- Home
- /
- Baltimore
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- David and Dad's Cafe
David and Dad's Cafe
No reviews yet
115 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Lunch Specials
From the Grill
D&D Cheese Steak
American cheese, fried onions, hots, LTM. Served with Fries
Custom Cheese Steak
Choose toppings. Served with Fries
Mushroom Swiss Steak
Swiss, mushrooms, fried onions, LTM. Served with Fries
Chicken Cheese Steak
Choose toppings. Served with Fries
Chicken Chipotle Cheese Steak
Pepperjack, fried onions & peppers, LT, chipotle mayo. Served with Fries
Flounder Filet Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce. Served with Fries
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, mayo. Served with Fries
Fried Chicken Club Sandwich
Bacon, cheddar, let, tom, honey mustard. Served with FRIES
Chicken Tenders & Fries
Three all white meat tenders
Jumbo Hot Dog
All beef on premium roll. Served with Fries
Open Faced Roast Beef
Sliced beef on toast with fries smothered in gravy
Lamb & Beef Gyro
Let, tom, onion, Tzatiki on pita. Served with Fries
Chicken Souvlaki
Marinated chicken, let, tom, onion, tzatiki on pita. Served with Fries
Burgers
Cheeseburger
American cheese on soft roll. Served with Fries
Hamburger
Choose Toppings. Served with Fries
BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger
Crispy bacon, cheddar, let, tom, BBQ sauce. Served with Fries
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Mushroom, swiss, let, tom, mayo. Served with Fries
Jalapeno Bleu Burger
Sliced jalapeno, fried onions, blue cheese dressing. Served with Fries
Turkey Burger
100% white meat. Served w/ Fries. Choose your toppings.
Impossible Burger
100% plant based. Served with Fries
Grilled Sandwiches
Classic Reuben
Hot corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on grilled rye
Pastrami Reuben
Hot pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on grilled rye
Turkey Reuben
Hot turkey, swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing
Charles Street Special
Hot pastrami, swiss, spicy mustard on grilled rye
B-More Healthy Sandwich
Spinach, avocado, tom, carrots on grilled multigrain
Chicken Chipotle Panini
Grilled chicken, cheddar, tom, chipotle mayo
Turkey Provolone Panini
Turkey, provolone, tom, basil pesto mayo
Italian Panini
Capicola, salami, pepperoni, provolone, banana pepper, parmesan mayo
Panini Florentine
Grilled chicken, spinach, provolone, pepper parmesan mayo
Panini Caprese
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, tom, basil pesto mayo
Grilled Veggie Panini
Grilled veggies, avocado, basil pesto mayo
Grilled Portabello Panini
Portabello, feta, roasted peppers, marinated red onion
Sands & Wraps
Turkey Alexander
Turkey. bacon, swiss LTM, rye toast
White Russian
Turkey, swiss, cole slaw, russian dressing
Turkey Slim & Trim
Turkey, let, tom, cuc, sprouts, marinated onion, sunflower bread
B-More Healthy Sandwich
Spinach, avocado, tomato carrots, grilld multigrain
Cloak & Dagger
Hot corned beef, cole slaw, russian dressing
Pastrami Cloak & Dagger
Hot pastrami, cole slaw. russian dressing
Chicken Salad BLT
Chix salad, bacon, let, tom, white toast
Vegetarian Powerhouse
Provolone & swiss, let, tom, carrots, cucs, sprouts, marinated onions
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, let, parmesan, Caesar dressing
Chicken Club Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar, let, tom, ranch dressing
Chesapeake Tuna Wrap
Tuna salad, cheddar, let, tom, Old Bay
Turkey Club Wrap
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, let, tom, honey mustard
Roast Beef Cheddar Wrap
Roast beef, cheddar, let, tom, creamy horseradish
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo chicken, cheddar, let, tom, ranch dressing
Chicken Greek Wrap
Grilled chicken, iceberg, tom, onion, Feta, olives, greek vinagrette
Hummus Wrap
Hummus, Muenster cheese, let, tom, cucs, carrots, sprouts
Veggie Wrap
Let, tom, spinach, cucs, carrots, roasted peppers, sprouts
Classics
Italian Cold Cut Sub
Capicola, salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone, LTM, marinated onions
Classic BLT
Crispy bacon, LTM on white toast
BALT
Crispy bacon, avocado, LTM on wheat toast
Grilled Cheese
American cheese on grilled white
Grilled Ham & Cheese
American cheese, grilled ham
Grilled Cheese Bacon & Tomato
American cheese, bacon, tomato
Tuna Melt
Chicken Cheddar Melt
Peanut Butter & Jelly
Wings
From the Deli
Roast Turkey Sandwich
Choose bread and toppings
Roast Beef Sandwich
Choose bread and toppings
Pastrami Sandwich
Choose bread and toppings
Corned Beef Sandwich
Choose bread and toppings
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Choose bread and toppings
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Choose bread and toppings
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
Choose bread or wrap and toppings. Served with chips
Black Forest Ham Sandwich
Choose bread and toppings
Italian Salami Sandwich
Choose bread and toppings
Egg Salad Sandwich
Choose bread and toppings
Capicola Ham Sandwich
Deli Platter
Salad
Garden Salad
Green leaf & iceberg lettuce, carrot, cuc, red cabbage, tomato
Grilled Chicken Garden Salad
Garden Salad w/ Chicken Salad
Garden Salad w/ Tuna Salad
Caesar Salad
Green leaf, croutons, parmesan, creamy caesar dressing
Caesar Salad w/ Grilled Chicken
Greek Salad
Iceberg, bell pepper, onion,tomato, Feta, Kalamata olives
Greek Salad w/ Grilled chicken
Gyro Salad
Greek salad topped with gyro meat
Spinach Salad w/ Grilled Chicken
Baby spinach, grilled chicken. bacon, hard boiled egg, honey mustard dressing
Asian Salad w/ Grilled Chicken
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, carrots, mandarin oranges, peanuts. sesame ginger dressing
BLT Salad
Iceberg, tomato, cucs, crispy bacon, cheddar, honey mustard dressing
Cafe Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, bleu cheese, candied walnuts, craisins, apple, Fuji Apple dressing
Chef Salad
Garden salad topped with ham, turkey, swiss & hard boiled egg. Choice of dressing.
D&D Chopped Salad
Lettuce, carrots, onion, tomato, grilled chicken, avocado, hardboiled egg
Crispy Fried Chicken Salad
Garden salad with chicken tenders, cheddar, honey mustard dressing
Turkey Club Salad
Garden salad with turkey, bacon, cheddar, honey mustard
Sides
French Fries
French Fries with Gravy
Onion Rings
Seasoned Potato Wedges
Sweet Potato Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
Baby Carrots
Chips
Italian Pasta Salad
Linguini Pasta Salad
Greek Pasta
Fruit Salad
Broccoli Salad
Cole Slaw
Yogurt Parfait
Dressing w/o salad
Pita Bread
Chicken Tender (one)
Dessert
Extra Items
Smoothie
Strawberry Smoothie
Fresh strawberries, yogurt & agave nectar
Straw Ban Smoothie
Fresh strawberries, fresh banana, yogurt, agave nectar
Tropical Smoothie
Fresh pineapple, banana, yogurt, orange juice, agave nectar
Green Trop Smoothie
Pineapple, banana, spinach, orange juice, yogurt, agave nectar
Berry Good Workout Smoothie
Fresh strawberries, fresh blueberries, spinach, yogurt, agave nectar
Tutti Frutti Smoothie
Super Fruit Smoothie
Pina Colada Smoothie
Banana Chai Smoothie
Vegan Apple Smoothie
Fresh apple, spinach, almond milk & agave
Banana Peanut Butter
Espresso
Soda/Juice/Milk
Fountain Soda
Fresh Brewed Tea
Ice
Soda Bottle
Soda Can
San Pel Can
Crystal Geyser
Evian
Fiji
Perrier
Nantucket Nectar
Snapple
Minute Maid
Vitamin Water
Honest Tea
V8
Tropicana
Monster
Kombucha
Naked
Small Tropicana
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Drink Specials
LOCATIONS
Kennedy Krieger - CARD Building
Order by 10:30 am - - - Pick up at guards desk on 1st floor - - - Pick up time 11:30 - 11:45
Kennedy Krieger - 707 N Broadway
Order by 11:00 am - - - Pick up at security desk in main lobby - - - Pick up time 12:15- 12:30
Kennedy Krieger - Fairmount
Order by 11:00 Pick up at security - Outpatient Center Pick up time 12:10-12:30
Catholic Center - 320 Cathedral
Order by 11:15 am - - - Pick up at security in main lobby - - - Pick up time 12:00-12:15
Pratt Library - 400 Cathedral
Order by 11:15 am - - - Pick up at security at main entrance - - - Pick up time 12:00 - 12:15
BCPS - 200 E North Ave
Order by 11:00 am - - - Pick up at security at Guilford St. entrance - - - Pick up time 11:50 - 12:10
100 E Pratt
Order by 11:15 - - - Pick up in hallway near Light St. Entrance Pick up time 12:15 - 12:30
250 W Pratt
Order by 11:15 am - - - Pick up at cart in main lobby - - - Pick up 12:15 - 12:30
World Trade Center - 401 E Pratt
Order by 11:15 am - - - Pick up in Mail Room - - - Pick up time 12:25 - 12:40
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
115 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201