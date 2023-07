Restaurant info

Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse located in Braintree features handmade pasta, perfectly cooked steaks and fresh seafood, expertly prepared using the finest ingredients. The white tablecloths of our spacious and elegant dining room serve as the perfect stage for Davio’s signature prime aged steaks, seasonal cocktails and much more. Additional theatrical flair is provided by our lively, open kitchen layout offering the perfect backdrop to your dining experience. Attention to detail and attentiveness to your needs is evident in everything we do. At Davio’s, It’s All About the Guest.