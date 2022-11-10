Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dawgs for a Cause llc 318 Isleta SW

318 Isleta SW

Albuquerque, NM 87110

Breakfast

Breakfast Dawg

$7.75

Breakfast Sando

$8.00

Fruit/Yogurt Cup

$3.50

Candy

Candy Necklace

$1.00Out of stock

Chips Ahoy

$0.50

Kit Kat

$1.75

Luv Pop

$0.75

M&M's - Peanut

$1.75

M&M's - Plain

$1.75

Reese's

$1.75

Snickers

$1.75

Dessert

Bomb Pop

$1.75
Cheesecake Tacos

Cheesecake Tacos

$6.00Out of stock

2 tacos w/your choice of chocolate, carmel, strawberry, pineapple sauce

Cookie Dipped Bar

$2.00

Cookies

$1.00Out of stock

Drumstick

$2.00

Frozen Dessert Bars

$2.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Sando

$2.00

Paleta Bar

$1.75

Rice Krispies

$0.75Out of stock

Hot Dawg

Beer Brats - ONIONS & PEPPERS

$1.00

Other Meals

Frito Pie

Frito Pie

$6.75

Your choice of Texas-style chili or Vegan Chili, cheese and onion on a bed of corn chips.

Loaded Tater Tots

$6.75

your choice of texas-style or vegan chili, cheddar cheese (or vegan parmesan cheese) & oinion

Summer Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Tosadas

Veggie Chile

$8.00Out of stock

sweet potato, black & pinto beans, fire roasted tomatoes, green chile w/tortilla strips & cilantro

Sandos

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

pulled pork, coleslaw, & BBQ Sauce on a toasted Kaiser roll

Garden Burger (Vegan)

$8.00Out of stock

Sides

Chips & Salsa

$4.00Out of stock

house-fried chips & roasted tomato salsa

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.75

served with ketchup cup for dipping

Tots -ADD cheese

$5.00

Tacos

PP Tacos

PP Tacos

Out of stock

4 street tacos with pulled pork, red cabbage, radish, cilantro & tomatillo crema

RR7

Chili Cheese Dawg

$7.50

NM Dawg

$6.50

Jalapeno Popper Dawg

$7.50

Pulled Pork Sando

$9.00

Beef Quesadilla

$7.50

Garden Burger

$9.00

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.50

Hot Dawg

$4.95

Tater Tots

$4.75

Loaded Tater Tots

$6.50

Frito Pie

$6.50

Chips

$1.00

Donation by CC

$1.00

$1.00

$5.00

$5.00

$10.00

$10.00

$20.00

$20.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Food Truck

Location

318 Isleta SW, Albuquerque, NM 87110

Directions

