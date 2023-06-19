Dawson Taylor Downtown 8th Street

Home

$14.00

Dawson Taylor has been crafting specialty coffee for 25 years! That's before DVD's, Google, and text messaging. We made it through Y2K and JNCO jeans. Gas was $1.09 a gallon and everyone was listening to Nirvana and Pearl Jam. Wild times! To celebrate the milestone, we've combined a Central American and African coffee to create a lovely medium blend with milk chocolate, citrus and a medium, juicy body. Since that first roast dropped in '95, we've stayed true to our mission of creating exceptional coffees while forming a connection with the community. We're so stoked that after 25 years we still get to wake up each day and create these handcrafted coffees that bring us together. Thank you for supporting and allowing us to share our love for coffee with you.