Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
Sandwiches

David and Dad's Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

115 N Charles St

Baltimore, MD 21201

Popular Items

Chicken Salad BLT
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
Greek Salad w/ Grilled chicken

Lunch Specials

Jumbo Loaded Baked Potato

$7.25

with bacon, cheddar, broccoli, butter & sour cream

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$12.95

Choose bread or wrap and toppings. Served with chips

Ch Steak Special

$12.50

Served with fries

Soup

Beef Vegetable

$4.50+

Navy Bean & Ham

$4.50+

From the Grill

D&D Cheese Steak

$12.95

American cheese, fried onions, hots, LTM. Served with Fries

Custom Cheese Steak

$12.95

Choose toppings. Served with Fries

Mushroom Swiss Steak

$12.95

Swiss, mushrooms, fried onions, LTM. Served with Fries

Chicken Cheese Steak

$11.95

Choose toppings. Served with Fries

Chicken Chipotle Cheese Steak

$11.95

Pepperjack, fried onions & peppers, LT, chipotle mayo. Served with Fries

Flounder Filet Sandwich

$10.95

Lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce. Served with Fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Lettuce, tomato, mayo. Served with Fries

Fried Chicken Club Sandwich

$11.95

Bacon, cheddar, let, tom, honey mustard. Served with FRIES

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$9.95

Three all white meat tenders

Jumbo Hot Dog

$6.95

All beef on premium roll. Served with Fries

Open Faced Roast Beef

$11.95

Sliced beef on toast with fries smothered in gravy

Lamb & Beef Gyro

$10.95

Let, tom, onion, Tzatiki on pita. Served with Fries

Chicken Souvlaki

$10.95

Marinated chicken, let, tom, onion, tzatiki on pita. Served with Fries

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$9.95

American cheese on soft roll. Served with Fries

Hamburger

$9.95

Choose Toppings. Served with Fries

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

$11.45

Crispy bacon, cheddar, let, tom, BBQ sauce. Served with Fries

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.95

Mushroom, swiss, let, tom, mayo. Served with Fries

Jalapeno Bleu Burger

$10.95

Sliced jalapeno, fried onions, blue cheese dressing. Served with Fries

Turkey Burger

$9.95

100% white meat. Served w/ Fries. Choose your toppings.

Impossible Burger

$12.95

100% plant based. Served with Fries

Grilled Sandwiches

Classic Reuben

$12.95

Hot corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on grilled rye

Pastrami Reuben

$12.95

Hot pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on grilled rye

Turkey Reuben

$11.95

Hot turkey, swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing

Charles Street Special

$10.95

Hot pastrami, swiss, spicy mustard on grilled rye

B-More Healthy Sandwich

$8.95

Spinach, avocado, tom, carrots on grilled multigrain

Chicken Chipotle Panini

$10.95

Grilled chicken, cheddar, tom, chipotle mayo

Turkey Provolone Panini

$10.95

Turkey, provolone, tom, basil pesto mayo

Italian Panini

$10.95

Capicola, salami, pepperoni, provolone, banana pepper, parmesan mayo

Panini Florentine

$10.95

Grilled chicken, spinach, provolone, pepper parmesan mayo

Panini Caprese

$10.95

Grilled chicken, mozzarella, tom, basil pesto mayo

Grilled Veggie Panini

$9.95

Grilled veggies, avocado, basil pesto mayo

Grilled Portabello Panini

$9.95

Portabello, feta, roasted peppers, marinated red onion

Sands & Wraps

Turkey Alexander

$11.95

Turkey. bacon, swiss LTM, rye toast

White Russian

$10.45

Turkey, swiss, cole slaw, russian dressing

Turkey Slim & Trim

$8.95

Turkey, let, tom, cuc, sprouts, marinated onion, sunflower bread

B-More Healthy Sandwich

$8.95

Spinach, avocado, tomato carrots, grilld multigrain

Cloak & Dagger

$10.95

Hot corned beef, cole slaw, russian dressing

Pastrami Cloak & Dagger

$10.95

Hot pastrami, cole slaw. russian dressing

Chicken Salad BLT

$10.95

Chix salad, bacon, let, tom, white toast

Vegetarian Powerhouse

$6.95

Provolone & swiss, let, tom, carrots, cucs, sprouts, marinated onions

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.95

Grilled chicken, let, parmesan, Caesar dressing

Chicken Club Wrap

$10.95

Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar, let, tom, ranch dressing

Chesapeake Tuna Wrap

$9.95

Tuna salad, cheddar, let, tom, Old Bay

Turkey Club Wrap

$10.95

Turkey, cheddar, bacon, let, tom, honey mustard

Roast Beef Cheddar Wrap

$10.95

Roast beef, cheddar, let, tom, creamy horseradish

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Buffalo chicken, cheddar, let, tom, ranch dressing

Chicken Greek Wrap

$9.95

Grilled chicken, iceberg, tom, onion, Feta, olives, greek vinagrette

Hummus Wrap

$8.95

Hummus, Muenster cheese, let, tom, cucs, carrots, sprouts

Veggie Wrap

$6.95

Let, tom, spinach, cucs, carrots, roasted peppers, sprouts

Classics

Italian Cold Cut Sub

$12.95

Capicola, salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone, LTM, marinated onions

Classic BLT

$7.45

Crispy bacon, LTM on white toast

BALT

$8.45

Crispy bacon, avocado, LTM on wheat toast

Grilled Cheese

$4.45

American cheese on grilled white

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$5.95

American cheese, grilled ham

Grilled Cheese Bacon & Tomato

$6.45

American cheese, bacon, tomato

Tuna Melt

$9.95

Chicken Cheddar Melt

$9.95

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.45

Wings

Six Wings

$10.95

Choose style

Six Wings with Fries

$12.95

Choose style

Twelve Wings

$18.95

Choose style

Twelve Wings with Fries

$20.95

Choose style

From the Deli

Roast Turkey Sandwich

$8.95

Choose bread and toppings

Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.95

Choose bread and toppings

Pastrami Sandwich

$9.95

Choose bread and toppings

Corned Beef Sandwich

$9.95

Choose bread and toppings

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.95

Choose bread and toppings

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.95

Choose bread and toppings

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$12.95

Choose bread or wrap and toppings. Served with chips

Black Forest Ham Sandwich

$8.95

Choose bread and toppings

Italian Salami Sandwich

$8.95

Choose bread and toppings

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.95

Choose bread and toppings

Capicola Ham Sandwich

$9.95

Deli Platter

Chicken Salad Platter

$9.95

Choose side

Tuna Salad Platter

$9.95

Choose side

Egg Salad Platter

$7.95

Choose side

Shrimp Salad Platter

$12.95

Choose side

Scoop of Egg Salad

$4.25

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$6.25

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$6.25

Scoop of Shrimp Salad

$9.95

Salad

Garden Salad

$6.95+

Green leaf & iceberg lettuce, carrot, cuc, red cabbage, tomato

Grilled Chicken Garden Salad

$9.95

Garden Salad w/ Chicken Salad

$9.95

Garden Salad w/ Tuna Salad

$10.45

Caesar Salad

$6.95+

Green leaf, croutons, parmesan, creamy caesar dressing

Caesar Salad w/ Grilled Chicken

$9.95

Greek Salad

$8.95

Iceberg, bell pepper, onion,tomato, Feta, Kalamata olives

Greek Salad w/ Grilled chicken

$11.75

Gyro Salad

$11.95

Greek salad topped with gyro meat

Spinach Salad w/ Grilled Chicken

$10.95

Baby spinach, grilled chicken. bacon, hard boiled egg, honey mustard dressing

Asian Salad w/ Grilled Chicken

$10.95

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, carrots, mandarin oranges, peanuts. sesame ginger dressing

BLT Salad

$10.95

Iceberg, tomato, cucs, crispy bacon, cheddar, honey mustard dressing

Cafe Salad

$11.95

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, bleu cheese, candied walnuts, craisins, apple, Fuji Apple dressing

Chef Salad

$11.95

Garden salad topped with ham, turkey, swiss & hard boiled egg. Choice of dressing.

D&D Chopped Salad

$11.95

Lettuce, carrots, onion, tomato, grilled chicken, avocado, hardboiled egg

Crispy Fried Chicken Salad

$11.95

Garden salad with chicken tenders, cheddar, honey mustard dressing

Turkey Club Salad

$11.95

Garden salad with turkey, bacon, cheddar, honey mustard

Sides

French Fries

$3.95

French Fries with Gravy

$4.45

Onion Rings

$4.45

Seasoned Potato Wedges

$4.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.45

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

Baby Carrots

$0.85

Chips

$0.85

Italian Pasta Salad

$3.25+Out of stock

Linguini Pasta Salad

$2.75+Out of stock

Greek Pasta

$3.25+Out of stock

Fruit Salad

$3.25+

Broccoli Salad

$3.25+Out of stock

Cole Slaw

$2.75+

Yogurt Parfait

$4.50

Dressing w/o salad

$0.85

Pita Bread

$1.50

Chicken Tender (one)

$3.25

Dessert

Cookie - choc chip

$1.25

Cookie - Oatmeal

$1.25

Cookie - White choc mac

$1.25

Brownie - choc

$2.65

Brownie - walnut

$2.65

Brownie - oreo

$2.65

Blondie

$2.65

Apple Crumb Cake

$2.65

Zuchinni Bread

$2.65

Bread Pudding

$3.25

Dessert Bar

$3.25Out of stock

Lemon Bar

$2.65Out of stock

Cream Cheese Brownie

$2.65

Muffin

$2.95

Extra Items

Dressing w/o salad

$0.85

side Sm Ranch

$0.50

side Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

side Salsa

$0.75

side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Pita Bread

$1.50

Croissant

$2.75

Bagel

$1.95

Choose variety

Bagel with Butter

$1.95

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$2.95

Choose variety

Buttermilk Biscuit

$1.50

Chicken Tender (one)

$3.25

Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.50

Fresh strawberries, yogurt & agave nectar

Straw Ban Smoothie

$4.50

Fresh strawberries, fresh banana, yogurt, agave nectar

Tropical Smoothie

$4.50

Fresh pineapple, banana, yogurt, orange juice, agave nectar

Green Trop Smoothie

$4.50

Pineapple, banana, spinach, orange juice, yogurt, agave nectar

Berry Good Workout Smoothie

$4.50

Fresh strawberries, fresh blueberries, spinach, yogurt, agave nectar

Tutti Frutti Smoothie

$4.50

Super Fruit Smoothie

$4.50

Pina Colada Smoothie

$4.50

Banana Chai Smoothie

$4.50

Vegan Apple Smoothie

$4.50

Fresh apple, spinach, almond milk & agave

Banana Peanut Butter

$5.25

Espresso

Espresso

$2.75

Americano

$2.75

Cafe Latte

$3.95

Cappuccino

$3.95

Cortado

$3.95

Cafe Mocha

$4.45

Macchiato

$4.45

Chai

$4.45

Iced Americano

$2.75

Iced Latte

$3.95

Iced Mocha

$4.45

Iced Chai

$4.45

Frozen Mocha

$4.95

Frozen Vanilla Latte

$4.95

Matcha Latte

$4.45

Coffee

Coffee

$1.95+

Hot Tea

$1.95

Cold Brew

$3.25+

Nitro

$3.95+

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Iced Coffee

$2.45+

Soda/Juice/Milk

Fountain Soda

$2.45

Fresh Brewed Tea

$2.45

Ice

$0.25

Soda Bottle

$2.45

Soda Can

$1.25

San Pel Can

$2.45

Crystal Geyser

$1.25

Evian

$2.45

Fiji

$2.45

Perrier

$2.45

Nantucket Nectar

$2.65

Snapple

$2.65

Minute Maid

$2.65

Vitamin Water

$2.95

Honest Tea

$3.45

V8

$2.95

Tropicana

$2.95

Monster

$3.45

Kombucha

$3.95

Naked

$3.95

Small Tropicana

$2.25Out of stock

Milk

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Drink Specials

Pumpkin Cold Brew

$4.75

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.45

Pumpkin Chai Latte

$4.75

Peppermint Mocha

$4.95

Banana Nut Latte

$4.45

Iced Banana Nut

$4.75

Cookies & Cream

$4.95

Kennedy Krieger - CARD Building

Order by 10:30 am - - - Pick up at guards desk on 1st floor - - - Pick up time 11:30 - 11:45

Kennedy Krieger - 707 N Broadway

$1.00

Order by 11:00 am - - - Pick up at security desk in main lobby - - - Pick up time 12:15- 12:30

Kennedy Krieger - Fairmount

Order by 11:00 Pick up at security - Outpatient Center Pick up time 12:10-12:30

Catholic Center - 320 Cathedral

Order by 11:15 am - - - Pick up at security in main lobby - - - Pick up time 12:00-12:15

Pratt Library - 400 Cathedral

Order by 11:15 am - - - Pick up at security at main entrance - - - Pick up time 12:00 - 12:15

BCPS - 200 E North Ave

$0.50

Order by 11:00 am - - - Pick up at security at Guilford St. entrance - - - Pick up time 11:50 - 12:10

100 E Pratt

Order by 11:15 - - - Pick up in hallway near Light St. Entrance Pick up time 12:15 - 12:30

250 W Pratt

Order by 11:15 am - - - Pick up at cart in main lobby - - - Pick up 12:15 - 12:30

World Trade Center - 401 E Pratt

Order by 11:15 am - - - Pick up in Mail Room - - - Pick up time 12:25 - 12:40

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Location

115 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201

Directions

