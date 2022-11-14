Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dunn Brothers Coffee Josephine Cafe 1415 Hennepin Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1415 Hennepin Avenue

Minneapolis, MN 55403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Italian Grinder
Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken

Classics

Infinite Black Cold Press

Infinite Black Cold Press

$4.00+

Slow-brewed for 24 hours, this unique cold press coffee is bold, smooth, and robustly caffinated.

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$3.00+

Roasted daily and brewed hourly for the freshest cup of coffee possible.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.20+

A traditional and concentrated double shot of our espresso blend.

Americano

Americano

$3.20+

Espresso and hot water.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.40+

Espresso with densely textured milk.

Classic Latte

Classic Latte

$4.50+

Espresso with textured milk.

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00+

Our custom spicy and smooth chai tea blend prepared with your choice of steamed milk.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.40+

Textured and steamed milk with rich chocolate sauce.

Loose Leaf Tea

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.50+

Our hand-packed loose leaf tea selections, steeped with hot filtered water.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.50+

Our hand-packed loose leaf tea selections, steeped with filtered water and poured over ice.

Coffee Frappe

Coffee Frappe

$4.70+

Made with our Infinite Black™ Cold Press, this is our take on your favorite iced coffee drink, blended into a smooth and creamy treat.

Caramel Frappe

Caramel Frappe

$5.90+

Made with our Infinite Black™ Cold Press and caramel syrup, this is our take on your favorite iced coffee drink, blended into a smooth and creamy treat.

Mocha Frappe

Mocha Frappe

$5.80+

Made with our Infinite Black™ Cold Press and chocolate sauce, this is our take on your favorite iced coffee drink, blended into a smooth and creamy treat.

Caramel Mocha Frappe

Caramel Mocha Frappe

$5.90+

Made with our Infinite Black™ Cold Press, caramel syrup and your choice of white or dark chocolate, this is our take on your favorite iced coffee drink, blended into a smooth and creamy treat.

Fruit Smoothie

Fruit Smoothie

$5.80+

Choose between delicious Mango or fresh, natural strawberries blended with ice for a refreshing treat.

Matcha Frappe

$5.90+

Specialties

Vanilla Iced Nirvana

Vanilla Iced Nirvana

$4.70+

Our Inifinte Black Cold Press paired with vanilla syrup and finished with Half and Half.

Chocolate Steamed Nirvana

Chocolate Steamed Nirvana

$4.70+

Our Infinite Black Cold Press Coffee steamed with half and half, and finished with chocolate syrup and chocolate sauce.

Honey Spiced Nirvana

Honey Spiced Nirvana

$5.40+

Our infinite Black Cold Press paired with honey, brown sugar, and a dash of cinnamon finished off with Half and Half.

Creamy Coconut Nirvana

Creamy Coconut Nirvana

$5.40+

Rich, smooth, white chocolate and all natural coconut syrup with our Infinite Black Cold Press and Half and Half.

Caramel Banana Nirvana

Caramel Banana Nirvana

$5.40+

Infinite Black Cold Press and creamy Half & Half, combined in sweet harmony with buttery caramel and a hint of banana.

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00+

Infinite Black cold brew infused with nitrogen that is served from a tap. This results in a velvety and smooth version of our bold, classic cold brew, that has a naturally fine foam layer on top. This drink is served without ice unless ice is requested.

Nitro Vanilla Iced Nirvana

Nitro Vanilla Iced Nirvana

$5.60+

Our Infinite Black™ is infused with nitrogen, resulting in a super-smooth cold press coffee that is enhanced with vanilla syrup and finished with half and half.

Mocha

Mocha

$5.40+

Espresso, textured milk, and chocolate sauce.

Caramel Mocha

Caramel Mocha

$5.50+

Espresso, textured milk, caramel and chocolate sauce.

Raspberry White Mocha

Raspberry White Mocha

$5.50+

Imagine adding a a hint of fruity sweetness to an extra creamy white mocha.

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$5.40+

Espresso, textured milk, vanilla syrup.

Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$5.40+

Espresso, textured milk, caramel syrup.

Caramelized Almond Latte

Caramelized Almond Latte

$5.50+

Your choice of milk and our classic espresso combined in sweet harmony with buttery caramel and almond syrup.

Honey Matcha Latte

Honey Matcha Latte

$5.70+

Honey Syrup, powdered green tea and steamed milk are combined for this comforting treat that is packed with antioxidants, chlorophyll and vitamins.

FruiTea Infusion Dragon Fruit Berry

FruiTea Infusion Dragon Fruit Berry

$6.00

A refreshing mix of exotic dragon fruit, raspberry, blueberry and a hint of lychee. We shake hibiscus berry tea with the infusion concentrate that's enhanced with green coffee extract and garnish it with real blueberries.

FruiTea Infusion Watermelon Strawberry

FruiTea Infusion Watermelon Strawberry

$6.00

A refreshing mix of watermelon and strawberry with hints of cucumber and mint. We shake citrus green tea with the infusion concentrate that's enhanced with green coffee extract, and garnish it with real sliced strawberries.

Build Your Own Red Bull Infusion

Build Your Own Red Bull Infusion

$7.20

Start with Red Bull Classic or Sugar Free and choose a combination of syrup flavors for your own personal infusion blend. You can also add a splash of cream to give it a French twist.

Red Bull Berry Blast Infusion

Red Bull Berry Blast Infusion

$7.20

Classic Red Bull combined with cherry and strawberry for complete berry perfection.

Red Bull Wild Peach Infusion

Red Bull Wild Peach Infusion

$7.20

Classic Red Bull with delicious peach and honey for a refreshing flavor combination.

LTO

Cortado 8oz

Cortado 8oz

$4.50

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk. This small drink originated in Spain where cortado means "cut" in Spanish, which implies the espresso is "cut" with milk.

Cafe Miel

Cafe Miel

$5.30+

Espresso, textured milk and honey.

Caramel Latte Macchiato

Caramel Latte Macchiato

$5.30+

The American version of a Macchiato, which is a fusion of a macchiato, cappuccino, and latte, with added vanilla syrup and caramel drizzle. This drink is inverted in that the densely steamed milk is finished or "marked" with the espresso, rather than the milk being poured over the espresso.

Flat White

Flat White

$5.00

A traditional Flat White has a single shot of espresso with about 5 ounces of finely steamed microfoam. The only size option for the Flat White is small (12 oz). Originating in Australia, Flat Whites are the most popular espresso drink for Aussies.

London Fog

London Fog

$5.20+
Lavender London Fog

Lavender London Fog

$4.90+
Lavender Vanilla Latte

Lavender Vanilla Latte

$5.20+Out of stock
Milk

Milk

$2.80+

Breakfast

BYO Breakfast Sandwich

BYO Breakfast Sandwich

$4.95

Build your own customized breakfast sandwich

Toasted Bagel

$3.00

Toasted bagel with optional choice of spread at an additional cost

Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$4.95

Sausage, Egg, your choice of Bread and Cheese

Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$4.95

Bacon, Egg, your choice of Bread and Cheese

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$4.95

Egg with your choice of Bread and Cheese

Egg, Cheese & Avocado Salsa Sandwich

$4.95

Spinach, Avocado, Egg, Your Choice of Cheese and Bread

$4 Breakfast Sandwich

$4.00

Lunch

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$6.99

Buffalo Chicken, Provolone, Banana Peppers, Onions & Buffalo Ranch

Southwest Turkey Avocado

Southwest Turkey Avocado

$6.99

Turkey, Avocado Salsa, Tomato & Chipotle Ranch

Italian Grinder

Italian Grinder

$7.49

Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Oregano, Provolone, Red Onion, Mayo, Oil & Vinegar

California Club

California Club

$7.49

Sliced Turkey Breast, Bacon, Provolone, Avocado Salsa, Cucumber, Tomato & Mayo

Veggie Land

Veggie Land

$6.49

Double Provolone, Avocado Salsa, Tomato, Cucumber & Mayo

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Double Provolone, Double Cheddar

All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1415 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55403

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Eggy's Diner Minneapolis
orange starNo Reviews
120 West 14th Street Minneapolis, MN 55403
View restaurantnext
Sonora Grill Nicollet - 1414 Nicollete Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1414 Nicollet Ave Minneapolis, MN 55403
View restaurantnext
The Devil's Advocate Minneapolis
orange starNo Reviews
1070 Nicollet Mall Minneapolis, MN 55403
View restaurantnext
The Nicollet Diner
orange starNo Reviews
1333 Nicollet Mall Minneapolis, MN 55403
View restaurantnext
Dancing Ganesha
orange star4.2 • 918
1100 Harmon Pl Minneapolis, MN 55403
View restaurantnext
Tiffin Man Global Kitchen - Minneapolis College
orange starNo Reviews
1501 Hennepin Avenue Minneapolis, MN 55403
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurantnext
Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Martina
orange star5.0 • 9,100
4312 S Upton Ave Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston