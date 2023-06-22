- Home
- /
- Mechanicsburg
- /
- DaVinci's Italian Eatery - 6617 Carlisle Pike
DaVinci's Italian Eatery 6617 Carlisle Pike
No reviews yet
6617 Carlisle Pike
MECHANICSBURG, PA 17050
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Main Menu
Appetizers
Bruschetta Napoletana
Fresh tomatoes marinated in olive oil, garlic, and basil, served on top of our homemade garlic butter toast
Bruschetta Ala Pizzaiola
Our bread is toasted with marinated tomatoes and fresh mozzarella
Calamari Americano
Calamari, hot peppers, and onions all lightly dusted, and deep-fried with tomato sauce
Calamari Fritti
Lightly dusted and deep-fried to a golden-brown color, served with a side of tomato sauce
Mozzarella Caprese
Fresh mozzarella and tomatoes, drizzled with olive oil, garlic, and fresh basil
Breaded Mushrooms
With ranch dipping sauce
Spicy Ravioli
Fried crunchy pillows of spicy, cheesy goodness
Antipasto Italiano
Italian-style Charcuterie of the finest Italian meats, imported cheeses, and marinated vegetables
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken* Wrap
Grilled or fried with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and ranch
Turkey Club* Wrap
Oven-roasted turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and crispy bacon
Italian** Wrap
Ham, Genoa salami, provolone, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, oil, and vinegar
Spicy Italian** Wrap
Provolone, ham, soppressata, spring mix, roasted peppers, and olive oil
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, Romano, parmesan, and caesar dressing
Caprese Wrap
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, spring mix, and roasted peppers, drizzled with basil olive oil
Chicken Portobello Wrap
Balsamic glazed grilled chicken, arugula spring mix, tomatoes, onions, provolone, and balsamic drizzle
Charbroiled Chicken Pesto Wrap
Marinated grilled chicken, tomatoes, and provolone
Cold Subs
Cheese Sub
DaVinci Special Sub
Ham, capicola, turkey, and provolone
Ham and Cheese Sub
House Sub
Prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, arugula, and drizzled EVOO, balsamic glaze upon request
Italian Sub
Ham, Genoa salami, and provolone
Napolitano Sub
Imported Italian sharp provolone, prosciutto di Parma, spicy soppressata, arugula, and drizzled EVOO
Salami and Cheese Sub
Salty Italianno Sub Sub
Prosciutto di Parma, hot soppressata, capicola, hot pepper relish, and sharp provolone, spring mix, and drilled EVOO pesto sauce
Spicy Italian Sub
Ham, soppressata, salami, and provolone
The Capo Sub
Hot capicola and provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot pepper relish, and oil with vinegar
Tuna and Cheese Sub
Turkey and Cheese Sub
Turkey Club Sub
Turkey, ham, bacon, and cheese
Hot Sub
Cheeseburger Hoagie
Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Pizza Burger Sub
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan
Sausage Special Sub
Peppers, onions, parmesan, and sauce
Parmesan Sub
Choice of meat with mozzarella, parmesan, and sauce
Plain Cheese steak
Cheesesteak Philly Sub
Choice of: beef steak or chicken with onions and sauce
Cheesesteak Hoagie
Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Cheesesteak Special Sub
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, pepperoni, and sauce
Pizza Steak Sub
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan
Chicken Cutlet Hero
2 fried chicken breasts, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and EVOO pesto, all toasted to a crunchy perfection
Procida Chicken Sub
Marinated chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, RRP, tomatoes, arugula, and EVOO pesto sauce
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and hot sauce
Chicken Hoagie
Choice of grilled or fried with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Sandwiches
Pizza Burger*
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan
California Burger
Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Chicken Sandwich
With mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Tuna Sandwich
Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Italian* Sandwich
Ham, Genoa salami, and provolone
The Caprese Sandwich
Sliced fresh mozzarella, sliced locally grown tomatoes, drizzled with EVOO
Portobello Sandwich
Grilled portobello cap, arugula, red roasted peppers, tomatoes, onions, drizzle balsamic, and pesto aioli sauce
Spicy Italian* Sandwich
Ham, soppressata, salami, and provolone
Turkey Club Sandwich
Salads
House* Salad
House iceberg mix, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, sweet peppers, and croutons, served with house dressing
Tuna* Salad
Iceberg mix, tomatoes, onions, olives, sweet peppers, cucumbers, and mozzarella, topped with tuna and served with house dressing
Chef Salad
Lettuce mix, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers, olives, cucumbers, turkey, ham, salami, and provolone cheese, served with house dressing
Greek Salad
Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, kalamata olives, feta, and hot peppers, served with Greek dressing
Arugula Salad
Fresh arugula, red roasted peppers, artichokes hearts, pine nuts, and parmesan, served with balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan
Chopped Steak Salad
Lettuce mix, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers, cucumbers, and shredded mozzarella
Portobello* Salad
Spring mix, grilled portobello, red roasted peppers, pine nuts, and gorgonzola cheese, served with balsamic dressing, and bread upon request
Panzanella Salad
Tuscan salad made with the sweetest ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olives, croutons, basil, and simple vinaigrette
Insalata Di Pomodoro Salad
Insalata di pomodoro grape or cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, Italian spices, and drizzled EVOO
Soups
Sides
Pasta Lovers
Pasta Your Way
Pasta Della Mamma
Choice of meatballs, meat sauce, or sausage, served with our homemade tomato sauce
Pasta Julian
Italian sweet sausage and roasted peppers
Penne Capricciosa
Sautéed artichoke hearts, roasted peppers, black olives, and mushrooms in light marinara
Sacchetti
One dozen pasta pouches filled with a blend of the finest Italian cheeses simmered in a rose sauce
Cacio E Pepe
Classic roman dish of spaghetti with pecorino Romano and black pepper
Fettuccine Alfredo*
Fettuccine Bolognese
A Bologna tradition of slowly-cooked ground beef with minced celery, onions, and carrots simmered in our tomato sauce
Tortellini Prosciutto
Tri-color tortellini with prosciutto, peas, and mushrooms in a creamy marsala sauce
From the Oven
Cheese Ravioli*
Baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella
Gnocchi Caprese
Gnocchi dumplings sautéed in marinara, topped with fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and parmesan
Lasagna Bolognese
Beef, ham, and cheese between layers of pasta and béchamel sauce, topped with parmesan, mozzarella, and tomato sauce
Parmigiana
Lightly breaded filets baked with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan with a choice of pasta or potatoes and vegetables
Pasta Al Forno
Tomato sauce, ground beef bolognese, and ricotta, topped with mozzarella and baked
Stuffed Shells
Filled with ricotta and parmesan, then baked in our homemade tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
From the Sea
Cioppino
A seafood stew with fish, shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, and crab in a warm broth seasoned with basil and thyme in our marinara seafood sauce
DaVinci Delight
Diced shrimp, crab, white fish, and scallops in a seafood rose sauce with fusilli pasta
Fettuccine Mediterraneo
Shrimp and scallops sautéed in white seafood alfredo sauce topped with jumbo lump crab meat
Gamberi Fra Diavolo
Jumbo gulf shrimp sautéed in garlic, olive oil, and basil in a spicy marinara over linguini
Linguini Alla Vongole
Fresh littleneck clams sautéed in olive oil and garlic with your choice of red or white sauce over linguini
Lobster Ravioli
Filled with lobster mousse, simmered in rosé sauce and topped with jumbo lump crab meat
Puttanesca
Italian pasta dish invented in Naples and made with tomatoes, olive oil, olives, anchovies, chili peppers, capers, and garlic, served with spaghetti
Shrimp Scampi
Pan seared jumbo shrimp in lemon butter scampi sauce with fusilli
From the Land
Pollo Brunello
Sautéed chicken breast, fresh mushrooms and sun-dried tomatoes in a rosé sauce, tossed with penne
Penne Soprano
Diced grilled chicken breast and jumbo lump crabmeat sautéed in a spicy basil alfredo pesto sauce
Marsala
Our marsala wine sauce with sautéed mushrooms served with pasta or potatoes and vegetables
Piccata
Piccata is our lemon butter sauce with sautéed mushrooms and capers with pasta or potatoes and vegetables
Creamy Chicken Florentine
Chicken breast simmered in our creamy parmesan sauce and chopped spinach served with penne
Pollo Cacciatore
Pan-seared grilled chicken breast simmered in marinara with mixed peppers, mushrooms, onions, and olives, served with penne
Children's Menu
Children's Beverages
Italian Bread Pizza
KIDS Cheeseburger with Fries
KIDS Chicken Fingers with Fries
KIDS Spaghetti and Tomato Sauce
KIDS Spaghetti
With a choice of meatballs or meat sauce
KIDS Penne and Butter Parmesan
KIDS Cheese Ravioli
KIDS Fettuccine Alfredo
Desserts
Cannoli
Tiramisu
Nonna Rosa's Desserts
Our homemade desserts vary daily, ask your server for todays selections!
Chris V Desserts
Snickers Cheese Cake
Red Velvet Cheesecake
Mississippi Mud Cake
Carrot Cake
Triple Chocolate Layer Cake
Caramel Apple Cheesecake
Salted Caramel Brownie (with walnuts)
Irish Creme Cheesecake
Peanut Butter Pie
Strawberry Italian Creme Cake
Lemon Blueberry Torte Cheesecake
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Hot Fudge Sundae Cheesecake
Berry Blast Cake
Oreo Mousse Cake
Pistachio Cake
Lunch Menu
Slice Pizza
Slice of BBQ Chicken
Slice of Buffalo Chicken
Slice of California Chicken Bacon Ranch
Slice of Cheesesteak Pizza
Slice of Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Slice of Chicken Bacon Ranch
Slice of Chicken Bruschetta
Slice of Chicken Pesto
Slice of DaVinci Special
Slice of German
Slice of Grandma Pizza
Slice of Greek Pizza
Slice of Italian Sandwich Pizza
Slice of Margherita
Slice of Meat Lovers
Slice of Neapolitan Plain
Slice of Parmesan Chicken Or Eggplant
Slice of Pittsburgh
Slice of Prosciutto Arugula
Slice of Quattro Formaggi
Slice of Sicilian Pizza
Slice of Stuffed Italian Grinder
Slice of Stuffed Pizza
Slice of Taco Pizza
Slice of Veggie Pizza
Slice of White Pizza
Slice of Mini Stromboli
Slice of Breakfest Pizza
Garlic Knots (4 ct.)
Garlic Knot (1 ct.)
Sandwiches
Pizza Burger*
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan
California Burger
Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Chicken Sandwich
With mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Tuna Sandwich
Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Italian* Sandwich
Ham, Genoa salami, and provolone
The Caprese Sandwich
Sliced fresh mozzarella, sliced locally grown tomatoes, drizzled with EVOO
Portobello Sandwich
Grilled portobello cap, arugula, red roasted peppers, tomatoes, onions, drizzle balsamic, and pesto aioli sauce
Spicy Italian* Sandwich
Ham, soppressata, salami, and provolone
Cold Subs
Cheese Sub
DaVinci Special Sub
Ham, capicola, turkey, and provolone
Ham and Cheese Sub
House Sub
Prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, arugula, and drizzled EVOO, balsamic glaze upon request
Italian Sub
Ham, Genoa salami, and provolone
Napolitano Sub
Imported Italian sharp provolone, prosciutto di Parma, spicy soppressata, arugula, and drizzled EVOO
Salami and Cheese Sub
Salty Italianno Sub Sub
Prosciutto di Parma, hot soppressata, capicola, hot pepper relish, and sharp provolone, spring mix, and drilled EVOO pesto sauce
Spicy Italian Sub
Ham, soppressata, salami, and provolone
The Capo Sub
Hot capicola and provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot pepper relish, and oil with vinegar
Tuna and Cheese Sub
Turkey and Cheese Sub
Turkey Club Sub
Turkey, ham, bacon, and cheese
Hot Sub
Cheeseburger Pizza Sub
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan
Cheeseburger Hoagie
Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Pizza Burger Sub
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan
Sausage Special Sub
Peppers, onions, parmesan, and sauce
Chicken Hoagie
Choice of grilled or fried with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and hot sauce
Parmesan Sub
Choice of meat with mozzarella, parmesan, and sauce
Cheesesteak Philly Sub
Choice of: beef steak or chicken with onions and sauce
Cheesesteak Hoagie
Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Cheesesteak Special Sub
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, pepperoni, and sauce
Chicken Cutlet Hero
2 fried chicken breasts, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and EVOO pesto, all toasted to a crunchy perfection
Procida Chicken Sub
Marinated chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, RRP, tomatoes, arugula, and EVOO pesto sauce
Pizza Steak Sub
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan
Salads
House* Salad
House iceberg mix, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, sweet peppers, and croutons, served with house dressing
Tuna* Salad
Iceberg mix, tomatoes, onions, olives, sweet peppers, cucumbers, and mozzarella, topped with tuna and served with house dressing
Chef Salad
Lettuce mix, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers, olives, cucumbers, turkey, ham, salami, and provolone cheese, served with house dressing
Greek Salad
Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, kalamata olives, feta, and hot peppers, served with Greek dressing
Arugula Salad
Fresh arugula, red roasted peppers, artichokes hearts, pine nuts, and parmesan, served with balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan
Chopped Steak Salad
Lettuce mix, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers, cucumbers, and shredded mozzarella
Portobello* Salad
Spring mix, grilled portobello, red roasted peppers, pine nuts, and gorgonzola cheese, served with balsamic dressing, and bread upon request
Panzanella Salad
Tuscan salad made with the sweetest ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olives, croutons, basil, and simple vinaigrette
Insalata Di Pomodoro Salad
Insalata di pomodoro grape or cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, Italian spices, and drizzled EVOO
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken* Wrap
Grilled or fried with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and ranch
Turkey Club* Wrap
Oven-roasted turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and crispy bacon
Italian** Wrap
Ham, Genoa salami, provolone, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, oil, and vinegar
Spicy Italian** Wrap
Provolone, ham, soppressata, spring mix, roasted peppers, and olive oil
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, Romano, parmesan, and caesar dressing
Caprese Wrap
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, spring mix, and roasted peppers, drizzled with basil olive oil
Chicken Portobello Wrap
Balsamic glazed grilled chicken, arugula spring mix, tomatoes, onions, provolone, and balsamic drizzle
Charbroiled Chicken Pesto Wrap
Marinated grilled chicken, tomatoes, and provolone
Stromboli & Calzone
Steak Stromboli
Chopped steak and caramelized onions
Davinci Stomboli
Ham, salami, and pepperoni
House Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions
Buffalo Stromboli
American cheese, grilled chicken, hot sauce, and ranch
Chicken Parm Stromboli
Chicken and sauce
Meat Lovers Stromboli
Pepperoni, ham, salami, sausage, and bacon
Veggie Stomboli
Artichoke hearts, onions, broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, bell peppers, zucchini, and fresh garlic
American Stromboli
Ham, salami, pepperoni, and mustard
Ham Calzone
Spinach Calzone
Veggie Calzone
Pizza
Whole Pizza
Neopolitan
Traditional style mozzarella and sauce
Grandma Pizza
Our signature thin-crust pan pizza is baked with our famous grandma sauce
White Pizza
Broccoli, tomatoes, ricotta, and garlic oil
German Pizza
Steak, grilled onions, hot peppers, and bell peppers
Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo chicken and ranch
Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, ham, salami, sausage, and bacon
Veggie Pizza
Artichoke hearts, onions, broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, bell peppers, zucchini, and garlic
DaVinci Special
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, black olives, and bacon
Stuffed Pizza
Ham, pepperoni, salami, meatballs, and ricotta stuffed between two layers of our thin-crust dough
Hawaiian Pizza
Tomato sauce, ham, pineapple, and mozzarella
Quatro Fomaggi
Ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, and Romano cheeses, drizzled with basil olive oil
Pittsburg Pizza
Cheddar ranch sauce is topped with crispy French fries, mozzarella, bacon, or chopped steak
Margherita Pizza
Plum tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella, drizzled with basil olive oil
Chicken Pesto Pizza
Grilled and chopped chicken breast, house-made pesto topped with marinated tomatoes, and topped with mozzarella
Procuitto and Arugula
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto di Parma, and arugula drizzled with EVOO pesto oil
Chicken Parmesan
Tender fried chicken breast, topped with pizza sauce and mozzarella
12" Cauliflower Pizza
Sicilian
Sicilian style thick crust square pan pizza
Sicilian Special
Pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, sausage, black olives, and bacon
Grandma Special
Pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, sausage, black olives, and bacon
Slice Pizza
Slice of Grandma Pizza
Slice of Neapolitan Plain
Slice of Mini Stromboli
Slice of Chicken Bacon Ranch
Slice of Buffalo Chicken
Slice of BBQ Chicken
Slice of California Chicken Bacon Ranch
Slice of Cheesesteak Pizza
Slice of Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Slice of Chicken Bruschetta
Slice of Chicken Pesto
Slice of DaVinci Special
Slice of German
Slice of Greek Pizza
Slice of Italian Sandwich Pizza
Slice of Margherita
Slice of Meat Lovers
Slice of Parmesan Chicken Or Eggplant
Slice of Pittsburgh
Slice of Prosciutto Arugula
Slice of Quattro Formaggi
Slice of Sicilian Pizza
Slice of Stuffed Italian Grinder
Slice of Stuffed Pizza
Slice of Taco Pizza
Slice of Veggie Pizza
Slice of White Pizza
Slice of Breakfest Pizza
Slice of Spicy Italian
Spinach Roll
Pepperoni Roll
Stromboli & Calzones
Stromboli & Calzone (Copy)
Steak Stromboli
Chopped steak and caramelized onions
Davinci Stomboli
Ham, salami, and pepperoni
House Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions
Buffalo Stromboli
American cheese, grilled chicken, hot sauce, and ranch
Chicken Parm Stromboli
Chicken and sauce
Meat Lovers Stromboli
Pepperoni, ham, salami, sausage, and bacon
Veggie Stomboli
Artichoke hearts, onions, broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, bell peppers, zucchini, and fresh garlic
American Stromboli
Ham, salami, pepperoni, and mustard
Cheese Calzone
Ham Calzone
Spinach Calzone
Veggie Calzone
Mini Stromboli
Specials
Appetizer Special
Appetizers
Bruschetta Napoletana
Fresh tomatoes marinated in olive oil, garlic, and basil, served on top of our homemade garlic butter toast
Bruschetta Ala Pizzaiola
Our bread is toasted with marinated tomatoes and fresh mozzarella
Calamari Americano
Calamari, hot peppers, and onions all lightly dusted, and deep-fried with tomato sauce
Calamari Fritti
Lightly dusted and deep-fried to a golden-brown color, served with a side of tomato sauce
Mozzarella Caprese
Fresh mozzarella and tomatoes, drizzled with olive oil, garlic, and fresh basil
Breaded Mushrooms
With ranch dipping sauce
Spicy Ravioli
Fried crunchy pillows of spicy, cheesy goodness
Antipasto Italiano
Italian-style Charcuterie of the finest Italian meats, imported cheeses, and marinated vegetables
Beverages
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Over 45 years in the business a family owned causal Italian restaurant and Central PA's Home of the Grandma Pizza!
6617 Carlisle Pike, MECHANICSBURG, PA 17050