  • Davanti Ristorante - 2900 Weslayan St Ste A
Davanti Ristorante 2900 Weslayan St Ste A

No reviews yet

2900 Weslayan St Ste A

Houston, TX 77027

Antipasto

Burrata Cheese with Parma Prosciutto and Bruschetta

$23.00

Grilled Mediterranean Octopus alla Pugliese

$23.00

Insalate

House Salad

$4.75+

Caesar Salad

$4.75+

Arugula & Quinoa Salad

$6.00+

Caprese Salad

$15.95

Zuppa

Manhattan Clam Chowder

$8.95+

Minestrone alla Genovese

$7.00+

Minestra di Lenticchie e Farro

$7.00+

Classico

Tagliatelle with lamb sauce all'Abruzzese

$20.00

Lasagna alla Bolognese

$18.00

Grilled Mediterranean Octopus with Side Spaghetti

$23.00

Eggplant Parmigiana with Side House Salad

$18.00

Sauteed Chicken Marengo with Side Spaghetti

$19.95

Tagliolini Verdure e Gamberi

$21.00

Linguini con Vongole alla Napoletana

$22.95

Handmade Ravioli with LIRA Rossa Ricotta & Spinach

$22.95

Rigatoni Cacio e Pepe

$19.00

Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Sausage Pizza

$10.00

Margherita Pizza

$10.00

Fredda Pizza

$15.00

Cheese Pizza

$8.00

BYO Pasta

BYO Pasta

Sides

Chicken

$7.75

Shrimp

$8.75

Salmon

$8.75

Meatballs

$5.00

Bread

Extra Sauce

$3.00

Lunch Specials

broccoletti

$12.00

Specials

Mozzarella

$21.00

Cjalsons ravioli

$22.00

Trippa

$20.00

Beer

Beer Bottle

$6.00

Beer Can

$5.00

Baladin

$9.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$10.00

Apple Cinnamon Raisin Torta

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Marivi's Carrot Cake

$8.00

Almond Torta

$8.00

Chocolate Decadence Torta

$8.00

Panna Cotta

$8.00

Special Dessert

$9.00

Caprese Torta

$8.00

Double Moose Chocolate Torta

$8.00

Lavender Torta

$8.00

Tarta Tarten (Apple)

$8.00

Rose Water Torta

$6.00

Creme Puff

$6.00

Pannetone

$6.00

Meringata

$9.00

Pre-order Panettone

Bonet alla Piedmontese

$6.50

Pan di morti (3)

$7.50

Chiffon

$7.00

Cookies (2)

$4.00

Beverages

Soft Drink

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.25

San Benedetto

$1.50

Small San Pellegrino

$3.95

Large San Pellegrino

$7.95

Can San Pellegrino

$3.25

Surgiva

$3.75

Hot Tea

$3.25

Coffee

Cafe Americano

$4.25

Espresso

$4.25

Extra shot Espresso

$1.50

Latte

$5.25

Cappuccino

$5.25

Bianco

Vite Colte - Chardonnay - Fosche

$36.00

Stefano Farina - Gavi

$35.00

Roero Arneis - Matteo Correggia

$45.00

Muri-Gries - Pinot Grigio - Alto Adige

$47.00

La Meridiana - Lugana

$35.00Out of stock

Luna Sicana - Fiano

$48.00

Le Vaglie - Verdicchio

$48.00

Casale Della Ioria - Passerina - Lazio

$50.00

Montenero - Vermentino - Liguria

$50.00

Sensi - Pinot Grigio

$36.00

Muri-Gries - Pinot Bianco - Alto Adige

$50.00

Rosso

#3 - Corte Guala - Amarone Della Valpolicella

$70.00

#4 - Piccoli - Amarone - Riserva "Monte la Parte"

$130.00

#6 - Amalia - Dolcetto d'Alba

$45.00

#7 - Amalia - Nebbiolo

$50.00

#5 - Amalia - Barbera d'Alba

$55.00

#8- Spezie - Barbaresco Riserva

$75.00

#9 - Amalia - Borolo

$95.00

#11 - Corte Dei Venti - Rosso di Montalcino

$45.00

#12 - La Magia

$130.00

#1 - Averoldi - Notorius - Groppello

$36.00

#2 - Casale Della Ioria - Torre del Piano Riserva

$60.00

#10 - Albore Chianti Classico

$47.00

#13 - Bolgheri Sabbiato - Sensi

$110.00

Sensi - Sangiovese

$32.00

Sensi - Chianti

$32.00

Sparkling

Villa Loren - Prosecco

$30.00

Conegliano Valdobbiadene - Stefano Farina

$35.00

Moscato d'Asti

$30.00

Francia Corta Brut - Montina

$50.00

Peri Rose

$45.00

BTG

BTG - Chianti

$8.00

BTG - Chardonnay

$12.00

BTG - Prosecco

$9.00

BTG - Pinot Grigio

$9.00

BTG - Moscato

$9.00

BTG - Sangiovese

$9.00

Cork fee

$8.00

Pastas

Bucatini (4.5oz)

$5.00

Conchiglie (4.5oz)

$5.00

Fettucine (4.5oz)

$5.00

Fusilli (4.5oz)

$5.00

Linguine (4.5oz)

$5.00

Pappardelle (4.5oz)

$5.00

Large Rigatoni (4.5oz)

$5.00

Small Rigatoni (4.5oz)

$5.00

Spaghetti (4.5oz)

$5.00

Tagliatelle (4.5oz)

$5.00

Tagliolini (4.5oz)

$5.00

Ravioli (5oz)

$9.00

Sauces

Lamb

$9.00

Bolognese

$8.00

Marinara

$6.00

Pesto

$6.00

Alfredo

$8.00

Meatball (3) w/ Sauce

$7.00

Event Menu

3 Course

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Authentic Italian Cuisine. Fresh Pasta made daily "TRAFILATE AL BRONZO".

2900 Weslayan St Ste A, Houston, TX 77027

