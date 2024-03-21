David Doughie's - Lustre Pearl South 10400 Manchaca Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
New York style bagels with an Austin twist; made with local heirloom grains, specializing in classic and funky schmears, smoked fish, and fun nosh. Keepin' Austin Schmear'd since 2022.
Location
10400 Manchaca Road, Austin, TX 78748
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Austin
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurant