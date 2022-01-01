Davenport Roadhouse Saloon ~ Restaurant ~ Inn
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 10:00 pm
We are 2 songs North of Santa Cruz, with a gorgeous drive along the coast! Ocean views and the only full bar from Santa Cruz to Half Moon Bay!
1 Davenport Avenue, Davenport, CA 95017
