Davinci's Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

150 Mill St.

Lewiston, ME 04240

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

6 Garlic Knots
Fettuccine Alfredo
Chicken Parmigiana

Starters

Bangs Island Mussels

$16.00

Spicy Marinara - or - Lemon & White Wine Butter Sauce

Bruschetta

$9.00

Tomato Basil, Onion, White Balsamic Vinegar

DaVinci Wings

$10.00+

Buffalo • Barbecue • Sweet Chili

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Cherry Pepper Aioli, Balsamic Glaze, Arugula, Fried Cherry Peppers

Luna Di Luna

$11.00

Fried Breaded Provolone, Marinara, Pesto

Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.00

Baked With Pepper Jack

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$12.00

Deep fried cauliflower bites served with ranch or bleu cheese

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$19.00

Salad greens, anchovies, egg, cucumber, grape tomato, red onion, prosciutto, pepperoni, salami, provolone, kalamata olive, green olive, capicola, pepperoncini

Beet Salad

$14.00

Salad greens, beets, goat cheese, candied walnuts, grape tomato, red onion, olive oil, balsamic reduction

Caesar Salad

$9.00+

Romaine, romano, parmesan, Caesar dressing, croutons

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Romaine, chopped egg, grilled chicken, gorgonzola, bacon, avocado, grape tomato

Cranberry Walnut

$14.00

Salad greens, dried cranberries, red onion, goat cheese, candied walnuts, bacon, maple vinaigrette

Farro Salad

$15.00

Farro grains, white zinfandel dressing, kalamata olives, feta cheese, cucumber, cherry tomatos, red onion, arugula

House Salad

$9.00+

Salad greens, grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, pepperoncini, bell pepper, croutons

Panzanella Salad

$15.00

Fresh croutons, baby spinach, arugula, dried cherries, Granny Smith apples, shaved asiago, toasted almonds, with honey vinaigrette

Specialty Pizza

Bakearoni

Bacon, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Fresh Mozzarella, Italian Cheese

Barbecue Chicken

Roasted Chicken, Barbeque Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Italian Cheese

Bee Sting

$14.00+

Pepperoni, cherry peppers, fresh mozzarella, honey, chili flake, Italian cheeses, arugula

Brick Oven Brie

Prosciutto, Garlic, Caramelized Onions, Dried Cranberries, Italian Cheese, Olive Oil, Arugula

Buffalo Chicken

Roasted Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Gorgonzola Cheese, Italian Cheese

Carne

$16.00+

Local sausage, meatball, pepperoni, bacon, Italian cheeses

Grecian

Hot Italian Sausage, Spinach, Garlic, Greek Olives, Feta, Italian Cheese

Margherita

Plum Tomato, Garlic, Basil, Olive Oil, Italian Cheese

My Cousin Gio

Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Asiago, Italian Cheeses, Alfredo

Sicilian Meatball

Meatballs, Basil, Crushed Red Pepper, Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Italian Cheese

B.Y.O Pizza

10 " Gluten Free Small Cheese

$14.00

14" Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$19.00

10" Small Cheese

$9.00

14" Large Cheese

$13.00

Paninis

Eggplant Parm Panini

$15.00

Fried Eggplant, Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

Ham & Brie

$15.00

Ham, Brie, Whole Grain Mustard, Spinach, Caramelized Onions

Mediterranean

$15.00

Fire-Roasted Plum Tomatoes, Garlic Hummus, Fresh Spinach, Olive & Roasted Red Pepper Tapenade, Sliced Red Onions, Feta Cheese

Spicy Italian

$15.00

Capicola Ham, Pepperoni, Genoa Salami, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Hot Cherry Peppers

Turkey & Bacon

$15.00

Turkey, Bacon, Pineland Farms Baby Swiss, Arugula, Honey Dijon Mustard

Specialty

Chicken Amore

$19.00+

Mailhot’s Italian Sausage, Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion, Peas, Alfredo, Baked with Mozzarella, Penne Pasta

DaVinci’s Melanzana

$21.00

Chicken, Eggplant, Mushroom, Sun-Dried Tomato, Ricotta, Romano, Alfredo, Marinara, Baked With Mozzarella

Dirty Peas and Pasta

$17.00+

Mailhot’s Italian Sausage, Red Onion, Peas, Alfredo, Pasta

House Ravioli Pomodoro

$20.00

Six-Cheese Ravioli, Tomato, Sherry Cream Sauce

Penne Milano

$16.00+

Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Capers, Garlic White Wine Sauce, Penne Pasta

Portobella & Steak Ravioli

$31.00

Caramelized Onions, Portobella Mushrooms, Gorgonzola Cheese, Brown Butter Sauce

Classics

Baked Manicotti

$16.00+

Ricotta Filled Pasta, Marinara, Italian Cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.00+

Marinara Italian Cheese, Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.00+

Fettuccine, Cream, Butter, Romano Cheese, Roasted Garlic

Linguine Carbonara

$18.00+

Asiago Cream Sauce, Pancetta, Shallots, Peas

Linguine w/Meatballs

$14.00+

Meatballs, Marinara, Pasta

Linguine w/Sausage

$14.00+

Italian Sausage, Marinara, Pasta

Renaissance Lasagna

$17.00+

Beef, Veal, Pork, Ricotta, Asiago, Marinara

Meat

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.00+

House Marinara, Italian Cheese, Pasta

Chicken Saltimbocca

$30.00

Prosciutto, Mushroom, Shallots, Sage, Fresh Mozzarella, Marsala Wine Sauce, Pasta

Roasted Half Chicken

$26.00Out of stock

Veal Parmigiana

$31.00

House Marinara, Italian Cheese, Pasta

Veal Saltimbocca

$34.00

Prosciutto, Mushroom, Shallots, Sage, Fresh Mozzarella, Marsala Wine Sauce, Pasta

Chicken Picatta

$24.00

Chicken, Mushrooms, Capers, Lemon Garlic White Wine Sauce, Over angel Hair

Chicken Pomodoro Formaggio

$24.00

Roasted chicken with red onion, mushroom, tomatoes, broccoli, marsala wine and alfredo sauce, baked with penne pasta, mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Seafood

Haddock Florentine

$27.00

Herbed Panko Crumbs, Spinach Asiago Cream Sauce, Fettuccine

Italian Seared Salmon

$30.00

Baby Spinach, Herbed Farro, White Bean Ragu, Basil Oil, Tomato Tapenade

Linguine Vongole

$25.00

Whole Baby Clams, Scallions Lemon Garlic White Wine Sauce - or - Spicy Marinara

Lobster Ravioli

$35.00

Spinach, Shallots, Sun-Dried Tomato, Pesto Cream Sauce

Seafood Pomodoro

$36.00

Shrimp, Scallops, Mussels, Clams, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Spinach, Garlic White Wine Sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$20.00+

Pancetta, Grape Tomato, Scallions, Mushroom, Garlic White Wine Sauce

Garlic Knots

2 Garlic Knots

$1.50

6 Garlic Knots

$4.50

30 Garlic Knots

$20.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Fresh Broccoli

$3.00

Side Meatball

$2.50

Side Sausage

$2.00

Sauces

Side pasta

$4.00

20oz Bottles

20oz Pepsi

$2.75

20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.75

20oz Aquafina

$2.75

20oz Gingerale

$2.75

20oz Dr Pepper

$2.75

20oz Mountain Dew

$2.75

DESSERTS

Cannoli

$6.00

Chocolate Lovin Spoonful

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$9.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Lemon Cream Cake

$10.00

Dairy Free Brownie

$9.00

Italian Lemon Cake

$8.00

Whole Cake

$65.00

Chocolate Snowball

$10.00

Chocolate Cake Ball rolled in Coconut

Boston Creme Cake

$10.00

Cinnamon Roll Cheesecake

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

DaVinci’s is located in the historic Bates Mill Complex at 150 Mill St. in Lewiston, Maine. Our menu features house-made Garlic Knots, Fresh Soups, Brick Oven Specialty Pizzas, and a wide array of Italian Specialties. We offer extensive lists of craft beers and wine, as well as full bar service and a gluten conscious menu. Our dining experience is casual so you can feel comfortable eating your favorites. Inside DaVinci’s you’ll experience the Mill’s original brickwork and wooden beams, as well as a collection of Vespa scooters and antique bicycles.

Location

150 Mill St., Lewiston, ME 04240

Directions

