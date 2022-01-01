Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Salad

Dave's New Kitchen

No reviews yet

815 Noyes Street

Evanston, IL 60201

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pasta
Italian Salad
14" Build Your Own Pizza

Starters

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Garlic Bread with Mozzarella

$4.00

Soup

Pumpkin Bisque

$3.50

Minestrone

$3.50

made with Vegetable Stock

Salads

12 OZ Dressing TO GO

$4.00

Caesar Salad

$4.50

Italian Salad

$7.50

Romaine, Red Cabbage, Carrot & Pepperoncini, Provolone, Red Onion, Cucumber & Radish

Side Salad

$3.50

Romaine, Red Cabbage, Carrot & Pepperoncini

Pasta

Build Your Own Pasta

$9.50

Pizza

12" Pizza

$11.00

Begins with a base of Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese

14" Build Your Own Pizza

$14.00

Begins with a base of Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese

14"Pizza (copy)

$14.00

Begins with a base of Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese

10" Gluten Free Build Your Own Pizza

$11.00

10" Pan Pizza

$11.00

Calzone

#1 SM Calzone

$11.00

Chicken, Bacon, Jalapeño, Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce

#2 SM Calzone

$11.00

Pesto Sauce (Contains Walnuts), Mozzarella, Spinach, Zucchini, Fresh Tomato& Mushroom

#3 SM Calzone

$11.00

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

#4 SM Calzone

$11.00

Pesto, Mozzarella, and Primavera vegetables (Broccoli, Carrots, and Red bell peppers)

#5 SM Calzone

$11.00

VEGAN - No Cheese, Marinara Sauce, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper and Zucchini

#1 LG Calzone

$14.00

Chicken, Bacon, Jalapeño, Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce

#2 LG Calzone

$14.00

Pesto Sauce (Contains Walnuts), Mozzarella, Spinach, Zucchini, Fresh Tomato& Mushroom

#3 LG Calzone

$14.00

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

#4 LG Calzone

$14.00

Pesto, Mozzarella, And Primavera vegetables (Broccoli, Carrots, Red bell peppers)

#5 LG Calzone

$14.00

VEGAN - No Cheese, Marinara Sauce, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper and Zucchini

Entrees

Baked Chipotle Chicken

$12.50

A Casserole of sliced breast, broccoli & red potato baked with a creamy Chipotle Sauce & topped with Mozzarella. Gluten free

Balsamic Chicken

$14.00

Boneless Breast cooked w Onion, Spinach, Garlic, Mushroom, Bell Peppers & Balsamic

Chicken Marsala

$15.00

8 oz boneless breast sauteed w Mushrooms & Marsala Wine & Rotini

Chicken Marsuvio

$15.00

Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

8 oz breaded boneless breast, baked with Mozzarella & served over Rotini w/ Marinara

Chicken Saltimbocca

$15.00

Chicken Vesuvio

$15.00

8 oz boneless breast cooked with Garlic & White Wine. w/your choice of Rotini or Red Potato (in which case it’s Gluten-free)

Eggplant Extravaganza

$12.50

Lightly breaded (w/ breadcrumbs & egg) Eggplant layered w/vegetables Sauteed w/Garlic baked w/Mozzarella

Eggplant Parmesan

$12.50

Lightly breaded (w/ egg & breadcrumbs) eggplant layered with Ricotta, Marinara & baked w/Mozzarella

Firecracker Chicken

$15.00

6 oz boneless breast cooked in Marinara w/ Jalapeño, Onion, Green & Red Bell Peppers served over Rotini

Lasagna

$12.50

Baked Lasagna Marinara – Our classic meatless version. Baked w Mozzarella on top

Lasagna Con Amore

$13.50

Baked Lasagna Con Amore – layered with Pesto (walnuts) & Spinach Ricotta filling. Baked w Mozzarella on top.

Meatball Sandwich

$7.50

Salmon

$17.00

Grilled Salmon served over Steamed Spinach & Broccoli

Spinach Ricotta Pie

$12.00

Spinach Ricotta Cheese Pie w/Lemon Butter Mushroom Sauce

Vegetable Cacciatore

Vegetable Cacciatore

$11.00

Vegan & Gluten Free: Broccoli, Red & Green Bell Peppers, Red Potato, Red Onion, Garlic, Chickpeas aka Garbanzos & a little Marinara

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse

$3.50

Tiramisu

$4.50

Contains egg, flour, brandy and espresso

Sides

Broccoli

$4.00

Chicken Breast

$4.00

Marinara

$1.00+

Meat Sauce 12 ounces

$2.00

Meat Sauce 6 ounces

$1.00

12oz Side of Sauce

$2.00

Side 1/4 LB Meatball

$3.50

Spinach

$4.00

Drinks

7-up (12 oz can)

$1.50

A&W Root Beer (12 oz can)

$1.50

Coke (12 oz can)

$1.50

Diet Coke (12 oz can)

$1.50

La Croix Lime (12 oz can)

$2.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Affordable homemade food: we make our own bread & so much more. If you order on our website you may enter the word Love & get a 5% discount.

Website

Location

815 Noyes Street, Evanston, IL 60201

Directions

Gallery
Dave's Italian Kitchen image
Dave's Italian Kitchen image

