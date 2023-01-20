  • Home
Davanti Ristorante 2900 Weslayan St Ste A

2900 Weslayan St Ste A

Houston, TX 77027

Antipasto

Burrata Cheese with Parma Prosciutto and Bruschetta

Burrata Cheese with Parma Prosciutto and Bruschetta

$23.00

Burrata cheese, 36-month aged bone-in parma prosciutto and bruschettas with Mediterranean pesto and mozzarella

Grilled Mediterranean Octopus alla Pugliese

Grilled Mediterranean Octopus alla Pugliese

$23.00

Grilled Mediterranean octopus served with caponata sauce

Insalate

House Salad

House Salad

$4.75+

Romaine, arugula, baby spinach, carrot, red onion, and tomatoes with house-made lemon extra virgin olive oil vinaigrette dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$4.75+

Fresh romaine lettuce with house-made croutons, caesar dressing, and shaved parmesan cheese

Arugula & Quinoa Salad

Arugula & Quinoa Salad

$6.00+

Baby arugula, red quinoa, grape tomatoes, Italian black olives (taggiasche), and pecorino Toscano cheese with house-made lemon-extra virgin olive oil vinaigrette dressing

Zuppa

Manhattan Clam Chowder

Manhattan Clam Chowder

$8.95+

Clam chowder with tomato, carrot, onion, potato, and basil

Minestrone alla Genovese

Minestrone alla Genovese

$7.00+

Fat-free broth with seasonal vegetables

Minestra di Lenticchie e Farro

Minestra di Lenticchie e Farro

$7.00+

Lentils and spelt cooked slowly with celery, carrot, onion. Also called Etruscan soup due to its ancient origins.

Classico

Tagliatelle with lamb sauce all'Abruzzese

Tagliatelle with lamb sauce all'Abruzzese

$20.00

Lamb braised slowly in onions, celery, carrots, and tomato sauce

Lasagna alla Bolognese

Lasagna alla Bolognese

$18.00

Five-layer house-made pasta with traditional bolognese sauce and cheese béchamel

Grilled Mediterranean Octopus with Side Spaghetti

Grilled Mediterranean Octopus with Side Spaghetti

$23.00

Grilled mediterranean octopus served with thin spaghetti sautéed in extra virgin olive oil, garlic, basil, and fresh tomatoes

Eggplant Parmigiana with Side House Salad

Eggplant Parmigiana with Side House Salad

$18.00

Gluten-free pan-fried eggplant with marinara, fresh mozzarella, and basil

Sauteed Chicken Marengo with Side Spaghetti

Sauteed Chicken Marengo with Side Spaghetti

$19.95

A dish created for Napoleon after the Battle of Marengo - Marsala sauce, mushrooms, crawfish, and tomatoes served on top of sautéed chicken

Tagliolini Verdure e Gamberi

Tagliolini Verdure e Gamberi

$21.00

Thin pasta sautéed with shrimp, zucchini, leeks, carrots, tomatoes, and basil

Linguini con Vongole alla Napoletana

Linguini con Vongole alla Napoletana

$22.95

Linguine with clams in EVOO, garlic, and basil in the Neapolitan-style

Handmade Ravioli with LIRA Rossa Ricotta & Spinach

Handmade Ravioli with LIRA Rossa Ricotta & Spinach

$22.95

Handmade ravioli stuffed with ricotta and spinach, sautéed in butter, parmesan cheese, and sage

Rigatoni Cacio e Pepe

Rigatoni Cacio e Pepe

$19.00

Creamed pasta with pecorino cheese and black pepper

Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella, and spicy Calabrese salami

Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$10.00

Marinara sauce, house-made sausage crumbs, red onion, and shredded mozzarella

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$10.00

Marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella, fresh grape tomatoes, and basil

Fredda Pizza

Fredda Pizza

$15.00

Marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella, arugula, and sliced 36-month-aged parma prosciutto

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$8.00

tomato sauce and mozzarella

Build-Your-Own Pasta

BYO Pasta

Sides

Chicken

$7.75

Shrimp

$8.75

Salmon

$8.75

Meatballs

$5.00

Bread

Extra Sauce

$3.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$10.00

Apple Cinnamon Raisin Torta

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Marivi's Carrot Cake

$8.00

Almond Torta

$8.00

Chocolate Decadence Torta

$8.00

Panna Cotta

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Authentic Italian Cuisine. Fresh Pasta made daily "TRAFILATE AL BRONZO".

2900 Weslayan St Ste A, Houston, TX 77027

