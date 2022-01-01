A map showing the location of DaymarkView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Daymark

2,813 Reviews

$$

404 Broadway

Barnegat Light, NJ 08006

Popular Items

Crispy Fish Sandwich
Double Cheddar Burger
Garlic Shrimp

APPETIZERS

Soup of The Day

$10.00Out of stock

House Salad

$12.00

Garlic Shrimp

$14.00

Blackened Wings

$15.00

Steamed Mussels

$15.00

Steamed Clams

$15.00

Calamari

$15.00

Crab Fingers

$15.00Out of stock

Watermelon and Cucumber

$15.00

Heirloom

$15.00Out of stock

ENTREES

Fried Cauliflower

$23.00

Organic Chicken

$27.00Out of stock

Bucatini & Clams

$28.00

Tamarind Pork Chop

$28.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$28.00

Local Swordfish

$30.00

King Crab Legs

$65.00

Prime NY Strip

$35.00

SANDWICHES

Double Cheddar Burger

$16.00

Bacon Double Cheese Burger

$17.00

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$16.00

SIDES

Side Cole Slaw

$7.00

Side Garlic Potatoes

$9.00

Market Vegetables

$9.00

KIDS

Chicken Fingers

$13.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$13.00

Kid's Hamburger

$13.00

Kid's Pasta w/ Butter

$12.00

Kid's Pasta w/ Marinara

$12.00

Kid's Mac and Cheese

$12.00

DESSERT

Cheesecake

$11.00

Apple Tart

$11.00

Brown Butter Strawberry Shortcake

$11.00

Chocolate Cake

$11.00

COCKTAILS

To Go Lolita

$35.00Out of stock

To Go Manhattan

$40.00

BRUNCH DRINKS

$1 Mimosa

$1.00

$10 Bloody

$10.00

$1 Bloody

$1.00
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location

404 Broadway, Barnegat Light, NJ 08006

Directions

