American

Davison Road Inn

774 Reviews

$$

383 Davison Rd

Lockport, NY 14094

Popular Items

Pot Roast Sandwich
Jumbo Pretzel Stix
(10) Chicken Wings

APPETIZERS

Special Cut Fries

$7.99

Nacho Cheese Fries

$10.99

Loaded Fries

$12.99

Poutine Fries

$13.99

Mac & Cheese

$12.99

Jumbo Pretzel Stix

$12.99

(10) Chicken Wings

$16.99

(20) Chicken Wings

$26.99

Chicken Fingers

$15.99

Banana Peppers

$13.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$14.99

Steak Quesadilla

$16.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Nachos

$13.99

Beef Nachos

$15.99

Chicken Nachos

$17.99

Loaded Potato Skins

$14.99

Pizza Logs

$8.99

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.99

Potato Chips

$4.99

Mac And Cheese Of The Week

$13.99

Crab Cakes

$13.99

Buffalo Shrimp APP

$12.99

Beer Battered Cheese Curds

$10.99

SOUPS + SALADS

French Onion Soup

$7.99

Soup Cup

$4.99

Soup Bowl

$5.99

Beer Cheese Soup

$6.49

House Salad

$7.99

House Caesar Salad

$8.99

Pittsburgh Chicken Salad

$15.99

Pittsburgh Steak Salad

$17.99

Caesar Salad

$12.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.99

Cobb Salad

$15.99

Greek Souvlaki Salad

$12.99

Chicken Souvlaki Salad

$15.99

Salmon Poke Bowl

$17.99

Southwest Salad

$12.99

Mandarin Chicken & Walnut Salad

$15.99

Steak Caesar Salad

$17.99

BURGERS

Classic Burger

$13.99

Boom-Boom Burger

$14.99

Irish Burger

$15.99

Bacon Bleu Burger

$15.99

Salmon Burger

$16.99

Outlaw Burger

$15.99

DRI Rub Burger

$15.99

Portabella Mushroom Burger

$15.99

SANDWICHES + WRAPS

Open Steak Sandwich

$16.99

Reuben Sandwich

$14.99

Rachel Reuben

$14.99

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$13.99

Chicken & Pepper Cutlet Sandwich

$16.99

Beef on Weck

$13.99

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$13.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.99

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Prime Rib Sandwich

$16.99

Black & Blue Wrap

$16.99

Cubano Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Pot Roast Sandwich

$16.99

The Club Sandwich

$14.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Po Boy Sandwich

$13.99

FRIDAY SEAFOOD

Friday Fish Fry

$17.99

Seafood Platter

$26.99

Fish Italiano

$18.99

Fish Sandwich

$14.99

Linguine with Red Clam Sauce

$18.99

Lemon Glazed Salmon

$21.99

SIDES

Side Blue Cheese

$0.99

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.99

Side Gravy

$0.59

Extra Side Dressing

$0.59

Thursday Special

Beef on Weck

$12.99

Taco Salad

$12.99

RETAIL ITEMS

DRI T-Shirt

$20.00

DRI Baseball Cap

$20.00

DRI Beer Koozie

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
