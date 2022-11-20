Restaurant header imageView gallery

Daylily

review star

No reviews yet

3751 Eastern Avenue

Cincinnati, OH 45226

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast All Day

Egg on a Roll

$5.00

Two scrambled farm fresh eggs and American cheese on a roll or bagel

Bodega Bagel

$2.25

Plain, sesame, everything, or cinnamon raisin bagel from The Bagelry. Comes toasted.

Breakfast (until 11a)

Burrito of Champions

$8.25

Farm fresh scrambled eggs, refried beans, ham, cheddar, jack cheese, potatoes, tomatoes, salsa roja in a flour tortilla

Coffee

Cold Black Iced Coffee

$3.50

Flash-brewed iced coffee made from Deeper Roots' rotating seasonal blends.

Coffee of the Day

$2.75

Rotating selection of Deeper Roots drip coffee.

Cold Nitro Coffee

$4.00

Peach Black Iced Tea

$2.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

An NYC-style bodega brought to you by Deeper Roots Coffee and Chef Jose Salazar.

Location

3751 Eastern Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45226

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Black Dog Grille
orange starNo Reviews
4003 Eastern Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45226
View restaurantnext
Hi-Mark - 3229 Riverside Dr
orange starNo Reviews
3229 Riverside Dr Cincinnati, OH 45226
View restaurantnext
Allyn's Cafe
orange star4.4 • 1,005
3538 Columbia Pkwy Cincinnati, OH 45226
View restaurantnext
Bandito - 3543 Columbia Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
3543 Columbia Parkway Cincinnati, OH 45226
View restaurantnext
Eli's BBQ - Riverside
orange star4.7 • 5,080
3313 Riverside Drive Cincinnati, OH 45226
View restaurantnext
Emma Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
3227 Riverside Drive Cincinnati, OH 45226
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cincinnati

Condado Tacos - The Banks
orange star4.5 • 11,502
195 E Freedom Way Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Oakley
orange star4.7 • 9,376
3329 Vandercar Way Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Hyde Park
orange star4.7 • 8,556
3664 Edwards Rd Cincinnati, OH 45208
View restaurantnext
Eli's BBQ - Riverside
orange star4.7 • 5,080
3313 Riverside Drive Cincinnati, OH 45226
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - OTR
orange star4.7 • 4,945
1203 Main St Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
E+O Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 3,612
3520 Edwards Rd Cincinnati, OH 45208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cincinnati
Covington
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Ft Mitchell
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Hamilton
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston