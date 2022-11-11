Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dave's Deli

2004 Perimeter Road

Greenville, SC 29605

Order Again

Sandwiches

CH-47

$8.99+

C-124

$8.99+

B-25

$8.99+

C-130

$11.99+

Chicken Salad

$8.99+

Buffalo Chicken Dip Salad

$8.99+

Pimento Cheese

$8.99+

Salads

The Donaldson

$6.99

The SCTAC

$6.99

Grill

2 Hot Dogs w/ Chili

$5.99

2 Naked Bird Dogs

$8.99

To Dye for Philly

$8.99+

Original Philly

$8.99+

Homemade Meatball Sub

$8.99+

Sides & Drinks

Granny Sack (Chips, Drink, Cookie)

$2.75

Chips

$1.25

Drink

$1.25

Cookie

$1.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Dave's Deli is the place where great cooking, a family oriented atmosphere, and fantastic vibes meet.

2004 Perimeter Road, Greenville, SC 29605

