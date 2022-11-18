Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dave's Downtown

578 Reviews

$

900 2ND AVE. S. 230

Minneapolis, MN 55402

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Croissant Sandwich_
Breakfast Burrito

Daily Specials

French Toast

French Toast

$9.49

Cinnamon Swirl Texas Toast grilled to perfection served with meat choice, syrup, and butter

Eggs Benedict

$10.49

two eggs, canadian bacon, english muffins topped with Hollandaise sauce served with hashbrowns

Breakfast Meals

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.45

Meat, egg, cheese on English muffin

Breakfast Croissant Sandwich_

Breakfast Croissant Sandwich_

$5.95

Meat, egg, cheese on English muffin

Breakfast Sandwich Bagel

Breakfast Sandwich Bagel

$5.95

Meat, egg, cheese on a plain bagel

Breakfast Sandwich Toast

$5.45

Meat, egg, cheese, on toast

Low Carb Special

$6.99

Three Eggs made your way & meat choice

Dave's Breakfast Special

Dave's Breakfast Special

$9.99

Two eggs, hashbrowns, meat choice, & toast

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.25

Scrambled eggs, sausage, peppers, onions, hashbrowns wrapped in warm flour tortilla served with a side of salsa

Tex Mex Burrito

Tex Mex Burrito

$9.25

Breakfast Potatoes, scrambled eggs, sausage, peppers, pico de gallo, cheese wrapped in a tortilla

Egg White Omelette

$9.99

Three egg white Omelette with up to three ingredients served with toast

Dave's Omelette

Dave's Omelette

$9.99

Three egg Omelette with up to three ingredients served with toast

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.85

2 Buttermilk Biscuits topped with sausage gravy served with two eggs

Country Omelette

$10.25

3 egg omelette with bacon, sausage, hashbrowns inside, cheddar cheese topped with homemade country gravy served with toast

Great Breakfast Sandwich

$6.15

Grilled brioche bun with a runny egg, bacon, cheddar cheese and special Cajun sauce

Breakfast A La Carte

Side of Toast

$2.89

Two slices of bread choice toasted and buttered

Bagel w/ cream cheese

Bagel w/ cream cheese

$3.25

Toasted bagel served with side of cream cheese

English Muffin

$2.25

Toasted English muffin with butter

Side of Hashbrowns

$3.25

Side of Hashbrowns

Side of Breakfast Potatoes

$3.49

Side of Breakfast Potatoes

Side of Bacon

Side of Bacon

$4.99

4 strips of our world famous thick cut country bacon

1/2 Side of Bacon

1/2 Side of Bacon

$2.75

2 strips of our world famous thick cut country bacon

Side of Sausage

$3.49

Side of Sausage

Side of Canadian Bacon

$3.49

Side of Turkey Sausage

$3.49

Side of Chicken Sausage

$3.49

Side of Ham

$3.49

Side of Turkey

$3.49

1 Egg

$1.55

1 Egg cooked your way

2 Eggs

$2.99

2 Eggs cooked your way

3 Eggs

$3.95

3 Eggs cooked your way

Sides/Desserts/Beverages

Cookie

Cookie

$2.49

Delicious home made cookies daily

Coffee

Coffee

$2.49

local roasted fair trade coffee

Orange Juice

$1.99
Bottled Juice

Bottled Juice

$1.99

Milk

$2.49
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.99

Bottled Water

Chips

Chips

$1.99

Bag of chips

Large Chips

Large Chips

$4.95

Large bag of our delicious sport chips we serve with our wraps. They are addicting

Cup Fruit

Cup Fruit

$3.49

Cup of fruit (pineapple, cantaloupe, honey dew, grapes, and sometimes fresh berries)

Bowl Fruit

Bowl Fruit

$4.49

Bowl of fruit (pineapple, cantaloupe, honey dew, grapes, and sometimes fresh berries)

Drinks

Bottled Soda

Bottled Soda

$2.65

Bottled Soda

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.99

Bottled Water

Coffee

Coffee

$2.49

local roasted fair trade coffee

Bottled Juice

Bottled Juice

$1.99
Vitamin Water

Vitamin Water

$2.95
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.99

Milk

$2.49
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Dave's Downtown is a Family owned Restaurant located in the Downtown Minneapolis skyway. We offer great food and great service! We appreciate all our wonderful customers.

Website

Location

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis, MN 55402

Directions

