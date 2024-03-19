Dave's Pizza 428 S Main St
428 S Main St
Viroqua, WI 54665
Food Menu
12" Pizzas
- 12" Cheese Pizza$15.99
Create your own pizza here. Comes with red sauce and our blended cheese, then you choose your favorite toppings!
- 12" Supreme Pizza$21.99
Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, green olive
- 12" Meaty Pizza$21.99
Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, canadian bacon
- 12" BBQ Chicken Pizza$21.99
Barbeque sauce, chicken, bacon, onion
- 12" BLT Pizza$22.99
Red & mayo sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato
- 12" Cheeseburger Pizza$21.99
Ketchup and mustard sauce, seasoned ground beef, onion, and pickles
- 12" Chicken Alfredo Pizza$22.99
Alfredo sauce, seasoned chicken, mushroom, onion, bacon
- 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$22.99
Ranch sauce, seasoned chicken, bacon, tomato
- 12" Classic Veggie Pizza$19.99
Red sauce, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, onion
- 12" Gyro Pizza$22.99
Tzaziki sauce, gyro meat, tomatoes, and onions
- 12" Hawaiian Pizza$20.99
Garlic butter sauce, canadian bacon, bacon, pineapple
- 12" Shells & Cheese Pizza$22.99
Alfredo sauce, shell pasta & cheese
- 12" Mediterranean Pizza$20.99
Red sauce, spinach, artichoke heart, onion, black olive, mushroom
- 12" Pickle Pizza$19.99
Creamy garlic dill sauce, topped with dill pickles and sprinkled with dried dill
- 12" Taco Pizza$22.99
Taco sauce, seasoned ground beef, onion, lettuce, tomato, topped with tortilla chips
16" Pizzas
- 16" Cheese Pizza$21.99
Create your own pizza here. Comes with your choice of sauce and our blended cheese, then you choose your favorite toppings!
- 16" Supreme Pizza$29.99
Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, green olive
- 16" Meaty Pizza$28.99
Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, canadian bacon
- 16" BBQ Chicken Pizza$27.99
Barbeque sauce, chicken, bacon, onion
- 16" BLT Pizza$31.99
Red & mayo sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato
- 16" Cheeseburger Pizza$27.99
Ketchup and mustard sauce, seasoned ground beef, onion, and pickles
- 16" Chicken Alfredo Pizza$28.99
Alfredo sauce, seasoned chicken, mushroom, onion, bacon
- 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$28.99
Ranch sauce, seasoned chicken, bacon, tomato
- 16" Classic Veggie Pizza$27.99
Red sauce, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, onion
- 16" Gyro Pizza$28.99
Tzaziki sauce, gyro meat, tomatoes, and onions
- 16" Hawaiian Pizza$27.99
Garlic butter sauce, canadian bacon, bacon, pineapple
- 16" Mediterranean Pizza$28.99
Red sauce, spinach, artichoke heart, onion, black olive, mushroom
- 16" Pickle Pizza$27.99
Creamy garlic dill sauce, topped with dill pickles and sprinkled with dried dill
- 16" Shells & Cheese Pizza$28.99
Alfredo sauce, shell pasta & cheese
- 16" Taco Pizza$31.99
Taco sauce, seasoned ground beef, onion, lettuce, tomato, topped with tortilla chips
Appetizers
- Breadsticks$9.99
10 breadsticks brushed with garlic butter and topped with parmesan cheese.
- Cheesebread$11.99
Our fresh pizza dough brushed with garlic butter, topped with pizza cheese, baked and sliced into 10 sticks.
- Cinnamon Toast Sticks$9.99
10 breadsticks brushed with butter and topped with cinnamon and sugar. Served with icing.
- Nachos$5.99
Corn chips served with nacho cheese
- Pretzel$5.99Out of stock
House made pretzel served sweet or savory. Choose cinnamon & sugar with Icing, or salted with nacho cheese
- Take n Bake Breadsticks$9.99
10 breadsticks. Includes garlic butter and parmesan cheese to top with after baking.
- Take n Bake Cheesebread$11.99
Our fresh pizza dough brushed with garlic butter, topped with pizza cheese.
Salads
- Chef Salad$8.49
Lettuce and spinach blend, ham, turkey, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, black olives
- Chicken Salad$8.49
Lettuce and spinach blend, seasoned chicken, parmesan cheese
- House Salad$6.99
Lettuce and spinach blend, cheddar cheese, black olives, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, banana peppers
- Italian Salad$8.49
Lettuce and spinach blend, ham, pepperoni, cheese, black olives, tomatoes, banana peppers
Wings
Pocket Sandwiches
- Turkey BLT$9.99
Turkey, bacon, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo in a freshly baked pocket style bun.
- Ham & Cheese$8.99
Ham, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo in a freshly baked pocket style bun.
- Gyro$9.99
Gyro slices, onion, tomato, tzatziki sauce in a freshly baked pocket style bun.
- Meat Trio$9.99
Ham, salami, pepperoni, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo in a freshly baked pocket style bun.
Wraps
Calzones
- 12" Calzone$16.99
It's like having pizza and breadsticks all in one bite! Cheese is included, choose your favorite 3 toppings. Brushed with garlic butter, topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with red sauce on the side.
- 16" Calzone$21.99
It's like having pizza and breadsticks all in one bite! Cheese is included, choose your favorite 3 toppings. Brushed with garlic butter, topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with two red sauce on the side.
Sauces
- Red Sauce$1.25
Need an extra sauce or dressing? We've got you covered!
- Ranch Dressing$1.25
Need an extra sauce or dressing? We've got you covered!
- Blue Cheese$1.25
Need an extra sauce or dressing? We've got you covered!
- Nacho Cheese$1.25
Need an extra sauce or dressing? We've got you covered!
- Garlic Butter$1.25
Need an extra sauce or dressing? We've got you covered!
- French Dressing$1.25
Need an extra sauce or dressing? We've got you covered!
- Italian Dressing$1.25
Need an extra sauce or dressing? We've got you covered!
- Caesar Dressing$1.25
Need an extra sauce or dressing? We've got you covered!
12" Take n Bake Pizzas
- 12" Take n Bake Pizza$15.99
Create your own pizza here. Comes with your choice of sauce and our blended cheese, then you choose your favorite toppings!
- 12" Take n Bake BLT Pizza$22.99
Red & mayo sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato
- 12" Take n Bake Macaroni & Cheese Pizza$22.99
Alfredo sauce, macaroni & cheese
- 12" Take n Bake BBQ Chicken Pizza$21.99
Barbeque sauce, chicken, bacon, onion
- 12" Take n Bake Cheeseburger Pizza$21.99
Red sauce, seasoned ground beef, bacon, onion, topped with cheddar cheese
- 12" Take n Bake Classic Veggie Pizza$19.99
Red sauce, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, onion
- 12" Take n BakeTaco Pizza$22.99
Taco sauce, seasoned ground beef, onion, lettuce, tomato, topped with tortilla chips
- 12" Take n Bake Meaty Pizza$21.99
Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, canadian bacon
- 12" Take n Bake Chicken Alfredo Pizza$22.99
Alfredo sauce, seasoned chicken, mushroom, onion, bacon
- 12" Take n Bake Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$22.99
Ranch sauce, seasoned chicken, bacon, tomato
- 12" Take n Bake Mediterranean Pizza$20.99
Red sauce, spinach, artichoke heart, onion, black olive, mushroom
- 12" Take n Bake Supreme Pizza$21.99
Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, green olive
- 12" Take n Bake Hawaiian Pizza$20.99
Garlic butter sauce, canadian bacon, bacon, pineapple
- 12" Take n Bake Pickle Pizza$19.99
Creamy garlic dill sauce, topped with dill pickles and sprinkled with dried dill
16" Take n Bake Pizzas
- 16" Take n Bake Cheese Pizza$21.99
Create your own pizza here. Comes with your choice of sauce and our blended cheese, then you choose your favorite toppings!
- 16" Take n Bake BBQ Chicken Pizza$27.99
Barbeque sauce, chicken, bacon, onion
- 16" Take n Bake BLT Pizza$31.99
Red & mayo sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato
- 16" Take n Bake Cheeseburger Pizza$27.99
Red sauce, seasoned ground beef, bacon, onion, topped with cheddar cheese
- 16" Take n Bake Chicken Alfredo Pizza$28.99
Alfredo sauce, seasoned chicken, mushroom, onion, bacon
- 16" Take n Bake Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$28.99
Ranch sauce, seasoned chicken, bacon, tomato
- 16" Take n Bake Classic Veggie Pizza$27.99
Red sauce, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, onion
- 16" Take n Bake Hawaiian Pizza$27.99
Garlic butter sauce, canadian bacon, bacon, pineapple
- 16" Take n Bake Meaty Pizza$28.99
Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, canadian bacon
- 16" Take n Bake Mediterranean Pizza$28.99
Red sauce, spinach, artichoke heart, onion, black olive, mushroom
- 16" Take n Bake Pickle Pizza Pizza$27.99
Creamy garlic dill sauce, topped with dill pickles and sprinkled with dried dill
- 16" Take n Bake Shells & Cheese Pizza$28.99
Alfredo sauce, macaroni & cheese
- 16" Take n Bake Supreme Pizza$29.99
Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, green olive
- 16" Take n Bake Taco Pizza$31.99
Taco sauce, seasoned ground beef, onion, lettuce, tomato, topped with tortilla chips
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We're your friendly local pizza place!
428 S Main St, Viroqua, WI 54665