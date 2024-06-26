- Home
- /
- Duncanville
- /
- DAY DRINK WINE & COCKTAIL LOUNGE
DAY DRINK WINE & COCKTAIL LOUNGE
215 W CAMP WISDOM RD, SUITE 5
Duncanville, TX 75116
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Drink
beer
cocktails
- Amaretto Sour$13.00
- Another Ass$13.00
- Appletini Sparkle$13.00
- Arnold Palmer$9.00
- Blackberry Lemon$14.00
- Bloody Mary$16.00
- Cadillac Margarita$3.00
- Clover Club$13.00
- Cosmo Basic$3.00
- espresso martini$5.00
- Flowerbomb$16.00
- French 75$3.00
- French 77$15.00
- Fruit Spritzer$12.00
- Fuzzy Navel$10.00
- Green Tea Shots$10.00
- Hennessy Margarita$15.00
- High Noon Vodka Soda Watermelon$7.00
- Holiday Vacay$15.00
- Hurricane$17.00
- Island Margarita$3.50
- Jack Frost Mimosa$8.00
- Jungle Feva$12.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$4.00
- Lemon Gin Fizz$3.00
- Liquid Marijuana$13.00
- Long Island Iced Tea - Basic$15.00
- Love Margarita$4.00
- Manhattan$4.00
- Margarita$3.00
- Martini Extra Dry$4.00
- Mavs Playoff Game Drink 1$10.00
- Melon Margarita$3.00
- Mexican Candy$8.00
- Mimosa$10.00
- Mojito$14.00
- Negroni$13.00
- Old Fashioned Basic$3.00
- Paloma$12.00
- Peach Daqauri$10.00
- Peachy Cheeks$16.00
- Peanut Butter Soul Soother$14.00
- Peanut Butter Spritzer$13.00
- Poisoned Appletini$9.00
- Punch In Da Eye$10.00
- Ranch Water$2.00
- Rosemary Greyhound$3.00
- Sex On The Beach$12.00
- Smoked Old Fshioned ( Old Enough To Smoke)$4.00
- Sneaky Peek Cosmo$16.00
- Strawberry lemon drop$3.00
- Strawberry Martini$12.00
- Strawberry Whiskey Smash$4.00
- Stubborn Ass Mule$3.00
- Tequila Sunrise$2.50
- Topo Chico Hard Seltzer$12.00
- Vegas Bomb$14.00
- Whiskey Sour$14.00
cowtipicecream
gin
rum
tequila
- 1800$9.00
- Avion Silver$10.00
- Casa De Reyes Reposado$14.00
- Casamigos Anejos$15.00
- Casamigos Blanco$12.00
- Casamigos Reposado$13.00
- Casa Reyes Blanco$13.00
- Don Julio 1942$30.00
- Don Julio Reposado$14.00
- Don Julio Silver$11.00
- Hornitos$5.00
- Jose Cuervo Gold$10.00
- Monte Alban Mezcal$11.00
- Patron Anejo$15.00
- Patron Reposado$14.00
- Patron Silver$12.00
- Revel$14.00
- Sauza$4.00
- Tequila With Friends Blanco$10.00
- Tequila With Friends Reposado$11.50
- Well Tequila- El Toro Silver$8.00
vodka
- Absolute$6.00
- Absolute Citron$9.00
- Belvedere Organic Vodka$13.00
- Ciroc$11.00
- Ciroc Peach$11.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon$10.00
- Deep Eddy Ruby Red$10.00
- Deep Eddy Sweet Tea$10.00
- Deep Eddy Vodka$9.00
- Finlandia Grapefruit Vodka$8.00
- Grey Goose$12.00
- Ketel One$9.00
- Stoli$6.00
- Sweet Beats$9.00
- The Potion$11.00
- Titos$9.00
- Vodka Punch$9.00
- Vodka-Absolute$10.00
- Well Vodka - Nikolai$8.00
whiskey/bourbon/cognac
- Angels Envy$15.00
- Angels Envy Rye$21.00
- Basil Hayden Dark Rye$14.00
- Basil Hayden Kentucky Bourbon$12.00
- Basil Hayden Red Wine Finish$16.00
- Birthday Cake Shot$9.00
- Blackberry Infused Whiskey$15.00
- Blade And Bow Bourbon$13.00
- Buchannans Reserve 18 Yr Scotch$21.00
- Buffalo Trace$14.00
- Bulleit$8.00
- Bulleit 10 Year Bourbon$16.00
- Bulleit 95 Rye$12.00
- Cookie Dough Whiskey$9.00
- Courvoisier$12.00
- Crown$10.00
- Crown Apple$11.00
- Crown Black$10.50
- Crown Peach$11.00
- Crown Vanilla$11.00
- Dewar's White Label Scotch$10.00
- D'usse$15.00
- Elijah Craig$10.00
- Elijah Craig Rye$14.00
- Evan Williams$7.00
- Fireball$4.50
- Four Roses$5.50
- Gentleman Jack$12.00
- Glenlivet 12$15.00
- Grand Marnier$12.00
- Hennessy$12.00
- Hennessy X O$65.00
- Hpnotiq$8.00
- Infused Jack Bluebry Vanilla$13.00
- Jack Daniels$10.00
- Jameson$11.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$14.50
- Knob Creek$9.00
- Larceny Small Batch 92$15.00
- Macallan 12$14.00
- Makers Mark$11.00
- Makers Mark 46$13.00
- Michters$13.00
- Michters Straight Rye$16.00
- Old Forrester$5.50
- Remy 1738$14.50
- Remy V S O P$13.00
- Sheepdog Peanut Butter$6.00
- Southern Comfort$10.00
- Tx Whiskey$9.00
- Uncle Nearest 1856 Premium$14.00
- Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch$13.00
- Uncle Nearest RYE$16.00
- WELL-Whiskey Evan Williams$8.00
- Well Whiskey Old Crow$8.00
- Wellwhiskey Wild Turkey$8.00
- Wild Turkey$6.00
- Woodford Reserve$10.00
- Woodford Reserve Double Oaked$13.00
- Woodford Reserve Rye$11.00
wines/champagne/prosecco
- A Feeling For -Cabernet$6.00
- A Feeling For Pinot Noir$4.50
- Borgo Moscato Green Apple$6.00
- Borgo Moscato Mango$6.00
- Borgo Moscato Peach$6.00
- Borgo Moscato Strawberry$6.00
- Canyon Rd Chardonnay$7.00
- Champagne -J Roget Brut Sparkling$20.00
- Champagne J Roget Sparkling glass$8.00
- Cherry Moscato$7.00
- Cranelake Cabernet$6.00
- Elle Frontera Chardonnay$7.00
- Fog Bank Pinot Grigio$8.00
- Gallo Copper Ridge Merlot$7.00
- Happy Hour Wine$4.50
- J Roget Brut Sparkling Wine$5.00
- Kendall Jackson Glass$9.50
- Kendall Jackson Merlot$12.00
- Kendall Jackson Merlot Bottle$42.00
- Kendall Jackson Merlot Glass$9.00
- Kim Crawford Pinot Grigio$9.00
- Kim Crawford Savignon Blanc$15.00
- Menage A Trois Chardonnay Gold$8.00
- Menage A Trois Red Blend$9.00
- Mionetto Prosecco$9.50
- Moet & Chandon Bottle$45.00
- Pinot Noir - A Feeling For$4.50
- Santa Cruz pinot noir$9.00
- Woodbridge Rose$8.00
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Intimate bar and lounge with speak easy ambiance.
Location
215 W CAMP WISDOM RD, SUITE 5, Duncanville, TX 75116
Similar restaurants in your area
© 2024 Toast, Inc.