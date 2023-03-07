Restaurant header imageView gallery

DaVinci's Restaurante

review star

No reviews yet

599 South Collier Boulevard

Marco Island, FL 34145

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Appetizers

Carpaccio Di Manzo

$22.00

Thinly Sliced Raw Filet Mignon, Argula, Shaved Parmigiano, Capers, Red Onion, EVOO

Crab Cakes

$22.00

Blue Crab, Arugula, Aioli

Burrata Caprese

$19.00

Creamy Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Arugula, Sliced Tomato, Balsamic Reduction, Tomato & Bacon Jam

Insalata Di Polipo

$23.00

Octopus, Parsley, Fingerling Potatoes, Argula, Black Olives, Roasted Red Pepper, Pepperoncini, Lemon Olive Oil

Stracciatella E Gamberi

$22.00

Spiedini

$19.00

White Bread, Mozzarella, Garlic, Capers, Anchovies, White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce

Bruschetta

$14.00

Italian Baguette, Diced Tomato, Basil, Garlic, Oregano, EVOO

Calamari Fritti

$19.00

Lightly Fried, Served with Marinara

Rollatini Di Melanzana

$19.00

Eggplant, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Light Marinara

Soup and Salads

Mona Lisa

$14.00

Endive, Arugula, Radicchio, Olive, Tomato, Gorgonzola, Lemon Olive Oil Dressing

Full Caesar

$13.00

Beet's Salad

$13.00

Beets, Arugula, Red Onion, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Pistachios, EVOO, Lemon

Pear Salad

Pear Salad

$15.00

Pears, Arugula, Caramelized Walnuts, Gorgonzola, Lemon Citrette, Saba

Side Salad

$5.00

Pasta e Fagioli

$9.00

Pasta

Pappardelle Bolognese

$27.00

Pork and Beef Bolognese Sauce, Topped with Ricotta

Spaghetti Con Polpette

$25.00

Beef Meatballs, Tomato Sauce

Linguine Alle Vongole

$28.00

Florida Middleneck Clams, Garlic and Olive Oil OR Light Tomato Sauce

Linguine Nere All'aragosta

$39.00

Squid Ink Black Linguine, Maine Lobster Meat, Cognac Pink Sauce

Cavatelli Con Rapini

$29.00

Broccoli Rabe, Sliced Italian Sausage, Garlic and Olive Oil Sauce

Tagliatelle Gamberi

$33.00

Tagliatelle Porcini e Tartufo

$33.00

Porcini Mushrooms, Asparagus Tips, Light Cream Sauce, Shaved Black Truffle

Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina

$27.00

Tomato and Basil, Topped with Fresh Burrata

Penne Salsa Rosa

$34.00

Shrimp, Broccoli, Baby Portobello Mushrooms, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Light Pink Brandy Sauce

Ravioli Di Mare

$46.00

Filled with Maine Lobster, Lemon Beurre Blanc Sauce

Cannelloni

$27.00

Filled with Ground Veal, Ricotta, Spinach, Bechamel, Tomato Sauce

Agnolotti Di Carne

$32.00

Filled with Beef Short Ribs, With Truffle Fondue, and Fresh Shaved Truffle

Ravioli Alla Vodka

$28.00

Filled with Cheese, Pistachio Pesto, Crispy Guanciale

Lasagna

$28.00

Layers of Pasta, Bolognese Sauce, Ricotta, Mozzarella

Risotto Porcini E Tartufo

$37.00

Arborio Rice, Porcini Mushrooms, Truffle

Pizza

Campagnola

$23.00

Sausage, Roasted Postatoes, Porcini Mushrooms, Smoked Mozzarela (R)

Pizza Pera

$21.00

Slices of Pears, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Walnuts, Pancetta, Crispy Parmigiano (W)

Pizza Prosciutto

$22.00

Fresh Arugula, Shaved Parmigiano, Prosciutto, Olive Oil (R)

Pizza Tre Formaggi

$21.00

Ricotta, Smoked Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Spinach (W)

Pizza Hawaii

$20.00

Pineapple, Mozzarella, Ham (R)

Calabrese

$21.00

Spicy Salame, Black Olives (R)

Capricciosa

$23.00

Black Olives, Mushrooms, Artichokes, Ham (R)

Pizza Al Salmone

$24.00

Smoked Salmon, Caramelized Red Onions, Mascarpone Cheese, Mozzarella, Seasonal Truffle (W)

Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Make It a Plain Cheese or To Your Liking

House Specialties

Zuppa Di Pesce

$40.00

White Shrimp, Mussels, Florida Middleneck Clams, Calamari, Chef's Choice of Fish, Light Marinara Sauce, Crostini or Linguini

Salmone Specialty

$35.00

Scottish Salmon, Roasted Mixed Vegetables, Linguine, Pistachio Pesto

Filetto Al Pepe Verde

$42.00

Bistecca Porcini

$68.00

Cernia Mediterraneo

$42.00

Black Grouper, Onions, Black Olives, White Wine, Light Tomato Sauce, Fresh Spinach, Linguine

Cape Sante

$42.00

Branzino Acqua Pazza

$43.00

Wild Mediterranean Striped Bass, Garlic, White Wine, Grape Tomatoes

Vitello Davinci

$33.00

Thinly Pounded Veal, Prosciutto, Sliced Tomatoes, Basil, Mozzarella, Light Tomato Sauce

Costina Di Manzo

$38.00

Braised Short Ribs, Brandy Demi-Glace Sauce, Truffle Fondue Gnocchi

Costoletta Alla Milanese

$55.00

Thinly Pounded Breaded Veal Chop, Arugula, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Lemon Oil Citrette

Osso Buco

$56.00

Braised Veal Shank, Risotto, Asparagus, Marsala Wine Demi-Glace Sauce

Pollo Romana

$29.00

Chicken Breast, Garlic, Baby Portobello Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, White Wine Lemon Sauce

Vitello Saltimbocca

$33.00

Thinly Pounded Veal, Prosciutto, Fontina, White Wine Sauce, Sage, Spinach

Parmigiana

Chicken Parm

$27.00

Bread, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parimgiano Served with a Side of Penne Marinara

Veal Chop Parm

$55.00

Bread, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parimgiano Served with a Side of Penne Marinara

Eggplant Parm

$25.00

Bread, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parimgiano Served with a Side of Penne Marinara

Grill

N.Y. Strip A La Carte

$62.00

24 oz Cowboy Bone-In Ribeye

Filetto Di Manzo

$36.00

6 oz Black Angus Filet

Costoletta Di Vitello

$52.00

Veal Chop

Salmon A La Carte

$32.00

Scottish Salmon

Grouper A La Carte

$36.00

Black Grouper

Branzino A La Carte

$36.00

Wild Mediterranean Striped Bass

Scallops A La Carte

$38.00

Sausage A La Carte

$8.00

Sides

Rapini

$12.00

Broccoli Rabe, Sauteed, Garlic EVOO

Sausage Side

$8.00

Roasted Mild Italian Sausage, Marinara Sauce

Meatballs

$6.00

Beef Meatball, Marinara Sauce

Mushrooms & Onions

$10.00

Sauteed

Scalloped Potatoes

$8.00

Cream, Parmigiano Cheese

French Fries

$6.00

Pasta Side

$12.00

Spinach

$10.00

Sauteed Spinach, Garlic EVOO

Risotto Al Parmigiano Side

$12.00

Mixed Roasted Vegetables

$8.00

Chef's Selection, EVOO

Steamed Broccoli

$8.00

Veggies of The Day

$8.00

Side Asparagus

$7.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Parm

$13.00

Kid's Salmon

$13.00

Kid's Spaghetti Meatballs

$13.00

Kid's Pasta Butter

$12.00

Kid's Plain Pasta

$12.00

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Dessert

Apple Crumble

$13.00

Cannoli

$12.00

Napoleone

$13.00

Nutella Torta

$12.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Cheesecake

$12.00Out of stock

Specials

Artichoke Hearts

$21.00

Snapper Special

$40.00

Veal Short Ribs

$44.00

Faissier Dessert

$14.00Out of stock

App Special 2

Out of stock

Fish Special 2

Out of stock

Meat Special 2

Out of stock

Pasta Special 1

Out of stock

Pasta Special 2

Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Fresh pasta made in house daily! We look forward to serving you.

Website

Location

599 South Collier Boulevard, Marco Island, FL 34145

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Tavola Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
961 Winterberry Drive Marco Island, FL 34145
View restaurantnext
STONEWALLS
orange star4.6 • 677
551 S Collier Blvd Marco Island, FL 34145
View restaurantnext
Italian Deli and Market
orange star4.5 • 1,038
247 North Collier Blvd Marco Island, FL 34145
View restaurantnext
Joey's Pizza & Pasta House - 257 N Collier Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
257 N Collier Blvd Marco Island, FL 34145
View restaurantnext
Doreen's Cup of Joe- Marco - 267 N Collier Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
267 N Collier Blvd Marco Island, FL 34145
View restaurantnext
Italian Deli and Market
orange star4.5 • 1,038
902 Park Ave Marco Island, FL 34145
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Marco Island

Dolphin Tiki Bar & Grill
orange star4.2 • 1,623
1021 Anglers Cove Marco Island, FL 34145
View restaurantnext
Italian Deli and Market
orange star4.5 • 1,038
902 Park Ave Marco Island, FL 34145
View restaurantnext
Italian Deli and Market
orange star4.5 • 1,038
247 North Collier Blvd Marco Island, FL 34145
View restaurantnext
STONEWALLS
orange star4.6 • 677
551 S Collier Blvd Marco Island, FL 34145
View restaurantnext
Bistro Soleil
orange star4.5 • 636
100 Palm St Marco Island, FL 34145
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Marco Island
Naples
review star
Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)
Naples
review star
Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)
Bonita Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (25 restaurants)
Estero
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Immokalee
review star
No reviews yet
Fort Myers Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Lehigh Acres
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Fort Myers
review star
Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)
Cape Coral
review star
Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston