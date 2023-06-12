Restaurant header imageView gallery

Davidson's Bar & Grill

508 Reviews

$$

14136 S Bell Rd

Homer Glen, IL 60491

Popular Items

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$19.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Avocado Chicken Wrap

$16.00

FOOD

Appetizers

Guac & Pic & Chips

$13.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$15.00

Davidsons Nachos

$13.00

Brushetta

$12.00

Buffalo Popcorn Shrimp

$14.00

Cheese Curds

$12.00

Pretzel Bites W/ Cheese

$11.00

Fried Pickel Chips

$10.00

Sweet Thai Chili Shrimp

$14.00

Onion Ring Tower

$12.00

S/w Egg Rolls

$12.00

Loaded Tater Tots

$12.00

Irish Nachos

$13.00

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadillas

$11.00

Chicken Quesadillas

$17.00

Steak Quesadillas

$18.00

Buffalo Chicken Quesadillas

$17.00

Wings

Buffalo Wings (10)

$17.00

Buffalo Wings (25)

$42.00

Boneless Tenders

Boneless Tenders (6)

$12.00

Boneless Tenders (10)

$17.00

Soups & Salads

Soup Of The Day

$6.00

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Buffalo Chick Salad

$16.00

Buffalo Shrimp Salad

$21.00

Famous Cobb

$16.00

Burger Wedge Salad

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$17.00

Steak Caesar

$19.00

Shrimp Caesar

$19.00

Soup Of The Day Quart

$12.00

Prime Burgers

Pub Burger

$17.50

Road House Burger

$17.50

Patty Melt

$14.00

Burger Sliders

$15.00

BBQ Bacon Burger

$17.50

Classic Burger

$15.00

BBQ Brisket Burger

$19.00

Speciality Tacos

Grouper Tacos

$18.00

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$19.00

Crispy Cod Tacos

$17.00

Steak Tacos

$19.00

California Chicken Tacos

$17.00

Avocado Tacos

$15.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Chik Sandwich

$16.00

French Dip

$17.50

Filet Mignon Sliders

$20.00

Sriracha Chicken Pita

$16.00

Buff Chik Sandwich

$16.00

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

Turkey Club

$15.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grouper Sandwich

$18.00

BLT Club

$13.00

Wraps

Avocado Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Avocado Steak Wrap

$17.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Crispy Chicken BLT Wrap

$15.00

Buffalo Shrimp Wrap

$17.00

Entrees

Blackened Grouper Dinner

$22.00

Lemon Garlic Chicken Breast

$20.00

Athenian Chicken Breast

$20.00

Shrimp & Broccoli Stir Fry

$19.00

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$17.00

Davidsons Steak Fajitas

$24.00

Grilled Chicken Fajitas

$20.00

Steak & Chicken Fajitas

$27.00

Filet Mignon

$34.00

Shrimp Burrito Bowl

$18.00

Sides & Extras

Grilled Mixed Veggies

$6.00

Asparagus

$7.00

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$1.99

Cheese Topping

$1.50

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.99

Side Honey Mustard

$0.89

Side Blue Chez Dressing

$1.99

Side Ranch

$0.89

Small Guacamole

$3.00

Large Guacamole

$7.50

Side Salsa

$1.50

Large Salsa

$4.00

Celery and Carrots

$3.00

Add Feta

$4.00

Side 1000 Island

$0.89

Side BBQ

$0.89

Side Chicken

$7.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Side Bread

$0.75

Hard Boiled Egg

$2.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Cheese Fries

$5.00

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.89

Side Mayo

$0.89

Side Sriracha Mayo

$0.89

(2) Side Bacon

$3.00

Side of Peppers

$0.89

Rice & Beans

$3.00

Shredded Cheese

$0.75

Extra Burger Patty

$5.00

$add Chopped Bacon

$3.00

Side Apple Slices

$1.50

$Add Avacado

$3.00

Feta Fries

$7.00

Parmesan Garlic Truffle Fries

$7.00

Side 1000 Island

$0.89

Side Ceasar Dressing

$0.89

Just For The Kids

Kids Mini Burgers

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Pb&j

$5.00

Desserts

Warm Chocolate Lava Cake

$11.00

Vanilla Bean Sundae

$7.00

Ice Cream Waffle Sundae

$11.00

Sp Dessert

$11.00

Catering Menu

Calamari per Lb

$12.00

Buffalo Shrimp per Lb

$16.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$50.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$65.00

Bavarian Pretzels

$65.00

Nacho Bar $ per person

$5.00

Potato Skins 40 pieces

$80.00

Taco Tray 14 pieces

$70.00

Bruschetta

$50.00

Southwest Egg Rolls 20 pieces

$60.00

Southwest Egg Rolls 40 Pieces

$120.00

Quesadillas 30pc

$60.00

Chicken Wings Per Pound

$10.00

Boneless Chicken Tenders Per Pound

$9.00

Onion Rings 30pc

$38.00

Caesar Salad Tray

$50.00

House salad tray

$50.00

Greek Salad Tray

$50.00

Spinach Salad Tray

$50.00

Buffalo Salad Tray

$50.00

Cobb Salad Tray

$50.00

Chopped Salad Tray

$50.00

Add Chicken

$15.00

Add Steak

$25.00

Add Shrimp

$25.00

Add Meat Sauce

$15.00

Rigatoni Pasta

$65.00

Tortellini Pasta

$65.00

Mostaccioli Pasta

$65.00

Bow Tie Pasta

$65.00

Spaghetti Pasta

$65.00

Linguini

$65.00

Filet Mignon Sliders W/Sauteed Mushrooms

$6.00

Mini Burgers 12 pieces

$42.00

Mini Burgers 28 pieces

$98.00

Mini BBQ Sliders 12 pieces

$42.00

Mini BBQ Sliders 28 Pieces

$98.00

Sausage Skewers

$3.00

Chicken Breast

$7.00

Homemade Meatballs

$75.00

Sausage & Peppers Half Tray

$50.00

Sausage & Peppers

$85.00

Cheese Pizza

$25.00

Sausage Pizza

$25.00

Mushroom Pizza

$25.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$25.00

Fruit Tray

$60.00

Vegetable Platter

$60.00

Rice Half Tray

$35.00

Rice Full Tray

$60.00

Grilled Mixed Veggies Half Tray

$40.00

Grilled Mixed Veggies Full Tray

$60.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes Half Tray

$40.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes Full Tray

$60.00

Fries Half Tray

$35.00

Fries Full Tray

$40.00

Greek Potatoes Half Tray

$35.00

Greek Potatoes Full Tray

$60.00

Potato Salad Half Tray

$35.00

Potato Salad Full Tray

$60.00

Baked Potatoes

$3.00

Panini

Turkey Bacon Panini

$14.00

Chicken Parmesan Panini

$15.00

FlatBread Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Cheese Flatbread

$11.00

Pepperoni Flatbread

$13.00

Veggie Flatbread

$12.00

DRINKS

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.75

Diet Pepsi

$3.75

Mist Twist (Sprite)

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.75

Soda

$3.75

Tonic

$3.75

Root Beer

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Milk

$3.75

House Coffee

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Hot COCO

$3.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.75

PineappleJuice

$3.75

Kiddie Cocktail

$4.00

Frappe

$4.50

Virgin Daiquiri

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Red Bull Can

$4.50

Sugar Free RedBull

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.75

Grapefruit

$3.75

Raspberry Tea

$3.75

Green Tea

$3.75

Sweet Tea

$3.75

Unsweetened Tea

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Fruit Punch

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Rootbeer Float

$6.00

Dr Pepper

$3.75

Mountain Dew

$3.75

Apple juice

$3.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Kids Milk

$3.75

TOGO Soda

$3.00

Water

Bottle Perrier

$3.75

FOOD SPECIALS

Sp Corned Beef Sandwich

$7.00

Sp Tacos

$18.00

Sp Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Sp Club

$16.00

Sp Short Rib

$28.00

Sp Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

Sp Cod

$18.00

Tater Tots w/Cheese

$4.99

Sp Corned Beef & Cabbage

$16.00

Sp Burger

$16.00

Sp Pasta

$17.00

Sp Buritto

$15.00

Sp Panini

$15.00

Sp

$21.00

Sp Steak Freits

$19.00

Sp Steak Sandwich

$20.00

Sp Salmon

$22.00

Sp Pita

$16.00

Sp Appetizer

$10.00

Sp Salad

$14.00

Sp Asian Steak

$20.00

Sp Naked Wings

$17.00

Sp Al Pastor Tacos

$17.00

Sp Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Sp Soup

$6.00

Egg Bacon Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Chicken Marsala

$18.00

SP Sandwich

$16.00

Sp Shrimp Buritto Bowl

$19.00

Sp Brussel Sprout

$9.00

Sp Sliders

$18.00

Sp Dessert

$11.00

Sp Steak Dinner

$28.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

14136 S Bell Rd, Homer Glen, IL 60491

Directions

Gallery
Davidson's Bar & Grill image
Davidson's Bar & Grill image
Davidson's Bar & Grill image
Davidson's Bar & Grill image

