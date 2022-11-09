Main picView gallery

Daylily Coffee Shop 912 N. Fremont St

912 N. Fremont St

Portland, OR 97227

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Latte
Blueberry Lemon Muffin

Drinks

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Rotating Roseline’s Single Origin batch brew

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

Our drip coffee with your choice of milk

Add a Shot

Add a Shot

$2.00

Roseline’s Catapult Blend with notes of citrus, chocolate and caramel

Americano

Americano

$4.00

Espresso and water served hot or iced

Cappuccino

$5.50

6 oz of espresso and non-dairy milk steamed to perfection

Cortado

Cortado

$5.00

4 oz of espresso and non-dairy milk steamed to perfection

Espresso

Espresso

$4.00

Roseline’s Catapult Blend with notes of citrus, chocolate and caramel

Latte

Latte

$5.50

Espresso and steamed non-dairy milk

Macchiato

$5.00

Espresso “marked” with choice of non-dairy milk

Mocha

Mocha

$6.00

Espresso and steamed non-dairy milk with Holy Kakow Organic Chocolate Sauce!

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00

Portland Breakfast Organic Black Tea - notes of malt, leather spice and a touch of peat Peppermint Leaves Herbal Infusion - creamy peppermint flavor with distinct chocolate notes Jasmine Silver Tip Full Leaf Green Tea - green tea leaves harvested from China’s Fujian Province scented with jasmine blossoms

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

Black teas from India and Sri Lanka with black currant flavor

Matcha

Matcha

$5.00

Steven Smith Teamakers micro-milled green tea concentrate mixed with choice of non-dairy milk

Sparkling Tea

$4.00

Strawberry and honeybush carbonated tea on tap served over ice

Apple Rosemary Matcha

$5.50

House made Apple Rosemary Simple Syrup mixed with our matcha concentrate and choice of non-dairy milk

Chai

Chai

$5.00

Steven Smith Teamaker Masala Chai Concentrate mixed with choice of non-dairy milk

Horchata Chai

$5.50Out of stock

Sweet Coffee Black Iced Tea

$5.50Out of stock
Nitro Chai

Nitro Chai

$5.00

Nitrogen infused chai served chilled

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Nitrogen infused cold brew served chilled

Steamer

Steamer

$3.00

Your choice of steamed milk with flavors available

Italian Soda

$3.00

Chai Tea Soda

$5.00

Smoothies (Online)

Peanut Butter Banana

Peanut Butter Banana

$8.00

Peanut Butter, Strawberry, Banana, Agave and Choice of Non-Dairy Milk

Kale Mango

Kale Mango

$8.00

Apple, Kale, Mango, Agave and Orange Juice

Ginger Berry

Ginger Berry

$8.00

Apple, Ginger, Strawberry, Blueberry, Agave and Orange Juice

Combos

Combo A - 12 oz Coffee and a Cookie

$5.00

Combo B - 12 oz Coffee and a Muffin

$7.00

Combo C - 12 oz Coffee and a No. 1 Sandwich

$10.00

Combo D - 12 oz Coffee and a Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Combo E - 12 oz Coffee and a Waffle

$9.00

Food

Sandwich and Coffee Special

Sandwich and Coffee Special

$10.00

Just egg, violife cheese and aioli on a Dos Hermanos english muffin. Served with a 12 oz drip coffee

#1 Just Egg, Cheese, Aioli

#1 Just Egg, Cheese, Aioli

$8.00

Just Egg, Violife cheese, arugula and aioli on a english muffin from Dos Hermanos

#2 Just Egg, Cheese, Cream Cheese, Jalapenos

#2 Just Egg, Cheese, Cream Cheese, Jalapenos

$10.00

Just Egg, Violife cheese, cream cheese and jalapeños on a english muffin from Dos Hermanos

#3 Just Egg, Cheese, Bacon, Strawberry Jam, Cream Cheese

#3 Just Egg, Cheese, Bacon, Strawberry Jam, Cream Cheese

$12.00

Just Egg, Violife cheese, All Vegetarian bacon, strawberry jam and cream cheese on a english muffin from Dos Hermanos

#4 Peanut Butter, Strawberry Jam

$6.00

Peanut Butter and Strawberry Jam on a english muffin from Dos Hermanos

#5 Cream Cheese, Strawberry Jam

$6.00

Cream Cheese and Strawberry jam on a english muffin from Dos Hermanos

English Muffin

$3.00

From Dos Hermanos

House-Made Waffle

$7.00

Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Hash Brown Patty

$1.00

Pastries

Banana Muffin with Oat Almond Crumble

Banana Muffin with Oat Almond Crumble

$4.00

A deliciously sweet treat made in house

Blueberry Lemon Muffin

Blueberry Lemon Muffin

$4.00

A deliciously sweet treat made in house

Hazelnut Biscotti

Hazelnut Biscotti

$2.00

Our house made biscotti perfect for dipping in a hot beverage

Classic Chocolate Chip Cookie

Classic Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Our vegan spin on the classic chocolate chip cookie made in house

GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75Out of stock

Whole beans

Gaturiri

$22.50

Oro

$19.00

Los Guacharos

$20.50

Duromina

$21.00

Masha

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Plant-Based Coffee Shop serving coffee, tea, breakfast sandwiches, pastries, and more

Location

912 N. Fremont St, Portland, OR 97227

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

