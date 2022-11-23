A map showing the location of Davis Bar-B-Que 3958 Refuge RDView gallery

Davis Bar-B-Que

3958 Refuge RD

Jasper, GA 30143

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Half Sweet Half Unsweet

$2.50

Water

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mello Yello

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Plates

Pork Plate

$11.50

Hickory Smoked Pork Plate

$11.50

Beef Brisket Plate

$13.50

Sheriffs Plate

$17.50

Ribs, Pork, & Stew

Rib Plate

$13.50

3 Ribs

Full Slab Rib Plate

$28.00

12 Ribs

Hickory Smoked 1/2 Chicken Plate

$13.50

Chicken Tender Plate

$11.00

Hamburger Steak Plate

$13.00

Country Fried Steak & Gravy Plate

$12.00

Sandwiches

Pork Sandwich

$6.50

Lowe Special

$7.50

Hickory Smoked Pork W/ Cheese, Tomato & Mustard served On Toast

Hamburger

$8.00

Hot Dog

$2.75

Grilled Cheese

$4.25

Specials

Pinto Beans & Fried Cornbread

$9.00

Stuffed Potato

$8.50

Salads

Super Salad W/ Pork

$11.50

Super Salad W/ Fried Chicken

$11.50

Super Salad

$8.00

Side Orders

French Fries

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Pinto Beans

$3.00

Turnip Greens

$3.00

Brunswick Stew (Cup)

$3.75

Brunswick Stew (Bowl)

$5.75

Side Salad

$5.00

Rib Snack

$7.50

Cup of Meat

$5.75

Fried Cornbread

$5.75

Apple Sauce

$2.50

Chips

$1.75

Whole Pickle

$1.00

Cup of Pickles

Bread

$0.75

Kids Meals

Kid's Chicken Tender Plate

$7.25

Kid's Pork Plate

$8.25

Kid's Grilled Cheese Plate

$6.25

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$4.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

For Take Out Only

Bar-B-Que Pork (LB)

$13.00

Ribs (LB)

$14.25

Brisket (LB)

$14.75

Whole Chicken

$14.00

Bar-B-Que Sauce (PT)

$3.00

Bar-B-Que Sauce (QT)

$5.75

Bar-B-Que Sauce (GAL)

$22.00

Brunswick Stew (PT)

$5.50

Brunswick Stew (QT)

$13.25

Brunswick Stew (GAL)

$40.50

Baked Beans (PT)

$5.25

Baked Beans (QT)

$10.25

Cole Slaw (PT)

$5.25

Cole Slaw (QT)

$10.25

Buns (8 PAK)

$3.75

Tea (GAL)

$5.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3958 Refuge RD, Jasper, GA 30143

Directions

