DaVincis by the Sea

Popular Items

Fettucine Alfredo
Gypsy Pasta
Garlic shrimp

Appetizers

Soup

$9.00

Garlic shrimp

$16.00

Jumbo Shrimp (9) sautéed with garlic butter and herbs.

Homemade Garlic Bread

$6.00

Calamari Fritta

$13.00

A generous portion of lightly breaded and flash fried calamari. Prepared fresh daily and served over a combination of sauce.

Maryland Crab Ravioli

$14.00

Blue Crab meat with ricotta, roasted peppers, scallions, garlic and finished with tomato cream sauce.

Mussels Marinara

$15.00

A bounty of fresh wild mussels pan sautéed with our homemade marinara sauce and Italian herbs.

Da Vinci's Homemade Meatballs

$8.00

Our family recipe (3) sprinkled with pecorino Romano cheese.

Fried Mozzarella

$9.00

Half Moons of Mozzarella with a side of marinara

Italian Sausage

$6.00

Adult Chicken Tenders

$16.00

Arrancini

$6.00

Traditional Favorites

Fettucine Alfredo

$17.00

Imported Pecorino RomanoWith heavy cream served over pasta. Add Chicken $6, Shrimp $9 or crab (4oz) $13

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00

Like our veal Parmigiana. A real classic! served with a side of pasta.

Veal Parmigiana

$27.00

Tender veal hand breaded topped with provolone and served with a side of pasta.

Spaghetti

$15.00

Seafood Pasta

Gamberi Scampi

$24.00

Jumbo shrimp sauteed with lemon, garlic, fresh herbs and butter served over a bed of linguini.

Gamberi Marinara

$24.00

An Italian classic! Jumbo shrimp, mushrooms sauteed with a chianti infused marinara over linguini.

Linguini with Mussels

$22.00

Perfectly cooked linguini with wild caught mussels and marinara.

Calamari Marinara

$23.00

Freshly prepared calamari sauteed with EVOO. garlic amd our house red sauce over linguini. You wont find this anywhere wlse!

Gypsy Pasta

$28.00

Jumbo Shrimp, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts over pasta with a chianti infused marinara.

Filled Pasta/Baked

Ravioli Quattro Formaggi

$19.00

Our famous four cheese ravioli with marinara.

Lobster Ravioli

$22.00

Served with a rich tomato cream sauce and a hint of basil.

Crab Ravioli Dinner

$23.00

Tortellini with Pancetta and Peas

$22.00Out of stock

Three cheese tortellini with fresh shelled peas and pancetta and served with tomato cream sauce.

Homemade Lasagne

$22.00

Noodles, Ricotta and seasoned beef piled high and finished with mozzarella and marinara.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$19.00

Made fresh daily! Hand breaded and pan fried served with a side of pasta with marinara.

Sautee

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Tender chicken sauteed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce served with a side of pasta.

Bambinos

Pasta with Butter

$9.00

Kids Pasta Marinara

$11.00

Kids Pasta With Meatball

$11.00

Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders/FF

$11.00

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$12.00

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$11.00

Kids Alfredo

$9.00

Sides

Spinach

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Extra Side Salad (Entrees include salad)

$5.50

Side Crab

$14.00

Side Fett Alf

$5.00

Side Sausage

$6.00

Adult Tenders

$16.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$7.50

Cannoli

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ocean City's Oldest Italian Restaurant. Offering traditions Italian Cuisine for three generations.

Website

Location

1409 N Atlantic Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

