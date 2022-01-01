Main picView gallery

Day Drink Brunch Lounge 106 E. Doty Ave.

review star

No reviews yet

106 E. Doty Ave.

Summerville, SC 29483

Order Again

Small Plates

Mini Waffles

$7.00

Four small waffles w/ fruit puree

Egg salad

$6.00

Crab Cakes

$16.00

Burger Sliders

$9.00

Shrimp & Grits

$12.00

Charcuterie

$16.00

BLT Sandwich

$9.00

Avocado toast

$12.00

Shrimp salad

$15.00

Watermelon Caprese

$14.00

Sweet Pot Hash

$12.00

Sides

Fruit Bowl

$4.00

Pork Bacon

$4.00

Turkey Sausage

$4.00

Toasted Croissant

$3.00

Grits

$5.00

Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

House salad

$6.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Day Drink Brunch Lounge is the newest dining experience to hit the Charleston area! Day Drink is a boutique restaurant and lounge that aims to provide a relaxing space with great food, great drinks, and great energy. Day Drink provides a unique experience of all-day brunch with subtle day party vibes. We have cultivated a space that we felt was missing in the Charleston area, a place where brunch never ends, mimosas are served by the bottle, cute unique touches, where you never have to ask "where are we going next"!

106 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, SC 29483

