Dave's Blazin BBQ 751 Slone Drive Suite 3-4

Dave's Blazin BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

751 Slone Drive Suite 3-4

Georgetown, KY 40324

Order Again

Sandwiches

Classic BBQ Sandwich

$8.00

Choice of Protein- Topped with house BBQ sauce. Served on freshly baked Brioche Bun.

Dave’s Signature Sandwich

$8.50

Choice of Protein- Topped with Coleslaw, Crispy onion straws and house BBQ sauce. Served on a freshly baked Brioche Bun.

Smoked Gouda Sandwich

$8.50

Choice of Protein- Topped with Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese and house BBQ sauce. Served on freshly baked Brioche Bun.

Jammin’ Bacon Sandwich

$8.50

Choice of Protein- Topped with Bacon Jam, Crispy Onion Straws and house BBQ sauce. Served on freshly baked Brioche Bun.

Spicy BBQ Sandwich

$8.50

Choice of Protein- Topped with Dave's Beer Cheese, house relish and hot BBQ sauce. Served on a freshly baked Brioche Bun.

Smoked Bologna

$8.50

Smoked Bologna topped with shredded Cabbage, Pico de Gallo and Bama Ranch.

The French Dip

$9.50

Smoked Prime Rib, Burgundy Mushrooms and melted cheese. Served with Au Jus.

The Cuban

$9.50

Ham, Smoked Turkey Breast and Pulled Pork- Topped with Melted Cheese, House Relish, Brown Mustard and Mayo.

Smoked Sausage

$8.50

Smoked Sausage topped with Sauerkraut, House Relish and Brown Mustard.

Kids Sandwich

$5.00

Smoked Hot Dogs

$9.00

Plates

Protein & One Side

$9.00

Protein & Two Sides

$11.00

Sampler

$17.00

Ribs

1/2 Rack

$15.00

Hickory Smoked St. Louis Style Cut Ribs with Dry Rub Seasoning

Full Rack

$25.00

Hickory Smoked St. Louis Style Cut Ribs with Dry Rub Seasoning

1/3 Rack

$9.00

Hickory Smoked St. Louis Style Cut Ribs with Dry Rub Seasoning

Tortillas n’ Such

BBQ Tacos

$9.50

Two Flour Tortilla Tacos- Choice of Protein. Shredded Cabbage, Bama Ranch, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, & Cotija Cheese.

Blazin’ Nachos

$11.00

Corn Tortilla Chips- Choice of Protein. Topped with white Queso Cheese, Pico de Gallo, House Relish, BBQ Sauce and Cotija Cheese.

BBQ Wrap

$8.50

Choice of Protein with Shredded Cabbage, Bama Ranch, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, & Cotija Cheese in a Flour Tortilla Wrap

Chips & Queso

$7.00

Single Taco

$5.00

Spicy Tacos

$9.50

Salad Chicken Breast

$10.00

Sides

Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad

$2.50

Candied Bacon Baked Beans

$2.50

Potato Salad

$2.50

Coleslaw

$2.50

Corn Pudding

$2.50

Fries

$2.50

Chips

$1.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.50

Dave's Fries

$3.50

Burgundy Mushrooms

$3.50

Crispy Onion Straws

$3.50

BLT Salad

$3.50

BBQ Ranch Fries

$3.50

By the Pound Proteins

Pulled Chicken 1/2 LB

$6.50

Pulled Chicken 1 LB

$12.00

Pulled Pork 1/2 LB

$6.50

Pulled Pork 1 LB

$12.00

Sliced Turkey Breast 1/2 LB

$6.50

Sliced Turkey Breast 1 LB

$12.00

Smoked Sausage 1/2 LB

$6.50

Smoked Sausage 1 LB

$12.00

Sliced Brisket 1/2 LB

$9.50

Sliced Brisket 1 LB

$18.00

Kids Menu

Kids Plate

$7.00

Bulk Sides

Pasta For 5

$10.00

Pasta For 10

$18.00

Pasta For 20

$27.00

Beans For 5

$10.00

Corn Pudding 5

$10.00

Potato Salad For 5

$10.00

Potato Salad For 20

$27.00

Potato Salad For 10

$18.00

Beans For 10

$18.00

Corn Pudding For 10

$18.00

Coleslaw For 5

$10.00

Coleslaw For 10

$18.00

Coleslaw For 20

$27.00

Beans For 20

$27.00

Corn Pudding For 20

$27.00

Fries For 5

$10.00

Fries For 10

$18.00

Fries For 20

$27.00

Mac N Cheese For 10

$25.00

Mac For 5

$15.00

Mac For 20

$40.00

Extras

Sweet and Smokey

$0.40

Spicy

$0.40

Bama Ranch

$0.40

Brioche Bun

$1.00

Kids Bun

$0.50

House Relish

$0.40

Bacn Jam 2 Ounce

$0.75

2 Bone Ribs

$4.00

Single Hot Dog

$4.50

Toast

$0.50

Gouda Cheese 2 Ounce

$0.75

Blondie

$3.00

2 Ounce Queso

$0.75

8 Oz Sweet Sauce

$2.25

8 Oz Spicy Sauce

$2.25

8 Oz Bama Ranch

$2.25

8 Oz Queso

$3.50

Gallon Tea

$5.00

Gallon Lemonade

$5.00

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.25

Code Red

$2.25

Orange Crush

$2.25

SOBE Yumberry

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00

Bottle Mtn Dew

$2.00

Water

$0.50

Beer

Bud Lite

$2.75

Budweiser

$2.75

Mich Ultra

$2.75

Cougar Bait

$4.00

Yuengling

$2.75

Miller Lite

$2.50

Miller High Life

$2.50

Corona

$2.50

Cocktail

Bloody Mary Cutwater

$5.50

Mai Tai Cutwater

$5.50

Lime Margarita Cutwater

$5.50

Merican Mule

$5.50

High Noon Seltzer

$4.00

Cabernet Wine

$4.00

Moscato

$4.00

Chardonnay

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Fresh. Local. Craft. BBQ.

751 Slone Drive Suite 3-4, Georgetown, KY 40324

