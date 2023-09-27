Food Menu

Raw Bar

1/2 Doz Oysters

$15.99

raw or steamed

Dozen Oysters

$30.99

raw or steamed

1/2 Doz Clams

$11.99

raw or steamed

Dozen Clams

$19.99

raw or steamed

Garlic Steamed Clams

$20.99

dozen only

Fried Oysters

$25.99

lightly breaded, tarter

Grilled Oysters

$31.99

garlic butter & parmesan

Rock Shrimp 1/2 Lb

$17.99

a true delicacy

Rock Shrimp LB

$32.99

a true delicacy

Snow Crab

$35.99

1 LB

Stone Crab

$59.99

1 LB when available

Crawdads

$16.99

1 LB, old bay seasoning

Conch Ceviche

$16.99

just like the Bahamas

Raw Bar Sampler

$30.99

clams, oyster, shrimp, rock shrimp, crawdads, snow crab

1/4 Lb Peel N Eat Shrimp

$8.99

hot or cold, plain or spicy

1/2 Lb Peel n Eat Shrimp

$15.99

hot or cold, plain or spicy

Garlic Steamed Mussels

$16.99

Mussels Marinara

$16.99

Appetizers

Fish Dip

$14.99

homemade, w/jalapenos

Cracked Conch

$19.99

lightly breaded

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.99

choice of sauce

Coral Reef Dip

$11.99

shrimp & crawdad meat, 3 cheeses

Cheesy Spinach Dip

$10.99

served with tortilla chips

Chicken Tenders

$9.49

bbq or honey mustard

Buffalo Tenders

$10.49

choice of sauce, w/celery & Bleu Cheese

Black N Bleu Chips

$10.49

choice of wing sauce, bleu cheese crumbles

Calamari

$13.99

fried with homemade marinara

Coconut Shrimp App

$12.99

served with plum sauce

Filet Tip Skewers

$15.99

served over rice

Seared Tuna App

$14.99

served rare, wasabi, pickled ginger

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.99

lightly dusted w/bimini sauce

Grouper Fingers

$20.49

8 oz crunchy goodness w/tarter

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.29

w/scallions

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.29

w/scallions & bacon

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.29

w/scallions & bacon

Conch Fritters

$9.29

served w/bimini sauce

Gator

$20.99

fried served w/tarter

Cheese Nachos

$11.99

lettuce, tomatoes, scallions & jalapenos

Chicken Nachos

$15.99

lettuce, tomatoes, scallions & jalapenos

Mojo Pork Nachos

$15.99

lettuce, tomatoes, scallions & jalapenos

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

served w/homemade marinara

Potato Skins

$9.49

4 skins, cheddar, bacon bits, scallion w/sour cream

Healthy Shrimp Skewers

$10.99

Wings

10 wings

$17.59

choice of sauce, celery & bleu cheese or ranch

20 wings

$32.59

choice of sauce, celery & bleu cheese or ranch

Wing & Taters

$20.99

10 wings & taters

Grilled Worth Wings

$17.59

choice of sauce, celery & bleu cheese or ranch

Worth Wing & Taters

$20.99

10 wings & taters

Tacos & Fajitas

Gator Tacos

$20.99

served with black beans & rice

Blackened Mahi Tacos

$21.99

served with black beans & rice

Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

served with black beans & rice

Mojo Pork Tacos

$15.99

served with black beans & rice

Beef Fajitas

$18.99

sauteed green peppers & onions

Chicken Fajitas

$17.99

sauteed green peppers & onions

Mahi Fajitas

$22.99

sauteed green peppers & onions

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.99

sauteed green peppers & onions

Combo Fajitas