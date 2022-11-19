A map showing the location of Mara 73511 Twentynine Palms HwyView gallery

Mara 73511 Twentynine Palms Hwy

73511 29 Palms Highway

Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Openers

Burrata Caprese

$16.00

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

COURSE 1

Crawfish Dip

$16.00

Mara Fries

$9.00

Kennebec potato, duck fat, madras style curry aioli

Meatballs

$12.00

Dry aged beef, Natural raised pork, Spicy (diablo) tomato style sauce, Parm-Reg 3 ea. 1.5 oz meatballs

Mediterranean Dips

$14.00

Soup of the Week French Onion

$12.00

Mains

Caesar Main

$21.00

Chicken Piccata

$32.00

Fall Vegetable Shakshuka

$28.00

Creamy Seafood Fettuccini

$34.00

Pork Chop

$41.00

Prime Rib B/I 18oz

$42.00

18oz CAB Bone-In Pime Rib with Point Reyes Blue Cheese Mashed Potatoes, Portobello Mushrooms and Red Wine Demi

Short Rib Rigatoni

$35.00

Salads

Ceasar

$13.00

Hearts of Romaine, Ceasar dressing, Anchovy dust, Everything bagel, Parm-Reg Cheese

SIDE Chicken

$12.00

Waldorf

$12.00

Desserts

New York Style Cheesecake

$13.00

New York Style Cheesecake, whipped cream, macerated berries

Mixed Berry Bread Pudding w/ Vanilla Ice Cream

$11.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$12.00

Berry Tart A la Mode

$13.00

Brunch

Brunch Adult

$32.00

Brunch U12

$23.00

LUNCH

Caesar Salad LUNCH

$16.00

Cajun Chicken

$15.00

Cheeseburger

$18.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Eggplant Bahn Mi

$18.00

Mara Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Meatball Sub

$16.00

Beer

Estrella Galicia - Pale Lager

$6.00

Menabrea - Premium Blonda

$6.00

Konig Brauerel - Pilsener

$6.00

Bayerishe Staatsbrauerel Weihenstephen - hefeweissbier

$6.50

Na

$6.50+

Na

$7.50+

Manabrea Bionda Blonde Lager Italy

$7.50

Weihenstephaner Hefe Weissbier Germany

$7.50

Konig Pilsner Germany

$7.50

Estrella Glaicia Lager Spain

$7.50

Local Beer BTL 5

$9.00

Wine

House Red GLS Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Tooth & Nail Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles 2021

$49.00

Trefethen Family Vineyards, Eshcol Oak Knoll Napa Valley 2020

$54.00

Combo Enroute Les Pommiers

$67.00

House White GLS Chardonnay

$8.00

Bouchaine Estate Chardoney Carneros 2018

$65.00

Le Pich, Sauvignon Blanc Napa Valley 2002

$60.00

Cadre Wines, Albarino Sea Queen Edna Valley 2021

$54.00

Bev, Rose

$9.00

This is a canned rose wine

House Rose GLS

$8.00

Cal Rose 1 GLS

$35.00

Cal Rose 2 GLS

$45.00

Cal Rose 3 GLS

$50.00

Cal Rose 1 BTL

$35.00

Cal Rose 2 BTL

$45.00

Cal Rose 3 BTL

$50.00

Mimosa GLS

$8.00

Drappier Brut Blanc De Blanc Signature France

$125.00

Na

Red

$15.00

White

$15.00

NA Beverages

Ice Tea

$2.95

Lemonaide

$2.95

Coffee

$3.50

Tea

$3.50

Alternatives

Kyla Sunbreak Lychee Lemonade Kombucha

$12.00

Estrella Galicia - NON Alcoholic Beer

$6.50

Lo-Fi Spritz, Grapefruit Hibiscus

$9.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mid to fine dining sit down restaurant!

Location

73511 29 Palms Highway, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

