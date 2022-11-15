Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dawg City

275 West Wisconsin Avenue Suite 100

Milwaukee, WI 53203

HOTDOGS

PHILLY HOTDOG

$10.95

Shaved steak, grilled peppers, onions, white American cheese, mayo

SLAW HOTDOG

$8.95

Creamy coleslaw, honey, bacon, Dawg City spicy sauce

PEPPER HOTDOG

$8.95

Cheddar cheese sauce, white onions, sport peppers, Dawg City mild sauce

CHILI HOTDOG

$8.95

Chili, shredded cheddar cheese, white onions

CHICAGO HOTDOG

$8.95

BLT HOTDOG

$8.95

BOSS HOGG HOTDOG

$10.95

SANTA FE HOTDOG

$8.95

HICKORY HOTDOG

$8.95

CORN DOG HOTDOG

$7.49

VEGGIE DOG

$9.99

CLASSIC HOTDOG

$7.95

KETCHUP, MUSTARD, ONIONS, RELISH

SAUSAGE/BRAT

CENTER STREET POLISH

$8.95

BRAT

$8.95

SPECIALTY

BBQ NACHO

$11.95

LOADED FRIES

$8.75

PHILLY FRIES

$12.95

Chicken Fries

$12.95

Seasoned fries, cheese sauce, chicken tenders, dawg City spicy sauce, ranch, bacon, scallions

SIDES

REGULAR FRIES

$2.75

ONION RINGS

$3.95

CHEESE CURDS

$5.95

Bowl Chili

$3.95

DRINKS

BOTTLED SODA

$3.50

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50

DESSERT

FUNNEL CAKE FRIES

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Inspired by flavors of East Coast and Southern cities, Dawg City combines 100% all beef hotdogs in its natural casing with fresh local ingredients to create unique flavor combinations.

