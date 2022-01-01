Davis Bros Pizza
92 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
A Central Illinois Classic Tradition for over 70 years! Great Dine-In or Carry-Out Service. Parties welcome! Tasty Pizza loaded with toppings: thin crust, light on sauce, muenster & colby cheeses and plenty of quality add-on toppings!
Location
2402 E Washington St, East Peoria, IL 61611
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Michael's Italian Feast - East Peoria
4.7 • 242
1302 E Washington St East Peoria, IL 61611
View restaurant
Sheets Creek Saloon - .100 sheets creek way
No Reviews
.100 sheets creek way springbay, IL 61611
View restaurant
Jonah's Seafood House, 2601 Oyster Bar, and Market & Bake Shop - 2601 N Main St
4.4 • 1,769
2601 N Main St East Peoria, IL 61611
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in East Peoria
Jonah's Seafood House, 2601 Oyster Bar, and Market & Bake Shop - 2601 N Main St
4.4 • 1,769
2601 N Main St East Peoria, IL 61611
View restaurant
Michael's Italian Feast - East Peoria
4.7 • 242
1302 E Washington St East Peoria, IL 61611
View restaurant
More near East Peoria