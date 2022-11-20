Daylily
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
An NYC-style bodega brought to you by Deeper Roots Coffee and Chef Jose Salazar.
Location
3751 Eastern Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45226
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Cincinnati
More near Cincinnati