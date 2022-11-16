Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

ROAST @ Dawson Taylor Coffee Roasters

review star

No reviews yet

1035 S Lusk St

Boise, ID 83706

Order Again

Popular Items

Backcountry Blend
Iced Americano
Swiss Water Decaf Organic French

Hot Beverages

Batch Brew

Batch Brew

$2.75

Single origin daily brew.

V60 Pour Over

V60 Pour Over

$4.50

10 oz handcrafted pour over

Latte

Latte

$4.25

Local Reed's Dairy milk and espresso. (8 oz 2 shots) (12 oz 2 shots) (16 oz 3 shots) (20 oz 4 shots)

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00
Cortado

Cortado

$3.50
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.50
Doppio | Espresso

Doppio | Espresso

$3.25
Americano

Americano

$3.25
Mocha

Mocha

$4.75
Hot Eric Turmeric Milk

Hot Eric Turmeric Milk

$5.00
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.50
Steamer

Steamer

$3.25

London Fog

$4.00
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.75
Tea Pigs Tea

Tea Pigs Tea

$3.50
96 oz Batch Brew Coffee | Joe To Go | 12 cups

96 oz Batch Brew Coffee | Joe To Go | 12 cups

$22.00

Freshly brewed batch brew coffee in a 96 oz container. Perfect for meetings, gatherings and meals with a group. Requires a minimum of 1 hour lead time. Please call with any questions.

Add Shots

$0.75

Add Milk

$0.75

Add Syrup

$0.75

Matcha

$5.00

P Spice Latte

$4.75+

Chaider

$4.50+

Iced Beverages

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.75
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.50
Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.75
Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$5.00
Iced Chai

Iced Chai

$4.75
Draft Kombucha

Draft Kombucha

$4.50
Cold Milk

Cold Milk

$1.75
Iced Turmeric Milk

Iced Turmeric Milk

$5.25
Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.50

Add Shots

$0.75

Add Milk

$0.75

Add Syrup

$0.75
96 oz Joe to Go Cold Brew

96 oz Joe to Go Cold Brew

$21.00

Our cold brew features a locally handcrafted blend of African and Central American coffees. We roast each coffee to showcase its innate flavor potential before blending them together to create our Compass Cold Brew. Created through innovation and collaboration, the final product is smooth and complex. Flavors of fruit and chocolate on the front, finishing with a thick, creamy body. COMPASS COLD BREW - COLD BREW ELEVATED

Iced Matcha

$5.25

Red Bull Spritzer

$4.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Cold Brew Glass w/free CB

$9.95

Shaken, Not Stirred

$5.75+

Iced P Spice Latte

$5.75+

Pre-packaged Beverages

ERTH Switchel Can

$5.00

DT Cold Brew 12oz Can

$5.00

Daytrip CBD water

$4.50+

Guayaki 16oz. Cans

$3.25

Good to Grow

$3.50

Health-ade Kombucha

$3.99+

Redbull 8oz

$2.50

Perrier Sparkling Water

$2.00

Poppi Soda

$2.50+

Guayaki Sparkling 12oz

$2.79

Guayaki 16oz. Bottles

$2.99+

Jones Soda

$2.50+

Liquid Death

$2.25+

Once cracked open, no thirst is safe from Liquid Death.

Recess Sparkling CBD

$4.99+

Pastries/Snacks

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$3.50

Kouign-Amann

$3.50

Banana Bread

$2.95

Danish

$3.75

Bagel

$3.00

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Butter

$0.10

Bobos Bar

$3.00

The GFB

$3.00

The Chocolate Bar

$3.25+

Bacon Twist

$3.50

Muffin

$2.75

Bear Claw

$3.50

Scones

$3.50

Oatmeal Cup

$3.95

Day Old Pastry Bag

$5.00

Nutella Croissant

$3.25

Thyme and Gruyere

$3.75

Venture Series

Misty Valley Yirgacheffe Gr 1 Natural

Misty Valley Yirgacheffe Gr 1 Natural

$16.00

Apricot, peach, slight chocolate finish, balanced Region: Yirgacheffe, Aricha Growing Altitude: 1925 m This coffee comes from the Aricha station, formerly known as the highly coveted Misty Valley station and sometimes called Idido. The station is located at around 1,925 masl in the Yirgacheffe highlands of southern Ethiopia. Approximately 700 small holder farmers contribute their coffee to this station.

Organic Ethiopia Chelchele

Organic Ethiopia Chelchele

$16.00

Lemon, dried blueberry, cocoa Region: Gedeb Growing Altitude: 1900 – 2200 masl Process: Natural This coffee is sourced from METAD Agricultural Development. METAD is a third generation family owned business with a rich history that began after World War II when the Ethiopian Emperor awarded Muluemebet Emiru, the first African female pilot and family matriarch, with land in the Guji and Sidama zones that has become the Hambela Coffee Estate. METAD is managed by Aman Adinew who returned to Ethiopia after many years working abroad at the executive level for multiple fortune 500 companies because he wanted to make a difference for his family and community. Through Aman’s leadership, METAD has strengthened the local community with employment opportunities including a workforce that is over seventy percent women, educational opportunities including university scholarships and sponsorship for an elementary school with more than 700 students, and healthcare for empl0yees.

Colombia Bubble Gum

$17.00

Raspberry, kiwi, green grape Region: Caldas Altitude: 1850 masl Process: Anaerobic Natural Variety: Caturra This coffee is produced by the Restrepo Family on their farm called El Jardin. They are neighbors to the Farm El Vergel that produces an additional Colombia coffee we will be releasing very soon. El Jardin is run by Juan Felipe who has become a processing specialist and creating lovely anaerobic fermented coffees with unique flavors. About the processing: Processed in a 2 step fermentation protocol, which consists in developing a thermal shock between the first short fermentation and following by extended fermentation at a lower temp. This fermentation is taking place with the absence (or very limited) of oxygen producing distinctive acids and a striking flavor.

Nicaragua Josefina & Mario

$17.00

Raspberry, kiwi, green grape Region: Caldas Altitude: 1850 masl Process: Anaerobic Natural Variety: Caturra This coffee is produced by the Restrepo Family on their farm called El Jardin. They are neighbors to the Farm El Vergel that produces an additional Colombia coffee we will be releasing very soon. El Jardin is run by Juan Felipe who has become a processing specialist and creating lovely anaerobic fermented coffees with unique flavors. About the processing: Processed in a 2 step fermentation protocol, which consists in developing a thermal shock between the first short fermentation and following by extended fermentation at a lower temp. This fermentation is taking place with the absence (or very limited) of oxygen producing distinctive acids and a striking flavor.

Guatemala Familia Villatoro

Guatemala Familia Villatoro

$21.00

Dark chocolate, plum, almond Region: Huehuetenango, Guatemala Growing Altitude: 1700 masl Process: Washed Process The long and winding road that leads to Aurelio Villatoro’s door is surrounded by coffee farms, but the wait is worth it! His home village, Hoja Blanca, is the frontier of Cuilco in western Huehuetenango, (Mexico visible barely a kilometer away.) The vertical land in this high valley is dotted with award winning lots from the family. Aurelio’s indomitable energy is as infectious as his smile. A mechanic by training, he took to the family business of coffee and has excelled through hard work and attention to detail. He is kind and curious, and an excellent host.

Ripple

$16.00

Organic DR Congo Mapendo

$16.00

Single Origin

Sumatra Mandheling

Sumatra Mandheling

$14.00

A full-bodied coffee, Sumatra Mandheling possesses a very rich, somewhat earthy flavor with hints of spice and light acidity.

Guatemala Huehuetenango Mam

Guatemala Huehuetenango Mam

$14.00

Apple, toffee and milk chocolate with a medium, juicy body.

Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Gr. 2 Mamo Kacha

Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Gr. 2 Mamo Kacha

$14.00

Chocolate and citrus with a smooth body and medium acidity.

Costa Rica Los Santos

Costa Rica Los Santos

$14.00

Caramel, chocolate and lemon. Smooth and balanced.

Colombia Aponte's Guardians

Colombia Aponte's Guardians

$14.00

Bright and clean with a medium body and well-rounded smoothness Taste the difference in the top grade of what is likely the most familiar origin to coffee drinkers.

Papau New Guinea

Papau New Guinea

$14.00

A full-bodied coffee, Sumatra Mandheling possesses a very rich, somewhat earthy flavor with hints of spice and light acidity.

Guatemala El Diamante

$21.75

Certified Organic

Organic Dawn Patrol Blend

Organic Dawn Patrol Blend

$15.00

Dawson Taylor loves the outdoors! For the months of June through November Dawn Patrol will now benefit The Southwest Idaho Mountain Biking Association (SWIMBA). For every pound sold we donate $0.50 to SWIMBA, a Mountain bike advocacy, volunteer organization dedicated to building and preserving a world-class, multi-use trail network in Southwest Idaho. A bold and balanced organic blend of Peru and Sumatra. Dark chocolate, almond, and cashew. Best enjoyed in the predawn hours.

Organic Swiss Water Decaf French Roast

Organic Swiss Water Decaf French Roast

$14.50

Our very rich and pungent French Roast in Decaf format. Bold, rich and roasty.

Organic French Roast

Organic French Roast

$14.50

Dawson Taylor's darkest roast, intense aroma and very pungent with a bold and roasted finish. The perfect brew to serve with rich desserts.

Organic European Dark Blend

Organic European Dark Blend

$14.50

A combination of dark-roasted Central American and light-roasted Indonesian coffees possessing a bold, rich and smoky brew.

Organic Dark Sumatra Mandheling

Organic Dark Sumatra Mandheling

$14.50

Full-bodied, rich and smooth with earthy notes.

Organic Peru Cafe Femenino

Organic Peru Cafe Femenino

$14.50

Floral aromas with flavors of almond, cashew, and dark chocolate We are happy to feature this coffee that gives back to the women farms from the CECANOR cooperative in Peru. Women coffee farmers in this area live in rural conditions with little support in the areas of education and health. Click here to read more about the Cafe Femenino Foundation.

Organic Sumatra Mandheling

Organic Sumatra Mandheling

$14.50

Full-bodied, rich and smooth with earthy notes.

Organic Colombia Excelso

Organic Colombia Excelso

$14.50

Bright, sweet and clean with a pleasant syrupy mouthfeel. Asociación de Productores Egológicos de Planadas (ASOPEP) ensures strict attention to detail in cultivation, harvesting and processing for a clean cup that’s complex as well as consistent.

Blends & Roasts

Dark Sumatra Mandheling

Dark Sumatra Mandheling

$14.00

Dark, bold with a smooth and roasted finish. Our signature organic Sumatra Mandheling roasted to a rich Italian profile.

Vienna Roast

Vienna Roast

$14.00

A dark hearty roast for those that enjoy a deep rich body with a sweet carbony aroma.

French Roast

French Roast

$14.00

Dawson Taylor's darkest roast, intense aroma and very pungent. The perfect brew to serve with rich desserts.

European Dark Blend

European Dark Blend

$14.00

A combination of dark-roasted Central American and light-roasted Indonesian coffees possessing a bold, rich and smoky brew.

Espresso Primo Blend

Espresso Primo Blend

$14.00

Our signature Northern Italian espresso. A very smooth, rich blend, producing dark golden crema. Outstanding for both espresso and drip coffee.

Dawson's House Blend

Dawson's House Blend

$14.00

Our special blend of Central American and Indonesian coffees, producing a rich aromatic cup. Extremely balanced, smooth and easy to drink - everything a house coffee should be and nothing more.

Breakfast Blend

Breakfast Blend

$14.00

A blend of medium roasted Central American and light roasted Indonesian coffees, yielding a full-bodied and mellow cup.

Backcountry Blend

Backcountry Blend

$14.00

A lively, full-bodied coffee, with a smooth, bold finish Wine-like brightness from a beautiful Indonesian coffee is complimented well with a robust, dark-roasted South American coffee.

12 oz. Holiday Blend

12 oz. Holiday Blend

$14.00

A cozy blend perfect for enjoying with friends and family. Balanced and silky smooth. Pairs well with both breakfast and dessert.

Home

$14.00

Dawson Taylor has been crafting specialty coffee for 25 years! That's before DVD's, Google, and text messaging. We made it through Y2K and JNCO jeans. Gas was $1.09 a gallon and everyone was listening to Nirvana and Pearl Jam. Wild times! To celebrate the milestone, we've combined a Central American and African coffee to create a lovely medium blend with milk chocolate, citrus and a medium, juicy body. Since that first roast dropped in '95, we've stayed true to our mission of creating exceptional coffees while forming a connection with the community. We're so stoked that after 25 years we still get to wake up each day and create these handcrafted coffees that bring us together. Thank you for supporting and allowing us to share our love for coffee with you.

Ripple

$16.00

Dream Ride

$14.50

Swiss Water Decaf

Swiss Water Decaf Organic French

Swiss Water Decaf Organic French

$14.50

Our very rich and pungent French Roast in Decaf format. Bold, rich and roasty.

Swiss Water Decaf Colombia

Swiss Water Decaf Colombia

$14.50

Clean and bright with a medium-bodied with a well-rounded smoothness The finest Swiss Water Decaf coffee Colombia has to offer.

Swiss Water Decaf Espresso Primo

Swiss Water Decaf Espresso Primo

$14.50

A very smooth, rich blend, producing a dark golden crema. Outstanding for both espresso and drip coffee.

Swiss Water Decaf Brazil

Swiss Water Decaf Brazil

$14.50

Almond, brownie batter, balanced and smooth

Swiss Water Decaf India Ratnagiri Estate

$14.50

Balance Blend Half-Caff

$14.50

Organic Select Water Decaf Mexico Altura

$14.50

Organic Select Water Decaf French

$14.50

DT Swag

Dawson Taylor Women's Idaho T-shirt

Dawson Taylor Women's Idaho T-shirt

$24.95
Dawson Taylor Tote

Dawson Taylor Tote

$10.95
Dawson Taylor Dad Hat

Dawson Taylor Dad Hat

$24.95+
DT Idaho Sticker

DT Idaho Sticker

$0.75
DT Ceramic Mug

DT Ceramic Mug

$11.95
DT MIIR Camp Mug

DT MIIR Camp Mug

$24.95
Burlap Coffee Bag

Burlap Coffee Bag

$1.00
Dawson Taylor Shot Glass

Dawson Taylor Shot Glass

$7.95
Dawson Taylor Patch Beanie

Dawson Taylor Patch Beanie

$21.95

Warm up your cute little head with a cuffed Dawson Taylor beanie with a custom leather patch. Soft, stretchy and cozy. Comes in Heather Grey, Heather Charcoal and Navy.

Idaho Sweatshirt

Idaho Sweatshirt

$48.00

This Dawson Taylor Idaho sweatshirt is the perfect fall/winter layering piece. Warm, soft with a heathered fabric. Comes in green and turquoise.

DT 16oz. Cold Brew Glass

$9.95
DT Pocket Tee

DT Pocket Tee

$23.95+

EXPLORE this T-shirt. SHARE this T-shirt. ENJOY this T-shirt.

DT Mountain Crew Neck

DT Mountain Crew Neck

$33.95

Dawson Taylor Trucker Hat

$21.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
In the Lusk District, magic is happening. Feel free to order bulk coffee for home while you watch our roasters handcrafting your next cup on our San Franciscan roasters. We craft espresso drinks, pour-overs, filter brews and more. Did we mention we love to show people around our funky little roastery? We want you to know our process so that you can appreciate what goes into your daily brew. So come on in, order a cup and see what we do!

1035 S Lusk St, Boise, ID 83706

