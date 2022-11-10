Restaurant header imageView gallery

Davidson Ice House

2,445 Reviews

$

416 South Main Street

Davidson, NC 28036

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO Bowl
The Davidsonian
The Brulé

BOWLS

FAN FAVORITE-Boneless Grilled Chicken, Grilled Corn, Grilled Slaw, Carmelized Onions, Roasted Black Beans, Tickled Pink Onions, Fire Cracker Pimento Cheese and Spicy Green Sauce
BYO Bowl

BYO Bowl

$12.00

Create your own delicious bowl! Choose 1 base, 1 protein, 4 toppings, 1 spread, and 1 house made specialty sauce.

The Brulé

The Brulé

$12.00

Boneless grilled chicken, grilled corn, grilled slaw, caramelized onions, roasted black beans, tickled pink onions, firecracker pimento cheese, and spicy green sauce.

The Davidsonian

The Davidsonian

$12.00

Boneless grilled chicken, grilled slaw, maple glazed sweet potatoes, lemon pickled cauliflower, kale slaw, firecracker pimento cheese, and tangy apricot sauce

Kale Caesar Salad

$12.00Out of stock

NEW! Kale and quinoa base, grilled chicken, lemon pickled cauliflower, tomatoes, raw onion wisps, house-made Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese

Vegan Viking

Vegan Viking

$13.25

Chopped vegan 'chicken', caramelized onions, maple glazed sweet potatoes, cucumbers, lemon pickled cauliflower, black bean hummus, and tahini lemon dressing.

Carolina Bowl

Carolina Bowl

$12.00

Crispy fried chicken (GF), tomatoes, cucumbers, celery, and grilled corn with firecracker pimento cheese on a bed of lettuce, topped with herby ranch.

Buffalo Chicken Bowl

Buffalo Chicken Bowl

$12.00

Buffalo chicken (GF), celery, cucumbers, tomatoes, kale slaw, raw onions, firecracker pimento cheese, with choice of herby ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Buffalo Cauliflower Bowl

Buffalo Cauliflower Bowl

$12.00

Buffalo cauliflower (GF), celery, cucumbers, tomatoes, kale slaw, raw onions, firecracker pimento cheese, and choice of herby ranch or blue cheese dressing.

New England Bowl

New England Bowl

$12.00

Formerly known as the Fall Bowl! Kale and quinoa base, topped with grilled chicken, maple glazed sweet potatoes, grilled corn, caramelized onions, bacon, pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, and creamy pesto.

Tree Hugger

$12.00

Crunchy mushrooms, maple glazed sweet potatoes, grilled slaw, edamame, black bean hummus, and tangy apricot dressing.

Super Food Bowl

Super Food Bowl

$12.00

Base of grains and lettuce topped with grilled chicken, edamame, maple glazed sweet potatoes, kale slaw, tomatoes, black bean hummus, and tahini lemon dressing.

BOXES

Award Winning Classic Cheese Burger

Award Winning Classic Cheese Burger

$12.00

Our Classic Burger comes with American and Gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and choice of side.

Pimento Cheese Burger

Pimento Cheese Burger

$13.00

Firecracker pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and choice of side.

Blumen Burger

$13.00

Our Blumen Burger is topped with Gouda and American cheese, onion rings, bacon, and housemade gravy. Served with choice of side.

Bacon Avocado Burger

$13.00

Bacon, avocado, American and smoked Gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and choice of side.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Boneless fried chicken in our house-made buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Served with choice of side.

Buffalo Chicken Box

Buffalo Chicken Box

$12.00

Boneless fried chicken (GF) tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce. Comes with choice of side.

Buffalo Cauliflower Sandwich

Buffalo Cauliflower Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Fried cauliflower tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce, served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Comes with choice of side.

Buffalo Cauliflower Box

Buffalo Cauliflower Box

$12.00

These buffalo cauliflower "wings" (GF) aim to please! Comes with choice of side.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

House-made chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. Served with choice of side.

Fried Chicken Box

Fried Chicken Box

$12.00

Crispy, seasoned, boneless fried chicken (GF). Comes with choice of side.

Fried Chicken by Pound

$12.75+

Crispy, seasoned, boneless fried chicken (GF).

Buffalo Chicken By The Pound

$12.75+

Boneless chicken (GF) tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce.

Buffalo Cauliflower By The Pound

$12.75+

Fried cauliflower (GF) tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce.

KID'S MENU

Kid's BYO Bowl

Kid's BYO Bowl

$6.50

Create your own kid-sized bowl! Choose from 1 base, 1 protein, 3 toppings, 1 spread, and 1 house-made specialty sauce.

Kid's Fried Chicken Box

$8.00

Fried chicken tenders (GF) and choice of side.

SIDES

Sidewinder Fries

Sidewinder Fries

$4.25

These potatoes are soaked in a salty brine before frying-that's what makes them so cripsy and perfectly salty!

Tossed Salad

Tossed Salad

$4.25

Lettuce topped with tomatoes and onion wisps, with choice of dressing.

Onion Rings

$4.75

Crunchy Mushrooms

$4.75
Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$4.00

Tomato soup -- CUP

$3.85

Tomato soup-- QUART

$7.85

COOKIES

Lemon Blueberry

$3.25Out of stock

Warm, house-baked lemon blueberry cookie topped with crunchy sugar.

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$3.25

Warm, house-baked overstuffed chocolate chip cookie.

Oatmeal Gluten Free Vegan

$3.25Out of stock

Chocolate Chocolate Gluten Free

$3.25Out of stock

Gingerbread GF

$3.25Out of stock

BULK

CHICKEN SALAD

$7.85+

FIRECRACKER PIMENTO CHEESE

$4.50+

CLASSIC HUMMUS

$4.00+

BLACK BEAN HUMMUS

$4.00+

PICKLED CAULIFLOWER

$4.00+

TICKLED PINK ONIONS

$4.00+

SPICY PEPPERS

$4.00+

BOOKS

Chef Jen Brule's New Vegetarian South

Chef Jen Brule's New Vegetarian South

$25.00

105 Inspired recipes for everyone.

Chef Jen Brulé's 25 Southern Classics

Chef Jen Brulé's 25 Southern Classics

$25.00

More than 75 full color photos!

HOUGH HIGH DELIVERY

Select this item for Bailey Middle Order

Hough High Delivery

BAILEY MIDDLE SCHOOL DELIVERY

Bailey Middle School Delivery

BEVERAGES

Boomerang Bottled Craft Water

Boomerang Bottled Craft Water

$3.00

Premium ultra-pure craft water locally bottled right here in Davidson!

Sweet Tea

$2.35

Unsweetend Iced Tea

$2.35

Soda Can

$2.35

Kombucha Bottle

$5.75

Sparkling Lemonade

$3.25

Sparkling Limeade

$3.25

Arnie Palmie

$3.25

Sparkling Blueberry

$3.25Out of stock

Sparkling Strawberry

$3.25Out of stock

Sparkling H20

$2.35

Devils Foot Ginger Beer

$3.25Out of stock

Dram 18+

$6.95Out of stock

1 Quart Sweet Tea

$4.75

1 Quart Unsweet Tea

$4.75

SAUCES 1 CUP (1/2 LB)

1/2 LB SPICY GREEN

$5.75

1/2 LB TANGY APRICOT

$5.75

1/2 LB CREAMY PESTO

$5.75

1/2 LB TAHINI LEMON

$5.75

1/2 LB HERBY RANCH

$5.75

1/2 LB BLUE CHEESE

$5.75

1/2 LB SMOKY BBQ

$5.75

1/2 LB BUFFALO

$5.75

1/2 LB FANCY SAUCE

$5.75

SAUCES 1 PINT (1 LB)

1 LB SPICY GREEN

$8.75

1 LB TANGY APRICOT

$8.75

1 LB CREAMY PESTO

$8.75

1 LB TAHINI LEMON

$8.75

1 LB HERBY RANCH

$8.75

1 LB BLUE CHEESE

$8.75

1 LB SMOKY BBQ

$8.75

1 LB BUFFALO

$8.75

1 LB FANCY SAUCE

$8.75

SAUCES 1 QUART

1 Q SPICY GREEN

$11.50

1 Q TANGY APRICOT

$11.50

1 Q CREAMY PESTO

$11.50

1 Q TAHINI LEMON

$11.50

1 Q HERBY RANCH

$11.50

1 Q BLUE CHEESE

$11.50

1 Q SMOKY BBQ

$11.50

1 Q BUFFALO

$11.50

1 Q FANCY SAUCE

$11.50

2 OZ SIDE SAUCES

2 OZ. SPICY GREEN

$0.60

2 OZ. TANGY APRICOT

$0.60

2 OZ. CREAMY PESTO

$0.60

2 OZ. TAHINI LEMON

$0.60

2 OZ. HERBY RANCH

$0.60

2 OZ. BLUE CHEESE

$0.60

2 OZ. SMOKY BBQ

$0.60

2 OZ. BUFFALO

$0.60

2 OZ. FANCY SAUCE

$0.60
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 6:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We use classic French techniques mixed with a bit of southern flair to elicit the best flavors from our fresh, healthy and delicious ingredients. SALAD, RICE AND GRAIN BOWLS, BURGERS, SANDWICHES, FRIED AND BUFFALO CHICKEN BOXES. There is something for everyone at the Davidson Ice House, including GF and Vegan options. Feed you soon!

Website

Location

416 South Main Street, Davidson, NC 28036

Directions

