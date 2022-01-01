A map showing the location of Davis BBQ (new) 640 W. Covell Blvd Ste DView gallery

Davis BBQ (new) 640 W. Covell Blvd Ste D

review star

No reviews yet

640 W. Covell Blvd Ste D

Davis, CA 95695

Popular Items

1 MEAT COMBO
HOT LINKS
COLESLAW-made to order-PINT

BEVERAGE

Fountain soda

$2.75

Can drink

$1.99

COMBO PLATE

1 MEAT COMBO

$17.99

2 MEAT COMBO

$26.99

3 MEAT COMBO

$34.99

DESSERT

COBBLER

COBBLER

$4.99

FRUIT OF THE DAY

SAMMICHES

CHARBROILED BURGER

CHARBROILED BURGER

$13.99

1/2 LB BURGER-LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES

BETWEEN THE BUNS

$18.99

YOUR CHOICE OF PULLED PORK OR TRI-TIP TOPPED W/COLESLAW AND BBQ SAUCE INCLUDES 1 SIDE & FOUNTAIN DRINK

SIDES

BAKED BEANS-SINGLE

BAKED BEANS-SINGLE

$3.25
BAKED BEANS-PINT

BAKED BEANS-PINT

$5.25
POTATO SALAD-SINGLE

POTATO SALAD-SINGLE

$3.25
POTATO SALAD-PINT

POTATO SALAD-PINT

$5.25
MACARONI SALAD--SINGLE

MACARONI SALAD--SINGLE

$3.25Out of stock
MACARONI SALAD-PINT

MACARONI SALAD-PINT

$5.25Out of stock
GREEN CHILI MAC N'CHEESE-SINGLE

GREEN CHILI MAC N'CHEESE-SINGLE

$3.25
GREEN CHILI MAC N'CHEESE-PINT

GREEN CHILI MAC N'CHEESE-PINT

$5.25
COLESLAW-made to order-SINGLE

COLESLAW-made to order-SINGLE

$3.25
COLESLAW-made to order-PINT

COLESLAW-made to order-PINT

$5.25
CORN BREAD

CORN BREAD

$1.50

FRIES

$3.99

TATOR TOTS

$3.99

SMOKED MEATS

BRISKET - 1/2 LB

BRISKET - 1/2 LB

$16.99Out of stock
BRISKET - 1 LB

BRISKET - 1 LB

$27.99Out of stock
ST LOUIS STYLE RIBS-1/2 SLAB

ST LOUIS STYLE RIBS-1/2 SLAB

$19.99Out of stock
ST LOUIS STYLE RIBS-FULL SLAB

ST LOUIS STYLE RIBS-FULL SLAB

$33.99Out of stock

TRI TIP 1/2 LB

$14.99

TRI TIP 1 LB

$25.99

HOT LINKS

$4.50
CHICKEN 1/4

CHICKEN 1/4

$7.99Out of stock

CHICKEN 1/2

$15.49Out of stock

PULLED PORK 1/2 LB

$11.99

PULLED PORK 1 LB

$20.99

Smoked Turkey

$75.00Out of stock

Smoked Spiral Ham

$75.00Out of stock

Catering

$18.00Out of stock

SPECIALTY ITEM

HOG WILD TOTS or FRIES

HOG WILD TOTS or FRIES

$14.99

French Fries or Tater Tots, Melted Cheese, Pulled Pork OR Brisket, Drizzled with BBQ Sauce & Topped with Coleslaw

CORN BREAD WAFFLE SLIDERS (2)

CORN BREAD WAFFLE SLIDERS (2)

$13.99

Tri-Tip or Pulled Pork Topped with House made Slaw and a BBQ drizzle

Daily Special

$13.99Out of stock

1/2 HOGWILD TOTS or FRIES

$8.00

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

640 W. Covell Blvd Ste D, Davis, CA 95695

Directions

