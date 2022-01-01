Restaurant header imageView gallery

Davenport Roadhouse Saloon ~ Restaurant ~ Inn

1 Davenport Avenue

Davenport, CA 95017

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak of the Day
Caramelized Brussels
Bistro Burger

Appetizers

Caramelized Brussels

$12.95

Award Winning!! Apple Gastrique & Ponzu

Giddyup Garlic Bread

$12.95

Wood Fired Cheesy Garlic Bread, Parmesan, Marinara

Cup Of Clam

$8.00

Our Delicious Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder Bread Bowl

$14.00

Clam Chowder, Toasted Bread Bowl & Market Greens

Big Fries

$9.95

A Huge Mountain of Fries

Small Fries

$6.00

A Small Mountain of Fries

Big Sweet Potato Fries

$9.95

A Huge Mountain of Sweet Potato Fries

Small Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

A Small Mountain of Sweet Potato Fries

Big Garlic Fries

$11.95

A Huge Mountain of Garlic Fries

Small Garlic Fries

$8.00

A Small Mountain of Garlic Fries

Big Truffle Fries

$11.95

A huge mountain of Truffle Fries Truffle Oil, Parmesan Cheese

Small Truffle Fries

$8.00

A small mountain of Truffle Fries Truffle Oil, Parmesan Cheese

Big Tater Tots

$11.00

A Huge Mountain of Tater Tots

Small Tater Tots

$6.00

A Small Mountain of Tater Tots

Wings

$12.95

Marinated Fried Wings, Choose either Plain, Buffalo or Asian Style

Fried Pickles

$9.95

Breaded Dill Pickle Chips, Ranch Dressing

Meat & Cheese Board

$22.00

Selection of Market Meats, Cheese, Fig Jam, Olives & Crackers

Half Market Green

$7.00

Market Lettuce, Carrot, Cucumber, Onion, Radish, Sunflower Seeds

Salads

Beet Salad

$17.95

Roasted Beets, Red Onion, Roasted Almonds, Feta, Citrus Vin

Cobb

$20.95

Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Blue Cheese

Market

$11.95

Mixed Lettuce, Ribbon Carrot, Cucumber, Onion

Caesar

$14.95

House Made Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Parmesan

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$17.95

Fried Chicken Tenders, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$17.95

Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan, House Caesar, Tomato

BLTA Wrap

$17.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli

Veggie Wrap

$16.95

Veggie Mix, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli

Tacos

Fish Taco Breaded

$15.95

Breaded Cod, Pickled Cabbage, Guacamole, Chipotle Aioli

Fish Tacos Grilled

$15.95

Grilled Cod, Pickled Cabbage, Guacamole, Chipotle Aioli

Carnitas Taco

$15.95

Carnitas, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo

Grilled Chicken Taco

$15.95

Chopped Grilled Chicken, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo

Veggie Taco

$14.95

Broccolini, Red Bell, Onion, Pickled Cabbage, Guacamole, Chipotle Aioli

Full Plates

Calamari Steaks

$19.95

Fried Calamari, Clam Aioli, Fries or Tots or Sweet Potato Fries or Salad

Chicken Strips

$17.50

Battered Chicken, Caper Aioli, Fries or Tots or Sweet Potato or Salad

Fish Strips

$18.95

Battered Cod & Caper Aioli

Mac n' Cheese Dish

$17.95Out of stock

Pizza

All our crusts are Vegan friendly

Pesto Pizza

$19.95

Shiitake Mushroom, Mozzarella, Basil & Pesto

Italian Sausage Pizza

$19.50

Sausage, Mozzarella & Marinara

Italian Pepperoni Pizza

$19.50

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Marinara

California Pizza

$19.95

Spinach, Artichoke, Roasted Peppers, Olives, Mozzarella & Feta

Margherita Pizza

$19.95

House Made Marinara, Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Basil

Prosciutto Pizza

$20.95

Prosciutto, Arugula, Ricotta, Truffle Oil & Parmesan

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.50

House Made BBQ, Red Onion & Cilantro

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Cheese & Marinara

Burgers & Sandwiches

Basic Burger

$17.50

Lettuce & Tomato

Bistro Burger

$20.95

Bacon, White Cheddar, Onion Marmalade, Chipotle Aioli

Cowboy Burger

$20.50

Bacon, Crispy Onion, Pepper Jack, BBQ Sauce

Blue Burger

$20.50

Sauteed Mushroom, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Crispy Onion

Brie Burger

$20.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Brie, Bacon, Crispy Jalapeno Coins, Fig Jam

BBQ Pulled Pork

$18.50

BBQ Sauce, Roasted Pork, Crispy Onion, Lettuce & Tomato

Rib Eye Philly

$19.50

Ribeye, Bell Pepper, Jalapeno, Onion & Swiss

Chicken Philly

$19.50

Chicken, Bell Pepper, Jalapeno, Onion & Swiss

Vegan Philly

$18.50

Onion, Bell Pepper, Spinach, Portabella, Sourdough Roll, Cashew Cheese

From the Farm & Sea

Steak of the Day

$34.00

Butcher's Choice

Catch Of Day

$32.95

Market Grilled Fish

Fisherman's Stew

$27.95Out of stock

Market Seafood, Cioppino Style Stew, Roasted Potato & Spinach (Served With Warm Bread)

Mussels & Curry

$26.50

Steamed Mussels, Red Curry, Spinach, Coconut Milk, Jasmine Rice, Cilantro, Lime (Served With Warm Bread)

Pasta Pescatore

$26.95

Fettuccine, Seafood, Wine, Garlic, Butter, Cream

Artichoke Lasagna

$18.95Out of stock

Artichoke Leek Mix, Cream Sauce, Pasta, Mozzarella & Parmesan

Tuna Melt

$22.00

Doggie Dishes

Doggie Bacon

$4.00

Strips of Bacon

Doggie Burger

$10.00

1/2 lb. Grilled Unseasoned Beef

All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
We are 2 songs North of Santa Cruz, with a gorgeous drive along the coast! Ocean views and the only full bar from Santa Cruz to Half Moon Bay!

