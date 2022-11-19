Mara 73511 Twentynine Palms Hwy
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Mid to fine dining sit down restaurant!
Location
73511 29 Palms Highway, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277
Gallery
