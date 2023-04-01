Daughter Thai Kitchen
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a Thai Food New Generation offering classic Thai Street dishes to regional comfort cooking from the Southern part of Thailand, our hometown. Our menu is cooked using fresh, organic ingredients; traditional and non-traditional dishes. Let us transport you to Thailand!
Location
6118 Medau Place, Oakland, CA 94611
Gallery
