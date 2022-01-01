Davis BBQ (new) 640 W. Covell Blvd Ste D
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
640 W. Covell Blvd Ste D, Davis, CA 95695
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Davis Barbecue Pit [ Do Not Use ] - 640 W. Covell Blvd. Ste D Davis, CA 95616
No Reviews
640 W. Covell Blvd Suite D Davis, CA 95616
View restaurant
Ume Tea - Davis - 1411 West Covell Boulevard ste 110
No Reviews
1411 West Covell Boulevard Davis, CA 95616
View restaurant