David’s Pizza

review star

4755 Quail Lakes Drive

Stockton, CA 95207

Order Again

Popular Items

House Salad
Medium Create Your Own Pizza
Med Peoples Choice

SLICE

Slice of Pizza

Slice of Pizza

$3.99

8" Personal Specialty

8" Personal David's Combo

$10.44

Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Linguiça, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Sausage

8" Personal Hawaiian Delight

$8.34

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple

8" Personal Garlic Veggie Gourmet

$10.44

Creamy Garlic Sauce, Feta, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Zucchini, Spinach, Mushrooms, Green Onions, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts

8" Personal Peoples Choice

$9.04

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olives, Sausage

8" Personal New Yorker

$9.04

Salami, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Linguiça, Olives

8" Personal All Meat

$10.44

Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Linguiça, Ground Beef, Sausage

8" Personal Taste of Gilroy

$8.69

Pepperoni, Garlic, Fresh Tomatoes

8" Personal Artichoke Pesto Combo

$9.04

Pesto Sauce, Garlic, Mushrooms, Olives, Artichoke Hearts

8" Personal Greek

$8.69

Creamy Garlic Sauce, Feta, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts

8" Personal Chicken Gourmet

$10.44

Sun-Dried Tomato & Pesto Sauce, Chicken, Spinach, Garlic, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Onion, Fresh Tomatoes

8" Personal Traditional Vegetarian

$9.04

Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Olives, Red Onions

8" Personal Chicken Fajita

$9.04

Chicken, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Colby Jack Cheese, Taco Seasoning

Small Specialty

Small David's Combo

$21.99

Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Linguiça, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Sausage

Small Hawaiian Delight

$15.49

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple

Small Garlic Veggie Gourmet

$21.99

Creamy Garlic Sauce, Feta, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Zucchini, Spinach, Mushrooms, Green Onions, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts

Small Peoples Choice

$18.49

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olives, Sausage

Small New Yorker

$19.99

Salami, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Linguiça, Olives

Small All Meat

$21.99

Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Linguiça, Ground Beef, Sausage

Small Taste of Gilroy

$16.99

Pepperoni, Garlic, Fresh Tomatoes

Small Artichoke Pesto Combo

$18.49

Pesto Sauce, Garlic, Mushrooms, Olives, Artichoke Hearts

Small Greek

$16.99

Creamy Garlic Sauce, Feta, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts

Small Chicken Gourmet

$21.99

Sun-Dried Tomato & Pesto Sauce, Chicken, Spinach, Garlic, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Onion, Fresh Tomatoes

Small Traditional Vegetarian

$18.49

Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Olives, Red Onions

Small Chicken Fajita

$18.49

Chicken, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Colby Jack Cheese, Taco Seasoning

Medium Specialty

Med Davids Combo

$27.99

Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Linguiça, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Sausage

Med Hawaiian Delight

$19.99

Med Garlic Veggie Gourmet

$27.99

Med Peoples Choice

$23.49

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olives, Sausage

Med New Yorker

$25.24

Salami, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Linguiça, Olives

Med All Meat

$27.99

Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Linguiça, Ground Beef, Sausage

Med Taste of Gilroy

$21.74

Pepperoni, Garlic, Fresh Tomatoes

Med Artichoke Pesto Combo

$23.49

Pesto Sauce, Garlic, Mushrooms, Olives, Artichoke Hearts

Med Greek

$21.74

Creamy Garlic Sauce, Feta, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts

Med Chicken Gourmet

$27.99

Sun-Dried Tomato & Pesto Sauce, Chicken, Spinach, Garlic, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Onion, Fresh Tomatoes

Med Traditional Vegetarian

$23.49

Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Olives, Red Onions

Med Chicken Fajita

$23.99

Chicken, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Colby Jack Cheese, Taco Seasoning

Large Specialty

Large Davids Combo

Large Davids Combo

$33.99

Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Linguiça, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Sausage

Large Hawaiian Delight

Large Hawaiian Delight

$24.49

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple

Large Garlic Veggie Gourmet

$33.99

Creamy garlic sauce, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, zucchini, spinach, mushrooms, green onions, red onions, and artichoke hearts.

Large Peoples Choice

$28.49

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olives, Sausage

Large New Yorker

Large New Yorker

$30.49

Salami, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Linguiça, Olives

Large All Meat

Large All Meat

$33.99

Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Linguiça, Ground Beef, Sausage

Large Taste of Gilroy

Large Taste of Gilroy

$26.49

Pepperoni, Garlic, Fresh Tomatoes

Large Artichoke Pesto Combo

Large Artichoke Pesto Combo

$28.49

Pesto Sauce, Garlic, Mushrooms, Olives, Artichoke Hearts

Large Greek

$26.49

Creamy Garlic Sauce, Feta, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts

Large Chicken Gourmet

Large Chicken Gourmet

$33.99

Sun-Dried Tomato & Pesto Sauce, Chicken, Spinach, Garlic, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Onion, Fresh Tomatoes

Large Traditional Vegetarian

Large Traditional Vegetarian

$28.49

Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Olives, Red Onions

Large Chicken Fajita

$28.49

Chicken, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Colby Jack Cheese, Taco Seasoning

Create Your Own

8" Personal Create Your Own

$7.64

8" Personal Pizza $0.35 for each additional topping

Small Create Your Own Pizza

$12.49

Create your own custom pizza using our variety of sauces and toppings!

Medium Create Your Own Pizza

$16.49

Create your own custom pizza using our variety of sauces and toppings!

Large Create Your Own Pizza

$20.49

Create your own custom pizza using our variety of sauces and toppings!

Family Special

Family Special

$32.99

Served with a family house salad & 2 liter soda

LUNCH SPECIALS

8" Personal Pizza Lunch Special

$11.99

Served with a house Salad & 20 oz Drink

Salads

House Salad

$4.99+

Mixed Greens, Kidney, and Garbanzo beans, topped with croutons and your choice of dressing.

Greek Salad

$5.99+

Spring mix, feta cheese, red onions, kalamata olives, fresh tomatoes, and served with zesty italian.

Ceasar Salad

$7.99+

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and topped with shaved parmesan.

Chef Salad

$9.99+

Mixed greens, kidney and garbanzo beans, mushrooms, ham, turkey, croutons, Colby jack cheese, and served with your choice of dressing.

Greek Salad With Chicken

Greek Salad With Chicken

$7.99+

Spring mix, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes, kalamata olives, topped with chicken and served with zesty italian.

Ceasar Salad with Chicken

$8.99+

Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan and topped with chicken.

Drinks

20 oz Bottles

$2.99

2-LTR

$3.99

Starbucks Frappuccino

$4.99

Water Bottle

$1.99

SIDES

Sides

$0.50+

Dough

Dough

$2.99+

SLICE

Slice of Pizza

Slice of Pizza

$4.79

Small Specialty

Small David's Combo

$26.39

Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Linguiça, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Sausage

Small Hawaiian Delight

$18.59

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple

Small Garlic Veggie Gourmet

$26.39

Creamy Garlic Sauce, Feta, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Zucchini, Spinach, Mushrooms, Green Onions, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts

Small Peoples Choice

$22.19

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olives, Sausage

Small New Yorker

$23.99

Salami, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Linguiça, Olives

Small All Meat

$26.39

Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Linguiça, Ground Beef, Sausage

Small Taste of Gilroy

$20.39

Pepperoni, Garlic, Fresh Tomatoes

Small Artichoke Pesto Combo

$22.19

Pesto Sauce, Garlic, Mushrooms, Olives, Artichoke Hearts

Small Greek

$20.39

Creamy Garlic Sauce, Feta, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts

Small Chicken Gourmet

$26.39

Sun-Dried Tomato & Pesto Sauce, Chicken, Spinach, Garlic, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Onion, Fresh Tomatoes

Small Traditional Vegetarian

$22.19

Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Olives, Red Onions

Small Chicken Fajita

$22.19

Chicken, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Colby Jack Cheese, Taco Seasoning

Create Your Own

8" Personal Create Your Own

$9.17

8" Personal Pizza $0.35 for each additional topping

Small Create Your Own Pizza

$14.99

Create your own custom pizza using our variety of sauces and toppings!

Medium Create Your Own Pizza

$19.79

Create your own custom pizza using our variety of sauces and toppings!

Large Create Your Own Pizza

$24.59

Create your own custom pizza using our variety of sauces and toppings!

8" Personal Specialty

8" Personal David's Combo

$12.53

Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Linguiça, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Sausage

8" Personal Hawaiian Delight

$10.01

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple

8" Personal Garlic Veggie Gourmet

$12.53

Creamy Garlic Sauce, Feta, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Zucchini, Spinach, Mushrooms, Green Onions, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts

8" Personal Peoples Choice

$10.85

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olives, Sausage

8" Personal New Yorker

$10.85

Salami, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Linguiça, Olives

8" Personal All Meat

$12.53

Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Linguiça, Ground Beef, Sausage

8" Personal Taste of Gilroy

$10.43

Pepperoni, Garlic, Fresh Tomatoes

8" Personal Artichoke Pesto Combo

$10.85

Pesto Sauce, Garlic, Mushrooms, Olives, Artichoke Hearts

8" Personal Greek

$10.43

Creamy Garlic Sauce, Feta, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts

8" Personal Chicken Gourmet

$12.53

Sun-Dried Tomato & Pesto Sauce, Chicken, Spinach, Garlic, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Onion, Fresh Tomatoes

8" Personal Traditional Vegetarian

$10.85

Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Olives, Red Onions

8" Personal Chicken Fajita

$10.85

Chicken, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Colby Jack Cheese, Taco Seasoning

Medium Specialty

Med Davids Combo

$33.59

Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Linguiça, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Sausage

Med Hawaiian Delight

$23.99

Med Garlic Veggie Gourmet

$33.59

Med Peoples Choice

$28.19

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olives, Sausage

Med New Yorker

$30.29

Salami, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Linguiça, Olives

Med All Meat

$33.59

Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Linguiça, Ground Beef, Sausage

Med Taste of Gilroy

$26.09

Pepperoni, Garlic, Fresh Tomatoes

Med Artichoke Pesto Combo

$28.19

Pesto Sauce, Garlic, Mushrooms, Olives, Artichoke Hearts

Med Greek

$26.09

Creamy Garlic Sauce, Feta, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts

Med Chicken Gourmet

$33.59

Sun-Dried Tomato & Pesto Sauce, Chicken, Spinach, Garlic, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Onion, Fresh Tomatoes

Med Traditional Vegetarian

$28.19

Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Olives, Red Onions

Med Chicken Fajita

$28.79

Chicken, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Colby Jack Cheese, Taco Seasoning

Large Specialty

Large Davids Combo

Large Davids Combo

$40.79

Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Linguiça, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Sausage

Large Hawaiian Delight

Large Hawaiian Delight

$29.39

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple

Large Garlic Veggie Gourmet

$40.79

Creamy garlic sauce, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, zucchini, spinach, mushrooms, green onions, red onions, and artichoke hearts.

Large Peoples Choice

$34.19

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olives, Sausage

Large New Yorker

Large New Yorker

$36.59

Salami, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Linguiça, Olives

Large All Meat

Large All Meat

$40.79

Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Linguiça, Ground Beef, Sausage

Large Taste of Gilroy

Large Taste of Gilroy

$31.79

Pepperoni, Garlic, Fresh Tomatoes

Large Artichoke Pesto Combo

Large Artichoke Pesto Combo

$34.19

Pesto Sauce, Garlic, Mushrooms, Olives, Artichoke Hearts

Large Greek

$31.79

Creamy Garlic Sauce, Feta, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts

Large Chicken Gourmet

Large Chicken Gourmet

$40.79

Sun-Dried Tomato & Pesto Sauce, Chicken, Spinach, Garlic, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Onion, Fresh Tomatoes

Large Traditional Vegetarian

Large Traditional Vegetarian

$34.19

Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Olives, Red Onions

Large Chicken Fajita

$34.19

Chicken, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Colby Jack Cheese, Taco Seasoning

HH Pizza

Happy Hour Large 1 Topping

Happy Hour Large 1 Topping

$22.19

Available 3 pm-7 pm • No add-ons or substitutions • Special not valid with fundraisers, discounts, or other coupons

Family Special

Family Special

$39.59

Served with a family house salad & 2 liter soda

LUNCH SPECIALS

8" Personal Pizza Lunch Special

$14.39

Served with a house Salad & 20 oz Drink

Salads

House Salad

$5.99+

Mixed Greens, Kidney, and Garbanzo beans, topped with croutons and your choice of dressing.

Greek Salad

$7.19+

Spring mix, feta cheese, red onions, kalamata olives, fresh tomatoes, and served with zesty italian.

Ceasar Salad

$9.59+

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and topped with shaved parmesan.

Chef Salad

$11.99+

Mixed greens, kidney and garbanzo beans, mushrooms, ham, turkey, croutons, Colby jack cheese, and served with your choice of dressing.

Greek Salad With Chicken

Greek Salad With Chicken

$9.59+

Spring mix, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes, kalamata olives, topped with chicken and served with zesty italian.

Ceasar Salad with Chicken

$10.79+

Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan and topped with chicken.

Drinks

20 oz Bottles

$2.99

2-LTR

$4.79

Starbucks Frappuccino

$5.99

Water Bottle

$2.39

SIDES

Sides

$0.60+

PIZZA KIT

KIT

$11.99

Dough

Dough

$3.59+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

“All of our pizzas start with old fashioned, hand-tossed, homemade dough made daily in our restaurant. Each pizza is prepared with one of our delicious sauces & topped with the finest mozzarella and parmesan cheeses. The pizza is then completed with your selection from our many fresh and delicious toppings.” -David Calder, Owner

Location

4755 Quail Lakes Drive, Stockton, CA 95207

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

