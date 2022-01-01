Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Dave's Bar & Grill 2339 Post Road

524 Reviews

$

2339 Post Road

Warwick, RI 02886

Order Again

Popular Items

Caesar
Tossed Salad
Stuffed Quahog (each)

Appetizers

Barbeque Wings (10)

$9.99

Basket of French Fries

$4.99

Basket Steak Fries

$5.99

Battered Chicken Wings (10)

$9.99

With honey mustard for dipping

BBQ Chicken Nachos

$10.99

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.99

Bread Sticks (3)

$5.25

With marinara sauce for dipping

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$9.99

Served with celery and bleu cheese dressing

Buffalo Style Calamari

$11.50

Buffalo style served with belu cheese

Char-grilled Chicken Tenders

$9.99

With honey mustard for dipping

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.50

Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla

$11.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.50

Chicken, cheese, tomatoes, scalions, and black beans

Chips and Melted Cheese

$7.25

Chips and Salsa

$6.50

Chowder and Clam Cakes (3 per order)

$7.99

Clam Cakes (6 per order)

$6.75

Colossal Shrimp Cocktail

$2.99

Daves Combo

$12.50

2 bread sticks, 3 buffalo wings, 2 chicken tenders, 3 mozzarella sticks, and onion rings

Fried Buffalo Tenders

$9.99

Served with celery and bleu cheese dressing

Fried Calamari

$11.50

Served with hot peppers and cocktail sauce

Fried Calamari Aglio

$11.50

Tossed with garlic butter, olives, and hot peppers

Fried Chicken Tenders

$9.99

With honey mustard for dipping

Fried Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$7.99

With marinara sauce for dipping

Full Order of Nachos

$11.99

Chips, cheese, chili, hot peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, scalions, and olives

Garlic Parmesean Wings

$9.99

Half Order of BBQ Chx

$9.99

Half Order of Nachos

$9.99

Chips, cheese, chili, hot peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, scalions, and olives

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.25

2-fried tenders with french fries for those under 12

Potato Skins

$7.99

Served with sour cream on the side

Snail salad

$9.50

Served on a bed of lettuce w/ grilled roll

Stuffed Quahog (each)

$4.75

Own homemade recipe

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.25

Jalapeno poppers

$7.99

Fried ravioli

$7.99

Garlic Parm Tender

$11.25

Burgers and Sandwiches

BLT

$10.50

Served on your choice of bread

Cheeseburger

$10.50

8 oz pure Angus beef with American cheese

Cheeseburger Club

$11.50

Served on Texas toast w/ cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Chicken Club

$11.50

Served on Texas toast w/ cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$10.50

Fried or grilled chicken cutlet served with provolone cheese and marinara sauce on a torpedo roll

Chicken Philly

$11.50

W/ melted swiss cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, and peppers on a torpedo roll

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.50

Cold Cut Grinder

$10.50

Served on torpedo roll with lettuce and tomatoe

Corn Beef Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$9.75

Ham & Cheese

$9.75

Grilled or not served on your choice of bread

Hamburger

$10.50

8 oz pure Angus beef

Hamburger Club

$11.50

Served on Texas toast w/ cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Hot Dog

$7.50

Foot long dog served on grilled bun

Hot Oven Grinder

$10.50

Italian cold cuts heated and served on a torpedo roll with lettuce and tomato

Hot Pastrami

$10.50

Lobster Club

$20.99

Served on Texas Toast with bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Meatball Sandwich

$9.99

Roast Beef Club

$11.50

Served on Texas toast w/ cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Salami and Cheese

$9.75

Served on a torpedo roll

Steak Sandwich

$10.50

T.B.L.T

$10.50

Tuna roll-up with bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes

Tuna Club

$11.50

Served on Texas toast w/ cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Tuna Melt

$10.50

Grilled tuna and american chese served on your choice of bread

Tuna Sandwich

$10.50

100% all white albacore served on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato

Turkey Club

$11.50

Served on Texas toast w/ cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Turkey Sandwich

$10.50

Served on a bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Veal Pamesean Sandwich

$11.50

Fried veal cutlet served with provolone cheese and marinara sauce on a torpedo roll

Dave's Dinners

12 Oz NY Sirloin

$16.99

6 Oz NY Sirloin

$10.99

Baked Half Chicken

$12.99

Baked Scrod

$13.99

Cod filet baked in a light lemon butter sauce & topeed with crabmeat bread topping

Baked Stuff Shrimp

$17.50

Four colossal shrimp stuffed and baked in a light butter sauce

BBQ Half Chicken

$12.99

Broiled Swordfish

$14.99

12 Oz char-grilled fish steak

Calorie Counter

$11.50

Chicken Fajitas

$13.75

Sauteed with peppers and onions served with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and warm tortillas

Chicken Parmesean

$13.99

provolone cheese, penne pasta, red sauce served with a side salad

Chicken Scampi

$13.50

Marinated chicken sauteed with garlic, wine, butter, tomatoes, olives, and scallions served over pasta

Fish and Chips

$12.99

Lightly battered fresh cod fillet served with french fries and coleslaw

Fried Scallops

$12.99

Lightly battered sweet bay scallops

Fried Seafood Platter

$16.99

Lightly Battered cod fillet, shrimp and scallops deep fried to a delicious goden brown

Full Rack of BBQ Ribs

$17.99

Half Rack of BBQ Ribs

$12.99

Kid's Chicken Parm

$8.99

Mac and Meatballs

$11.50

Shrimp Scampi

$13.50

Smothered Pork Chops (1 Chop)

$10.99

Single chop covered with sauteed onions and mushrooms

Smothered Pork Chops (2 Chops)

$13.99

Two Chops covered with sauteed onions and mushrooms

Steak Fajitas

$13.75

Sauteed with peppers and onions served with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and warm tortillas

Steak Scampi

$14.50

T-Bone Steak

$16.99

Hand Cut 16 oz steak cooked to your liking

Tuna Steak

$14.99

12 Oz yellow-fin tuna steak

Veal Parmesean

$15.99

Promivi veal, provolone cheese, penne pasta, red sauce served with a side salad

Dave's Favorites

Dave's Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.50

8 oz Angus burger served with American cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Dave's BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Topped with our tangy BBQ sauce served with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes

Dave's Buffalo Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Served on a bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese dressing on the side

Dave's Famous Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Dave's Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Served on a bulkie roll with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Dave's Lobster Roll

$21.50

100% lobster meat served on a grilled roll

Dave's New York Deli

$11.50

Corned beef and pastrami served on grilled marble rye

Dave's Smothered Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Topped with melted american cheese, sauteed mushrooms, and onions

Dave's Steak Sandwich

$12.25

Hand cut tenderloin served on a torpedo roll with American cheese, sauteed onions, and mushrooms

Desserts

Chocolate Thunder

$4.50

Heathbar Cheesecake

$4.25

Strawberry Shortcake

$3.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.50

Served w/ chocolate syrup and whipped cream

A la Mode Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.50

Pudding

$1.49

Large Pizza

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, cheese, and sauteed onions

Large Brick Oven Pizza

$13.50

Comes with your choice of four toppings

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Chicken, mozzarella cheese, buffalo sauce, and bleu cheese crumbles

Large Greek Pizza

$14.99

Chicken, spinach, olives, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and feta

Salads

Caesar

$8.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, croutons, black olives, and caesar dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$6.50

Side tossed salad

$6.50

Tossed Salad

$7.99

Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, and onions

Wedge Salad

$9.99

Crispy iceberg wedge topped with bleu cheese crumbles and bacon bits

Signature Sandwiches

California Rachel

$11.50

California Reuben

$11.50

Turkey, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island Dressing and sauerkraut on grilled marble rye

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.50

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, tomatoes, and black olives

Classic Reuben

$11.50

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island Dressing and sauerkraut on grilled marble rye

Fish Reuben

$10.50

Fish-a-majig

$10.50

Fried cod served on a bulkie roll with cheese, lettuce, tomato, fries, and coleslaw

Goin' to Fenway

$10.50

Sweet Italian sausage with peppers and onions on a torpedo roll

Jeckyll and Hyde

$11.50

Buffalo chicken, BBQ beef, cheddar cheese, and fresh onion rings served on a bulkie roll

Junkyard Dog

$9.99

Foot long dog with chili cheese, sauerkraut, lettuce, & tomatoes served on a torpedo roll

Kelly Burger

$10.50

8oz burger topped with pastrami and swiss cheese

Rachel

$11.50

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island Dressing and coleslaw on grilled rye

Ranchero Burger

$11.50

With bacon, cheese, BBQ sauce, and onion rings

Ranchero Chicken

$11.50

With bacon, cheese, BBQ sauce, and onion rings

Turkey Asparagus Melt

$10.50

Turkey, asparagus spears and swiss cheese served on grilled marble rye

Turkey Burger

$10.50

Ground turkey patty served on a bulkie roll

Patty melt

$11.50

Small Pizza

Smal Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.99

Chicken, mozzarella cheese, buffalo sauce, and bleu cheese crumbles

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, cheese, and sauteed onions

Small Brick Oven Pizza

$10.00

Comes with your choice of four toppings

Small Greek Pizza

$11.99

Chicken, spinach, olives, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and feta

Soups

Chili

$6.25

Served with cheddar cheese and tortilla chips

New England Clam Chowder

$4.99

Soup of the Day

$4.99

Chicken Soup or Soup Du Jour

Cup white

$4.99

Cup chili

$6.25

Chicken Soup

$4.99

Cup Chix

$4.99

Cup Du Jour

$4.99

Beverages

Bottle Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Dasani Water

$3.00

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Perrier

$3.00

Redbull

$5.20

Rootbeer

$3.00

Roy Roger

$3.00

Shirley temple

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Water

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:30 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:30 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:30 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2339 Post Road, Warwick, RI 02886

Directions

Gallery
Dave's Bar & Grill image
Dave's Bar & Grill image
Dave's Bar & Grill image

