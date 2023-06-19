Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Dawson Taylor Downtown 8th Street

review star

No reviews yet

219 N 8th Street

Boise, ID 83702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.50
Draft Kombucha

Draft Kombucha

$4.50

Iced Matcha

$5.25

BEVERAGES

Hot Beverages

Americano

Americano

$3.25
Batch Brew

Batch Brew

$2.75

Single origin daily brew.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.50
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00
Cortado

Cortado

$3.50
Doppio | Espresso

Doppio | Espresso

$3.25
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.75
Hot Eric Turmeric Milk

Hot Eric Turmeric Milk

$5.00
Latte

Latte

$4.25

Local Reed's Dairy milk and espresso. (8 oz 2 shots) (12 oz 2 shots) (16 oz 3 shots) (20 oz 4 shots)

London Fog

$4.00
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.50

Matcha

$5.00
Mocha

Mocha

$4.75
Steamer

Steamer

$3.25
V60 Pour Over

V60 Pour Over

$4.50

10 oz handcrafted pour over

Add Shots/Flavor/Alternative Milk

$0.75

Add Hot Eric Sauce

$1.00

Hempchata Latte

$5.50

Car Camping Latte

$5.25

Iced Beverages

Cold Milk

Cold Milk

$2.25

Cold Brew

$5.50+
Draft Kombucha

Draft Kombucha

$4.50
Frappes

Frappes

$5.25
Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.25
Iced Chai

Iced Chai

$4.75
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.50

Iced Matcha

$5.25
Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$5.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.50
Iced Tea Refill

Iced Tea Refill

$1.00
Iced Turmeric Milk

Iced Turmeric Milk

$5.25
Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.25

Red Bull Spritzer

$4.50

Sparkling Matcha

$5.25+

Add Shots

$0.75

Sunset Hibiscus Limemade

$4.50+

Iced Hempchata Latte

$6.50

Iced Car Camping Latte

$6.25

Class Five Cold Brew

$6.50+

Pre-packaged Beverages

Brew Dr. Can

Brew Dr. Can

$3.25

Brew Dr. Bottled Kombucha

$4.00

Cold Brew Can

$5.25

Good2Grow Juice

$3.50

Jones Root Beer

$2.50
La Croix

La Croix

$1.00

Lemon Perfect

$3.25

Poppi Soda

$2.50
Red Bull

Red Bull

$2.50

Yerba Mate 16oz

$3.25

Yerba Mate Sparkling 12oz

$3.00
Zen Water

Zen Water

$2.85

Zentopia

$4.00

Path Sparkling Water Bottles

$4.00

Spindrift

$2.95

FOOD

Local Pastries

Almond Croissant

$3.00
Assorted Chocolate

Assorted Chocolate

$3.25

Bacon Twist

$3.50
Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$2.95

Bear Claw

$3.50

Danish

$3.95

Kouign Amann

$3.95

Muffin

$3.00
Stil Ice Cream

Stil Ice Cream

$4.25

Pre-packaged

Biscotti

$2.50

Salted Caramel Rice Crispy Treat

$3.50

Bobo's

$2.99

The GFB

$3.00

Colombia El Vergel Chocolate Bar

$4.50

Clif Bar

$2.99

Breakfast

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$4.00

Bagels

$2.50

Eats

Grapes and Cheese

$5.50

Fruit Piece

$1.00

BULK COFFEE

Venture Series

Organic Ethiopia Chelchele

Organic Ethiopia Chelchele

$17.00

Lemon, dried blueberry, cocoa Region: Gedeb Growing Altitude: 1900 – 2200 masl Process: Natural This coffee is sourced from METAD Agricultural Development. METAD is a third generation family owned business with a rich history that began after World War II when the Ethiopian Emperor awarded Muluemebet Emiru, the first African female pilot and family matriarch, with land in the Guji and Sidama zones that has become the Hambela Coffee Estate. METAD is managed by Aman Adinew who returned to Ethiopia after many years working abroad at the executive level for multiple fortune 500 companies because he wanted to make a difference for his family and community. Through Aman’s leadership, METAD has strengthened the local community with employment opportunities including a workforce that is over seventy percent women, educational opportunities including university scholarships and sponsorship for an elementary school with more than 700 students, and healthcare for employee

Mexico Tecolotl

$15.00

DR Congo

$16.00

Colombia Guava Banana

$18.00

Costa Rica Providencia

Nicaragua Finca Las Mercedes

$18.00

Brokedown Palace

Golden Drops

$19.00

Nicaragua Nicolas and Angela

$18.00

Peru El Chilcon

$17.00

Single Origin

Guatemala Huehuetenango Mam

Guatemala Huehuetenango Mam

$14.00

Apple, toffee and milk chocolate with a medium, juicy body.

Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Gr. 2 Mamo Kacha

Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Gr. 2 Mamo Kacha

$14.00

Chocolate and citrus with a smooth body and medium acidity.

Costa Rica Candelaria

Costa Rica Candelaria

$14.00

Caramel, chocolate and lemon. Smooth and balanced.

Papa New Guinea Kuta

$14.00

Certified Organic

Organic Dark Sumatra Mandheling

Organic Dark Sumatra Mandheling

$14.50

Full-bodied, rich and smooth with earthy notes.

Organic Peru Cafe Femenino

Organic Peru Cafe Femenino

$14.50

Floral aromas with flavors of almond, cashew, and dark chocolate We are happy to feature this coffee that gives back to the women farms from the CECANOR cooperative in Peru. Women coffee farmers in this area live in rural conditions with little support in the areas of education and health. Click here to read more about the Cafe Femenino Foundation.

Organic Dawn Patrol Blend

Organic Dawn Patrol Blend

$13.00+

Dawson Taylor loves the outdoors! For the months of June through November Dawn Patrol will now benefit The Southwest Idaho Mountain Biking Association (SWIMBA). For every pound sold we donate $0.50 to SWIMBA, a Mountain bike advocacy, volunteer organization dedicated to building and preserving a world-class, multi-use trail network in Southwest Idaho. A bold and balanced organic blend of Peru and Sumatra. Dark chocolate, almond, and cashew. Best enjoyed in the predawn hours.

Organic Colombia

$14.50

Blends & Roasts

European Dark Blend

European Dark Blend

$14.00

A combination of dark-roasted Central American and light-roasted Indonesian coffees possessing a bold, rich and smoky brew.

Espresso Primo Blend

Espresso Primo Blend

$14.00

Our signature Northern Italian espresso. A very smooth, rich blend, producing dark golden crema. Outstanding for both espresso and drip coffee.

Breakfast Blend

Breakfast Blend

$14.00

A blend of medium roasted Central American and light roasted Indonesian coffees, yielding a full-bodied and mellow cup.

Backcountry Blend

Backcountry Blend

$14.00

A lively, full-bodied coffee, with a smooth, bold finish Wine-like brightness from a beautiful Indonesian coffee is complimented well with a robust, dark-roasted South American coffee.

Home

Home

$14.00

Dawson Taylor has been crafting specialty coffee for 25 years! That's before DVD's, Google, and text messaging. We made it through Y2K and JNCO jeans. Gas was $1.09 a gallon and everyone was listening to Nirvana and Pearl Jam. Wild times! To celebrate the milestone, we've combined a Central American and African coffee to create a lovely medium blend with milk chocolate, citrus and a medium, juicy body. Since that first roast dropped in '95, we've stayed true to our mission of creating exceptional coffees while forming a connection with the community. We're so stoked that after 25 years we still get to wake up each day and create these handcrafted coffees that bring us together. Thank you for supporting and allowing us to share our love for coffee with you.

12 oz Retail Dream Ride Blend

12 oz Retail Dream Ride Blend

$13.00+

We're all about bikes at Dawson Taylor! As a Silver Level Bicycle Friendly business, it's made perfect sense to help support our neighbors at BBP in all things bicycle. For every pound sold we donate $0.50 to Boise Bicycle Project. A beautiful blend featuring coffee from Indonesia and South America. This blend is complete with lively wine-like acidity, finishing extremely smooth with a medium body.

Swiss Water Decaf

Swiss Water Decaf Organic French

Swiss Water Decaf Organic French

$14.50

Our very rich and pungent French Roast in Decaf format. Bold, rich and roasty.

Swiss Water Decaf Espresso Primo

Swiss Water Decaf Espresso Primo

$14.50

A very smooth, rich blend, producing a dark golden crema. Outstanding for both espresso and drip coffee.

Swiss Water Decaf Brazil

Swiss Water Decaf Brazil

$14.50

Almond, brownie batter, balanced and smooth

Swiss Water Decaf Mexico

$14.50

MERCH

DT Swag

Dawson Taylor Dad Hat

Dawson Taylor Dad Hat

$24.95+
Dawson Taylor Trucker Hat

Dawson Taylor Trucker Hat

$21.95

Waffle Knit Beanie

$21.95
Dawson Taylor Men's Idaho T-shirt

Dawson Taylor Men's Idaho T-shirt

$24.95
Dawson Taylor Women's Idaho T-shirt

Dawson Taylor Women's Idaho T-shirt

$24.95
DT Pocket Tee

DT Pocket Tee

$23.95+

EXPLORE this T-shirt. SHARE this T-shirt. ENJOY this T-shirt.

Idaho Sweatshirt

Idaho Sweatshirt

$48.00

This Dawson Taylor Idaho sweatshirt is the perfect fall/winter layering piece. Warm, soft with a heathered fabric. Comes in green and turquoise.

DT Mountain Crew Neck

$33.95
Dawson Taylor Tote

Dawson Taylor Tote

$14.50

DT Diner Mug

$11.95
MIIR Travel Mug

MIIR Travel Mug

$24.95

Cold Brew Glasses

$9.95
Dawson Taylor Shot Glass

Dawson Taylor Shot Glass

$7.95

Hot Eric

$25.00

DT Instant Coffee 6 Pack

$16.00

Sticker

$1.50

Mtn. Athletic Tee

$18.00

Campfire Mug

$10.95

Idaho Waters Book

Book

$48.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We've had this funky little shop on the best street in Boise since 2001. We are so fortunate to have a community of regulars and some of the best baristas in the biz. Yeah, we're a little biased but come visit us and hopefully you'll leave a little biased too.

Website

Location

219 N 8th Street, Boise, ID 83702

Directions

Gallery
Dawson Taylor - Downtown image
Dawson Taylor - Downtown image
Dawson Taylor - Downtown image
Dawson Taylor - Downtown image

Similar restaurants in your area

ROAST @ Dawson Taylor Coffee Roasters
orange starNo Reviews
1035 S Lusk St Boise, ID 83706
View restaurantnext
Western Collective - 111 West 33rd Street
orange star4.0 • 78
111 West 33rd Street Garden City, ID 83714
View restaurantnext
Deja Brew Laugh a Latte
orange star4.6 • 890
112 E Idaho Meridian, ID 83642
View restaurantnext
Caffeina Coffee Roasting Company - 4774 W State St
orange starNo Reviews
4774 W State St Boise, ID 83703
View restaurantnext
Caffeina Roasting Overland - 6575 W Overland Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
6575 W Overland Rd. Boise, ID 83709
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - North Pointe
orange star4.5 • 51
7546 W State St Boise, ID 83714
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boise

Even Stevens Sandwiches - Boise
orange star4.8 • 4,228
815 W Bannock St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Dharma Sushi & Thai
orange star4.4 • 2,076
122 North 5th Street Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
The Matador - Boise
orange star4.4 • 1,577
215 N 8th St. Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Boise Entertainment - Boise Entertainment
orange star4.6 • 1,386
1666 S Entertainment Ave Boise, ID 83709
View restaurantnext
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - Boise
orange star4.7 • 1,381
610 W Grove St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Juniper - 211 N. 8th street
orange star4.2 • 1,265
211 8th street Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boise
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)
Eagle
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Nampa
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Caldwell
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Ketchum
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Hailey
review star
No reviews yet
Twin Falls
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Burley
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston