Dave's Downtown Catering

900 2nd Ave S Suite 230

Minneapolis, MN 55402

Popular Items

Sandwich (served on platter)

Box Lunches

$13.49

Deli sandwich, chips, fruit cup, cookie all in a box with mayo/mustard on the side

$14.49

Choose from one of our famous wraps all boxed up with chips, fruit cup, and a cookie

$14.49

Fresh made salad with dressing on the side served with bread and cookies

Lunch Platters

$11.49

Our fresh made deli sandwiches cut in 1/2 and arranged on a platter. served with mayo and mustard on the side

Wrap (served on platter)

$12.49

Salads

Fresh, delicious large salads to share. Serves 12-20 people
$79.95

Chicken, chopped romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, with Caesar dressing on the side. (Serves 12-20 people)

Greek Chicken Salad

$79.95

mixed greens, grilled chicken, olives, pepperoncinis, cucumbers, feta cheese, with Greek vinaigrette, on the side. (Serves 12-20 people)

Garden Salad

$69.95

Mixed greens, veggies, served with Balsamic Vinaigrette and Ranch on the side. (Serves 12-20 people)

$84.95

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, egg, cheese, tomatoes with a ranch and balsamic vinaigrette on the side. (Serves 12-20 people)

Mandarin Cashew Chicken Salad

$79.95

Cabbage Mixed greens, grilled chicken, chow mein noodles, cashews, mandarin oranges with a Thai peanut dressing on the side. (Serves 12-20 people)

Chef Salad

$84.95

Mixed greens, turkey, ham, cheese, veggies with a ranch and balsamic on the side. (Serves 12-20 people)

Desserts

$2.49

Fresh Made cookies served on a platter. (Price is per serving)

$3.49

Peanut Butter, chocolate goodness in a bar cut in 1/2. (price is per serving)

$2.99

Rice krispies, marshmallow deliciousness cut in 1/2. (Price is per serving)

Assorted Desserts

$2.99

A mix of Cookies/Bars served on a tray. Price is per item so order total # you'd like

Beverages

$2.75

Ice cold bottled water

$2.95

Assorted bottles of orange juice, apple juice, V8

$3.25

Bottled soda choose pepsi or coke products

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Cater your next meeting with Dave's Downtown.

Website

Location

900 2nd Ave S Suite 230, Minneapolis, MN 55402

Directions

