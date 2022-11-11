Restaurant header imageView gallery

Day Block Brewing Company

1,052 Reviews

$$

1105 Washington Ave S

Minneapolis, MN 55415

LG Build Your Own Pizza
Chicken Wings
SM Tuscan

Pizza

SM Build Your Own Pizza

SM Build Your Own Pizza

$9.00

Choose from up to 6 toppings ($2-3 per topping): pepperoni, sausage, ham, chicken, bacon, caramelized onion, spinach, mushroom, green pepper, garlic, black olives, green olives, jalapeño, red onion, roasted red pepper, artichoke hearts, pineapple, goat cheese, parmesan, cheddar, feta

SM Banh Mizza

SM Banh Mizza

$14.00

gochujang mayo, Vietnamese pork, scallion, pickled slaw, cilantro & maple-soy glaze

SM Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Carolina reaper sauce, chicken, cheddar, mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles, fresh celery

SM Carolina BBQ

$14.00

Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ, roasted chicken, white onion, mozzarella, cheddar, ranch drizzle

SM Crab Rangoon

SM Crab Rangoon

$14.00

cream cheese, crab meat, scallion, fried wontons, gochujang sweet chili sauce

SM Elote

SM Elote

$14.00

Mexican Street Corn Pizza! fire roasted spiced corn, cumin-chili aioli, jalapeno, onion, queso fresco, cilantro, scallion, lime crema

SM Greek Goddess

SM Greek Goddess

$14.00

marinara, feta, spinach, garlic, green olives, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, balsamic reduction

SM Italian Queen

SM Italian Queen

$14.00

marinara, garlic sea salt, fresh basil, heirloom tomatoes, fresh burrata cheese & balsamic reduction

SM Nacho Donkey

$14.00

cheddar, fresh jalapeño, onions, black beans, avocado, donkey chips, cilantro, sour cream drizzle

SM Pollo Diablo

SM Pollo Diablo

$14.00

salsa verde spiced w/ habanero & garlic, chicken, red onions, fresh jalapeño, pepper jack, ghost pepper spice, Sriracha mayo

SM Taco Truck

SM Taco Truck

$14.00

carnitas, cilantro, fresh jalapeño, onion, cotija cheese, salsa verde, lime

SM Tuscan

SM Tuscan

$14.00

cream sauce, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil, honey

SM Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

tomato aioli, bacon, ground beef, aged cheddar, lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, house-made pickles

SM Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

SM Sausage Pizza

$11.00

SM Best Of The Wurst

$14.00

marinara, Italian sausage, sauerkraut, beer mustard, mozzarella, parmesan

LG Build Your Own Pizza

LG Build Your Own Pizza

$14.00

Choose from up to 6 toppings ($2-3 per topping): pepperoni, sausage, ham, chicken, bacon, caramelized onion, spinach, mushroom, green pepper, garlic, black olives, green olives, jalapeño, red onion, roasted red pepper, artichoke hearts, pineapple, goat cheese, parmesan, cheddar, feta

LG Bacon Cheeseburger

$23.00

tomato aioli, bacon, ground beef, aged cheddar, lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, house-made pickles

LG Banh Mizza

LG Banh Mizza

$23.00

gochujang mayo, Vietnamese pork, scallion, pickled slaw, cilantro & maple-soy glaze

Lg Best Of The Wurst

$23.00

marinara, Italian sausage, sauerkraut, beer mustard, mozzarella, parmesan

LG Buffalo Chicken

$23.00

Carolina reaper sauce, chicken, cheddar, mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles, fresh celery

LG Carolina BBQ

$23.00

Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ, roasted chicken, white onion, mozzarella, cheddar, ranch drizzle

LG Crab Rangoon

LG Crab Rangoon

$23.00

cream cheese, crab meat, scallion, fried wontons, gochujang sweet chili sauce

LG Elote

LG Elote

$23.00

fire roasted spiced corn, cumin-chili aioli, jalapeno, onion, queso fresco, cilantro, scallion, lime crema

LG Greek Goddess

LG Greek Goddess

$23.00

marinara, feta, spinach, garlic, green olives, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, balsamic reduction

LG Italian Queen

LG Italian Queen

$23.00

marinara, garlic sea salt, fresh basil, heirloom tomatoes, fresh burrata cheese & balsamic reduction

LG Nacho Donkey

$23.00

cheddar, fresh jalapeño, onions, black beans, avocado, donkey chips, cilantro, sour cream drizzle

LG Pollo Diablo

LG Pollo Diablo

$23.00

salsa verde spiced w/ habanero & garlic, chicken, red onions, fresh jalapeño, pepper jack, ghost pepper spice, Sriracha mayo

LG Taco Truck

LG Taco Truck

$23.00

carnitas, cilantro, fresh jalapeño, onion, cotija cheese, salsa verde, lime

LG Tuscan

LG Tuscan

$23.00

cream sauce, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil, honey

LG Sausage Pizza

$17.00

LG Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

Sandwiches

Chimi Chicken Sandwich

Chimi Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

grilled chicken, avocado, pickled red onion, chimichurri sauce, provolone, spinach, brioche bun

Whiskey Chicken

$14.00

grilled chicken thigh, provolone, house-made BBQ whiskey sauce, onion, brioche

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

braised pork, Carolina bbq sauce, coleslaw, brioche bun

Day Block Burger

Day Block Burger

$8.00

char-grilled angus beef, American cheese, red onion, lettuce, house pickles, tomato aioli, brioche bun

Rodeo Burger

$14.00

char-grilled angus beef, deep fried onion rings, American cheese, house made BBQ sauce, brioche bun

Beyond Burger

$16.00

veggie & soy based patty, American cheese, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato aioli, brioche bun

Krabby Patty

$16.00

char-grilled angus beef, crab meat, cream cheese, fried wontons, lettuce, gochujang sweet chili sauce

Banh Mi Burger

$16.00

char-grilled angus beef, gochujang mayo, pickled banh slaw, cilantro & maple-soy glaze, lettuce, American cheese

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$8.00

burrata cheese, roasted heirloom tomato, basil, balsamic reduction

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$9.00

house-made dough, 5-cheese blend, garlic seasoned parmesan, marinara sauce

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$10.00

dry rubbed and served with carrot, celery, ranch, Carolina reaper sauce | seasoned with choice of - smokey chili & cumin, BBQ, or cajun

Devil's On Horseback

Devil's On Horseback

$9.00

bacon-wrapped dates stuffed with goat cheese, French toast Sriracha syrup

Fried Mac & Cheese Bites

Fried Mac & Cheese Bites

$12.00

smoked gouda mac and cheese, parmesan, served w/ marinara

Garlic Knots

$6.00

house-made dough, garlic herb butter, marinara sauce

Pub Pretzels (1)

Pub Pretzels (1)

$7.00

cheddar cheese & stone-ground mustard sauces.

Pub Pretzels (2)

Pub Pretzels (2)

$12.00

cheddar cheese & stone-ground mustard sauces.

French Fries

French Fries

$6.00
Sweet potato Fries

Sweet potato Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

fresh spinach & artichokes, 5 cheese blend, served w/ carrots, celery, & garlic infused toasted ciabatta

FUNKiN GoNuts

$7.00

mixed nuts with sweet and savory spices

Salads

SM Mixed Green Salad

SM Mixed Green Salad

$6.00

mixed greens, apple, walnut, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette | Gluten Free

LG Mixed Green Salad

LG Mixed Green Salad

$11.00

mixed greens, apple, walnut, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette | Gluten Free

SM Caesar Salad

SM Caesar Salad

$5.00

romaine, anchovy-egg yolk dressing, parmesan, croutons

LG Caesar Salad

LG Caesar Salad

$9.00

romaine, anchovy-egg yolk dressing, parmesan, croutons

SM Straw-Rhubarb Salad

$9.00

mixed greens, rhubarb, strawberry, goat cheese, walnuts, raspberry vinaigrette | Gluten Free

LG Straw-Rhubarb Salad

$13.00

mixed greens, rhubarb, strawberry, goat cheese, walnuts, raspberry vinaigrette | Gluten Free

SM Burrata Salad

$10.00

arugula greens, burrata cheese, pickled onion, heirloom tomato, citrus vinaigrette, balsamic

Dessert

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$9.00

served w/ seasonal toppings

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.00

topped with cocoa powder

Chocolate Brownie

$7.00

served w/ chocolate drizzle & powdered sugar

Calzone

Vegetari

$15.00

Growlers

Citra Favorite - Growler

Citra Favorite - Growler

$15.00

This American-style pale ale is "hop bursted" with loads of Cascade and Citra hops for a bright tropical hop character. An additional dry hop with Citra brings out the hoppy character without the bitterness of an IPA.

Leonard Day IPA - Growler

Leonard Day IPA - Growler

$15.00

This beer showcases what the Upper Midwest has to offer the IPA drinker. We hopped this ale at every stage, focusing on a big citrus flavor and aroma. Solid, drinkable IPA.

Stadium Blonde - Growler

Stadium Blonde - Growler

$15.00

Our very approachable blonde ale. Crisp, slightly fruity aroma with only a hint of hop character.

Bloody Mary Mix

Makes 2 cocktails. 16 ounces of our house blend. Add vodka as desired. Recommend 2 ounce pour of your favorite Minnesota vodka!
Bloody Mary Mix

Bloody Mary Mix

$6.00Out of stock

Makes 2 cocktails. 16 ounces of our house blend. Add vodka as desired. Recommend 2 ounce pour of your favorite Minnesota vodka!

Minnescoville Hot Sauce

Minnescoville Hot Sauce

Minnescoville Hot Sauce

$8.00Out of stock

Driven to show Minnesotans it’s ok to feel the burn, this ghost pepper sauce will make your tastebuds tingle! You know that affinity you’ve developed for hops? You can expect a longing for this fire sauce once you’ve gotten a taste!

Merchandise

Rails and Ales - T-shirt and beer $15

$15.00
Stone Coasters 2ct

Stone Coasters 2ct

$6.00

These custom absorbent stone coasters feature a non-skid cork base and are made from a ceramic material that will soak up any beer that may not make it to your mouth.

Stone Coasters 4ct

Stone Coasters 4ct

$10.00

These custom absorbent stone coasters feature a non-skid cork base and are made from a ceramic material that will soak up any beer that may not make it to your mouth.

Sticker

Sticker

$1.00

Vinyl die-cut sticker with a smooth matte finish.

Icon Pin

Icon Pin

$5.00

Spruce up that flannel or jacket of yours this winter with one or our new enamel pins.

Logo Pin

Logo Pin

$5.00

Spruce up that flannel or jacket of yours this winter with one or our new enamel pins.

Logo Pint Glass

Logo Pint Glass

$6.00

Hoodie 2022

$30.00
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
We are currently open for beer sales and frozen pizzas on Mondays and closed all day on Sunday. Enjoy take out Tuesday through Saturday beginning at 4pm. You may order ahead by selecting the day, and that days menu should appear. Call us with any questions! 612-617-7793. Thank you for your support - we are grateful for the support! Stay tuned on Instagram.com/dayblockbrewing and Facebook additional information.

1105 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55415

Day Block Brewing Company image
Day Block Brewing Company image
Day Block Brewing Company image

