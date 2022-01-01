- Home
David's Taphouse & Dumplings
200 West 1st Street Suite 107
Cedar Falls, IA 50613
Popular Items
12 oz water glass
16 oz pint glass
12 oz tulip glass
14 oz teku glass
red wine glass
white wine glass
1 oz shot glass
10 oz low ball
BEER
Beer Flight
Golden Nugget
Dragon Fandango
Kettle Sour: 4.2% ABV • 10 IBU Featured ingredients: Citra hop, dragon fruit, passion fruit and mango
Strawberry Shortcake Fandango
Fruited Kettle Sour 5.8% ABV 15 IBU Imagine aromas of fresh cut strawberries and fluffy vanilla cake, all topped with whipped cream frosting. This juicy treat offers the perfect combination of sweet and tart.
Turm Oil: Monstra
Barrel Aged Dopplebock 14.8% ABV Toppling Goliath Brewing Companies Mike Saboe & Wisconsin Brewing Companies Kirby Nelson have a knack for bocks. Knocking at your palate door, it greets your senses with full-bodied notes of warm vanilla, toasted toffee & abundant malt tones.
Citroid
Double India Pale Ale: 7.8% ABV 100 IBU We’ve OVERLOADED the cyber mainframe with Citra, Sabro & Cryo Pop hops in order to hack into aromas and flavors of passion fruit, orange zest, and cantaloupe.
Suds & Buds
Triple India Pale Ale 10% ABV: Who says fences make the best neighbors? Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. and Black Stack Brewing Co. have teamed up to combine the brewing power of Iowa and Minnesota to concoct this hop-forward triple IPA featuring Citra, Riwaka, and CryoPop hops. What good is great beer without great company? So sit down with your favorite friend and crack open a can of Suds & Buds.
TG Pils
German Pilsner 5.6% ABV 30 IBU: Our pilsner is brewed with simplicity and results in the harmonious confluence of meticulously executed old-world traditions and ingredients. Our iteration of the Hochkurz mash schedule meant we'd be executing six different temperature rests, each of which carries a specific focus in mind; and while this is significantly more labor intensive than a current-day single infusion mash, the difference in the end result speaks for itself. An egg white foam rests atop a crisp, clear, golden beer, with just a hint of Hallertau Mittelfruh hops coming through in the finish.
18 Hours From Brooklyn
Triple India Pale Ale 7.8% ABV You have to fight, for your right, to hazy DIPAs! Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. and Other Half Brewing Co. have bridged the gap from rural Iowa to Brooklyn, NY, all in the name of great beer. Featuring the dynamic combination of Idaho 7, Citra, Saaz, Simcoe, Nelson Sauvin, & Mosaic hops. 18 hours to Brooklyn is well worth the wait.
Mango Coaster
Step right up, Mango Coaster is the best ride in town. This Wheated Ale is loaded with notes of mango and apricot creating a blue ribbon-worthy beer.
CIDER
KOMBUCHA
PSEUDO SELTZER
Pineapple Seltzer
4.5% ABV Bringing refreshment to new heights with vibrant fruit flavors and a crisp finish. No matter the location, the destination is always fun with Pseudo Seltzer
Mango Seltzer
4.5% ABV Bringing refreshment to new heights with vibrant fruit flavors and a crisp finish. No matter the location, the destination is always fun with Pseudo Seltzer
Strawberry Seltzer
4.5% ABV Bringing refreshment to new heights with vibrant fruit flavors and a crisp finish. No matter the location, the destination is always fun with Pseudo Seltzer
Watermelon Seltzer
4.5% ABV Bringing refreshment to new heights with vibrant fruit flavors and a crisp finish. No matter the location, the destination is always fun with Pseudo Seltzer
Beer Cocktails
Dragon Fandango Sangria
Dragon Sour Mule
Iowa Vodka, ginger beer & lime juice are added to the already spectacular Toppling Goliath Dragon Fandago to create this drink.
Beer Margarita
Tequila, orange juice and lime juice are added to beer to make this fun drink!
Beermosa
Beermosa: Dorthy's New World Lager and orange juice!
IPA Moscow Mule
Vodka, ginger beer and lime juice are added to the already spectacular Toppling Goliath IPA to create this drink.
Michelada
Iowa made Bloody Mary mix, paired with Dorothy's lager, Worcestshire & hot sauce garnished with a lime
Berry Sour Mule
COCKTAILS
Strawberry Lemon Derecho
Honey Summer Sipper
A Summer time take on the old fashioned, with fresh muddled lemon. Mixed with honey simple syrup made with locally bought honey from the Cedar Falls farmer's market with a kiss of orange bitters.
Black Cherry Lemonade Limited Time Cocktail
We pair Millstream Black Cherry soda with Iowa vodka, fresh lime juice and lemonade. Bring on SUMMER!
Extinction Event Limited Time Cocktail
Light & dark Iowa Rums are mixed together with lime juice, orange juice, grenadine to create the classic Mardi Gras Hurricane cocktail, ours takes a twist with Dragon Fandango kettle sour.
Cherry Limeade
Bagger Vodka, spiked cherries, grenadine, fresh lime and soda
Gin & Tonic
A classic gin and tonic is bright and zesty. Juniper, coriander and citrus from the Clearheart Gin all jump out of the glass to meet your senses. These vibrant aromas are balanced out by the light, bittersweet flavor of the tonic water.
Mule
Iowa made vodka, sweet lime juice & Saranac ginger beer.
Margarita
Lime margarita with tequila & triple sec
Dark and Stormy
Cedar Ridge barrel-aged rum, Sanarac ginger beer, sweet lime juice & bitters, garnished with lime
Bloody Mary
Our simple take on the classic, we pair Iowa made vodka & bloody mary mix. Seasoned with Worcestshire & hot sauce. Garnished with pickle and olive.
Tequila Sunrise
Tequila mixed with sweet lime juice, simple syrup, grenadine, orange juice & garnished with an orange
Dirty Shirley Temple
We take the drink of our childhood and amp it up with the addition of vodka, orange juice & spiked cherries
Old Fashioned
Cedar Ridge Bourbon, simple syrup, spiked cherry, bitters & orange.
Long Island
Iowa made vodka, gin & silver rum as well as tequila & triple sec all mixed together with a splash of Coke & lemon
Whiskey Sour
Cedar Ridge Wheat whiskey, simple syrup, sour & an orange slice
Mojito
Out take on the classic cocktail starts with muddling fresh mint leaves with our ginger simple syrup. We then add fresh lime, Iowa silver rum and finish it off with club soda & lime.
Spicy Pink Lemonade
Prairie Fire cinnamon liquor mixed with lemonade & grenadine.
Twisted Whiskey Sour
Cedar Ridge wheat whiskey is mixed with fresh lemon juice, simple syrup & Verve Kombucha, garnished with lemon.
Gin Drink
Fresh lemon juice, Iowan Gin, ginger simple syrup & Psuedo Sue.
Mimosa
Passion Fruit Pear Mojito
LIQUOR
Blue OX Vodka
Bagger Vodka
Blue OX Gin
Clearheart Gin
Blue OX Silver Rum
Matriarch Amber Rum
Cedar Ridge Dark Rum
DeLeon Blanco
Mexico - Exquisite highland agave is slowly roasted in traditional clay ovens for a subtle taste profile with a whisper of sweet agave, citrus, warm spice and smooth vanilla on the finish. THE DEFINITION OF SMOOTH. Enjoy!
Juarez Tequila
Cedar Ridge Rye Whiskey
Cedar Ridge Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Cedar Ridge Wheat Whiskey
Prairie Fire: Hot Cinnamon Whiskey
Sir Winston Apple
WINE
Merlot
Santa Ema Merlot Santa Ema Reserva Merlot is ruby red-violet in color with aromas of plum and blackberry together with intense and unmistakable aromas of caramel, vanilla, and chocolate. It’s smooth on the palate with ripe tannins, good structure, and very good balance, making it perfect for red and white meat, pasta, fowl, and cheese.
Pinot Noir
The Pinot Project Pinot Noir Dark cherry, blackberry, and cacao with a smooth, lingering finish. Medium-bodied with fine-grained tannins. Handcrafted from high-quality vineyards in California’s coastal regions — from Monterey and San Benito in the central coast, to Suisun Valley in the north. The diversity in soil and climate from these AVAs contribute to this wine’s remarkable balance and depth of character. Grapes are harvested at optimal ripeness and then destemmed in order to express bright fruit flavors and maintain freshness.
House Red
Riesling
Dr. L Riesling Dr. Loosen’s non-estate wine embodies the elegant and racy style of classic Mosel Riesling. It is refreshing and fruity, with a fine mineral edge that is typical of the region. Dr. L Riesling is made with fruit that comes exclusively from traditional vineyards with steep slopes and slate soil. By working closely with local growers on long-term contract, brothers Ernst and Thomas Loosen are able to maintain excellent quality in every vintage.
Sauvignon Blanc
Dashwood Sauvignon Blanc
Mimosa
Non-Alcoholic drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Millstream Cream Soda
This is a classic that has stood the test of time. Vanilla lingers on the creamy body while a sweet, crisp finish keeps you coming back for another sip!
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Mr. Pibb
Cranberry Juice
Soda Water
Shirley Temple
Cherry Coke
Pink Lemonade
Bottomless Mimosas
Dumplings
Pierogi
(vegetarian) (Pan-fried recommended) The pierogi made famous by Poland is filled with fluffy mashed potatoes, ricotta cheese, garlic & caramelized onions. This savory dumpling is served with sour cream.
Mac N' Cheese
(Vegetarian) Yes, this is the mac and cheese dumpling!! Gooey mac and cheese filling gets kicked up a notch with a bunch of freshly grated white cheddar & parmesan cheeses. Served with Kansas City style BBQ sauce.
Five Cheese Bomb
(Vegetarian) This decadent dumpling is filled with cream cheese, aged sharp cheddar, gouda, monterey jack & parmesan cheeses paired with garlic & green onion. Served with sriracha aioli sauce.
Samosa
(deep fried recommended) (vegan) With roots in Indian cuisine, this is our take filled with potatoes, corn, peas, carrots & jalapeno. It's deeply seasoned with ginger, garlic, onion, turmeric, garam masala & red chili powder. Served with cilantro chutney.
Traditional Chinese dumpling: Spinach, egg and rice noodle
Scrambled egg with firm tofu, paired with spinach and chopped rice noodle. A stable vegetarian dumplings that can be found on the Chinese dinner tables. Give them a try and the flavor will win you over! Served with deluxe soy vinegar, our regular soy vinegar sauce enhanced by minced green onion, ginger, garlic and a touch of sesame oil.
Breakfast: Bacon, Egg, and Cheese
Beef Tomato Onion
Tender umami beef meets sweet and tangy tomato, accompanied by the subtle crunch of diced onion, creating a feast inside the dumpling wrapper and waiting for you to discover it!
Sauces
Chicken Skewers
Fries
Ramen Noodle Bowl
Spicy Sesame Chicken
Spicy Sesame Chicken Rice Bowl
It can be translated literally to Braised Pork and Rice. Pork and diced shitake mushroom are slow simmered for hours in soy sauce, sauteed shallots, star anise, clove, bay leaves, cinnamon and other aromatic spices. The end result is melt-in-your-mouth and incredibly delicious meat in glistening sauce. This dish is almost always at the top of the list of Chinese comfort food. Serve over warm rice or thin noodles with greens along with house-made pickles as a side.
Spicy Sesame Chicken Noodle Bowl
It can be translated literally to Braised Pork and Rice. Pork and diced shitake mushroom are slow simmered for hours in soy sauce, sauteed shallots, star anise, clove, bay leaves, cinnamon and other aromatic spices. The end result is melt-in-your-mouth and incredibly delicious meat in glistening sauce. This dish is almost always at the top of the list of Chinese comfort food. Serve over warm rice or thin noodles with greens along with house-made pickles as a side.
Spicy Sesame Chicken Kid's Rice Bowl
It can be translated literally to Braised Pork and Rice. Pork and diced shitake mushroom are slow simmered for hours in soy sauce, sauteed shallots, star anise, clove, bay leaves, cinnamon and other aromatic spices. The end result is melt-in-your-mouth and incredibly delicious meat in glistening sauce. This dish is almost always at the top of the list of Chinese comfort food. Serve over warm rice or thin noodles with greens along with house-made pickles as a side.
Beef Bulgogi
Beef Bulgogi Rice Bowl
Korean beef barbecue, thinly sliced sirloin marinated in a savory-sweet sauce and quickly cooked over high heat. Serve over warm rice or thin noodles with greens along with kimchi as a side. Also available on a steamed bun sandwich.
Beef Bulgogi Noodle Bowl
Korean beef barbecue, thinly sliced sirloin marinated in a savory-sweet sauce and quickly cooked over high heat. Serve over warm rice or thin noodles with greens along with kimchi as a side. Also available on a steamed bun sandwich.
Beef Bulgogi Kid's Rice Bowl
Korean beef barbecue, thinly sliced sirloin marinated in a savory-sweet sauce and quickly cooked over high heat. Serve over warm rice or thin noodles with greens along with kimchi as a side. Also available on a steamed bun sandwich.
Dong Po Pork
Dong Po Pork Rice Bowl
Super delicious braised pork belly cubes. Legend has it that this dish was invented by an ancient Chinese poet and gourmand of the Song Dynasty, named Su Dong Po. The pork belly is cooked through different ways, rendering the meat tender and very flavorful. Serve over warm rice or thin noodles with greens along with house-made pickles as a side. Also available on a steamed bun sandwich.
Dong Po Pork Noodle Bowl
Super delicious braised pork belly cubes. Legend has it that this dish was invented by an ancient Chinese poet and gourmand of the Song Dynasty, named Su Dong Po. The pork belly is cooked through different ways, rendering the meat tender and very flavorful. Serve over warm rice or thin noodles with greens along with house-made pickles as a side. Also available on a steamed bun sandwich.
Dong Po Pork Kid's Rice Bowl
Super delicious braised pork belly cubes. Legend has it that this dish was invented by an ancient Chinese poet and gourmand of the Song Dynasty, named Su Dong Po. The pork belly is cooked through different ways, rendering the meat tender and very flavorful.
Side of Rice or Noodles
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Located in the heart of downtown Cedar Falls, David’s Taproom is looking forward to serving up great experiences for all ages!
200 West 1st Street Suite 107, Cedar Falls, IA 50613