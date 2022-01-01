- Home
- /
- Warwick
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Dave's Bar & Grill - 2339 Post Road
Dave's Bar & Grill 2339 Post Road
524 Reviews
$
2339 Post Road
Warwick, RI 02886

Popular Items
Appetizers
Barbeque Wings (10)
Basket of French Fries
Basket Steak Fries
Battered Chicken Wings (10)
With honey mustard for dipping
BBQ Chicken Nachos
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Bread Sticks (3)
With marinara sauce for dipping
Buffalo Chicken Wings
Served with celery and bleu cheese dressing
Buffalo Style Calamari
Buffalo style served with belu cheese
Char-grilled Chicken Tenders
With honey mustard for dipping
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken, cheese, tomatoes, scalions, and black beans
Chips and Melted Cheese
Chips and Salsa
Chowder and Clam Cakes (3 per order)
Clam Cakes (6 per order)
Colossal Shrimp Cocktail
Daves Combo
2 bread sticks, 3 buffalo wings, 2 chicken tenders, 3 mozzarella sticks, and onion rings
Fried Buffalo Tenders
Served with celery and bleu cheese dressing
Fried Calamari
Served with hot peppers and cocktail sauce
Fried Calamari Aglio
Tossed with garlic butter, olives, and hot peppers
Fried Chicken Tenders
With honey mustard for dipping
Fried Mozzarella Sticks (6)
With marinara sauce for dipping
Full Order of Nachos
Chips, cheese, chili, hot peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, scalions, and olives
Garlic Parmesean Wings
Half Order of BBQ Chx
Half Order of Nachos
Chips, cheese, chili, hot peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, scalions, and olives
Kids Chicken Tenders
2-fried tenders with french fries for those under 12
Potato Skins
Served with sour cream on the side
Snail salad
Served on a bed of lettuce w/ grilled roll
Stuffed Quahog (each)
Own homemade recipe
Sweet Potato Fries
Jalapeno poppers
Fried ravioli
Garlic Parm Tender
Burgers and Sandwiches
BLT
Served on your choice of bread
Cheeseburger
8 oz pure Angus beef with American cheese
Cheeseburger Club
Served on Texas toast w/ cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Chicken Club
Served on Texas toast w/ cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Fried or grilled chicken cutlet served with provolone cheese and marinara sauce on a torpedo roll
Chicken Philly
W/ melted swiss cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, and peppers on a torpedo roll
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Cold Cut Grinder
Served on torpedo roll with lettuce and tomatoe
Corn Beef Sandwich
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Ham & Cheese
Grilled or not served on your choice of bread
Hamburger
8 oz pure Angus beef
Hamburger Club
Served on Texas toast w/ cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Hot Dog
Foot long dog served on grilled bun
Hot Oven Grinder
Italian cold cuts heated and served on a torpedo roll with lettuce and tomato
Hot Pastrami
Lobster Club
Served on Texas Toast with bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Meatball Sandwich
Roast Beef Club
Served on Texas toast w/ cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Salami and Cheese
Served on a torpedo roll
Steak Sandwich
T.B.L.T
Tuna roll-up with bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes
Tuna Club
Served on Texas toast w/ cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Tuna Melt
Grilled tuna and american chese served on your choice of bread
Tuna Sandwich
100% all white albacore served on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato
Turkey Club
Served on Texas toast w/ cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Turkey Sandwich
Served on a bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Veal Pamesean Sandwich
Fried veal cutlet served with provolone cheese and marinara sauce on a torpedo roll
Dave's Dinners
12 Oz NY Sirloin
6 Oz NY Sirloin
Baked Half Chicken
Baked Scrod
Cod filet baked in a light lemon butter sauce & topeed with crabmeat bread topping
Baked Stuff Shrimp
Four colossal shrimp stuffed and baked in a light butter sauce
BBQ Half Chicken
Broiled Swordfish
12 Oz char-grilled fish steak
Calorie Counter
Chicken Fajitas
Sauteed with peppers and onions served with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and warm tortillas
Chicken Parmesean
provolone cheese, penne pasta, red sauce served with a side salad
Chicken Scampi
Marinated chicken sauteed with garlic, wine, butter, tomatoes, olives, and scallions served over pasta
Fish and Chips
Lightly battered fresh cod fillet served with french fries and coleslaw
Fried Scallops
Lightly battered sweet bay scallops
Fried Seafood Platter
Lightly Battered cod fillet, shrimp and scallops deep fried to a delicious goden brown
Full Rack of BBQ Ribs
Half Rack of BBQ Ribs
Kid's Chicken Parm
Mac and Meatballs
Shrimp Scampi
Smothered Pork Chops (1 Chop)
Single chop covered with sauteed onions and mushrooms
Smothered Pork Chops (2 Chops)
Two Chops covered with sauteed onions and mushrooms
Steak Fajitas
Sauteed with peppers and onions served with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and warm tortillas
Steak Scampi
T-Bone Steak
Hand Cut 16 oz steak cooked to your liking
Tuna Steak
12 Oz yellow-fin tuna steak
Veal Parmesean
Promivi veal, provolone cheese, penne pasta, red sauce served with a side salad
Dave's Favorites
Dave's Bacon Cheeseburger
8 oz Angus burger served with American cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Dave's BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Topped with our tangy BBQ sauce served with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes
Dave's Buffalo Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Served on a bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese dressing on the side
Dave's Famous Grilled Cheese
Dave's Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Served on a bulkie roll with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Dave's Lobster Roll
100% lobster meat served on a grilled roll
Dave's New York Deli
Corned beef and pastrami served on grilled marble rye
Dave's Smothered Chicken Sandwich
Topped with melted american cheese, sauteed mushrooms, and onions
Dave's Steak Sandwich
Hand cut tenderloin served on a torpedo roll with American cheese, sauteed onions, and mushrooms
Desserts
Large Pizza
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken, cheese, and sauteed onions
Large Brick Oven Pizza
Comes with your choice of four toppings
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken, mozzarella cheese, buffalo sauce, and bleu cheese crumbles
Large Greek Pizza
Chicken, spinach, olives, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and feta
Salads
Signature Sandwiches
California Rachel
California Reuben
Turkey, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island Dressing and sauerkraut on grilled marble rye
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, tomatoes, and black olives
Classic Reuben
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island Dressing and sauerkraut on grilled marble rye
Fish Reuben
Fish-a-majig
Fried cod served on a bulkie roll with cheese, lettuce, tomato, fries, and coleslaw
Goin' to Fenway
Sweet Italian sausage with peppers and onions on a torpedo roll
Jeckyll and Hyde
Buffalo chicken, BBQ beef, cheddar cheese, and fresh onion rings served on a bulkie roll
Junkyard Dog
Foot long dog with chili cheese, sauerkraut, lettuce, & tomatoes served on a torpedo roll
Kelly Burger
8oz burger topped with pastrami and swiss cheese
Rachel
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island Dressing and coleslaw on grilled rye
Ranchero Burger
With bacon, cheese, BBQ sauce, and onion rings
Ranchero Chicken
With bacon, cheese, BBQ sauce, and onion rings
Turkey Asparagus Melt
Turkey, asparagus spears and swiss cheese served on grilled marble rye
Turkey Burger
Ground turkey patty served on a bulkie roll
Patty melt
Small Pizza
Smal Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken, mozzarella cheese, buffalo sauce, and bleu cheese crumbles
Small BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken, cheese, and sauteed onions
Small Brick Oven Pizza
Comes with your choice of four toppings
Small Greek Pizza
Chicken, spinach, olives, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and feta
Soups
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:30 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:30 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:30 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:30 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:30 am
Come in and enjoy!
2339 Post Road, Warwick, RI 02886