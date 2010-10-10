Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

DaVinci’s Pizzeria

318 Reviews

$$

16105 McMullen Hwy SW

CUMBERLAND, MD 21502

9" PIZZA Bambino

9" PIZZA

$6.00

9" CARNIVORE PIZZA

$8.25

9" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$8.25

9" WHITE PIZZA

$6.79

9" DAVINCI SPECIAL PIZZA

$8.25

9" DELUXE PIZZA

$8.00

9" HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$7.75

9" VEGGIE PIZZA

$8.00

9" EVERYTHING PIZZA

$9.00

SMALL 12"

SMALL PIZZA

$10.25

SMALL CARNIVORE PIZZA

$14.25

SMALL BUFF CHICK PIZZA

$13.50

SMALL EVERYTHING PIZZA

$15.99

SMALL WHITE PIZZA

$11.50

SMALL DAVINCI SPECIAL

$13.40

SMALL DELUXE PIZZA

$13.75

SMALL HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$13.50

SMALL VEGGIE PIZZA

$13.50

MEDIUM 14"

MEDIUM PIZZA

$11.75

MED CARNIVORE PIZZA

$16.00

MED BUFF CHICK PIZZA

$15.50

MED EVERYTHING PIZZA

$17.99

MED WHITE PIZZA

$13.00

MED DAVINCI SPECIAL

$15.25

MED DELUXE PIZZA

$15.25

MED HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$14.75

MED VEGGIE PIZZA

$14.75

LARGE 16"

LARGE PIZZA

$13.25

LARGE CARNIVORE PIZZA

$18.75

LARGE BUFF CHICK PIZZA

$18.50

LARGE EVERYTHING PIZZA

$19.99

LARGE WHITE PIZZA

$15.25

LARGE DAVINCI SPECIAL

$18.25

LARGE DELUXE PIZZA

$18.25

LARGE HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$16.50

LARGE VEGGIE PIZZA

$17.75

KID'S BAMBINO PIZZA

Kids Bambino Pizza

$6.50

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA 12"

12" Gluten Free Pizza

$13.99Out of stock

Appetizers

French Fries

$3.25

Cannon Fries

$3.75

Small Mozzarella Sticks (4pc)

$5.50

Large Mozzarella Sticks (8 pc)

$9.00

Bleu Cheese Dip w/ Celery

$2.95

Onion Rings

$6.95

Onion Rings, Mozzarella Sticks, & French Fries

$10.00

Onion Petals, Battered Mozzarella Sticks French Fries

Onion Rings, Mozzarella Sticks, & Cannon Fries

$10.50

Onion Petals Battered Mozzarella Sticks Cannon Fries (French Fries with a spicy coating)

Small Breadsticks (4 pc)

$4.00

Large Breadsticks (8pc)

$5.75

Cheesy Bread

$6.50

Cheesy Bread w/ Pepperoni

$7.25

Cheesy Bread w/ Mushrooms

$7.25

Cheesy Bread w/ Steak

$8.25

Subs & Hoagies

Small Cheese Steak Sub

$9.70

Small Toasted Cheese Steak Sub

$9.70

Small Meatball Sub

$9.70

Small Sausage Sub

$9.75

Small Chicken Sub

$9.75

Large Cheese Steak Sub

$12.25

Large Toasted Cheese Steak Sub

$12.25

Large Meatball Sub

$12.25

Large Sausage Sub

$12.75

Large Chicken Sub

$12.50

Small Grilled Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.70

Small Cheese Burger Sub

$9.70

Small Chicken Parmesan Sub

$9.75

Small Buffalo Chicken Sub

$9.75

Small Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$9.50

Large Grilled Ham & Cheese Sub

$12.00

Large Cheese Burger Sub

$12.25

Large Chicken Parmesan Sub

$12.50

Large Buffalo Chicken Sub

$12.50

Large Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$12.00

Small Italian Hoagie

$9.50

Small Turkey & Cheese Hoagie

$9.70

Large Italian Hoagie

$12.00

Large Turkey & Cheese Hoagie

$12.25

Small Cheese Hoagie

$9.50

Large Cheese Hoagie

$12.00

Small Pepperoni Roll

$8.50

Large Pepperoni Roll

$12.00

Small Gold BBQ Chicken Sub

$9.75

Large Gold BBQ Chicken Sub

$12.25

Stromboli & Calzone

Small Traditional Stromboli

$7.80

Small Works Stromboli

$8.00

Small Cheese Steak Stromboli

$8.00

Small Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$8.00

Small Vegetable Stromboli

$7.80

Large Traditional Stromboli

$14.75

Large Works Stromboli

$15.00

Large Cheese Steak Stromboli

$15.00

Large Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$15.00

Large Vegetable Stromboli

$14.75

Small Ham & Cheese Calzone

$7.80

Small Spinach Calzone

$7.80

Small Carnivore Stromboli

$8.00

Small Meatball Stromboli

$8.00

Small Italian Sausage Stromboli

$8.00

Large Ham & Cheese Calzone

$14.75

Large Spinach Calzone

$14.75

Small Chicken Parmesan Stromboli

$8.00

Large Carnivore Stromboli

$14.75

Large Italian Sausage Stromboli

$15.00

Large Meatball Stromboli

$15.00

Large Chicken Parmesan Stromboli

$15.00

Sm Valentine's Day special

Out of stock

Lg Valentine's Day Special

Out of stock

Wedgies

Steak & Cheese Wedgie

$14.00

Ham & Cheese Wedgie

$13.00

Wings & Drums

5 Wings

$7.00

10 Wings

$14.00

10 Wings (5/5)

$14.00

20 Wings (all same)

$28.00

20 Wings (10/10)

$28.00

30 Wings (all same)

$42.00

30 Wings (15/15)

$42.00

30 Wings (20/10)

$42.00

30 Wings (10/10/10)

$42.00

50 Wings (all same)

$70.00

50 Wings (25/25)

$70.00

50 Wings (40/10)

$70.00

50 Wings (30/20)

$70.00

50 Wings (30/10/10)

$70.00

50 Wings (20/10/10/10)

$70.00

3 Drums

$5.00

6 Drums

$10.00

12 Drums

$18.00

18 Drums

$24.00

24 Drums

$30.00

30 Drums

$36.00

5 Boneless Wings

$6.50

10 Boneless Wings

$12.00

10 Boneless Wings (5/5)

$12.00

20 Boneless Wings (all same)

$20.00

20 Boneless Wings (10/10)

$20.00

30 Boneless Wings (all same)

$28.00

30 Boneless Wings (15/15)

$28.00

30 Boneless Wings (20/10)

$28.00

30 Boneless Wings (10/10/10)

$28.00

Extra Wing Sauce Small

$0.79

Extra Wing Sauce Large

$1.20

Salads

Side Salad

$4.00

Garden Salad

$7.00

Cheese Steak Salad

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.75

Turkey & Provolone Salad

$8.75

Taco Salad

$10.50Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.50

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.00

Ham & Provolone Salad

$8.25

Chef Salad

$9.50

Italian Salad

$9.50

Fingers & Pasta

4PC Fingers & Fries

$8.50

6PC Fingers & Fries

$11.00

Extra Garlic Bread

$0.75

Lasagna

$13.95

Penne Alfredo w/Chicken

$13.75

Penne Alfredo

$11.25

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$12.00

Stuffed Shells (4)

$13.95

Valentine's Day Special

Out of stock

Pollock Sub Platter w/ Coleslaw

$12.25

Extra Coleslaw

$2.25

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.29

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$7.29

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$7.29

Ham & Provolone Wrap

$6.89

Turkey & Provolone Wrap

$7.29

Provolone Cheese Wrap

$6.89

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.25

Cinnamon Sticks (6pc)

$3.75

Cake Roll

$1.99Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Bambino Pizza (Copy)

$6.75

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$6.25

Kids Spaghetti w/Meatballs

$6.75

Kids Penne Alfredo

$6.50

Kids Penne Alfredo w/Chicken

$8.00

Soft Drinks

Dine In Coke

$2.59

Dine In Diet Coke

$2.59

Dine In Cherry Coke

$2.99

Dine In Vanilla Coke

$2.99

Dine In Diet Cherry Coke

$2.99

Dine In Diet Vanilla Coke

$2.99

Dine In Pibb Xtra

$2.59

Dine In Sprite

$2.59

Water

Large Coke

$2.59

Large Diet Coke

$2.59

Large Cherry Coke

$2.99

Large Vanilla Coke

$2.99

Large Diet Cherry Coke

$2.99

Large Diet Vanilla Coke

$2.99

Large Pibb Xtra

$2.59

Large Sprite

$2.59

Medium Coke

$2.39

Medium Diet Coke

$2.39

Medium Cherry Coke

$2.69

Medium Vanilla Coke

$2.69

Medium Diet Cherry Coke

$2.69

Medium Diet Vanilla Coke

$2.69

Medium Pibb Xtra

$2.39

Medium Sprite

$2.39

Small Coke

$1.69

Small Diet Coke

$1.69

Small Cherry Coke

$1.99

Small Vanilla Coke

$1.99

Small Diet Cherry Coke

$1.99

Small Diet Vanilla Coke

$1.99

Small Pibb Xtra

$1.69

Small Sprite

$1.69

Bottled Water

$1.59

Dine In Sweet Tea

$2.49

Dine In Unsweetened Tea

$2.49

Dine In 1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.49

Dine In Lemonade

$2.49

Small Sweet Tea

$1.29

Small Unsweetened Tea

$1.29

Small 1/2 Sweet 1/2 Unsweetened

$1.29

Small Lemonade

$1.29

Medium Sweet Tea

$1.79

Medium Unsweetened Tea

$1.79

Medium 1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$1.79

Medium Lemonade

$1.79

Large Sweet Tea

$1.99

Large Unsweetened Tea

$1.99

Large 1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$1.99

Large Lemonade

$1.99

Water

2 Liter Soda

2 Liter Coke

$2.59

2 Liter Diet Coke

$2.59

2 Liter Sprite

$2.59

2 Liter Barq's Root Beer

$2.59

2 Liter Fanta Orange

$2.59

2 Liter Pibb Xtra

$2.59

2 Liter Ginger Ale

$2.59

2 Liter Cherry Coke

$2.59

2 Liter Fanta Grape

$2.59

Mello Yello

$2.59

2 Liter Coke Zero

$2.59

2 Liter Lemonade

$2.59

2 Liter Fruit Punch

$2.59

Dressings

Extra Salad Dressing (SMALL cup)

$0.59

Extra Salad Dressing (LARGE cup)

$1.00

Sauces

Extra Petal Sauce

$1.00

Extra Marinara (SMALL cup)

$0.39

Extra Marinara (LARGE cup)

$0.69

Extra Wing Sauce Small

$0.79

Extra Wing Sauce Large

$1.20

Extra Alfredo Sauce (SMALL cup)

$0.79

Extra Alfredo Sauce (LARGE cup)

$1.39

Extra Ranch & Celery

Sm Ranch & Celery

$1.25

Lg Ranch & Celery

$2.25

Extra Bleu Cheese Dip & Celery

Sm Bleu Cheese & Celery

$1.50

Lg Bleu Cheese & Celery

$2.50

16 oz Ranch

16 Oz Ranch

$7.99

16 oz Bleu Cheese Dip

16 oz Blue Cheese Dip

$8.49

Extra Bleu Cheese Dip

X BC Dip SMALL

$1.00

X BC Dip LARGE

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant Pizza, Stromboli, Subs, Burgers, Wings, Salads, and more.

Website

Location

16105 McMullen Hwy SW, CUMBERLAND, MD 21502

Directions

