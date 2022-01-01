Davis Bros Pizza imageView gallery

Davis Bros Pizza

92 Reviews

$$

2402 E Washington St

East Peoria, IL 61611

Order Again

Individual

Ind Cheese

$6.00

Ind Pepperoni

$8.00

Ind Can Bacon

$8.00

Ind Deluxe

$8.50

Ind Supreme

$9.00

Ind Tex-Mex

$9.00

Ind Chip-Chik

$8.50

Ind Shrimp

$9.00

Ind Anchovie

$9.00

Ind Veggie

$7.00

Medium

Medium Cheese

$9.00

Medium Pepperoni

$12.00

Medium Can Bacon

$12.00

Medium Deluxe

$12.50

Medium Supreme

$14.50

Medium Tex-Mex

$15.00

Medium Chip-Chik

$12.50

Medium Shrimp

$15.00

Medium Anchovie

$15.00

Medium Veggie

$11.50

Large

Large Cheese

$12.00

Large Pepperoni

$15.00

Large Can Bacon

$15.00

Large Deluxe

$16.50

Large Supreme

$18.50

Large Tex-Mex

$19.00

Large Chip-Chik

$16.50

Large Shrimp

$19.00

Large Anchovie

$19.00

Large Veggie

$13.50

Family

Family Cheese

$14.00

Family Pepperoni

$17.00

Family Can Bacon

$17.00

Family Deluxe

$20.50

Family Supreme

$22.50

Family Tex-Mex

$23.00

Family Chip-Chik

$20.50

Family Shrimp

$23.00

Family Anchovie

$23.00

Family Veggie

$15.50

Family Meat Loaded

$25.00

1/2 and 1/2 Specialty

IND 1/2 and 1/2 Specialty

SM 1/2 and 1/2 Specialty

MED 1/2 and 1/2 Specialty

LRG 1/2 and 1/2 Specialty

FAMILY 1/2 and 1/2 Specialty

Pizza Combo

IND Deluxe Pizza

$7.75

IND Supreme Pizza

$7.75

IND Cheese

$7.75

Real Deal

Real Deal

Salads

Individual

$2.00

Unlimited Salad Bar

$7.00

One Trip Salad Bar

$4.00

Salad Bowl - 5 lb

$10.00

Salad Bowl - 2 1/2 lb

$5.00

Pizzamales

Pizzamales Single Order (1)

$2.00

Pizzamales Half Dozen (6)

$11.00

Pizzamales Dozen (12)

$20.00

Pizzarito

Pizzarito

$6.00

Breadsticks

Full Order Breadsticks (4)

$6.00

Half Order Breadsticks (2)

$4.00

Basket Breadsticks (10)

$12.00

Trefzger's Cookies

Thumbprints

$1.25

Upgrade to Family

Upgrade to FAMILY

$3.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Coke-Cherry

$2.00

Coke-Diet Caffeine Free

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Raspberry Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Pepsi-Diet

$2.00

Mt Dew

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

T-Shirts

Child

$12.00

S-L

$15.00

XL-XXL

$16.00

Other

Hot Sauce (Bottle)

$3.00

Pizza Cutter

$5.00

DogBone Mat

$3.00

73rd Birthday Pizza Paddle

$73.00

Dry Ice

Dry Ice

$1.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
A Central Illinois Classic Tradition for over 70 years! Great Dine-In or Carry-Out Service. Parties welcome! Tasty Pizza loaded with toppings: thin crust, light on sauce, muenster & colby cheeses and plenty of quality add-on toppings!

2402 E Washington St, East Peoria, IL 61611

