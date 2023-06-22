Restaurant header imageView gallery

DaVinci's Italian Eatery 6617 Carlisle Pike

review star

No reviews yet

6617 Carlisle Pike

MECHANICSBURG, PA 17050

Popular Items

Salty Italianno Sub Sub

$10.75

Prosciutto di Parma, hot soppressata, capicola, hot pepper relish, and sharp provolone, spring mix, and drilled EVOO pesto sauce

Main Menu

Appetizers

Bruschetta Napoletana

$6.75

Fresh tomatoes marinated in olive oil, garlic, and basil, served on top of our homemade garlic butter toast

Bruschetta Ala Pizzaiola

$10.75

Our bread is toasted with marinated tomatoes and fresh mozzarella

Calamari Americano

$11.50

Calamari, hot peppers, and onions all lightly dusted, and deep-fried with tomato sauce

Calamari Fritti

$9.75

Lightly dusted and deep-fried to a golden-brown color, served with a side of tomato sauce

Mozzarella Caprese

$9.50

Fresh mozzarella and tomatoes, drizzled with olive oil, garlic, and fresh basil

Breaded Mushrooms

$9.00

With ranch dipping sauce

Spicy Ravioli

$9.75

Fried crunchy pillows of spicy, cheesy goodness

Antipasto Italiano

$13.75

Italian-style Charcuterie of the finest Italian meats, imported cheeses, and marinated vegetables

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken* Wrap

$8.00

Grilled or fried with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and ranch

Turkey Club* Wrap

$8.75

Oven-roasted turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and crispy bacon

Italian** Wrap

$7.75

Ham, Genoa salami, provolone, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, oil, and vinegar

Spicy Italian** Wrap

$8.75

Provolone, ham, soppressata, spring mix, roasted peppers, and olive oil

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.75

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, Romano, parmesan, and caesar dressing

Caprese Wrap

$8.75

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, spring mix, and roasted peppers, drizzled with basil olive oil

Chicken Portobello Wrap

$9.00

Balsamic glazed grilled chicken, arugula spring mix, tomatoes, onions, provolone, and balsamic drizzle

Charbroiled Chicken Pesto Wrap

$9.00

Marinated grilled chicken, tomatoes, and provolone

Cold Subs

Cheese Sub

$7.50

DaVinci Special Sub

$9.00

Ham, capicola, turkey, and provolone

Ham and Cheese Sub

$7.50

House Sub

$9.75

Prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, arugula, and drizzled EVOO, balsamic glaze upon request

Italian Sub

$8.00

Ham, Genoa salami, and provolone

Napolitano Sub

$9.75

Imported Italian sharp provolone, prosciutto di Parma, spicy soppressata, arugula, and drizzled EVOO

Salami and Cheese Sub

$8.00

Salty Italianno Sub Sub

$10.75

Prosciutto di Parma, hot soppressata, capicola, hot pepper relish, and sharp provolone, spring mix, and drilled EVOO pesto sauce

Spicy Italian Sub

$8.75

Ham, soppressata, salami, and provolone

The Capo Sub

$8.75

Hot capicola and provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot pepper relish, and oil with vinegar

Tuna and Cheese Sub

$8.50

Turkey and Cheese Sub

$8.50

Turkey Club Sub

$8.75

Turkey, ham, bacon, and cheese

Hot Sub

Cheeseburger Hoagie

$9.25

Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

Pizza Burger Sub

$9.25

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan

Sausage Special Sub

$8.50

Peppers, onions, parmesan, and sauce

Parmesan Sub

$9.25

Choice of meat with mozzarella, parmesan, and sauce

Plain Cheese steak

$8.00

Cheesesteak Philly Sub

$8.00

Choice of: beef steak or chicken with onions and sauce

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$8.50

Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

Cheesesteak Special Sub

$9.00

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, pepperoni, and sauce

Pizza Steak Sub

$8.25

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan

Chicken Cutlet Hero

$11.95

2 fried chicken breasts, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and EVOO pesto, all toasted to a crunchy perfection

Procida Chicken Sub

$11.95

Marinated chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, RRP, tomatoes, arugula, and EVOO pesto sauce

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$9.25

Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and hot sauce

Chicken Hoagie

$9.25

Choice of grilled or fried with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

Sandwiches

Pizza Burger*

$7.50

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan

California Burger

$7.50

Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

With mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

Tuna Sandwich

$6.50

Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

Italian* Sandwich

$6.75

Ham, Genoa salami, and provolone

The Caprese Sandwich

$9.75

Sliced fresh mozzarella, sliced locally grown tomatoes, drizzled with EVOO

Portobello Sandwich

$10.75

Grilled portobello cap, arugula, red roasted peppers, tomatoes, onions, drizzle balsamic, and pesto aioli sauce

Spicy Italian* Sandwich

$8.50

Ham, soppressata, salami, and provolone

Turkey Club Sandwich

$7.00

Salads

House* Salad

$7.00

House iceberg mix, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, sweet peppers, and croutons, served with house dressing

Tuna* Salad

$10.50

Iceberg mix, tomatoes, onions, olives, sweet peppers, cucumbers, and mozzarella, topped with tuna and served with house dressing

Chef Salad

$10.50

Lettuce mix, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers, olives, cucumbers, turkey, ham, salami, and provolone cheese, served with house dressing

Greek Salad

$10.50

Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, kalamata olives, feta, and hot peppers, served with Greek dressing

Arugula Salad

$10.50

Fresh arugula, red roasted peppers, artichokes hearts, pine nuts, and parmesan, served with balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$7.75

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan

Chopped Steak Salad

$11.50

Lettuce mix, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers, cucumbers, and shredded mozzarella

Portobello* Salad

$11.50

Spring mix, grilled portobello, red roasted peppers, pine nuts, and gorgonzola cheese, served with balsamic dressing, and bread upon request

Panzanella Salad

$9.75

Tuscan salad made with the sweetest ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olives, croutons, basil, and simple vinaigrette

Insalata Di Pomodoro Salad

$11.50

Insalata di pomodoro grape or cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, Italian spices, and drizzled EVOO

Soups

Cup Italian Wedding

$4.00

Bowl Italian Wedding

$6.00

Quart Italian Wedding

$12.00

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.00

Soup of the day

Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.00

Soup of the day

Quart Soup of the Day

$12.00

Soup of the day

Sides

Garlic Bread

$1.75

Meatball

$3.50

French Fries

$4.50

Sweet Italian Sausage

$4.75

Potatoes & Veggies

$4.50

Side Tossed Salad

$4.50

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

4 oz Sauce

$0.75

8 oz Sauce

$1.75

Etra Dressing 2 oz

$0.50

Extra Dressing 4 oz

$1.00

Chic Fing Fries

$8.00

Pasta Lovers

Pasta Your Way

$12.00

Pasta Della Mamma

$14.00

Choice of meatballs, meat sauce, or sausage, served with our homemade tomato sauce

Pasta Julian

$16.00

Italian sweet sausage and roasted peppers

Penne Capricciosa

$12.50

Sautéed artichoke hearts, roasted peppers, black olives, and mushrooms in light marinara

Sacchetti

$14.25

One dozen pasta pouches filled with a blend of the finest Italian cheeses simmered in a rose sauce

Cacio E Pepe

$14.50

Classic roman dish of spaghetti with pecorino Romano and black pepper

Fettuccine Alfredo*

$14.00

Fettuccine Bolognese

$14.50

A Bologna tradition of slowly-cooked ground beef with minced celery, onions, and carrots simmered in our tomato sauce

Tortellini Prosciutto

$16.75

Tri-color tortellini with prosciutto, peas, and mushrooms in a creamy marsala sauce

From the Oven

Cheese Ravioli*

$13.00

Baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella

Gnocchi Caprese

$15.50

Gnocchi dumplings sautéed in marinara, topped with fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and parmesan

Lasagna Bolognese

$15.00

Beef, ham, and cheese between layers of pasta and béchamel sauce, topped with parmesan, mozzarella, and tomato sauce

Parmigiana

$15.75

Lightly breaded filets baked with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan with a choice of pasta or potatoes and vegetables

Pasta Al Forno

$15.50

Tomato sauce, ground beef bolognese, and ricotta, topped with mozzarella and baked

Stuffed Shells

$13.75

Filled with ricotta and parmesan, then baked in our homemade tomato sauce and melted mozzarella

From the Sea

Cioppino

$23.50Out of stock

A seafood stew with fish, shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, and crab in a warm broth seasoned with basil and thyme in our marinara seafood sauce

DaVinci Delight

$19.75

Diced shrimp, crab, white fish, and scallops in a seafood rose sauce with fusilli pasta

Fettuccine Mediterraneo

$21.50

Shrimp and scallops sautéed in white seafood alfredo sauce topped with jumbo lump crab meat

Gamberi Fra Diavolo

$18.25

Jumbo gulf shrimp sautéed in garlic, olive oil, and basil in a spicy marinara over linguini

Linguini Alla Vongole

$18.00

Fresh littleneck clams sautéed in olive oil and garlic with your choice of red or white sauce over linguini

Lobster Ravioli

$16.00

Filled with lobster mousse, simmered in rosé sauce and topped with jumbo lump crab meat

Puttanesca

$15.75

Italian pasta dish invented in Naples and made with tomatoes, olive oil, olives, anchovies, chili peppers, capers, and garlic, served with spaghetti

Shrimp Scampi

$18.50

Pan seared jumbo shrimp in lemon butter scampi sauce with fusilli

From the Land

Pollo Brunello

$17.75

Sautéed chicken breast, fresh mushrooms and sun-dried tomatoes in a rosé sauce, tossed with penne

Penne Soprano

$17.00

Diced grilled chicken breast and jumbo lump crabmeat sautéed in a spicy basil alfredo pesto sauce

Marsala

$17.00

Our marsala wine sauce with sautéed mushrooms served with pasta or potatoes and vegetables

Piccata

$17.00

Piccata is our lemon butter sauce with sautéed mushrooms and capers with pasta or potatoes and vegetables

Creamy Chicken Florentine

$16.75

Chicken breast simmered in our creamy parmesan sauce and chopped spinach served with penne

Pollo Cacciatore

$17.75

Pan-seared grilled chicken breast simmered in marinara with mixed peppers, mushrooms, onions, and olives, served with penne

Children's Menu

Children's Beverages

$2.00

Italian Bread Pizza

$5.00

KIDS Cheeseburger with Fries

$6.00

KIDS Chicken Fingers with Fries

$7.00

KIDS Spaghetti and Tomato Sauce

$5.50

KIDS Spaghetti

$6.50

With a choice of meatballs or meat sauce

KIDS Penne and Butter Parmesan

$5.50

KIDS Cheese Ravioli

$5.00

KIDS Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$4.00

Tiramisu

$5.50

Nonna Rosa's Desserts

$7.95

Our homemade desserts vary daily, ask your server for todays selections!

Chris V Desserts

$7.95

Snickers Cheese Cake

$7.50

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$7.50

Mississippi Mud Cake

$6.50

Carrot Cake

$7.95

Triple Chocolate Layer Cake

$7.50

Caramel Apple Cheesecake

$7.50

Salted Caramel Brownie (with walnuts)

$8.00

Irish Creme Cheesecake

$7.50

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Strawberry Italian Creme Cake

$7.50

Lemon Blueberry Torte Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.00

Hot Fudge Sundae Cheesecake

$7.95

Berry Blast Cake

$6.00

Oreo Mousse Cake

$7.00

Pistachio Cake

$7.50

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$2.75

Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Espresso

$4.00

BYOB

$3.00

Corkage fee

Bottled Water

$1.50

Lunch Menu

Slice Pizza

Slice of BBQ Chicken

$4.00

Slice of Buffalo Chicken

$4.00

Slice of California Chicken Bacon Ranch

$4.25

Slice of Cheesesteak Pizza

$4.25

Slice of Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$4.50

Slice of Chicken Bacon Ranch

$4.25

Slice of Chicken Bruschetta

$4.25

Slice of Chicken Pesto

$4.25

Slice of DaVinci Special

$4.50

Slice of German

$4.25

Slice of Grandma Pizza

$3.25

Slice of Greek Pizza

$4.50

Slice of Italian Sandwich Pizza

$5.75

Slice of Margherita

$3.75

Slice of Meat Lovers

$4.25

Slice of Neapolitan Plain

$3.25

Slice of Parmesan Chicken Or Eggplant

$4.50

Slice of Pittsburgh

$4.25

Slice of Prosciutto Arugula

$4.25

Slice of Quattro Formaggi

$4.00

Slice of Sicilian Pizza

$3.75

Slice of Stuffed Italian Grinder

$5.75

Slice of Stuffed Pizza

$5.00

Slice of Taco Pizza

$4.00

Slice of Veggie Pizza

$4.25

Slice of White Pizza

$4.00

Slice of Mini Stromboli

$7.00

Slice of Breakfest Pizza

$4.00

Garlic Knots (4 ct.)

$2.00

Garlic Knot (1 ct.)

$0.75

Specials

Appetizer Special

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$9.00

North Shore Gold Prince Edward Island

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Over 45 years in the business a family owned causal Italian restaurant and Central PA's Home of the Grandma Pizza!

Location

6617 Carlisle Pike, MECHANICSBURG, PA 17050

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

