP)

$10.95

(Gluten-Free option available) SPICY & sour soup, mushroom, tomato, mixed veggie, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass, cilantro and green onion

Tom Yum (BOWL)
$19.95

Tom Yum (BOWL)

$19.95

(Gluten-Free option available) SPICY & sour soup, mushroom, tomato, mixed veggie, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass, cilantro and green onion

Tom Kha (CUP)

Tom Kha (CUP)

$12.95

(Gluten-Free option available) Creamy coconut soup. mushroom, tomato, mixed veggie, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass, cilantro and green onion

Tom Kha (BOWL)
$22.95

Tom Kha (BOWL)

$22.95

(Gluten-Free option available) Creamy coconut soup. mushroom, tomato, mixed veggie, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass, cilantro and green onion

SALADS

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$18.95

(Gluten-Free option available) SPICY Hand shredded green papaya, garlic, peanuts, fresh chili, cherry tomato, and Thai long beans.

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$19.95

Tossed with roasted coconut, carrot, brown rice, dry chili, shallots, rice crispy, lemongrass, ginger, peanuts, kaffir lime leaves with tamarind dressing and coconut drizzle

Rice Salad "Nam Khao Tod"
$21.95

Rice Salad "Nam Khao Tod"

$21.95

Thai fermented Pork Sausage, crispy red curry rice, ginger, chili, shallot, cilantro, green onion and peanuts with fresh Thai herbs

Yum Neua

Yum Neua

$25.00

Grilled Wagyu Flank Steak, cucumbers, green onions, shallots, mint and cilantro tossed with spicy lime dresing. Served with spring mixed vegetables.

CURRY

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$19.95

(Vegan) Potato, white onion, carrot and crispy shallots

Red Curry

Red Curry

$19.95

(Vegan) Bell pepper, Bamboo Shoot, Basil

Green Curry

Green Curry

$19.95

Eggplant, bell pepper, bamboo, basil

Pumpkin Curry

Pumpkin Curry

$21.95

Southern Thai Style - SPICY! & Peppery. Not your typical pumpkin curry!! Kabocha, turmeric, bell pepper

NOODLES SOUP

Tofu Noodle Soup
$19.95

Tofu Noodle Soup

$19.95

(Vegan. Gluten-Free option available) Fresh rice noodles, veggie broth, soft organic tofu, mix veggies, bean sprouts, cilantro and green onion

Chicken Noodle Soup
$21.95

Chicken Noodle Soup

$21.95

(Gluten-Free option available) Shredded organic chicken, fresh rice noodles, Asian broccoli, bean sprouts, cilantro and green onion

24 Hours Beef Noodle Soup
$36.45

24 Hours Beef Noodle Soup

$36.45

Slow-cooked bone-in Beef Short Rib, egg noodles, veal broth, Asian broccoli, basil, bean sprouts, cilantro, and green onion

SPECIALS

Southern Fish Curry "Kang Tai Pla"
$35.50

Southern Fish Curry "Kang Tai Pla"

$35.50

(Gluten-Free option available) SPICY! Pickled fish stew in turmeric, lemongrass & exotic herbs squash, Thai eggplant and stinky beans (No Coconut Milk) Served with Vermicelli Noodles & fresh greens

Kang Kua Prawns
$34.45

Kang Kua Prawns

$34.45

(Gluten-Free option available) One of a kind Southern curry, SPICY fresh red Turmeric bell pepper, green peppercorns, and kaffir lime Served in fresh coconut, coconut rice & fresh greens

Tom Yum Fried Rice
$38.50

Tom Yum Fried Rice

$38.50

(Gluten-Free option available) The ultimate combination. Spicy and zesty Tom Yum Fried Rice with combination seafood, egg, white onion, tomato, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves. Served in fresh coconut, topped with fried egg

24 Hours Beef Noodle Soup

24 Hours Beef Noodle Soup

$36.45

Slow-cooked bone-in Beef Short Rib, egg noodles, veal broth, Asian broccoli, basil, bean sprouts, cilantro, and green onion

Crab Fried Rice
$39.95

Crab Fried Rice

$39.95

(Gluten-Free option available) Jumbo lump crab meat, double eggs, twice-cooked rice, onion, tomato, and cilantro. Served with bone broth

Run Juan Seafood Sizzling
$36.95

Run Juan Seafood Sizzling

$36.95

(Gluten-Free option available) Assorted Seafood sautéed in homemade SPICY curry paste, basil, onion, bell pepper & jalapeños. Served with jasmine rice

Hat Yai Fried Chicken
$32.45

Hat Yai Fried Chicken

$32.45

Southern-style fried Mary’s Organic Chicken Thigh, turmeric & jasmine rice, herbs, fried shallots, cucumber ar-jard, yellow potato curry. Served with roti & jasmine rice

Kai Gor Rhae

Kai Gor Rhae

$32.50

(Gluten-Free option available) Phuket style, BBQ free-range Chicken Thigh marinated in turmeric & coconut milk. Served with cucumber ar-jard, coconut rice and, and House-made Peanut Tamarind Sauce

Slow Cooked Beef Curry
$36.45

Slow Cooked Beef Curry

$36.45

Wagyu Beef, Green coconut curry, Thai eggplant, bell pepper, and basil. Served with Vermicelli Noodle & fresh vegetables

Seua Rhong Haii
$39.45

Seua Rhong Haii

$39.45

Grilled Snake River Farm Wagyu Beef Flank Steak, tamarind & roasted rice sauce, grilled broccolini, fried shallots. Served with Sticky rice

Panang Neua

Panang Neua

$44.45

Slow braised bone-in Short Rib in a Panang curry, Grilled broccolini, bell pepper, onion and crispy basil. Served with jasmine rice.

Gang Som White Fish
$34.50

Gang Som White Fish

$34.50

(Gluten-Free Option Available) Southern Thai-Spicy and Sour curry, Basa Fish, green papaya, shrimp paste, turmeric & herbs. Served with Coconut rice and vegetables.

Crispy Branzino
$47.00

Crispy Branzino

$47.00

Fried whole Branzino on a hot metal plate with vegetables, cilantro, crispy shallots, and spicy garlic chili lime vinaigrette

Khao Soi Neua

Khao Soi Neua

$36.50

Slow-cooked boneless beef ribs in Northern Thai yellow curry paste, and coconut milk. Served with egg noodles, bean sprouts, shallots, pickled mustard greens, and condiments.

Tsunami Lobster
$79.00

Tsunami Lobster

$79.00

Live Maine Lobster with prawns, scallops, PEI mussels, and calamari cooked in yellow curry paste and spices. Served with turmeric rice.

Volcano Cup Noodles
$34.45

Volcano Cup Noodles

$34.45

Spicy noodles stir-fried with our house-made Godmother sauce served with braised short ribs, bell peppers, and peppercorns.

Basil Bomb

Basil Bomb

$39.45

SPICY! Thai chili basil stir-fried with tiger prawns, calamari, scallops, minced pork, homemade crispy pork belly, and fried egg over jasmine rice. LET'S BOMB !!!

Lao Togo $99

$99.00

STREET FOOD

Pad Thai "Chai Ya"
$19.95

Pad Thai "Chai Ya"

$19.95

Thin rice noodles, cage free egg, tofu coconut milk, tamarind, bean sprouts, chives, peanuts, and tofu

Pad See You

Pad See You

$19.95

(Vegan/Gluten-Free option available) Flat rice noodles, cage free egg, carrot, Asian broccoli *Gluten-Free will be substitute with thin rice noodles*

Pad Kee mow

Pad Kee mow

$19.95

(Vegan/Gluten-Free option available) SPICY! Flat rice noodles, garlic, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, tomato, white onion, Thai basil, Asian broccoli, jalapeño *Gluten-Free will be substitute with thin rice noodles*

Thai Fried Rice

$18.95

(Vegan. Gluten-Free option available) Cage free egg, white onion, green onion, tomato, cilantro

Pad Asian Broccoli

$19.95

(Vegan/ Gluten-Free option available) Spicy XO sauce, garlic (Recommend with Crispy Pork Belly)

Pad Spicy Eggplant
$19.95

Pad Spicy Eggplant

$19.95

(Vegan/Gluten-Free option available) Eggplant, Bell pepper, garlic, Thai basil, jalapeno

Pad Ka Pow

$19.95

(Vegan/Gluten-Free option available) Thai basil, garlic, fresh chili, bell pepper, jalapeno

Pad Fresh Giner Sauce

$19.95

(Vegan/Gluten-Free option available) Black & White mushrooms, white onion, green onion, fresh ginger

Pad Khua Kling
$19.95

Pad Khua Kling

$19.95

(Gluten-Free option available) Sautéed SPICY! Southern dry curry paste, fresh peppercorn, krachai, kaffir lime, lemongrass, string bean, and bell peppers

SIDE ORDER.

Jasmine Rice.

$4.00

Brown Rice.

$4.95

Sticky Rice.

$4.95

Coconut Rice.

$5.95

Bone Broth.

$6.25

Fried Egg.

$4.50

Crispy Roti.

$5.50

Steamed Noodles.

$7.00

Steamed Veggies.

$7.00

Peanut Sauce.

$7.00

Cucumber Salad

$7.00

Crispy Pork Belly

$16.00

Side Curry Sauce

$8.00

KID'S MENU

Kid's Fried Rice with Egg
$13.00

Kid's Fried Rice with Egg

$13.00
Kid's Rice Noodles
$13.00

Kid's Rice Noodles

$13.00

Rice noodles sautéed with egg and broccoli

Kid's Crispy Chicken
$13.00

Kid's Crispy Chicken

$13.00

Served with jasmine rice and plum sauce

DESSERT

Daughter Croissant Bread Pudding
$17.50

Daughter Croissant Bread Pudding

$17.50

House Made Warm Croissant Bread Pudding. Caramel sauce. Vanilla ice cream.

Thai Vacation

Thai Vacation

$16.50

Warm coconut sticky rice. Ice cream. Served in half young coconut

Choco Cake

Choco Cake

$17.50

Moist chocolate cake. Rich chocolate. Vanilla ice cream

Luk Sao Platter

$38.50

Fun & festive. Chef's choice dessert. Fresh fruits. Vanilla ice cream.

SOFT DRINKS

Classic Thai Tea
$6.50

Classic Thai Tea

$6.50
Anchan Limeade
$6.50

Anchan Limeade

$6.50
Thai Tea Limeade
$6.50

Thai Tea Limeade

$6.50
Iced Coffee Thai Way
$6.50

Iced Coffee Thai Way

$6.50
Coke

Coke

$4.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$4.00
Sprite

Sprite

$4.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$4.00
Fresh Young Coconut
$8.50

Fresh Young Coconut

$8.50
Cranberry

Cranberry

$4.50
Honey Milk Lavender
$6.95

Honey Milk Lavender

$6.95
Espresso

Espresso

$5.00

Americano

$5.45
Cappucino

Cappucino

$6.45
Latte

Latte

$6.45
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
We are a Thai Food New Generation offering classic Thai Street dishes to regional comfort cooking from the Southern part of Thailand, our hometown. Our menu is cooked using fresh, organic ingredients; traditional and non-traditional dishes. Let us transport you to Thailand!

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

