Restaurant header imageView gallery

DAWU CAFE 310 pleasant street,

review star

No reviews yet

310 Pleasant Street

Leicester, MA 01524

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Plate
Fried Fish Sandwich
Meatloaf Plate

DINNER PLATES

all dinner plates come with 2 sides and cornbread
Baked Chicken Plate

Baked Chicken Plate

$17.99

slowed baked chicken smothered in a gravy

Fried Chicken Plate

Fried Chicken Plate

$18.99

3 piece crispy fried chicken

Fried Catfish Plate

Fried Catfish Plate

$16.99

Made to order

Fried Whiting's Plate

Fried Whiting's Plate

$15.99
Meatloaf Plate

Meatloaf Plate

$15.99

baked homemade meatloaf

Fried Pork Chop Plate

Fried Pork Chop Plate

$16.99

slowed baked oxtail smothered with my homemade gravy

Smothered Pork Chop Plate

Smothered Pork Chop Plate

$17.99

SIDES

Bake Mac & Cheese

Bake Mac & Cheese

$4.00

My very own Bake Mac & Cheese is made with 7 Cheeses

Baked bean

$4.00

Black Eye Peas

$4.00
Candied Yams

Candied Yams

$4.00

Slowed cooked with Brown Sugar, Cinnamon and Nutmeg, allspice and vanilla extract

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$4.00

Made with Smoked Turkey , Onions and peppers

Sweet Corn

Sweet Corn

$4.00
Cornbread

Cornbread

$3.00
Fried Cabbage

Fried Cabbage

$4.00

Made with Smoked Turkey , Onions and peppers

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00
Green Beans

Green Beans

$4.00

Made with Smoked Turkey , Onions and peppers and potatoes

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.00

Made with Onion, Peppers, Relish, Mustard, Celery Salt, and Eggs

Rice

Rice

$3.00
No Sides

No Sides

Corn on the Cob

$4.00

Fried Corn on the Cob (3)

$4.00

Fried Devil Eggs (3)

$4.00

Fried Okra

$4.00

Hush Puppies

$4.00

DESSERTS

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$5.00

homemade

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$5.00

this carrot cake is made with walnuts

Sweet Potato Pie

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.00

homemade sweet pot pie

Peach cobbler

$5.00

DRINKS

Apple Juice

$1.50

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$1.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Orange Juice

$1.50

Pepsi

$3.00

Spring Water

$2.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

SANDWICHES

Bque Rib Sandwich (Saturday Only)

$8.99

Made with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles and homemade sauce comes with a drink

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

made with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions and homemade sauce, comes with a drink of

Fried Fish Sandwich

$8.99

made with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and handmade sauce comes with a soda

Fried Pork Chop Sandwich

$8.99

comes with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, cheese and handmade sauce comes with a soda

Meatloaf Sandwich

$8.99

Weekend Special

Bque rib

$25.00

Easter Special

Bake Ham

Smothered Turkey Wings W/Dressing

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dawu's features signature soul food dishes that not only bring flavor to your mouth, but comfort to your stomach and love to your heart. Our soul food includes: Our Famous Fried Chicken, Mac & Cheese, Collard Greens, Cabbage, & Fried Catfish. Just to name a few!

Website

Location

310 Pleasant Street, Leicester, MA 01524

Directions

Gallery
DAWU CAFE image
DAWU CAFE image
DAWU CAFE image

Similar restaurants in your area

Barbers Crossing Roadhouse Rest. - 861 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
861 Main Street Leicester, MA 01524
View restaurantnext
Black Sheep Bah-Bah-Q & Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
401 Main Street Spencer, MA 01562
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 1135 - Auburn
orange star4.0 • 31
459 Southbridge Street Auburn, MA 01501
View restaurantnext
Connect Restaurant - 13 Mechanic Street
orange starNo Reviews
13 Mechanic Street Spencer, MA 01562
View restaurantnext
Mint Restaurant and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
79 Maywood St Worcester, MA 01603
View restaurantnext
NU Kitchen - Worcester
orange star4.6 • 2,412
335 Chandler Street Worcester, MA 01602
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Leicester
Worcester
review star
Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)
Holden
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
West Boylston
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Sturbridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Northborough
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Westborough
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Whitinsville
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Leominster
review star
Avg 3.7 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston