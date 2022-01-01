A map showing the location of Day N Nite 908 Cherry StreetView gallery

Day N Nite 908 Cherry Street

review star

No reviews yet

908 Cherry Street

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Vodka

Well Vodka

$10.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Belvedere

$15.00

Ketel One Citroen

$11.00

Ciroc

$15.00

Stateside

$13.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Titos

$11.00

DBL Well Vodka

$12.30

DBL Ketel One

$16.92

DBL Belvedere

$18.46

DBL Ketel One Citroen

$16.92

DBL Ciroc

$20.00

DBL Stateside

$15.40

DBL Grey Goose

$20.00

DBL Titos

$15.40

Gin

Well Gin

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$15.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Tanqueray

$15.00

DBL Well Gin

$13.34

DBL Bombay Saphire

$18.34

DBL Hendricks

$21.68

DBL Tanqueray

$16.66

Rum

Well Rum

$10.00

Bacardi

$13.00

Captain Morgan

$13.00

Malibu

$13.00

DBL Well Rum

$12.30

DBL Bacardi

$13.86

DBL Captain Morgan

$13.86

DBL Malibu

$12.30

Tequila

Well Tequila

$10.00

Casamigos

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

1800

$13.00

1800 coconut

$13.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Teremana

$15.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Espolon

$15.00

DBL Well Tequila

$12.30

DBL Casamigos

$21.54

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$24.62

DBL 1800

$18.46

DBL 1800 coconut

$18.46

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$21.54

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$24.62

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$26.16

DBL Teremana

$18.46

DBL Patron Silver

$21.54

DBL Espolon

$16.92

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$10.00

Angels Envy

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Bulliet Rye

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$14.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Crown Royale

$14.00

Jameson

$15.00

Tullemore Dew

$13.00

Eagle Rare

$13.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$13.34

DBL Angels Envy

$28.34

DBL Basil Hayden

$28.34

DBL Bulliet Rye

$21.68

DBL Jack Daniels

$18.34

DBL Makers Mark

$20.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$20.00

DBL Crown Royale

$20.00

DBL Jameson

$20.00

DBL Tullemore Dew

$20.00

DBL Eagle Rare

$28.34

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

$10.00

Chivas Regal

$14.00

Glenlivet Carribean

$14.00

Dewars

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$18.00

Balvenie 12Yr

$15.00

Macallan 12yr

$15.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Baileys

$6.83

Aperol

$7.70

Campari

$7.70

Grand Marnier

$9.23

Cointreau

$7.70

Kahlua

$6.15

Jagermeister

$7.70

DBL Baileys

$13.34

DBL Aperol

$15.00

DBL Campari

$15.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$20.00

DBL Cointreau

$20.00

DBL Kahlua

$13.34

DBL Jagermeister

$15.00

Cognac

Hennessy VS

$17.00

Hennessy VSOP

$17.00

Dusse

$18.00

Remy Martin

$22.00

Hennessy VS DBL

$18.46

Hennessy VSOP DBL

$24.62

Dusse DBL

$24.62

Remy Martin DBL

$24.62

Cocktails (Copy)

Alabama Slammer

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Watermelon Martini

$13.00

Incredible Hulk

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$13.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Premium Margarita

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Side car

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

Punch

$13.00

Green Tea

$13.00

Lychee Lemonade

$13.00

Almond joy

$13.00

Apple pie Mule

$13.00

Hennessy Lemonade

$13.00

Raspberry Don Julio Margarita

$13.00

Pomegranate Limeade

$13.00

Watermelon Martini

$13.00

Tequila Punch

$13.00

Henny Punch

$13.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$5.00

Juice

$5.00

Fiji

$5.00

Redbull

$5.00

Spring Water

$3.00

Small Bites

Chicken Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$14.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

Wings (8 Per)

$12.00

Salmon Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$18.00

Seafood Rolls

$18.00

Fries

$6.00

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Salmon Burger

$20.00

Entrees

Shrimp Basket

$16.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Fried Fish Rice Bowl

$18.00

Chicken Rice Bowl

$16.00

Shrimp Rice Bowl

$23.00

Salmon Rice Bowl

$25.00

Crab Cakes

$23.00

Crab Fried Rice

$25.00

Shrimp Platter

$27.00

Fish Platter

$25.00

Chicken platter

$25.00

Taco Tuesday

Fried Corn

$8.00

Birria Tacos

$16.00

Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Beer

Heineken

$6.15

Spiked Seltzer

$5.00

Bottle Service

Ciroc

$192.31

Grey Goose

$192.31

Don Julio Blanco

$230.77

Don Julio Reposado

$253.85

Patron Silver

$230.77

Clase Azul

$369.00

Casamigos Blanco

$253.85

Casamigos Reposado

$296.24

Hennessy VS

$211.21

Dusse

$296.16

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label

$211.54

Moet & Chandon Nectar Imperial

$211.54

375ML Hennessy

$126.92

Don Julio 1942

$423.08

House Blends

Brotherly Love

$40.00

Day N Nite

$40.00

Cherry St

$40.00

215

$40.00

Single or Two Flavors

Blueberry

$40.00

Watermelon

$40.00

Love 66

$40.00

Skyfall

$40.00

Grapefruit

$40.00

Peach

$40.00

Mango

$40.00

Mint

$40.00

Lemon

$40.00

Blue Mist

$40.00

Orange

$40.00

Hookah Refill

Blueberry Mint

$20.00

Watermelon Mint

$20.00

Love 66

$20.00

Sky Fall

$20.00

Brotherly Love

$20.00

Day N Nite

$20.00

215

$20.00

Cherry St

$20.00

Orange Mint

$20.00

VIP Admission

VIP admission

$10.00

VIP Admissions

VIP Admission After 10:00pm

$20.00

Choice of 2 bottle

Gold Pack 2 bottle

$430.00

Choice of 2 hookah

Gold Pack 2 hookah

Gold Admissions

6 VIP Admissions

Gold Package down payment

Gold package 20% non-refundable

$110.00

Choice of 3 bottle

Platinum Pack 3 bottles

$576.90

Choice of 3 hookah

Platinum Pack 3 hookah

Platinum Admissions

10 VIP Admissions

Platinum Package down payment

Platinum 20% non-refundable

$150.00

Choice of 4 bottles

Choice of 4 bottles

$859.45

Choice of 4 hookahs

Dimond pack 4 hookah

15 VIP admissions

15 VIP admission

Dimond down payment

Dimond 20% down payment (non-refundable)

$220.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Eat. Drink. Smoke. Vibe!

Location

908 Cherry Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

3J's Cafe - 317 Market St
orange starNo Reviews
317 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Lamberti Pizza & Market
orange star4.5 • 187
707 Chestnut St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
National Mechanics
orange star4.6 • 971
22 S 3rd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Freebyrd Chicken - Philadelphia
orange starNo Reviews
111 South Independence Mall E Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Cafe Square One - 50 S 3rd St
orange starNo Reviews
50 S 3rd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Independence Beer Garden and Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
100 S Independence Mall West Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Wm. Mulherin's Sons
orange star4.9 • 12,926
1355 N Front St Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 7,369
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
orange star4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
orange star4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Sampan
orange star4.3 • 5,590
124 South 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston