Dayton AC

124 Madison Street

Dublin, OH 45402

ROOM SERVICE BEVERAGE

Corona Can

$7.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

House Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

House Chardonnay

$12.00

House Rosé

$12.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Old Fashioned

$20.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Rhinegeist Truth IPA Can

$7.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Signature G&T

$16.00

Sparkling White Sangria

$14.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday6:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday6:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday6:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday6:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
124 Madison Street, Dublin, OH 45402

