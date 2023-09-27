- Home
- Daves Last Resort & Raw Bar - 632 LAKE AVE
Daves Last Resort & Raw Bar 632 LAKE AVE
632 LAKE AVE
Lake Worth, FL 33460
Food Menu
Raw Bar
1/2 Doz Oysters
raw or steamed
Dozen Oysters
raw or steamed
1/2 Doz Clams
raw or steamed
Dozen Clams
raw or steamed
Garlic Steamed Clams
dozen only
Fried Oysters
lightly breaded, tarter
Grilled Oysters
garlic butter & parmesan
Rock Shrimp 1/2 Lb
a true delicacy
Rock Shrimp LB
a true delicacy
Snow Crab
1 LB
Stone Crab
1 LB when available
Crawdads
1 LB, old bay seasoning
Conch Ceviche
just like the Bahamas
Raw Bar Sampler
clams, oyster, shrimp, rock shrimp, crawdads, snow crab
1/4 Lb Peel N Eat Shrimp
hot or cold, plain or spicy
1/2 Lb Peel n Eat Shrimp
hot or cold, plain or spicy
Garlic Steamed Mussels
Mussels Marinara
Appetizers
Fish Dip
homemade, w/jalapenos
Cracked Conch
lightly breaded
Buffalo Shrimp
choice of sauce
Coral Reef Dip
shrimp & crawdad meat, 3 cheeses
Cheesy Spinach Dip
served with tortilla chips
Chicken Tenders
bbq or honey mustard
Buffalo Tenders
choice of sauce, w/celery & Bleu Cheese
Black N Bleu Chips
choice of wing sauce, bleu cheese crumbles
Calamari
fried with homemade marinara
Coconut Shrimp App
served with plum sauce
Filet Tip Skewers
served over rice
Seared Tuna App
served rare, wasabi, pickled ginger
Popcorn Shrimp
lightly dusted w/bimini sauce
Grouper Fingers
8 oz crunchy goodness w/tarter
Cheese Quesadilla
w/scallions
Chicken Quesadilla
w/scallions & bacon
Shrimp Quesadilla
w/scallions & bacon
Conch Fritters
served w/bimini sauce
Gator
fried served w/tarter
Cheese Nachos
lettuce, tomatoes, scallions & jalapenos
Chicken Nachos
lettuce, tomatoes, scallions & jalapenos
Mojo Pork Nachos
lettuce, tomatoes, scallions & jalapenos
Fried Mozzarella Sticks
served w/homemade marinara
Potato Skins
4 skins, cheddar, bacon bits, scallion w/sour cream
Healthy Shrimp Skewers
Wings
Tacos & Fajitas
Gator Tacos
served with black beans & rice
Blackened Mahi Tacos
served with black beans & rice
Shrimp Tacos
served with black beans & rice
Mojo Pork Tacos
served with black beans & rice
Beef Fajitas
sauteed green peppers & onions
Chicken Fajitas
sauteed green peppers & onions
Mahi Fajitas
sauteed green peppers & onions
Shrimp Fajitas
sauteed green peppers & onions