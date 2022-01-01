Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Korean
Mexican & Tex-Mex

David's Taphouse & Dumplings

review star

No reviews yet

200 West 1st Street Suite 107

Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pierogi
Mac N' Cheese
Fries

12 oz water glass

1 water glass

$4.00

16 oz pint glass

limit 4 per person

1 pint glass

$4.00Out of stock

12 oz tulip glass

limit 4 per person

1 12 oz tulip glass

$4.00

14 oz teku glass

limit 4 per person

1 teku glass

$4.00

red wine glass

1 red wine glass

$4.00

white wine glass

limit 4 per person

1 white wine glass

$4.00

1 oz shot glass

1 shot glass

$4.00

10 oz low ball

limit 4 per person

1 low ball glass

$4.00

BEER

Beer Flight

$12.00Out of stock

Golden Nugget

$2.00+Out of stock
Dragon Fandango

Dragon Fandango

$3.00+

Kettle Sour: 4.2% ABV • 10 IBU Featured ingredients: Citra hop, dragon fruit, passion fruit and mango

Strawberry Shortcake Fandango

Strawberry Shortcake Fandango

$3.00+

Fruited Kettle Sour 5.8% ABV 15 IBU Imagine aromas of fresh cut strawberries and fluffy vanilla cake, all topped with whipped cream frosting. This juicy treat offers the perfect combination of sweet and tart.

Turm Oil: Monstra

Turm Oil: Monstra

$10.00+

Barrel Aged Dopplebock 14.8% ABV Toppling Goliath Brewing Companies Mike Saboe & Wisconsin Brewing Companies Kirby Nelson have a knack for bocks. Knocking at your palate door, it greets your senses with full-bodied notes of warm vanilla, toasted toffee & abundant malt tones.

Citroid

Citroid

$3.00+

Double India Pale Ale: 7.8% ABV 100 IBU We’ve OVERLOADED the cyber mainframe with Citra, Sabro & Cryo Pop hops in order to hack into aromas and flavors of passion fruit, orange zest, and cantaloupe.

Suds & Buds

Suds & Buds

$3.00+

Triple India Pale Ale 10% ABV: Who says fences make the best neighbors? Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. and Black Stack Brewing Co. have teamed up to combine the brewing power of Iowa and Minnesota to concoct this hop-forward triple IPA featuring Citra, Riwaka, and CryoPop hops. What good is great beer without great company? So sit down with your favorite friend and crack open a can of Suds & Buds.

TG Pils

$2.00+

German Pilsner 5.6% ABV 30 IBU: Our pilsner is brewed with simplicity and results in the harmonious confluence of meticulously executed old-world traditions and ingredients. Our iteration of the Hochkurz mash schedule meant we'd be executing six different temperature rests, each of which carries a specific focus in mind; and while this is significantly more labor intensive than a current-day single infusion mash, the difference in the end result speaks for itself. An egg white foam rests atop a crisp, clear, golden beer, with just a hint of Hallertau Mittelfruh hops coming through in the finish.

18 Hours From Brooklyn

18 Hours From Brooklyn

$3.00+

Triple India Pale Ale 7.8% ABV You have to fight, for your right, to hazy DIPAs! Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. and Other Half Brewing Co. have bridged the gap from rural Iowa to Brooklyn, NY, all in the name of great beer. Featuring the dynamic combination of Idaho 7, Citra, Saaz, Simcoe, Nelson Sauvin, & Mosaic hops. 18 hours to Brooklyn is well worth the wait.

Mango Coaster

Mango Coaster

$2.00+

Step right up, Mango Coaster is the best ride in town. This Wheated Ale is loaded with notes of mango and apricot creating a blue ribbon-worthy beer.

CIDER

Jefferson County Ciderworks hand-crafted ciders. From Fairfield, Iowa
Black & Blueberries

Black & Blueberries

$2.00+

4.0% ABV A dry fruit-forward berry blast. Sweet on the nose but dry on the palate. This cider is blended with blueberry and blackberry juice. Super fresh and clean. A full-flavored lighter cider.

Sour Cherry

Sour Cherry

$2.00+

KOMBUCHA

Verve Kombucha from Waterloo, Iowa!

Coffee

$2.00+

Beet Mint

$2.00+

PSEUDO SELTZER

Bringing refreshment to new heights with vibrant fruit flavors and a crisp finish. No matter the location, the destination is always fun with Pseudo Seltzer. Featuring Pineapple, Mango, Strawberry, and Watermelon.
Pineapple Seltzer

Pineapple Seltzer

$4.00

4.5% ABV Bringing refreshment to new heights with vibrant fruit flavors and a crisp finish. No matter the location, the destination is always fun with Pseudo Seltzer

Mango Seltzer

Mango Seltzer

$4.00

4.5% ABV Bringing refreshment to new heights with vibrant fruit flavors and a crisp finish. No matter the location, the destination is always fun with Pseudo Seltzer

Strawberry Seltzer

Strawberry Seltzer

$4.00

4.5% ABV Bringing refreshment to new heights with vibrant fruit flavors and a crisp finish. No matter the location, the destination is always fun with Pseudo Seltzer

Watermelon Seltzer

Watermelon Seltzer

$4.00

4.5% ABV Bringing refreshment to new heights with vibrant fruit flavors and a crisp finish. No matter the location, the destination is always fun with Pseudo Seltzer

Beer Cocktails

Dragon Fandango Sangria

$9.00Out of stock
Dragon Sour Mule

Dragon Sour Mule

$9.00

Iowa Vodka, ginger beer & lime juice are added to the already spectacular Toppling Goliath Dragon Fandago to create this drink.

Beer Margarita

Beer Margarita

$8.00Out of stock

Tequila, orange juice and lime juice are added to beer to make this fun drink!

Beermosa

Beermosa

$7.00

Beermosa: Dorthy's New World Lager and orange juice!

IPA Moscow Mule

IPA Moscow Mule

$8.00

Vodka, ginger beer and lime juice are added to the already spectacular Toppling Goliath IPA to create this drink.

Michelada

Michelada

$8.00

Iowa made Bloody Mary mix, paired with Dorothy's lager, Worcestshire & hot sauce garnished with a lime

Berry Sour Mule

$9.00Out of stock

COCKTAILS

Strawberry Lemon Derecho

$9.00
Honey Summer Sipper

Honey Summer Sipper

$8.00

A Summer time take on the old fashioned, with fresh muddled lemon. Mixed with honey simple syrup made with locally bought honey from the Cedar Falls farmer's market with a kiss of orange bitters.

Black Cherry Lemonade Limited Time Cocktail

$8.00

We pair Millstream Black Cherry soda with Iowa vodka, fresh lime juice and lemonade. Bring on SUMMER!

Extinction Event Limited Time Cocktail

$8.00Out of stock

Light & dark Iowa Rums are mixed together with lime juice, orange juice, grenadine to create the classic Mardi Gras Hurricane cocktail, ours takes a twist with Dragon Fandango kettle sour.

Cherry Limeade

$8.00

Bagger Vodka, spiked cherries, grenadine, fresh lime and soda

Gin & Tonic

$7.00

A classic gin and tonic is bright and zesty. Juniper, coriander and citrus from the Clearheart Gin all jump out of the glass to meet your senses. These vibrant aromas are balanced out by the light, bittersweet flavor of the tonic water.

Mule

Mule

$7.00

Iowa made vodka, sweet lime juice & Saranac ginger beer.

Margarita

Margarita

$8.00

Lime margarita with tequila & triple sec

Dark and Stormy

Dark and Stormy

$8.00

Cedar Ridge barrel-aged rum, Sanarac ginger beer, sweet lime juice & bitters, garnished with lime

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Our simple take on the classic, we pair Iowa made vodka & bloody mary mix. Seasoned with Worcestshire & hot sauce. Garnished with pickle and olive.

Tequila Sunrise

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00Out of stock

Tequila mixed with sweet lime juice, simple syrup, grenadine, orange juice & garnished with an orange

Dirty Shirley Temple

$8.00

We take the drink of our childhood and amp it up with the addition of vodka, orange juice & spiked cherries

Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Cedar Ridge Bourbon, simple syrup, spiked cherry, bitters & orange.

Long Island

Long Island

$9.00

Iowa made vodka, gin & silver rum as well as tequila & triple sec all mixed together with a splash of Coke & lemon

Whiskey Sour

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

Cedar Ridge Wheat whiskey, simple syrup, sour & an orange slice

Mojito

Mojito

$10.00

Out take on the classic cocktail starts with muddling fresh mint leaves with our ginger simple syrup. We then add fresh lime, Iowa silver rum and finish it off with club soda & lime.

Spicy Pink Lemonade

Spicy Pink Lemonade

$7.00Out of stock

Prairie Fire cinnamon liquor mixed with lemonade & grenadine.

Twisted Whiskey Sour

Twisted Whiskey Sour

$8.00

Cedar Ridge wheat whiskey is mixed with fresh lemon juice, simple syrup & Verve Kombucha, garnished with lemon.

Gin Drink

Gin Drink

$7.00

Fresh lemon juice, Iowan Gin, ginger simple syrup & Psuedo Sue.

Mimosa

$7.00

Passion Fruit Pear Mojito

$10.00

LIQUOR

Blue OX Vodka

$5.00

Bagger Vodka

$6.00

Blue OX Gin

$5.00

Clearheart Gin

$6.00

Blue OX Silver Rum

$5.00

Matriarch Amber Rum

$7.00

Cedar Ridge Dark Rum

$7.00

DeLeon Blanco

$7.00

Mexico - Exquisite highland agave is slowly roasted in traditional clay ovens for a subtle taste profile with a whisper of sweet agave, citrus, warm spice and smooth vanilla on the finish. THE DEFINITION OF SMOOTH. Enjoy!

Juarez Tequila

$5.00

Cedar Ridge Rye Whiskey

$7.00

Cedar Ridge Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$7.00

Cedar Ridge Wheat Whiskey

$7.00

Prairie Fire: Hot Cinnamon Whiskey

$6.00Out of stock

Sir Winston Apple

$6.50

WINE

Merlot

Merlot

$8.00

Santa Ema Merlot Santa Ema Reserva Merlot is ruby red-violet in color with aromas of plum and blackberry together with intense and unmistakable aromas of caramel, vanilla, and chocolate. It’s smooth on the palate with ripe tannins, good structure, and very good balance, making it perfect for red and white meat, pasta, fowl, and cheese.

Pinot Noir

Pinot Noir

$7.00

The Pinot Project Pinot Noir Dark cherry, blackberry, and cacao with a smooth, lingering finish. Medium-bodied with fine-grained tannins. Handcrafted from high-quality vineyards in California’s coastal regions — from Monterey and San Benito in the central coast, to Suisun Valley in the north. The diversity in soil and climate from these AVAs contribute to this wine’s remarkable balance and depth of character. Grapes are harvested at optimal ripeness and then destemmed in order to express bright fruit flavors and maintain freshness.

House Red

House Red

$5.00
Riesling

Riesling

$7.00

Dr. L Riesling Dr. Loosen’s non-estate wine embodies the elegant and racy style of classic Mosel Riesling. It is refreshing and fruity, with a fine mineral edge that is typical of the region. Dr. L Riesling is made with fruit that comes exclusively from traditional vineyards with steep slopes and slate soil. By working closely with local growers on long-term contract, brothers Ernst and Thomas Loosen are able to maintain excellent quality in every vintage.

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Dashwood Sauvignon Blanc

Mimosa

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.50+
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50+
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50+
Millstream Cream Soda

Millstream Cream Soda

$2.50Out of stock

This is a classic that has stood the test of time. Vanilla lingers on the creamy body while a sweet, crisp finish keeps you coming back for another sip!

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50+
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50+
Mr. Pibb

Mr. Pibb

$2.50+
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$2.50+

Soda Water

Shirley Temple

$2.50+

Cherry Coke

$2.50+

Pink Lemonade

$2.50+

Bottomless Mimosas

Bottomless Mimosa

$15.00Out of stock

Mimosa Refill

Out of stock

Dumplings

Pierogi

Pierogi

$6.00+

(vegetarian) (Pan-fried recommended) The pierogi made famous by Poland is filled with fluffy mashed potatoes, ricotta cheese, garlic & caramelized onions. This savory dumpling is served with sour cream.

Mac N' Cheese

Mac N' Cheese

$8.00+

(Vegetarian) Yes, this is the mac and cheese dumpling!! Gooey mac and cheese filling gets kicked up a notch with a bunch of freshly grated white cheddar & parmesan cheeses. Served with Kansas City style BBQ sauce.

Five Cheese Bomb

Five Cheese Bomb

$8.00+

(Vegetarian) This decadent dumpling is filled with cream cheese, aged sharp cheddar, gouda, monterey jack & parmesan cheeses paired with garlic & green onion. Served with sriracha aioli sauce.

Samosa

Samosa

$7.00+

(deep fried recommended) (vegan) With roots in Indian cuisine, this is our take filled with potatoes, corn, peas, carrots & jalapeno. It's deeply seasoned with ginger, garlic, onion, turmeric, garam masala & red chili powder. Served with cilantro chutney.

Traditional Chinese dumpling: Spinach, egg and rice noodle

$10.00+

Scrambled egg with firm tofu, paired with spinach and chopped rice noodle. A stable vegetarian dumplings that can be found on the Chinese dinner tables. Give them a try and the flavor will win you over! Served with deluxe soy vinegar, our regular soy vinegar sauce enhanced by minced green onion, ginger, garlic and a touch of sesame oil.

Breakfast: Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

$9.00+

Beef Tomato Onion

$9.00+

Tender umami beef meets sweet and tangy tomato, accompanied by the subtle crunch of diced onion, creating a feast inside the dumpling wrapper and waiting for you to discover it!

Sauces

Soy Vinegar

$0.50

Garlic Soy

$0.50

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50Out of stock

House Made Buttermilk Ranch

$0.50

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Soy Wasabi

$0.50

Sriracha Aioli

$0.50

Cilantro Chutney

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Taco Sauce

$0.50

Korean BBQ

$0.50

Wasabi Cucumber Ranch

$0.50

Miso Ginger

$0.50

Chicken Skewers

Chicken Skewers

Chicken Skewers

$8.00Out of stock
Gluten Free Chicken Skewers

Gluten Free Chicken Skewers

$10.00Out of stock

You're favorite chicken, completely gluten free! This item will take about double as long to get out to you, keep that in mind when ordering!

BBQ Chicken Skewers

BBQ Chicken Skewers

$8.50Out of stock

Fries

Fries

Fries

$5.00
Wasabi Fries

Wasabi Fries

$8.00Out of stock

We take our crispy shoestring fries and season them up and top them with Wasabi cucumber Ranch, Fried garlic, fresh ginger, jalapeno, green onion and toasted sesame seeds.

Ranch Fries

$7.00

Ramen Noodle Bowl

Made-from-scratch authentic bone broth ramen, seasoned with miso tare, topped with slow-braised rolled pork belly slices, jalapeno roasted corns, cucumber slices, egg, and chopped green onions.
Ramen noodle bowl

Ramen noodle bowl

$14.00

Made-from-scratch authentic bone broth ramen noodle, seasoned with miso tare, topped with slow-braised rolled pork belly slices, jalapeno roasted corns, cucumber slices, egg, and green onions

Spicy Sesame Chicken

This new spicy chicken bowl is a great mix of both American and Asian flavors curated for all the spice lovers out there. Each bowl is topped with slow cooked chicken and a delicious, fiery sesame oil sauce. The end result is melt-in-your-mouth and incredibly delicious meat in glistening sauce. This dish is almost always at the top of the list of Chinese comfort food. Serve over warm rice or thin noodles with greens along with house-made pickles as a side.
Spicy Sesame Chicken Rice Bowl

Spicy Sesame Chicken Rice Bowl

$11.00Out of stock

It can be translated literally to Braised Pork and Rice. Pork and diced shitake mushroom are slow simmered for hours in soy sauce, sauteed shallots, star anise, clove, bay leaves, cinnamon and other aromatic spices. The end result is melt-in-your-mouth and incredibly delicious meat in glistening sauce. This dish is almost always at the top of the list of Chinese comfort food. Serve over warm rice or thin noodles with greens along with house-made pickles as a side.

Spicy Sesame Chicken Noodle Bowl

$11.00Out of stock

It can be translated literally to Braised Pork and Rice. Pork and diced shitake mushroom are slow simmered for hours in soy sauce, sauteed shallots, star anise, clove, bay leaves, cinnamon and other aromatic spices. The end result is melt-in-your-mouth and incredibly delicious meat in glistening sauce. This dish is almost always at the top of the list of Chinese comfort food. Serve over warm rice or thin noodles with greens along with house-made pickles as a side.

Spicy Sesame Chicken Kid's Rice Bowl

$6.00Out of stock

It can be translated literally to Braised Pork and Rice. Pork and diced shitake mushroom are slow simmered for hours in soy sauce, sauteed shallots, star anise, clove, bay leaves, cinnamon and other aromatic spices. The end result is melt-in-your-mouth and incredibly delicious meat in glistening sauce. This dish is almost always at the top of the list of Chinese comfort food. Serve over warm rice or thin noodles with greens along with house-made pickles as a side.

Beef Bulgogi

Korean beef barbecue, thinly sliced sirloin marinated in a savory-sweet sauce and quickly cooked over high heat. Serve over warm rice or thin noodles with greens along with kimchi as a side. Also available on a steamed bun sandwich.

Beef Bulgogi Rice Bowl

$11.00Out of stock

Korean beef barbecue, thinly sliced sirloin marinated in a savory-sweet sauce and quickly cooked over high heat. Serve over warm rice or thin noodles with greens along with kimchi as a side. Also available on a steamed bun sandwich.

Beef Bulgogi Noodle Bowl

Beef Bulgogi Noodle Bowl

$11.00Out of stock

Korean beef barbecue, thinly sliced sirloin marinated in a savory-sweet sauce and quickly cooked over high heat. Serve over warm rice or thin noodles with greens along with kimchi as a side. Also available on a steamed bun sandwich.

Beef Bulgogi Kid's Rice Bowl

$6.00Out of stock

Korean beef barbecue, thinly sliced sirloin marinated in a savory-sweet sauce and quickly cooked over high heat. Serve over warm rice or thin noodles with greens along with kimchi as a side. Also available on a steamed bun sandwich.

Dong Po Pork

Super delicious braised pork belly cubes. Legend has it that this dish was invented by an ancient Chinese poet and gourmand of the Song Dynasty, named Su Dong Po. The pork belly is cooked through different ways, rendering the meat tender and very flavorful. Serve over warm rice or thin noodles with greens along with house-made pickles as a side. Also available on a steamed bun sandwich.

Dong Po Pork Rice Bowl

$11.00Out of stock

Super delicious braised pork belly cubes. Legend has it that this dish was invented by an ancient Chinese poet and gourmand of the Song Dynasty, named Su Dong Po. The pork belly is cooked through different ways, rendering the meat tender and very flavorful. Serve over warm rice or thin noodles with greens along with house-made pickles as a side. Also available on a steamed bun sandwich.

Dong Po Pork Noodle Bowl

$11.00Out of stock

Super delicious braised pork belly cubes. Legend has it that this dish was invented by an ancient Chinese poet and gourmand of the Song Dynasty, named Su Dong Po. The pork belly is cooked through different ways, rendering the meat tender and very flavorful. Serve over warm rice or thin noodles with greens along with house-made pickles as a side. Also available on a steamed bun sandwich.

Dong Po Pork Kid's Rice Bowl

$6.00Out of stock

Super delicious braised pork belly cubes. Legend has it that this dish was invented by an ancient Chinese poet and gourmand of the Song Dynasty, named Su Dong Po. The pork belly is cooked through different ways, rendering the meat tender and very flavorful.

Side of Rice or Noodles

Side of Rice

$3.00

Bowl of Noodles

$3.00

Side of Kimchi

$3.00

Shirts

Yellow T-Shirt

$17.00+

Blue T-Shirt

$17.00+

Gray Shirt

$15.00+Out of stock

Books

Iowans Do Amazing Things

$15.00

Hats

Dumpling Hat

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of downtown Cedar Falls, David’s Taproom is looking forward to serving up great experiences for all ages!

Website

Location

200 West 1st Street Suite 107, Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Directions

Gallery
David's Taphouse & Dumplings image
David's Taphouse & Dumplings image
David's Taphouse & Dumplings image

Similar restaurants in your area

Roxxy Cedar Falls
orange starNo Reviews
314 Main St Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
Whiskey Road Tavern & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
402 Main Street Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
AllyCatz GrubHouse
orange starNo Reviews
107 S State St Denver, IA 50622
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cedar Falls

PepperJax Grill - 20 - Cedar Falls
orange star4.5 • 1,823
6719 University Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
Urban Pie - Cedar Falls
orange star4.3 • 1,006
200 State St Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Cedar Falls IA
orange star4.6 • 717
421 Main Street Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
Starbeck's Smokehouse
orange star4.6 • 538
6607 University Avenue Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
OH MY GRILL
orange star4.7 • 329
2020 COLLEGE ST Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
Little Bigs
orange star4.3 • 123
2210 College Street Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cedar Falls
Waterloo
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Mason City
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Ames
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
North Liberty
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Coralville
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Iowa City
review star
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Altoona
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston