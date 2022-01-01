Restaurant header imageView gallery

Davey's Irish Pub

660 Reviews

$$

5 Park St

Montvale, NJ 07645

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Open Sliced Steak
Wings
American Burger

Appetizers

/ / / / / / / / /

Wings

$14.50

Basket Onion Rings

$8.25

Bowl Soup

$6.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.50

Buffalo Shrimp

$13.50

PLAIN Cheese Quesadilla

$8.75

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.75

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.75

Steak Quesadilla

$15.00

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Crock Chili

$8.50

Crock Onion

$7.50

Cup Soup

$4.75

Cup Onion

$5.95

Cup Chili

$6.95

Garlic Br/Mozz & Tom

$6.50

Garlic Bread

$5.50

Garlic Bread/Mozz

$6.00

Irish Nachos

$12.25

Small Steak Fries

$6.95

Large Waffle Fries

$8.25

Large Shoestring

$8.25

Large Brew City

$8.25

Large Sweet Potato

$8.25

Large Nachos

$12.25

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

New Orleans Shrimp

$13.50

Bac-Ched Skins

$10.25

Plain Skins

$9.50

Cheddar Skins

$9.75

Large Steak Fries

$8.25

Small Waffle Fries

$6.95

Small Shoestring

$6.95

Small Brew City

$6.95

Small Sweet Potato

$6.95

Small Nachos

$9.95

Soft Hot Pretzle

$11.75

Spin Artichoke Dip

$11.50

Buffalo Tenders

$12.95

25 Wings

$30.00

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sand

$12.50

French Dip

$13.75

XX

$16.00Out of stock

Pete's Club

$13.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.00

Steve Special

$16.50

BLT

$11.50

Ceasar Wrap

$9.50

Chicken Cutlet

$12.25

Chicken Parm Hero

$12.75

Chicken Philly

$14.00

Corned Beef Rueben

$14.00

Corned Beef Sand

$12.50

BBQ Pork Sand

$14.50

Dublin Grilled Cheese

$10.50

Fried Flounder Sand

$12.25

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Grilled Cheese w/ Bacon

$9.25

Grilled Cheese w/ Tomato

$8.75

Grilled Cheese w/ Bac & Tom

$9.50

Grilled Cheese w/ Ham

$9.25

Grilled Chicken Sand

$12.75

Ham & Cheese Sand

$10.50

NY Deli Wrap

$13.25

Open Sliced Steak

$16.50

Pastrami Reuben

$14.00

Pastrami Sand

$12.50

Portobello Sand

$14.00

Roast Beef Club

$13.00

Rst Beef Sandwich

$11.00

Sabrina's OtherChicken Club

$13.50

Taylor Ham & Cheese

$10.25

Turkey Reuben

$14.00

Turkey Club

$13.00

Turkey Sandwich

$11.00

Burgers

Burger Of The Week

$15.00

Burger

$13.00

American Burger

$13.75

Cheddar Burger

$13.75

Swiss Burger

$13.75

Pepper-Jack Burger

$13.75

Mozz Burger

$13.75

Prov Burger

$13.75

Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.75

Bacon Burger

$14.00

Davey Burger

$14.75

Travis Burger

$15.00

Black N' Bleu Burger

$13.75

Bleu Cheese Burger

$13.75

Patti Melt Burger

$12.75

Smothered Burger

$13.75

Celtic Burger

$14.75

Dr. Praeger's

$12.75

Beyond Hawaii Burger

$15.25

Breakfast Burger

$14.75

Salads

Sirloin Gorgonzola Salad

$19.50

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$16.00

Shrimp Ceasar Salad

$17.00

Sirloin Ceasar

$19.00

Grilled Portobello Salad

$14.50

Spinach Salad

$15.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00

House Salad

$8.00

Chicken Taco Salad

$15.00

Chili Taco

$14.50

Caribbean Chicken Salad

$15.00

Chef Salad

$16.50

Gorgonzola Salad

$12.00

Chicken Gorgonzola Salad

$18.50

Shrimp Cobb

$18.00

Grilled Salmon Salad

$18.00

Irish Fare

Shepherd's Pie

$24.00

Bangers & Mash

$23.00

Fish & Chips

$23.00

Sausage & Chips

$23.00

Kids Menu

Kids Hot Dog

$8.75

Kids Burger

$8.75

Kids Chz Burger

$9.25

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.75

Macaroni & Cheese

$8.75

Kids Chicken Salad

$8.75

Kids Quesadilla

$8.75

Kids Chk Quesadilla

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.75

Kid Pasta

$8.75

Kids Fr Shrimp

$8.75

Dessert

Irish Cheesecake

$7.00

Irish Whiskey Cake

$7.00

Apple Berry Crisp

$8.00

Chocolate PB Whiskey Cake

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5 Park St, Montvale, NJ 07645

Directions

Gallery
Davey's Irish Pub & Restaurant image
Davey's Irish Pub & Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafe Diem
orange starNo Reviews
40 South Main Street Pearl River, NY 10965
View restaurantnext
AJ's Kitchen - AJ's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
17 North Main Street Pearl River, NY 10965
View restaurantnext
Taco Taxi - 89 East Central Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
89 East Central Avenue Pearl River, NY 10965
View restaurantnext
Kwan Thai
orange starNo Reviews
22 E Central Ave Pearl River, NY 10965
View restaurantnext
Let's Meat SteakHouse
orange starNo Reviews
625 Rivervale Road River Vale, NJ 07675
View restaurantnext
455 Chestnut Ridge Road - NJ, Woodcliff [41]
orange starNo Reviews
455 Chestnut Ridge Road Woodcliff Lake, NJ 07677
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Montvale

Franco's Pizza
orange star4.3 • 92
6 S Kinderkamack Rd Montvale, NJ 07645
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Montvale
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Monsey
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Ramsey
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)
Nyack
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Wyckoff
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Mahwah
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Paramus
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston