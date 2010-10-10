- Home
Pizza
DaVinci’s Pizzeria
318 Reviews
$$
16105 McMullen Hwy SW
CUMBERLAND, MD 21502
Order Again
9" PIZZA Bambino
SMALL 12"
MEDIUM 14"
LARGE 16"
KID'S BAMBINO PIZZA
GLUTEN FREE PIZZA 12"
Appetizers
French Fries
$3.25
Cannon Fries
$3.75
Small Mozzarella Sticks (4pc)
$5.50
Large Mozzarella Sticks (8 pc)
$9.00
Bleu Cheese Dip w/ Celery
$2.95
Onion Rings
$6.95
Onion Rings, Mozzarella Sticks, & French Fries
$10.00
Onion Petals, Battered Mozzarella Sticks French Fries
Onion Rings, Mozzarella Sticks, & Cannon Fries
$10.50
Onion Petals Battered Mozzarella Sticks Cannon Fries (French Fries with a spicy coating)
Small Breadsticks (4 pc)
$4.00
Large Breadsticks (8pc)
$5.75
Cheesy Bread
$6.50
Cheesy Bread w/ Pepperoni
$7.25
Cheesy Bread w/ Mushrooms
$7.25
Cheesy Bread w/ Steak
$8.25
Subs & Hoagies
Small Cheese Steak Sub
$9.70
Small Toasted Cheese Steak Sub
$9.70
Small Meatball Sub
$9.70
Small Sausage Sub
$9.75
Small Chicken Sub
$9.75
Large Cheese Steak Sub
$12.25
Large Toasted Cheese Steak Sub
$12.25
Large Meatball Sub
$12.25
Large Sausage Sub
$12.75
Large Chicken Sub
$12.50
Small Grilled Ham & Cheese Sub
$9.70
Small Cheese Burger Sub
$9.70
Small Chicken Parmesan Sub
$9.75
Small Buffalo Chicken Sub
$9.75
Small Ham & Cheese Hoagie
$9.50
Large Grilled Ham & Cheese Sub
$12.00
Large Cheese Burger Sub
$12.25
Large Chicken Parmesan Sub
$12.50
Large Buffalo Chicken Sub
$12.50
Large Ham & Cheese Hoagie
$12.00
Small Italian Hoagie
$9.50
Small Turkey & Cheese Hoagie
$9.70
Large Italian Hoagie
$12.00
Large Turkey & Cheese Hoagie
$12.25
Small Cheese Hoagie
$9.50
Large Cheese Hoagie
$12.00
Small Pepperoni Roll
$8.50
Large Pepperoni Roll
$12.00
Small Gold BBQ Chicken Sub
$9.75
Large Gold BBQ Chicken Sub
$12.25
Stromboli & Calzone
Small Traditional Stromboli
$7.80
Small Works Stromboli
$8.00
Small Cheese Steak Stromboli
$8.00
Small Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
$8.00
Small Vegetable Stromboli
$7.80
Large Traditional Stromboli
$14.75
Large Works Stromboli
$15.00
Large Cheese Steak Stromboli
$15.00
Large Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
$15.00
Large Vegetable Stromboli
$14.75
Small Ham & Cheese Calzone
$7.80
Small Spinach Calzone
$7.80
Small Carnivore Stromboli
$8.00
Small Meatball Stromboli
$8.00
Small Italian Sausage Stromboli
$8.00
Large Ham & Cheese Calzone
$14.75
Large Spinach Calzone
$14.75
Small Chicken Parmesan Stromboli
$8.00
Large Carnivore Stromboli
$14.75
Large Italian Sausage Stromboli
$15.00
Large Meatball Stromboli
$15.00
Large Chicken Parmesan Stromboli
$15.00
Sm Valentine's Day special
Out of stock
Lg Valentine's Day Special
Out of stock
Wings & Drums
5 Wings
$7.00
10 Wings
$14.00
10 Wings (5/5)
$14.00
20 Wings (all same)
$28.00
20 Wings (10/10)
$28.00
30 Wings (all same)
$42.00
30 Wings (15/15)
$42.00
30 Wings (20/10)
$42.00
30 Wings (10/10/10)
$42.00
50 Wings (all same)
$70.00
50 Wings (25/25)
$70.00
50 Wings (40/10)
$70.00
50 Wings (30/20)
$70.00
50 Wings (30/10/10)
$70.00
50 Wings (20/10/10/10)
$70.00
3 Drums
$5.00
6 Drums
$10.00
12 Drums
$18.00
18 Drums
$24.00
24 Drums
$30.00
30 Drums
$36.00
5 Boneless Wings
$6.50
10 Boneless Wings
$12.00
10 Boneless Wings (5/5)
$12.00
20 Boneless Wings (all same)
$20.00
20 Boneless Wings (10/10)
$20.00
30 Boneless Wings (all same)
$28.00
30 Boneless Wings (15/15)
$28.00
30 Boneless Wings (20/10)
$28.00
30 Boneless Wings (10/10/10)
$28.00
Extra Wing Sauce Small
$0.79
Extra Wing Sauce Large
$1.20
Salads
Fingers & Pasta
Wraps
Kids Menu
Soft Drinks
Dine In Coke
$2.59
Dine In Diet Coke
$2.59
Dine In Cherry Coke
$2.99
Dine In Vanilla Coke
$2.99
Dine In Diet Cherry Coke
$2.99
Dine In Diet Vanilla Coke
$2.99
Dine In Pibb Xtra
$2.59
Dine In Sprite
$2.59
Water
Large Coke
$2.59
Large Diet Coke
$2.59
Large Cherry Coke
$2.99
Large Vanilla Coke
$2.99
Large Diet Cherry Coke
$2.99
Large Diet Vanilla Coke
$2.99
Large Pibb Xtra
$2.59
Large Sprite
$2.59
Medium Coke
$2.39
Medium Diet Coke
$2.39
Medium Cherry Coke
$2.69
Medium Vanilla Coke
$2.69
Medium Diet Cherry Coke
$2.69
Medium Diet Vanilla Coke
$2.69
Medium Pibb Xtra
$2.39
Medium Sprite
$2.39
Small Coke
$1.69
Small Diet Coke
$1.69
Small Cherry Coke
$1.99
Small Vanilla Coke
$1.99
Small Diet Cherry Coke
$1.99
Small Diet Vanilla Coke
$1.99
Small Pibb Xtra
$1.69
Small Sprite
$1.69
Bottled Water
$1.59
Dine In Sweet Tea
$2.49
Dine In Unsweetened Tea
$2.49
Dine In 1/2 & 1/2 Tea
$2.49
Dine In Lemonade
$2.49
Small Sweet Tea
$1.29
Small Unsweetened Tea
$1.29
Small 1/2 Sweet 1/2 Unsweetened
$1.29
Small Lemonade
$1.29
Medium Sweet Tea
$1.79
Medium Unsweetened Tea
$1.79
Medium 1/2 & 1/2 Tea
$1.79
Medium Lemonade
$1.79
Large Sweet Tea
$1.99
Large Unsweetened Tea
$1.99
Large 1/2 & 1/2 Tea
$1.99
Large Lemonade
$1.99
Water
2 Liter Soda
Sauces
Extra Ranch & Celery
Extra Bleu Cheese Dip & Celery
16 oz Ranch
16 oz Bleu Cheese Dip
Extra Bleu Cheese Dip
Attributes and Amenities
Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant Pizza, Stromboli, Subs, Burgers, Wings, Salads, and more.
Location
16105 McMullen Hwy SW, CUMBERLAND, MD 21502
