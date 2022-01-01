  • Home
  Stockton
  Davids Pizza in Lincoln Center - 900 West Benjamin Holt Drive
Davids Pizza in Lincoln Center 900 West Benjamin Holt Drive

No reviews yet

900 West Benjamin Holt Drive

Stockton, CA 95207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

PERSONAL 1-TOPPING PIZZA
THE NEW YORKER
FAMILY SPECIAL

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$14.99+

SMALL BUILD YOUR OWN 1/2 & 1/2

MEDIUM BUILD YOUR OWN 1/2 & 1/2

LARGE BUILD YOUR OWN 1/2 & 1/2

SPECIALTY PIZZA

DAVID'S COMBO

$21.99+

PEPPERONI, SALAMI, CANADIAN BACON, MUSHROOMS, LINGUICA, BELL PEPPERS, ONIONS & SAUSAGE

HAWAIIAN DELIGHT

$16.99+

CANADIAN BACON & PINEAPPLE

GARLIC VEGGIE DELIGHT

$21.99+

CREAMY GARLIC SAUCE, FETA, SUNDRIED TOMATOES, ZUCCHINI, SPINACH, MUSHROOMS, GREEN ONIONS, RED ONIONS, & ARTICHOKE HEARTS

PEOPLE'S CHOICE

$20.99+

PEPPERONI,CANADIAN BACON, OLIVES & SAUSAGE

THE NEW YORKER

$19.99+

SALAMI, CANADIAN BACON, MUSHROOMS, LINGUICA & OLIVES

MEAT LOVER'S CHOICE

$21.99+

PEPPERONI,SALAMI,CANADIAN BACON, LINGUICA, GROUND BEEF & SAUSAGE

TASTE OF GILROY

$17.99+

PEPPERONI, FRESH GARLIC TOPPED WITH FRESH TOMATOES

ARTICHOKE PESTO SPECIAL

$19.99+

PESTO SAUCE, GARLIC, MUSHROOMS, OLIVES & ARTICHOKE HEARTS

GREEK PIZZA

$16.99+

CREAMY GARLIC SAUCE, FETA, CHEESE, SUN DRIED TOMATOES & ARTICHOKE HEARTS

CHICKEN GOURMET PIZZA

$21.99+

SUN DRIED TOMATOES & PESTO SAUCE, CHICKEN, SPINACH, GARLIC, MUSHROOMS, RED ONIONS, GREEN ONIONS & FRESH TOMATOES

TRADITIONAL VEGETARIAN

$18.49+

ORIGINAL TOMATO SAUCE, MUSHROOMS, BELL PEPPERS, OLIVES & ONIONS

CHICKEN FAJITA

$19.49+

CHICKEN, BELL PEPPERS, RED ONIONS, COLBY JACK CHEESE, TOPPED WITH TACO SEASONING

SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$5.99+

LETTUCE, BEANS,CHEESE, CROUTONS

GREEK SALAD

$6.99+

LETTUCE, TOMATO, OLIVES, RED ONIONS & FETA

GREEK SALAD WITH CHICKEN

$8.99+

LETTUCE,TOMATO, OLIVE, RED ONION, FETA & CHICKEN

CESAR SALAD

$6.99+

CESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN

$9.99+

CHEF SALAD

$8.99+

SOUP

SOUP OF THE DAY

$4.00+

APPETIZERS

PIZZA BREAD

$5.99

GARLIC BREAD

$4.99

FRENCH FRIES

$3.99+

BREAD STICKS

$6.99

CHEESE STICKS

$8.49+

DEEP FRIED RAVIOLIS

$8.49+

FRIED GREEN BEANS

$7.99+

BUFFALO WINGS

$11.99+

CHICKEN STRIPS

$8.49+

SANDWICH

TURKEY

$8.99

LETTUCE, TOMATO ON A GENOVA ROLL

SALAMI

$8.99

LETTUCE, TOMATO ON A GENOVA ROLL

ROAST BEEF

$8.99

LETTUCE, TOMATO ON A GENOVA ROLL

CANADIAN BACON

$8.99

LETTUCE, TOMATO ON A GENOVA ROLL

CHICKEN

$8.99

LETTUCE, TOMATO ON A GENOVA ROLL

B.L.T.

$8.99

LETTUCE, TOMATO ON A GENOVA ROLL

PASTRAMI

$8.99

LETTUCE, TOMATO ON A GENOVA ROLL

DAILY SPECIAL

PIZZA SANDWICH

$7.99

1-TOPPING ON A GENOVA ROLL

PIZZA BY THE SLICE

$2.99

PERSONAL 1-TOPPING PIZZA

$8.99

PIZZA SPECIAL

$8.99

SALAD SPECIAL

$8.99

CHICKEN STRIP BASKET

$12.49

WING BASKET

$12.49

Sandwich Special

$8.99

SPECIAL

SOUP SPECIAL

$7.99

FAMILY SPECIAL

$28.99

LARGE 2 TOPPING PIZZA, FAMILY SALAD & 2- LITER SODA

BEVERAGES

PEPSI

$2.99+

ICED TEA

$2.99+

2-LITER SODA

$3.99

DIET PEPSI

$2.99+

Root Beer

$0.00+

Root Beer (Copy)

$2.99+

Pitcher of soda

$6.99

BEER

COORS LIGHT

$5.99+

BUD LIGHT

$5.99+

EVERY OTHER BEER

$6.99+

SELTZERS

$6.99

WINE

RED WINE

$8.99

WHITE WINE

$7.99

SIDES

RANCH

$0.50+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

900 West Benjamin Holt Drive, Stockton, CA 95207

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

