Day Block Brewing Company

We are currently open for beer sales and frozen pizzas on Mondays and closed all day on Sunday. Enjoy take out Tuesday through Saturday beginning at 4pm. You may order ahead by selecting the day, and that days menu should appear. Call us with any questions! 612-617-7793. Thank you for your support - we are grateful for the support! Stay tuned on Instagram.com/dayblockbrewing and Facebook additional information.

